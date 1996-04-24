Delta Volume Profile Zones Pro MT5

  • Индикаторы
  • Mattia Marco Platania
    Mattia Marco Platania

    Mattia Marco Platania

    At MetaCoderStore, our goal is to build practical, clean, and reliable MetaTrader indicators that traders can actually use in live chart work. We focus on clear visual tools, useful inputs, and MT4/MT5 versions wherever possible.
  • Версия: 1.42
  • Обновлено: 8 августа 2026
  • Активации: 10

Delta Volume Profile Zones Pro is a $100 MetaCoderStore MT5 indicator for traders who want anchored volume-profile structure, clean DVP modes, projected min/max levels, consolidation detection, high-volatility detection, and EA-readable buffers.

The indicator can build a live rolling profile or a profile anchored to a past candle. When the anchor is moved into history, all profile rows, extrema levels, and detected boxes are calculated only from the candles that existed at that anchor point. The levels and boxes are then projected forward from the anchor, so the chart can be used for back-test pattern study without future bias.

Version 1.42 adds:

  • Clean DvpMode selector with all main modes in one input.
  • Box detection refined for consolidation ranges and high-volatility impulse zones.
  • Anchor-projected consolidation and volatility boxes calculated only from pre-anchor data.
  • Practical defaults for consolidation range and high-volatility impulse detection.
  • New BoxExtensionBars input to control how far projected boxes extend to the right.
  • Cleaner public inputs: shift values are fixed at zero, no external volume file is selected by default, and advanced tuning is kept internal.
  • Best-fit min/max levels remain enabled through the dedicated min/max mode and the all-in-one mode.
  • Cleaner volume-source selection through VolumeSource : chart volume, external real-volume symbol, or user CSV.

DVP modes:

  • DVP_MODE_ALL : profile rows, POC/VA lines, best-fit min/max levels, and projected box detection.
  • DVP_MODE_PROFILE : classic volume profile with Point of Control, Value Area High, Value Area Low, high-volume nodes, and low-volume nodes.
  • DVP_MODE_DELTA_SPLIT : profile rows split into bullish and bearish estimated volume.
  • DVP_MODE_MIN_MAX_LEVELS : smoothed best-fit curve plus projected high-volume and low-volume extrema levels.
  • DVP_MODE_BOX_DETECTION : consolidation and high-volatility boxes detected before the anchor and projected forward from that anchor.

Use it to:

  • Study where volume accepted price and where volume stayed thin.
  • Find POC, VAH, and VAL around the selected rolling or anchored profile window.
  • Compare profile structure across live and historical anchor points.
  • Project min/max volume levels from a past anchor without using future candles.
  • Detect consolidation boxes and high-volatility boxes that may explain later reactions.
  • Use chart/tick volume, an external real-volume symbol, or your own CSV volume file.
  • Feed POC and signal values into your own EA or scanner through indicator buffers.

Main inputs:

  • InstanceId : unique name for each copy. Use different IDs when comparing multiple profiles.
  • DvpMode : chooses the active DVP mode.
  • LookbackBars : number of candles used to build the profile.
  • ProfileTimeframe : timeframe used by the profile calculation.
  • ProfileRows : number of price rows in the profile.
  • ProfileWidthBars : maximum visual width and projection width.
  • EnableTimeAnchor : enables the draggable anchor line for historical calculations.
  • ValueAreaPercent : percentage used for VAH/VAL calculation.
  • VolumeSource : chart volume, external real-volume symbol, or user CSV file.
  • ExternalRealVolumeSymbol : optional symbol containing a separate real-volume series.
  • TesterVolumeCsvFile : optional CSV file name for the trader's own real-volume data. The default is blank.
  • BoxDetectionBars : bars per consolidation/high-volatility window.
  • ConsolidationRangeATR : maximum window range in ATR units for consolidation boxes.
  • HighVolatilityRangeATR : minimum window range in ATR units for high-volatility boxes.
  • BoxExtensionBars : how many bars the detected boxes are projected to the right from the anchor.
  • ShowBestFitCurve , ShowLabels , and ShowSignals : visual controls.

Buffers:

  • Buffer 0: current Point of Control price.
  • Buffer 1: current signal value.
  • Buffer 2: buy arrow price.
  • Buffer 3: sell arrow price.

Signal values:

  • 1 : bullish POC cross.
  • 2 : bullish VAL rejection.
  • 3 : bullish VAH breakout.
  • -1 : bearish POC cross.
  • -2 : bearish VAH rejection.
  • -3 : bearish VAL breakdown.

Volume data note: no external real-volume file is included or selected by default. Use chart volume, configure an external real-volume symbol, or select a CSV file if you have one.

Important note: this is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades. Confirm readings with price action, session context, and risk management.

