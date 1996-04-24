Delta Volume Profile Zones Pro MT5

  • 指标
  • Mattia Marco Platania
    Mattia Marco Platania

    Mattia Marco Platania

    At MetaCoderStore, our goal is to build practical, clean, and reliable MetaTrader indicators that traders can actually use in live chart work. We focus on clear visual tools, useful inputs, and MT4/MT5 versions wherever possible.
  • 版本: 1.42
  • 更新: 8 八月 2026
  • 激活: 10

Delta Volume Profile Zones Pro is a $100 MetaCoderStore MT5 indicator for traders who want anchored volume-profile structure, clean DVP modes, projected min/max levels, consolidation detection, high-volatility detection, and EA-readable buffers.

The indicator can build a live rolling profile or a profile anchored to a past candle. When the anchor is moved into history, all profile rows, extrema levels, and detected boxes are calculated only from the candles that existed at that anchor point. The levels and boxes are then projected forward from the anchor, so the chart can be used for back-test pattern study without future bias.

Version 1.42 adds:

  • Clean DvpMode selector with all main modes in one input.
  • Box detection refined for consolidation ranges and high-volatility impulse zones.
  • Anchor-projected consolidation and volatility boxes calculated only from pre-anchor data.
  • Practical defaults for consolidation range and high-volatility impulse detection.
  • New BoxExtensionBars input to control how far projected boxes extend to the right.
  • Cleaner public inputs: shift values are fixed at zero, no external volume file is selected by default, and advanced tuning is kept internal.
  • Best-fit min/max levels remain enabled through the dedicated min/max mode and the all-in-one mode.
  • Cleaner volume-source selection through VolumeSource : chart volume, external real-volume symbol, or user CSV.

DVP modes:

  • DVP_MODE_ALL : profile rows, POC/VA lines, best-fit min/max levels, and projected box detection.
  • DVP_MODE_PROFILE : classic volume profile with Point of Control, Value Area High, Value Area Low, high-volume nodes, and low-volume nodes.
  • DVP_MODE_DELTA_SPLIT : profile rows split into bullish and bearish estimated volume.
  • DVP_MODE_MIN_MAX_LEVELS : smoothed best-fit curve plus projected high-volume and low-volume extrema levels.
  • DVP_MODE_BOX_DETECTION : consolidation and high-volatility boxes detected before the anchor and projected forward from that anchor.

Use it to:

  • Study where volume accepted price and where volume stayed thin.
  • Find POC, VAH, and VAL around the selected rolling or anchored profile window.
  • Compare profile structure across live and historical anchor points.
  • Project min/max volume levels from a past anchor without using future candles.
  • Detect consolidation boxes and high-volatility boxes that may explain later reactions.
  • Use chart/tick volume, an external real-volume symbol, or your own CSV volume file.
  • Feed POC and signal values into your own EA or scanner through indicator buffers.

Main inputs:

  • InstanceId : unique name for each copy. Use different IDs when comparing multiple profiles.
  • DvpMode : chooses the active DVP mode.
  • LookbackBars : number of candles used to build the profile.
  • ProfileTimeframe : timeframe used by the profile calculation.
  • ProfileRows : number of price rows in the profile.
  • ProfileWidthBars : maximum visual width and projection width.
  • EnableTimeAnchor : enables the draggable anchor line for historical calculations.
  • ValueAreaPercent : percentage used for VAH/VAL calculation.
  • VolumeSource : chart volume, external real-volume symbol, or user CSV file.
  • ExternalRealVolumeSymbol : optional symbol containing a separate real-volume series.
  • TesterVolumeCsvFile : optional CSV file name for the trader's own real-volume data. The default is blank.
  • BoxDetectionBars : bars per consolidation/high-volatility window.
  • ConsolidationRangeATR : maximum window range in ATR units for consolidation boxes.
  • HighVolatilityRangeATR : minimum window range in ATR units for high-volatility boxes.
  • BoxExtensionBars : how many bars the detected boxes are projected to the right from the anchor.
  • ShowBestFitCurve , ShowLabels , and ShowSignals : visual controls.

