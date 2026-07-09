Prop Firm Risk Guardian auto close on breach

Prop-Firm Risk Guardian watches your MetaTrader 5 account in real time. When any rule you have set is breached, Guardian closes the offending positions and locks new entries. It does not open trades. It does not prevent order placement, because no chart-attached EA can do that. It reacts to a breach within one tick, which is what saves the account.


This is a rules utility for funded-challenge, funded, and personal accounts. All account data stays on your terminal. Optional Telegram alerts use your own bot and chat.


WHAT IT WATCHES


Daily loss limit, measured from start-of-day equity.

Total drawdown from your initial balance.

Trailing drawdown from peak equity, with a manual reset.

Per-trade risk, measured from each position's stop.

Max lot per position and max concurrent positions.

Trades per hour and a post-loss cooldown.

Session window and weekend hold.

Optional Tier-1 news blackout from the Forex Factory weekly calendar.


Guardian warns at 80 percent of any limit and closes on a breach. Account limits close everything and lock new entries. Per-position and timing rules warn by default, and you can set them to close if you prefer. Everything is restart-safe: the daily counter, the high-water mark, and every halt flag survive an EA restart.


MONITOR-ONLY MODE


Run Guardian in Monitor-only mode and it logs, warns, and updates the on-chart annotation exactly as it would live, but it closes nothing. See what it would have done for a week before you trust it with auto-close. The mode is shown on the panel at all times.


TWO-STEP HALT


A HALT NOW button that becomes CONFIRM HALT with a countdown. Two clicks to flatten the account and lock entries. Prop firms rarely give you a clean manual kill switch. This one does.


FIRM PRESETS


Load a firm's ruleset in one click. Each preset carries the date it was checked and warns on the panel if it is more than 90 days old. Prop-firm rules change, so you confirm a preset against your firm's current terms before you rely on it. Included:


FTMO: Phase 1, Phase 2, Funded

Apex Trader Funding: 50K, 100K, 150K, 250K, 300K (trailing drawdown)

FundedNext Stellar: Phase 1

The 5%ers Bootcamp: Level 1

Alpha Capital: Phase 1

Custom: a blank preset you fill in


All presets verified as of 2026-06. Verify against your firm before use.


ALERTS AND ANALYTICS


Optional Telegram alerts on startup, on every warning and breach, and a weekly summary. A second window shows your last seven days: trades, win rate, net, mean per trade, and best and worst day. It also shows a capped-loss counterfactual that floors every loss at a 10 percent disaster stop and reports how your mean per trade would change. This is a capped-loss estimate, not a price-path replay: Guardian sees your actual closes only, so it cannot replay what a different stop would have done tick by tick.


SETUP NOTES


Telegram and the news blackout use WebRequest. Add https://api.telegram.org and https://nfs.faireconomy.media to the allowed URLs in Tools, Options, Expert Advisors. Both features fail open, so if a URL is missing Guardian carries on and never halts trading over it. One Guardian per account.


This is a rules utility, not a trading signal generator. Guardian never opens trades. You are responsible for verifying preset values against your prop firm's current terms. Author is not a licensed financial advisor. Not financial advice. Utility only.

