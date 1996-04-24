Delta Volume Profile Zones Pro MT5

Delta Volume Profile Zones Pro is a $100 MetaCoderStore MT5 indicator for traders who want anchored volume-profile structure, clean DVP modes, projected min/max levels, consolidation detection, high-volatility detection, and EA-readable buffers.

The indicator can build a live rolling profile or a profile anchored to a past candle. When the anchor is moved into history, all profile rows, extrema levels, and detected boxes are calculated only from the candles that existed at that anchor point. The levels and boxes are then projected forward from the anchor, so the chart can be used for back-test pattern study without future bias.

Version 1.42 adds:

Clean DvpMode selector with all main modes in one input.

Box detection refined for consolidation ranges and high-volatility impulse zones.

Anchor-projected consolidation and volatility boxes calculated only from pre-anchor data.

Practical defaults for consolidation range and high-volatility impulse detection.

New BoxExtensionBars input to control how far projected boxes extend to the right.

Cleaner public inputs: shift values are fixed at zero, no external volume file is selected by default, and advanced tuning is kept internal.

Best-fit min/max levels remain enabled through the dedicated min/max mode and the all-in-one mode.

Cleaner volume-source selection through VolumeSource : chart volume, external real-volume symbol, or user CSV.

DVP modes:

DVP_MODE_ALL : profile rows, POC/VA lines, best-fit min/max levels, and projected box detection.

DVP_MODE_PROFILE : classic volume profile with Point of Control, Value Area High, Value Area Low, high-volume nodes, and low-volume nodes.

DVP_MODE_DELTA_SPLIT : profile rows split into bullish and bearish estimated volume.

DVP_MODE_MIN_MAX_LEVELS : smoothed best-fit curve plus projected high-volume and low-volume extrema levels.

DVP_MODE_BOX_DETECTION : consolidation and high-volatility boxes detected before the anchor and projected forward from that anchor.

Use it to:

Study where volume accepted price and where volume stayed thin.

Find POC, VAH, and VAL around the selected rolling or anchored profile window.

Compare profile structure across live and historical anchor points.

Project min/max volume levels from a past anchor without using future candles.

Detect consolidation boxes and high-volatility boxes that may explain later reactions.

Use chart/tick volume, an external real-volume symbol, or your own CSV volume file.

Feed POC and signal values into your own EA or scanner through indicator buffers.

Main inputs:

InstanceId : unique name for each copy. Use different IDs when comparing multiple profiles.

DvpMode : chooses the active DVP mode.

LookbackBars : number of candles used to build the profile.

ProfileTimeframe : timeframe used by the profile calculation.

ProfileRows : number of price rows in the profile.

ProfileWidthBars : maximum visual width and projection width.

EnableTimeAnchor : enables the draggable anchor line for historical calculations.

ValueAreaPercent : percentage used for VAH/VAL calculation.

VolumeSource : chart volume, external real-volume symbol, or user CSV file.

ExternalRealVolumeSymbol : optional symbol containing a separate real-volume series.

TesterVolumeCsvFile : optional CSV file name for the trader's own real-volume data. The default is blank.

BoxDetectionBars : bars per consolidation/high-volatility window.

ConsolidationRangeATR : maximum window range in ATR units for consolidation boxes.

HighVolatilityRangeATR : minimum window range in ATR units for high-volatility boxes.

BoxExtensionBars : how many bars the detected boxes are projected to the right from the anchor.

ShowBestFitCurve , ShowLabels , and ShowSignals : visual controls.

Buffers:

Buffer 0: current Point of Control price.

Buffer 1: current signal value.

Buffer 2: buy arrow price.

Buffer 3: sell arrow price.

Signal values:

1 : bullish POC cross.

2 : bullish VAL rejection.

3 : bullish VAH breakout.

-1 : bearish POC cross.

-2 : bearish VAH rejection.

-3 : bearish VAL breakdown.

Volume data note: no external real-volume file is included or selected by default. Use chart volume, configure an external real-volume symbol, or select a CSV file if you have one.

Important note: this is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades. Confirm readings with price action, session context, and risk management.