Buffers:

  • Buffer 0: current Point of Control price.
  • Buffer 1: current signal value.
  • Buffer 2: buy arrow price.
  • Buffer 3: sell arrow price.

Signal values:

  • 1 : bullish POC cross.
  • 2 : bullish VAL rejection.
  • 3 : bullish VAH breakout.
  • -1 : bearish POC cross.
  • -2 : bearish VAH rejection.
  • -3 : bearish VAL breakdown.

Volume data note: no external real-volume file is included or selected by default. Use chart volume, configure an external real-volume symbol, or select a CSV file if you have one.

Important note: this is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades. Confirm readings with price action, session context, and risk management.

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ATREND： 工作原理及使用方法 工作原理 “ATREND”指标针对MT5平台设计，旨在通过结合多种技术分析方法为交易者提供强有力的买卖信号。该指标主要利用平均真实波幅（ATR）来测量波动性，并结合趋势检测算法来识别潜在的市场动向。 购买后请留言，您将获得特别的赠品。 主要特点： - 动态趋势检测：该指标评估市场趋势并相应调整信号，帮助交易者与当前市场条件对齐策略。 - 波动性测量：通过使用ATR，该指标衡量市场波动性，这对于确定最佳止损（SL）和止盈（TP）水平至关重要。 - 信号可视化：该指标在图表上直观地表示买卖信号，增强交易者的决策能力。 操作步骤 输入和设置： - 时间框架：此输入允许您设置指标计算的主要时间框架，默认值为15分钟。 - 时间框架2：此输入可用于定义额外分析的辅助时间框架，默认值为1分钟。 - 移动：此参数允许您将指标的计算向回移动，默认值为0。 - SLATR：此输入定义用于根据ATR计算止损水平的乘数，默认值为2.56。 - TPATR：此输入定义用于根据ATR计算止盈水平的乘数，默认值也为2.56。 - AlertsOn：启用或禁用交易信号的警报，
The zigzag mtf
Marouane Sammoudi
指标
English: Indicator Description Name:   ZigZag Multi-Timeframe (ASTRA TREND) Description:   This MetaTrader 5 indicator displays   three independent ZigZag layers   from different timeframes on a single chart. It is an essential tool for multi-timeframe analysis, allowing traders to visualize the trend hierarchy (e.g., M15, H1, and H4) simultaneously. Key Features: Dual Logic:   Offers two methods for pivot detection:   Classic   (Depth/Deviation/Backstep) or   Parabolic SAR   reversal logi
FREE
Visual Crocodile Pulse Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Visual Crocodile Pulse Indicator Unlock the Market's True Momentum and Trade with Confidence Are you tired of lagging indicators and noisy charts that lead to false signals? The Visual Crocodile Pulse Indicator is a sophisticated, professional-grade trend analysis tool designed to give you a clear and decisive edge. By cutting through market noise, it identifies the powerful beginnings of new trends, helping you enter trades with higher precision and avoid choppy, unpredictable conditions. For
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5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。   该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep
Khayotkhon Akhmedova
指标
Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep is a smart liquidity analysis tool designed to identify Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL), Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL), liquidity sweeps, and potential reversal setups. The indicator detects important swing highs and lows, combines nearby liquidity levels, and waits for price rejection and confirmation after a liquidity grab. It also supports Order Block (OB), Fair Value Gap (FVG), and Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) confluence to help filter potential setups. Entry signals, Stop
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
指标
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
指标
Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标 Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标由 Coetsee Digital 开发，是一款先进工具，旨在识别市场中的潜在暴涨机会。该指标专为关注 Deriv 和 Weltrade 合成市场的交易者设计，仅在 3 分钟 (M3)、5 分钟 (M5)、15 分钟 (M15)、30 分钟 (M30) 和 1 小时 (H1) 时间周期上运行，并仅支持以下交易对：PainX 1200、PainX 999、PainX 800、PainX 600、PainX 400、GainX 1200、GainX 999、GainX 800、GainX 600、GainX 400、BreakX 600、BreakX 1200、BreakX 1800、SwitchX 600、SwitchX 1200、SwitchX 1800、Crash 1000 Index、Crash 900 Index、Crash 600 Index、Crash 500 Index、Crash 300 Index、Boom 1000 Index、Boom 900 Index、Bo
作者的更多信息
Relative Volume Breakout Signals MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: Relative Volume Breakout Signals MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Relative Volume Breakout Signals measures the current bar tick volume against its recent average and marks range breakouts that happen on unusual participation. Use cases Identify breakouts with stronger-than-normal tick volume. Filter quiet range breaks from high-participation expansion moves. Feed relative-volume
Cyclic RSI Adaptive Bands MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: Cyclic RSI Adaptive Bands MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Cyclic RSI Adaptive Bands MT4 is a separate-window oscillator that displays a cyclic Relative Strength Index line with adaptive upper and lower bands. The bands adjust to recent oscillator behavior. This helps show when momentum has moved far from its recent range and when it returns toward the middle area. Common uses Re