Рекомендуем также
Discord Notify
Aleh Piatrenka
5 (2)
Утилиты
Автоматически отправляет уведомления об открытии, закрытии , частичном закрытии и изменении сделок MT5  в Discord в реальном времени . Утилита поддерживает 16 языков : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian и Vietnamese. Также можно использовать любой другой язык, изменив текст уведомлений.  Продукт предназначен для трейдеров, которым важно получать уведомления в Discord без необходимости посто
FREE
Slack Notify
Aleh Piatrenka
Утилиты
Автоматически отправляет уведомления об открытии, закрытии , частичном закрытии и изменении сделок MT5  в Slack в реальном времени . Утилита поддерживает 16 языков : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian и Vietnamese. Также можно использовать любой другой язык, изменив текст уведомлений.  Продукт предназначен для трейдеров, которым важно получать уведомления в Slack без необходимости постоянно
FREE
Account Risk Hedge Bot
Clinton Dennis Edem
Утилиты
Account Risk Hedge Bot                                                                                  ...hedge your trades with confidence. Safeguard Your Investments with Account Risk Hedge Bot, stay ahead of market volatility with our cutting-edge risk management solution. Account Risk Hedge Bot is designed to safeguard your investments with automated precision, helping you navigate market uncertainty, ensuring you minimize losses and maximize returns. Note: Account Risk Hedge Bot does
BossFX Trading Panel EA
Remey Gulfan Orsaga
Утилиты
BossFXTradePanelEA (MT5)  [First 10 copies sold at 50 USD price will increase to 99USD] BossFXTradePanelEA is a fully interactive trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5, providing traders with an easy-to-use, one-click interface to execute and manage trades. This EA simplifies trade execution , risk management, and position control by combining market orders, stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and breakeven functionalities into a single, intuitive panel.  Key features include: On
Bneu Prop Firm Pass System
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Утилиты
Compacted conversationBneu Prop Firm Pass System v2.25 — Prop Firm Risk Management Utility for MetaTrader 5 Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional on-chart risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders monitor prop firm challenge rules, funded-account restrictions, account risk, news exposure, pending orders, session restrictions, and trade management from one clean dashboard. The system includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm rule presets, custom rule c
Forex Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Эксперты
FOREX Strike EA – Discipline Meets Opportunity FOREX Strike EA is an intelligent automated trading system built to bring structure, control, and consistency to the Forex market. Designed with modern MQL5 standards, it focuses on precision execution and disciplined awareness rather than aggressive exposure. By combining smart order placement with adaptive money management, the system engages the market only when conditions align—allowing you to trade with confidence, not emotion. Operating withi
Shenlong Hybrid Overlap Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
SHENLONG HYBRID-OVERLAP MECH AI  Yin-Yang Hedging & Dynamic Recovery Rescue Module Shenlong Hybrid-Overlap Mech  is an advanced multi-functional Expert Advisor inspired by the Chinese Divine Dragon "Shenlong," the bringer of miracles and weather control. This EA is designed not only to generate consistent profits through Yin-Yang Hedging but also to perform "Miracle Rescues" on your blowing accounts. If you have trades from other EAs or manual trades that are currently stuck in massive drawdo
BlackEagleMultiCoreNeural
Olivier Nomblot
Эксперты
A dual-core neural EA that trades gold and INDEXES OR FX with discipline PLUG AND PLAY NO COMPLICATED MANUAL . Trained Brain Upgrades — included with your purchase Black Eagle ships ready to learn on any instrument. On request, I also provide it pre-trained : the EA can be upgraded with a brain built from my own live trading on XAUUSD (Gold) and NDX/US100 — thousands of accumulated training samples, a calibrated trade filter, and trusted status from the very first bar. No cold-start phase, no wa
Dashboard Super ma ris cci MT5
Wang Yu
Утилиты
