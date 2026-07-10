Gold Ladder Pro EA

2.67
GOLD LADDER PRO EA 

Note :- Currently using every-tick modeling for backtesting. Will update the EA once real tick data work is complete."(All broker)

is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5.
The EA uses an internal ladder-based price structure to identify BUY and SELL opportunities. Every trade is protected by an automatic initial Stop Loss, while profitable positions are managed using a step-by-step trailing Stop Loss.
⭐If you find this EA useful, please consider leaving an honest review. Your feedback helps improve future versions.

IMPORTANT OPERATING RANGE

The ladder calculation and trade-management structure are better suited to the higher Gold price environment. When XAUUSD is trading below 3500, users should first complete their own Strategy Tester and demo-account testing.

HOW THE EA WORKS

The EA automatically monitors XAUUSD and opens a position when its internal trading conditions are confirmed.

There is no fixed Take Profit.

When price moves in profit and breaks the next ladder level, the Stop Loss shifts behind that broken level. As price breaks additional ladder levels, the Stop Loss continues moving step by step.

This approach is designed to protect open profits while allowing stronger Gold movements to continue.

MAIN FEATURES

• Designed for Gold / XAUUSD
• Recommended timeframe: M1
• Recommended XAUUSD price: Above 3500
• Automated BUY and SELL trading
• Automatic initial Stop Loss
• Step-by-step trailing Stop Loss
• No fixed Take Profit
• Adjustable Lot Size
• Spread Filter ON/OFF
• Adjustable Maximum Spread
• Adjustable Slippage
• Optional News Filter
• Adjustable News Minutes Before and After
• High Impact News option
• Adjustable Trailing Buffer
• Adjustable Magic Number
• Clean chart display
• Trade entries and Stop Loss levels remain visible

CUSTOMER-ADJUSTABLE SETTINGS

Lots
Sets the trading volume for each position.

MagicNumber
Identifies trades opened by Gold Ladder Pro EA.

UseSpreadFilter
Turns the spread filter ON or OFF.

MaxSpreadPrice
Sets the maximum allowed difference between Ask and Bid in direct price units.

For example:

Bid: 3350.00
Ask: 3350.80
Spread: 0.80

When MaxSpreadPrice is set to 1.00, the EA allows a new entry while the spread is 1.00 or lower.

MaxSlippagePrice
Sets the maximum accepted execution deviation in direct price units.

UseNewsFilter
Turns the optional economic news filter ON or OFF.

NewsMinutesBefore
Sets how many minutes before relevant news new entries are blocked.

NewsMinutesAfter
Sets how many minutes after relevant news new entries remain blocked.

HighImpactOnly
When enabled, only high-impact events are considered.

TrailingBufferStepPercent
Controls the distance between the broken ladder level and the new trailing Stop Loss.

The default value is 0.15, representing a 15% step buffer.

HideChartIndicators
Hides internal indicator visuals while keeping trades and Stop Loss levels visible.

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Symbol: XAUUSD or the broker’s Gold symbol
Timeframe: M1
Recommended Gold price: Above 3500
Starting Lot Size: 0.01
Maximum Spread: 1.00
Maximum Slippage: 0.30
Trailing Buffer: 0.15
News Filter: Optional

HISTORICAL STRATEGY TESTER SNAPSHOT

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M1
Test Period: 1 August 2025 to 9 July 2026
Initial Deposit: USD 200
Leverage: 1:100
Lot Size: 0.01
History Quality: 100%
Total Trades: 13,370
Total Net Profit: USD 10,358.66
Profit Factor: 1.82
Maximal Equity Drawdown: USD 96.44 (5.47%)
Equity Drawdown Relative: 22.15%
Average Position Holding Time: 2 minutes 54 seconds

The figures above represent historical simulated performance under the specified broker data and input settings. They do not guarantee future trading results.

BROKER INFORMATION

Gold symbol names and trading conditions may differ between brokers. Common symbol names include XAUUSD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.a and GOLD.

Spread, execution speed, contract size, minimum lot and Stop Level can affect trading results.

Before live trading, users should:

• Run their own Strategy Tester
• Test the EA on a demo account
• Confirm the correct Gold symbol
• Check the broker’s spread and execution conditions
• Select a suitable Lot Size
• Confirm that XAUUSD is within the recommended price environment

RISK NOTICE

Trading Gold involves financial risk. Historical test results do not guarantee future performance. Live results can vary because of spread, slippage, broker execution, liquidity, market volatility and user-selected settings.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using real funds.
Отзывы 3
makarand pande
18
makarand pande 2026.07.11 12:20 
 

excellent EA, shows results slowly and perfectly, author has put good effort, worth time and money.

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ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Фильтр:
Aleksei Komlev
307
Aleksei Komlev 2026.07.21 17:51 
 

Робот слил 60% депозита. На одну прибыльную сделку, приходится 10 убыточных

Janine Garrard
93
Janine Garrard 2026.07.16 13:08 
 

Sorry 10 trades - all closed within a 30 seconds of opening on a stop loss that is the same as the opening price. so at a constant loss due to spread, not even at a breakeven. I can't recommend this. 2 trades were profitable but until the problem with break even is sorted this is not a good EA.

Broker Startrader MT5

Vilas Javle
669
Ответ разработчика Vilas Javle 2026.07.16 13:34
Hello, thank you for your feedback. Could you please let me know which broker you are using (broker name and account type)? This information will help me reproduce the issue and investigate the break-even behavior. Thank you.
makarand pande
18
makarand pande 2026.07.11 12:20 
 

excellent EA, shows results slowly and perfectly, author has put good effort, worth time and money.

Ответ на отзыв