SuperTrend ATR Signals MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: SuperTrend ATR Signals MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. SuperTrend ATR Signals MT4 is a chart-window trend indicator that plots a SuperTrend line using ATR volatility and highlights trend flips with optional buy and sell arrows. Use it to spot: Current trend direction. Possible trend-change areas. ATR-based trailing support and resistance. Cleaner visual trend structure on noisy
FVG Imbalance Zones MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: FVG Imbalance Zones MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. FVG Pro bundle offer: This indicator is included in Fair Value Gap Pro MT4 . The bundle combines Classic FVG, Inversion FVG, Opening Range FVG, Silver Bullet FVG, Price Action FVG, and automatic dominant-cycle logic. The five individual FVG indicators cost 150 USD separately; FVG Pro is 49 USD, saving 101 USD. Free classic FVG
Price Action Boxes MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: Price Action Boxes MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. FVG Pro bundle offer: This indicator is included in Fair Value Gap Pro MT4 . The bundle combines Classic FVG, Inversion FVG, Opening Range FVG, Silver Bullet FVG, Price Action FVG, and automatic dominant-cycle logic. The five individual FVG indicators cost 150 USD separately; FVG Pro is 49 USD, saving 101 USD. Price Action Boxes
Inversion FVG Volume Flow MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: Inversion FVG Volume Flow MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. FVG Pro bundle offer: This indicator is included in Fair Value Gap Pro MT4 . The bundle combines Classic FVG, Inversion FVG, Opening Range FVG, Silver Bullet FVG, Price Action FVG, and automatic dominant-cycle logic. The five individual FVG indicators cost 150 USD separately; FVG Pro is 49 USD, saving 101 USD. Paid indivi
Opening Range FVG Breakout MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: Opening Range FVG Breakout MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. FVG Pro bundle offer: This indicator is included in Fair Value Gap Pro MT4 . The bundle combines Classic FVG, Inversion FVG, Opening Range FVG, Silver Bullet FVG, Price Action FVG, and automatic dominant-cycle logic. The five individual FVG indicators cost 150 USD separately; FVG Pro is 49 USD, saving 101 USD. Paid indiv
Cumulative Delta Flow MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: Cumulative Delta Flow MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Cumulative Delta Flow MT4 is a separate-window tick-volume flow oscillator for MetaTrader 4. It estimates signed buying and selling pressure from candle position, candle direction, and tick volume, then plots a cumulative delta line with a signal line and divergence markers. Use it to spot: Positive and negative tick-volume p
Session VWAP Bands MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: Session VWAP Bands MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Session VWAP Bands plots the session volume-weighted average price and adaptive deviation bands directly on the chart. It helps you see where price is trading relative to the current session's fair-value area. Use it to spot Price holding above or below session VWAP. Mean-reversion areas near the first deviation bands. Stretched
FFT Dominant Cycle Finder MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: FFT Dominant Cycle Finder MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Premium Discount Liquidity Map MT5 marks the current swing premium, equilibrium, and discount zones with real chart boxes, then overlays prior day and prior week liquidity levels so traders can judge whether price is stretched, balanced, or back in value. Use cases Find whether price is trading in premium, discount, or ar
Delta Volume Profile Zones MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: Delta Volume Profile Zones MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Delta Volume Profile Zones is a compact volume-profile indicator for traders who want price-level context without turning the chart into a crowded footprint screen. It builds a rolling profile from recent candles and marks the key zones traders usually watch: Point of Control, Value Area High, Value Area Low, high-volume
