Delta Volume Profile Zones Pro MT5

  • Indicators
  • Mattia Marco Platania
    Mattia Marco Platania

    Mattia Marco Platania

    At MetaCoderStore, our goal is to build practical, clean, and reliable MetaTrader indicators that traders can actually use in live chart work. We focus on clear visual tools, useful inputs, and MT4/MT5 versions wherever possible.
  • Version: 1.34
  • Updated: 10 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

Premium Pro release: Delta Volume Profile Zones Pro is a $100 MetaCoderStore MT5 indicator for traders who want a cleaner volume profile workflow with anchored historical profiles, real-volume comparison, and EA-readable output.

Delta Volume Profile Zones Pro builds a rolling or anchored volume profile directly on the price chart. It highlights the Point of Control, Value Area High, Value Area Low, high-volume nodes, low-volume zones, optional best-fit extrema levels, and optional breakout/rejection signal arrows.

Version 1.34 adds:

  • Draggable time anchor so the profile can be recalculated from a previous candle instead of only the live edge.
  • Selectable profile timeframe through ProfileTimeframe , including current-chart mode.
  • External real-volume support for terminals that provide a separate real-volume symbol.
  • Optional user-supplied real-volume CSV file for Strategy Tester workflows when the trader has their own volume file.
  • Cleaner default layout with zero profile shift, zero anchor shift, and best-fit extrema levels enabled by default.
  • Best-fit curve mode for smoothed profile structure.
  • Best-fit extrema levels to mark major high-volume and low-volume profile points.
  • Cleaner default opacity and chart presentation for active intraday use.

Use it to:

  • Identify where recent or anchored trading activity is concentrated.
  • Find the Point of Control as the main acceptance level for the selected profile window.
  • Use Value Area High and Value Area Low as context for rotations, breakouts, and mean reversion.
  • Compare real volume against tick volume when both data sources are available.
  • Drag the anchor line to study how the profile looked at previous market points.
  • Spot high-volume nodes that may act as reaction zones.
  • Spot low-volume areas where price may move quickly through thin participation.
  • Feed POC and signal values into your own EA or scanner through buffers.

What it shows:

  • Right-side volume profile drawn directly on the price chart.
  • Optional bullish and bearish volume split inside profile rows.
  • Gold POC line for the highest-volume price row.
  • Cyan VAH and VAL lines for the selected value area.
  • Optional high-volume and low-volume zone highlights.
  • Optional best-fit curve and extrema levels for smoothed profile structure.
  • Optional signal arrows for POC bias, value-area breakouts, and rejection setups.
  • Selectable anchor line for historical profile inspection.

Main inputs:

  • InstanceId : unique name for each copy. Use different IDs when comparing multiple profiles.
  • LookbackBars : number of candles used to build the profile.
  • ProfileTimeframe : timeframe used by the profile calculation.
  • ProfileRows : number of price rows in the profile.
  • ProfileWidthBars : maximum visual width of the profile.
  • ProfileShiftBars : moves the profile horizontally. The default is 0.
  • EnableTimeAnchor : enables the draggable anchor line for historical profile calculations.
  • InitialAnchorShiftBars : starting position for the anchor line. The default is 0.
  • UseExternalRealVolume : reads the configured external real-volume symbol when available. The Market-safe default is off.
  • ExternalRealVolumeSymbol : symbol containing the external real-volume series.
  • UseTesterVolumeCsv : enables reading a user-supplied real-volume CSV file in the Strategy Tester.
  • TesterVolumeCsvFile : optional CSV file name for the trader's own real-volume data. The default is blank.
  • FallbackToChartVolume : uses broker/chart volume if the external source is unavailable.
  • UseBestFitExtremaLevels : switches the high/low-volume levels to best-fit extrema detection. The default is true.
  • ShowBestFitCurve : draws the smoothed best-fit profile curve.
  • BestFitCurveRadiusRows , BestFitMinProminencePercent , and BestFitMinSpacingRows : tune the extrema detector.
  • CleanLineBars and CleanLineWidth : switch from filled rows to compact profile lines and control their thickness.
  • ShowSignals : enables chart arrows and signal-buffer output.

Buffers:

  • Buffer 0: current Point of Control price.
  • Buffer 1: current signal value.
  • Buffer 2: buy arrow price.
  • Buffer 3: sell arrow price.

Signal values:

  • 1 : bullish POC cross.
  • 2 : bullish VAL rejection.
  • 3 : bullish VAH breakout.
  • 4 : current bullish POC bias.
  • -1 : bearish POC cross.
  • -2 : bearish VAH rejection.
  • -3 : bearish VAL breakdown.
  • -4 : current bearish POC bias.

Volume data note: real volume is only used when the terminal, configured external symbol, or your own optional CSV file supplies it. No real-volume file is included or selected by default. If your broker or data setup does not provide real volume, use chart or tick volume. For comparison, add two copies with different InstanceId values and adjust ProfileShiftBars if you want to separate them visually.

Important note: this is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades. Confirm readings with price action, session context, and risk management.

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