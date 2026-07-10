GOLD LADDER PRO EA





Note :- Currently using every-tick modeling for backtesting. Will update the EA once real tick data work is complete."(All broker)





is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5.

The EA uses an internal ladder-based price structure to identify BUY and SELL opportunities. Every trade is protected by an automatic initial Stop Loss, while profitable positions are managed using a step-by-step trailing Stop Loss.

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IMPORTANT OPERATING RANGE





The ladder calculation and trade-management structure are better suited to the higher Gold price environment. When XAUUSD is trading below 3500, users should first complete their own Strategy Tester and demo-account testing.





HOW THE EA WORKS





The EA automatically monitors XAUUSD and opens a position when its internal trading conditions are confirmed.





There is no fixed Take Profit.





When price moves in profit and breaks the next ladder level, the Stop Loss shifts behind that broken level. As price breaks additional ladder levels, the Stop Loss continues moving step by step.





This approach is designed to protect open profits while allowing stronger Gold movements to continue.





MAIN FEATURES





• Designed for Gold / XAUUSD

• Recommended timeframe: M1

• Recommended XAUUSD price: Above 3500

• Automated BUY and SELL trading

• Automatic initial Stop Loss

• Step-by-step trailing Stop Loss

• No fixed Take Profit

• Adjustable Lot Size

• Spread Filter ON/OFF

• Adjustable Maximum Spread

• Adjustable Slippage

• Optional News Filter

• Adjustable News Minutes Before and After

• High Impact News option

• Adjustable Trailing Buffer

• Adjustable Magic Number

• Clean chart display

• Trade entries and Stop Loss levels remain visible





CUSTOMER-ADJUSTABLE SETTINGS





Lots

Sets the trading volume for each position.





MagicNumber

Identifies trades opened by Gold Ladder Pro EA.





UseSpreadFilter

Turns the spread filter ON or OFF.





MaxSpreadPrice

Sets the maximum allowed difference between Ask and Bid in direct price units.





For example:





Bid: 3350.00

Ask: 3350.80

Spread: 0.80





When MaxSpreadPrice is set to 1.00, the EA allows a new entry while the spread is 1.00 or lower.





MaxSlippagePrice

Sets the maximum accepted execution deviation in direct price units.





UseNewsFilter

Turns the optional economic news filter ON or OFF.





NewsMinutesBefore

Sets how many minutes before relevant news new entries are blocked.





NewsMinutesAfter

Sets how many minutes after relevant news new entries remain blocked.





HighImpactOnly

When enabled, only high-impact events are considered.





TrailingBufferStepPercent

Controls the distance between the broken ladder level and the new trailing Stop Loss.





The default value is 0.15, representing a 15% step buffer.





HideChartIndicators

Hides internal indicator visuals while keeping trades and Stop Loss levels visible.





RECOMMENDED SETTINGS





Symbol: XAUUSD or the broker’s Gold symbol

Timeframe: M1

Recommended Gold price: Above 3500

Starting Lot Size: 0.01

Maximum Spread: 1.00

Maximum Slippage: 0.30

Trailing Buffer: 0.15

News Filter: Optional





HISTORICAL STRATEGY TESTER SNAPSHOT





Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1

Test Period: 1 August 2025 to 9 July 2026

Initial Deposit: USD 200

Leverage: 1:100

Lot Size: 0.01

History Quality: 100%

Total Trades: 13,370

Total Net Profit: USD 10,358.66

Profit Factor: 1.82

Maximal Equity Drawdown: USD 96.44 (5.47%)

Equity Drawdown Relative: 22.15%

Average Position Holding Time: 2 minutes 54 seconds





The figures above represent historical simulated performance under the specified broker data and input settings. They do not guarantee future trading results.





BROKER INFORMATION





Gold symbol names and trading conditions may differ between brokers. Common symbol names include XAUUSD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.a and GOLD.





Spread, execution speed, contract size, minimum lot and Stop Level can affect trading results.





Before live trading, users should:





• Run their own Strategy Tester

• Test the EA on a demo account

• Confirm the correct Gold symbol

• Check the broker’s spread and execution conditions

• Select a suitable Lot Size

• Confirm that XAUUSD is within the recommended price environment





RISK NOTICE





Trading Gold involves financial risk. Historical test results do not guarantee future performance. Live results can vary because of spread, slippage, broker execution, liquidity, market volatility and user-selected settings.





Always test the EA on a demo account before using real funds.