Liquidity Sweep Reversal Signals MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: Liquidity Sweep Reversal Signals MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Liquidity Sweep Reversal Signals marks candles that run a recent swing high or swing low, then close back inside the prior range as a possible stop-run reversal. Use cases Spot buy-side or sell-side liquidity grabs around recent highs and lows. Find potential reversal candles after a sweep has rejected back inside
MTF Trend Breakout Score MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: MTF Trend Breakout Score MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. MTF Trend Breakout Score combines local EMA trend, higher-timeframe bias, Donchian-style breakout confirmation, and ATR expansion into a simple 0-100 setup score. Use cases Scan whether a breakout is aligned with trend and higher-timeframe bias. Filter continuation entries after range breaks or session pushes. Feed EAs and
Market Structure Break Signals MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: Market Structure Break Signals MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Market Structure BOS CHOCH Signals marks structural continuation breaks and change-of-character reversal breaks directly on the chart, then exposes stable buffers for EAs and dashboards. Use cases Identify bullish or bearish break of structure after confirmed swing highs and lows. Spot CHOCH events where price breaks
Silver Bullet Session FVG MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: Silver Bullet Session FVG MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. FVG Pro bundle offer: This indicator is included in Fair Value Gap Pro MT4 . The bundle combines Classic FVG, Inversion FVG, Opening Range FVG, Silver Bullet FVG, Price Action FVG, and automatic dominant-cycle logic. The five individual FVG indicators cost 150 USD separately; FVG Pro is 49 USD, saving 101 USD. Paid indivi
Order Block Sweep Signals MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: Order Block Sweep Signals MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Order Block Sweep Signals marks fresh bullish and bearish order-block zones after a structure break, then highlights rejection signals when price retests or sweeps the zone. It is built for traders who want cleaner price-action zones instead of a crowded chart full of old rectangles. Common uses Find demand zones after bu
RSI Divergence Signals MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: RSI Divergence Signals MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. RSI Divergence Signals detects regular and hidden RSI divergences directly on the price chart and marks them with optional buy and sell arrows. It is designed for traders who want a clean divergence signal layer that can also be read by EAs, scanners, or dashboards. Common uses Review bullish divergence after price makes a l
Equal High Low Liquidity Map MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: Equal High Low Liquidity Map MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Equal High Low Liquidity Map marks repeated swing highs and swing lows, then highlights liquidity sweeps when price runs those levels and closes back inside. It is built for traders who want a cleaner way to study buy-side liquidity, sell-side liquidity, and premium/discount context directly on the chart. Common uses I
Fair Value Gap Cycle Bundle MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: Fair Value Gap Cycle Bundle MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Premium bundle: Fair Value Gap Pro MT4 is the 49 USD all-in-one FVG suite from MetaCoderStore, combining all individual FVG modes with automatic cycle logic in one product. Fair Value Gap Pro MT4 combines the FVG-based MetaCoderStore indicators into one selectable premium tool. It uses one unified Fair Value Gap engine,
Dynamic Speed Decay Trailing Stop MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: Dynamic Speed Decay Trailing Stop MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Dynamic Speed Decay Trailing Stop MT4 is an EA-driven trailing-stop engine based on the exponential decay logic from our VolumeImpulse EA. It does not create entry signals. Your strategy supplies the trade direction, entry time, entry price, and initial risk, then this indicator calculates the adaptive trailing st
SMC Confluence Score MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: SMC Confluence Score MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Smart Money Confluence Score MT4 combines market structure breaks, liquidity sweeps, fair value gap pressure, and equal-high/equal-low liquidity into one practical score directly on the chart. Use cases Find candles where several Smart Money Concepts agree instead of reacting to a single pattern. Scan discretionary SMC setups