提供专业的EA编程服务，推出特色仪表盘EA编程，将您的交易策略自动化，可视化，一个图表管理多个交易货币对，详情查看: http://www.ex4gzs.com   Providing quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more details. 如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feat
Blackwave HedgeGuard Pro
Gary Comey
Эксперты
Blackwave GBPUSD Hedge Recovery Адаптивное хедж-восстановление для проблемных позиций GBPUSD Blackwave GBPUSD Hedge Recovery — это специализированный советник MT5 для управления хеджированием, созданный для помощи трейдерам в стабилизации просадки по ручным позициям GBPUSD с помощью адаптивной корзины хеджирования на основе ATR. Советник был разработан для решения одной из самых распространённых проблем в восстановлении убыточных сделок: Сам хедж может стать источником следующей просадки. Многие
Tp or Sl Fast
Perry Gonzaga Ndege
Утилиты
Take full control of your pending orders in MetaTrader 5 with a professional-grade order management script designed for precision, speed, and simplicity . If you trade grids, breakouts, news setups, or multi-symbol strategies, you already know how painful it is to manually edit take profits or stop losses one order at a time. This tool eliminates that friction entirely. With this MT5 script, you can apply a single, exact price as a Take Profit or Stop Loss to all pending orders instantly —acros
Dashboard Super Three MA MT5
Wang Yu
Утилиты
提供专业的EA编程服务，推出特色仪表盘EA编程，将您的交易策略自动化，可视化，一个图表管理多个交易货币对，详情查看: http://www.ex4gzs.com   Providing quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more details. 如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feat
Automated Trading Psychology EA
Shingirayi Mari
Утилиты
The only EA for TRADING PSYCHOLOGY:Discipline, Mindset Training & Risk Control  Checklist-Enforced Trading (No trades allowed until  strategy checklist is met)  1-Click Revenge Trade Blocker (Auto-freezes account after losses)  Overtrading Circuit Breaker (Hard daily trade limits enforced)  Neuroplasticity Training (Rewires retail habits into institutional discipline)  Institutional Risk Protocols (Auto SL/TP, position sizing, daily loss cutoffs)  Prop Firm  and account Safeguard (Preve
Myfxpaddy Binary Options Predictor
Joseph Wonder Obasi
Утилиты
Introduction Our system is more than just a tool—it’s your personal guide in the dynamic trading landscape. Expertly developed and optimized using advanced strategies, this groundbreaking predictor gives traders a powerful edge. It’s not just about the features; it’s about a trading journey that stands out from the crowd. Get ready for an enhanced trading experience like never before! What It Does Next Candle Prediction: Imagine gaining insights into the market’s next move before it happens. Our
Gold Martingale Robot
Borriphat Maitree
Эксперты
Преобразите свою торговлю золотом! Раскройте потенциал экспоненциального и стабильного роста с помощью "Gold Martingale Robot EA" (MT5) Вы устали постоянно следить за графиками? Испытываете стресс каждый раз при выходе важных экономических новостей? Или, возможно, вы получали прибыль, но потом видели, как она исчезает из-за удержания сделок на выходные? Хватит проб и ошибок! Представляем Gold Martingale Robot EA — совершенную автоматизированную торговую систему для MT5, разработанную исключит
Titan Backup
Elies Noah Siebenpfeiffer
Эксперты
Introducing Titan Backup : Are you ready to enhance your trading game with an automated system built for precision and flexibility? Meet Titan Backup , your expert trading assistant designed to capture high-profit breakouts by identifying accumulation zones . This powerful Expert Advisor (EA) excels in high-volatility markets such as the Nasdaq 100 and Crypto 10 , offering both hands-free automation and manual assistance to support your trading strategies. How Titan Backup Works: Titan Backup ru
Universal Risk Trade Manager
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Утилиты
UNIVERSAL RISK TRADE MANAGER MT5 Control Your Risk. Protect Your Capital. Trade with Confidence. Successful trading is not only about finding the right entry. It is about controlling how much you can lose when the market moves against you. Universal Risk Trade Manager MT5 is a professional risk-management and trade-execution assistant designed to calculate position sizes, protect trading capital, and manage open trades directly from a clear, easy-to-use chart panel. Whether you trade Forex, Gold
MT5 Trendline Trading ATM
Mohammad Reza Anari
Утилиты
