Gold Ladder Pro EA

2.67
GOLD LADDER PRO EA 

Note :- Currently using every-tick modeling for backtesting. Will update the EA once real tick data work is complete."(All broker)

is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5.
The EA uses an internal ladder-based price structure to identify BUY and SELL opportunities. Every trade is protected by an automatic initial Stop Loss, while profitable positions are managed using a step-by-step trailing Stop Loss.
⭐If you find this EA useful, please consider leaving an honest review. Your feedback helps improve future versions.

IMPORTANT OPERATING RANGE

The ladder calculation and trade-management structure are better suited to the higher Gold price environment. When XAUUSD is trading below 3500, users should first complete their own Strategy Tester and demo-account testing.

HOW THE EA WORKS

The EA automatically monitors XAUUSD and opens a position when its internal trading conditions are confirmed.

There is no fixed Take Profit.

When price moves in profit and breaks the next ladder level, the Stop Loss shifts behind that broken level. As price breaks additional ladder levels, the Stop Loss continues moving step by step.

This approach is designed to protect open profits while allowing stronger Gold movements to continue.

MAIN FEATURES

• Designed for Gold / XAUUSD
• Recommended timeframe: M1
• Recommended XAUUSD price: Above 3500
• Automated BUY and SELL trading
• Automatic initial Stop Loss
• Step-by-step trailing Stop Loss
• No fixed Take Profit
• Adjustable Lot Size
• Spread Filter ON/OFF
• Adjustable Maximum Spread
• Adjustable Slippage
• Optional News Filter
• Adjustable News Minutes Before and After
• High Impact News option
• Adjustable Trailing Buffer
• Adjustable Magic Number
• Clean chart display
• Trade entries and Stop Loss levels remain visible

CUSTOMER-ADJUSTABLE SETTINGS

Lots
Sets the trading volume for each position.

MagicNumber
Identifies trades opened by Gold Ladder Pro EA.

UseSpreadFilter
Turns the spread filter ON or OFF.

MaxSpreadPrice
Sets the maximum allowed difference between Ask and Bid in direct price units.

For example:

Bid: 3350.00
Ask: 3350.80
Spread: 0.80

When MaxSpreadPrice is set to 1.00, the EA allows a new entry while the spread is 1.00 or lower.

MaxSlippagePrice
Sets the maximum accepted execution deviation in direct price units.

UseNewsFilter
Turns the optional economic news filter ON or OFF.

NewsMinutesBefore
Sets how many minutes before relevant news new entries are blocked.

NewsMinutesAfter
Sets how many minutes after relevant news new entries remain blocked.

HighImpactOnly
When enabled, only high-impact events are considered.

TrailingBufferStepPercent
Controls the distance between the broken ladder level and the new trailing Stop Loss.

The default value is 0.15, representing a 15% step buffer.

HideChartIndicators
Hides internal indicator visuals while keeping trades and Stop Loss levels visible.

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Symbol: XAUUSD or the broker’s Gold symbol
Timeframe: M1
Recommended Gold price: Above 3500
Starting Lot Size: 0.01
Maximum Spread: 1.00
Maximum Slippage: 0.30
Trailing Buffer: 0.15
News Filter: Optional

HISTORICAL STRATEGY TESTER SNAPSHOT

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M1
Test Period: 1 August 2025 to 9 July 2026
Initial Deposit: USD 200
Leverage: 1:100
Lot Size: 0.01
History Quality: 100%
Total Trades: 13,370
Total Net Profit: USD 10,358.66
Profit Factor: 1.82
Maximal Equity Drawdown: USD 96.44 (5.47%)
Equity Drawdown Relative: 22.15%
Average Position Holding Time: 2 minutes 54 seconds

The figures above represent historical simulated performance under the specified broker data and input settings. They do not guarantee future trading results.

BROKER INFORMATION

Gold symbol names and trading conditions may differ between brokers. Common symbol names include XAUUSD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.a and GOLD.

Spread, execution speed, contract size, minimum lot and Stop Level can affect trading results.

Before live trading, users should:

• Run their own Strategy Tester
• Test the EA on a demo account
• Confirm the correct Gold symbol
• Check the broker’s spread and execution conditions
• Select a suitable Lot Size
• Confirm that XAUUSD is within the recommended price environment

RISK NOTICE

Trading Gold involves financial risk. Historical test results do not guarantee future performance. Live results can vary because of spread, slippage, broker execution, liquidity, market volatility and user-selected settings.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using real funds.
评分 3
makarand pande
18
makarand pande 2026.07.11 12:20 
 

excellent EA, shows results slowly and perfectly, author has put good effort, worth time and money.

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专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
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Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
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Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
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Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
筛选:
Aleksei Komlev
307
Aleksei Komlev 2026.07.21 17:51 
 

Робот слил 60% депозита. На одну прибыльную сделку, приходится 10 убыточных

Janine Garrard
93
Janine Garrard 2026.07.16 13:08 
 

Sorry 10 trades - all closed within a 30 seconds of opening on a stop loss that is the same as the opening price. so at a constant loss due to spread, not even at a breakeven. I can't recommend this. 2 trades were profitable but until the problem with break even is sorted this is not a good EA.

Broker Startrader MT5

Vilas Javle
682
来自开发人员的回复 Vilas Javle 2026.07.16 13:34
Hello, thank you for your feedback. Could you please let me know which broker you are using (broker name and account type)? This information will help me reproduce the issue and investigate the break-even behavior. Thank you.
makarand pande
18
makarand pande 2026.07.11 12:20 
 

excellent EA, shows results slowly and perfectly, author has put good effort, worth time and money.

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