Premium Discount Liquidity Map MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: Premium Discount Liquidity Map MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Premium Discount Liquidity Map MT4 marks the current swing premium, equilibrium, and discount zones with real chart boxes, then overlays prior day and prior week liquidity levels so traders can judge whether price is stretched, balanced, or back in value. Use cases Find whether price is trading in premium, discount,
Currency Strength Heatmap MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: Currency Strength Heatmap MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Currency Strength Heatmap MT4 compares EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, and NZD across the 28 major FX crosses on the current chart timeframe. It turns relative currency movement into clean strength lines so traders can quickly see strong-versus-weak themes. Use cases Find strong and weak currencies before choosing a pa
Order Flow Confluence Matrix MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: Order Flow Confluence Matrix MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Order Flow Confluence Matrix MT4 combines session VWAP, rolling volume profile POC/value area, cumulative delta flow, and clear buy/sell confluence signals in one chart-window indicator. Use it to: Identify whether price is accepting above or below VWAP. Track the rolling point of control and value area as support/resi
Squeeze Momentum Breakout Signals MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: Squeeze Momentum Breakout Signals MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Squeeze Momentum Breakout Signals MT4 detects volatility compression with Bollinger Bands inside Keltner Channels, then highlights bullish or bearish release bars when momentum expands after the squeeze. Use cases Find markets moving from quiet compression into active expansion. Watch directional momentum after a
SMT Divergence Signals MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: SMT Divergence Signals MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. SMT Divergence Signals compares the active chart against a correlated comparison symbol and marks intermarket divergence when one market sweeps a swing high or low while the peer fails to confirm. Use cases Spot potential Smart Money Technique divergence between correlated FX pairs, metals, or index CFDs. Filter liquidity sw
ADR Range Projection Levels MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: ADR Range Projection Levels MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. ADR Range Projection Levels MT4 plots practical intraday volatility targets from completed daily ranges, showing whether the current session still has room to expand or has already reached its typical range. Use cases Plan realistic intraday targets with Average Daily Range projections. See current day open, high, low,
CPR Pivot Range Breakout MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: CPR Pivot Range Breakout MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. CPR Pivot Range Breakout MT4 plots the prior-session Central Pivot Range, classic pivot support/resistance levels, and optional breakout markers for intraday bias tracking. Use cases Map daily CPR, Pivot, R1/R2, and S1/S2 levels on intraday charts. Spot bullish closes above CPR Top and bearish closes below CPR Bottom. Iden
Donchian Breakout Signals MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: Donchian Breakout Signals MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Donchian Breakout Signals MT4 plots classic Donchian upper, lower, and middle channel lines, then marks confirmed breakout closes with optional arrows, alerts, and EA-readable signal buffers. Use cases Track breakout levels from the highest high and lowest low of the selected lookback period. Spot bullish closes above the
Kernel Regression Envelope Signals MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
指标
Paid release: Kernel Regression Envelope Signals MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Kernel Regression Envelope Signals draws a causal, non-repainting Nadaraya-Watson style regression centerline with adaptive upper and lower envelopes, then marks stretched-band reclaims and rejections. Use cases Find smooth dynamic support and resistance around current price action. Spot lower-band reclaim and up
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