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M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
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Ihor Otkydach
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Индикаторы
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Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
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Garry James Goodchild
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Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Ottaviano De Cicco
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Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
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Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
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Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
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Francisco Mandomo Simbine
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Индикаторы
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
PZ Day Trading MT5
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2.83 (6)
Индикаторы
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A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
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Индикаторы
A2SR для MT5 Индикатор: Автоматизированный фактический спрос и предложение (S/R). + Торговые инструменты. Product description in English here. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225 Мощный, подлинный и экономящий время для более разумных торговых решений + Объекты, совместимые с EA. Основные преимущества Опережающие фактические ур
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Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Индикаторы
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard   — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Индикаторы
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro — это трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны более понятные сигналы, более структурированные торговые сетапы и более практичное управление рисками прямо на графике. Вместо того чтобы показывать только простую стрелку, GEM Signal Pro помогает представить всю торговую идею в более наглядной и удобной форме. Когда условия подтверждены, индикатор может отображать на графике цену входа, stop loss и цели take profit, помогая трейдеру
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
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Order Block Sweep Signals MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
Индикаторы
Paid release: Order Block Sweep Signals MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Order Block Sweep Signals marks fresh bullish and bearish order-block zones after a structure break, then highlights rejection signals when price retests or sweeps the zone. It is built for traders who want cleaner price-action zones instead of a crowded chart full of old rectangles. Common uses Find demand zones after bu
RSI Divergence Signals MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
Индикаторы
Paid release: RSI Divergence Signals MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. RSI Divergence Signals detects regular and hidden RSI divergences directly on the price chart and marks them with optional buy and sell arrows. It is designed for traders who want a clean divergence signal layer that can also be read by EAs, scanners, or dashboards. Common uses Review bullish divergence after price makes a l
Equal High Low Liquidity Map MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
Индикаторы
Paid release: Equal High Low Liquidity Map MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Equal High Low Liquidity Map marks repeated swing highs and swing lows, then highlights liquidity sweeps when price runs those levels and closes back inside. It is built for traders who want a cleaner way to study buy-side liquidity, sell-side liquidity, and premium/discount context directly on the chart. Common uses I
Fair Value Gap Cycle Bundle MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
Индикаторы
Paid release: Fair Value Gap Cycle Bundle MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Premium bundle: Fair Value Gap Pro MT4 is the 49 USD all-in-one FVG suite from MetaCoderStore, combining all individual FVG modes with automatic cycle logic in one product. Fair Value Gap Pro MT4 combines the FVG-based MetaCoderStore indicators into one selectable premium tool. It uses one unified Fair Value Gap engine,
Dynamic Speed Decay Trailing Stop MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
Индикаторы
Paid release: Dynamic Speed Decay Trailing Stop MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Dynamic Speed Decay Trailing Stop MT4 is an EA-driven trailing-stop engine based on the exponential decay logic from our VolumeImpulse EA. It does not create entry signals. Your strategy supplies the trade direction, entry time, entry price, and initial risk, then this indicator calculates the adaptive trailing st
SMC Confluence Score MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
Индикаторы
Paid release: SMC Confluence Score MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Smart Money Confluence Score MT4 combines market structure breaks, liquidity sweeps, fair value gap pressure, and equal-high/equal-low liquidity into one practical score directly on the chart. Use cases Find candles where several Smart Money Concepts agree instead of reacting to a single pattern. Scan discretionary SMC setups
Premium Discount Liquidity Map MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
Индикаторы
Paid release: Premium Discount Liquidity Map MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Premium Discount Liquidity Map MT4 marks the current swing premium, equilibrium, and discount zones with real chart boxes, then overlays prior day and prior week liquidity levels so traders can judge whether price is stretched, balanced, or back in value. Use cases Find whether price is trading in premium, discount,
Currency Strength Heatmap MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
Индикаторы
Paid release: Currency Strength Heatmap MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Currency Strength Heatmap MT4 compares EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, and NZD across the 28 major FX crosses on the current chart timeframe. It turns relative currency movement into clean strength lines so traders can quickly see strong-versus-weak themes. Use cases Find strong and weak currencies before choosing a pa
Order Flow Confluence Matrix MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
Индикаторы
Paid release: Order Flow Confluence Matrix MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Order Flow Confluence Matrix MT4 combines session VWAP, rolling volume profile POC/value area, cumulative delta flow, and clear buy/sell confluence signals in one chart-window indicator. Use it to: Identify whether price is accepting above or below VWAP. Track the rolling point of control and value area as support/resi
Squeeze Momentum Breakout Signals MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
Индикаторы
Paid release: Squeeze Momentum Breakout Signals MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Squeeze Momentum Breakout Signals MT4 detects volatility compression with Bollinger Bands inside Keltner Channels, then highlights bullish or bearish release bars when momentum expands after the squeeze. Use cases Find markets moving from quiet compression into active expansion. Watch directional momentum after a
SMT Divergence Signals MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
Индикаторы
Paid release: SMT Divergence Signals MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. SMT Divergence Signals compares the active chart against a correlated comparison symbol and marks intermarket divergence when one market sweeps a swing high or low while the peer fails to confirm. Use cases Spot potential Smart Money Technique divergence between correlated FX pairs, metals, or index CFDs. Filter liquidity sw
ADR Range Projection Levels MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
Индикаторы
Paid release: ADR Range Projection Levels MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. ADR Range Projection Levels MT4 plots practical intraday volatility targets from completed daily ranges, showing whether the current session still has room to expand or has already reached its typical range. Use cases Plan realistic intraday targets with Average Daily Range projections. See current day open, high, low,
CPR Pivot Range Breakout MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
Индикаторы
Paid release: CPR Pivot Range Breakout MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. CPR Pivot Range Breakout MT4 plots the prior-session Central Pivot Range, classic pivot support/resistance levels, and optional breakout markers for intraday bias tracking. Use cases Map daily CPR, Pivot, R1/R2, and S1/S2 levels on intraday charts. Spot bullish closes above CPR Top and bearish closes below CPR Bottom. Iden
Donchian Breakout Signals MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
Индикаторы
Paid release: Donchian Breakout Signals MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Donchian Breakout Signals MT4 plots classic Donchian upper, lower, and middle channel lines, then marks confirmed breakout closes with optional arrows, alerts, and EA-readable signal buffers. Use cases Track breakout levels from the highest high and lowest low of the selected lookback period. Spot bullish closes above the
Kernel Regression Envelope Signals MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
Индикаторы
Paid release: Kernel Regression Envelope Signals MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Kernel Regression Envelope Signals draws a causal, non-repainting Nadaraya-Watson style regression centerline with adaptive upper and lower envelopes, then marks stretched-band reclaims and rejections. Use cases Find smooth dynamic support and resistance around current price action. Spot lower-band reclaim and up
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