Trade with Confidence Using the Trendline Trading ATM (Advanced Trade Management)! Master entries, exits, and risk management with the powerful tools of the MetaTrader Trendline Trading ATM. This expert advisor equips you with a comprehensive suite of tools to trade consistently smarter, not harder.  Take control of your trading risk and drawdown, capture profitable entries, and let your winners run.  This innovative Trade Entry/Exit and Risk Management utility empowers you to:   Precision Entr
GoldRatchet MT5
Mahmoud Hashem Abdelhakim Sweilem
5 (1)
Эксперты
GoldRatchet MT5 Professional Automated Execution Engine for MetaTrader 5 The market decides. GoldRatchet responds. Most Expert Advisors begin working after they believe they have found an opportunity. GoldRatchet is built around a different philosophy. It does not attempt to predict the next market direction. It prepares for it. Before price reaches an execution level, GoldRatchet has already organized its execution framework around the market. When price reaches a predefined level, execution b
XAU Athena Momentum Supremacy
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAU ATHENA MOMENTUM SUPREMACY  Multi-Timeframe Momentum Scalper (No Grid / No Martingale) XAU Athena Momentum Supremacy  is an elite, institutional-grade Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Named after Athena, the Greek Goddess of Wisdom and Strategic Warfare, this system executes precision-timed entries by detecting Multi-Timeframe Momentum Confluence on the H1 chart. Unlike dangerous Grid or Martingale systems, Athena fires a single surgical strike per signal
GridWise Prop EA
Ihor Hut
Эксперты
https://t.me/GridWise_TradeSignals GRIDWISE PROP EA — профессиональный адаптивный советник для MetaTrader 5 Публичный MQL5-сигнал автора, работающий на базе GridWise Prop EA, стабильно занимает ведущие позиции в общем рейтинге MQL5 Signals и регулярно находится в Top 1–3 среди всех сигналов. GridWise Prop EA — это профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5, построенный на адаптивной архитектуре basket/grid, многоуровневом управлении модулями, динамическом расчёте сетки, гибкой логике Take
Make me money
Gabriel Selegean
Эксперты
The Make me Money EA is an MQL5 Expert advisor that allows you to enjoy your free time while it trades on your behalf, generating profits for you. If you have limited capital, don't worry. With the Make me Money EA, you can start earning profits from as little as $100. As shown in the attached screenshot, with a starting capital of just $100, you can earn a profit of $221 in the first 6 months of 2020, trading with a minimum volume of 0.01 lots. Moreover, profits more than doubled during the vo
Guardian Trade Manager
Brahim Ben Abla
Утилиты
Guardian Trade Manager – калькулятор лота и торговая панель с контролем риска для MT5. Торговля в один клик с автоматическим расчётом лота из эквити, дистанции стопа и стоимости тика – со встроенной защитой дневного убытка. Для проп-фирм и фондированных счетов. СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: Guardian Trade Manager начинается с 99 $. Аренда: 35 $/месяц, если вы хотите сначала протестировать его в течение полного цикла счёта. Большинство торговых панелей делают одно: исполняют. Guardian Trade Manager делает два:
Blackwave Hedgeguard Pro Eurusd
Gary Comey
Эксперты
Blackwave EURUSD Hedge Recovery Адаптивное хедж-восстановление для проблемных позиций EURUSD Blackwave EURUSD Hedge Recovery — это специализированный советник MT5 для управления хеджированием, созданный для помощи трейдерам в стабилизации просадки по ручным позициям EURUSD с помощью адаптивной корзины хеджирования на основе ATR. Советник был разработан для решения одной из самых распространённых проблем в восстановлении убыточных сделок: Сам хедж может стать источником следующей просадки. Многие
Quantum Breaker PRO
Cecilia Wambui Mundia
Эксперты
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
Session Ambush EA
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
Эксперты
Session Ambush EA   is a session-based trading robot designed to trade false breakouts around the Asian range. The EA waits for price to build a defined session range, then looks for a sweep beyond that range followed by a close back inside. This creates a clean “trap” setup, where breakout traders may be caught on the wrong side and price can reverse back into the range. It is designed for structured, low-frequency trading. No grid. No martingale. No averaging down. Key Features Trades false br
AurumEdgePro
Francis Giguere
Эксперты
AurumEdge Pro — 8-Strategy Gold Intelligence System for XAUUSD AurumEdge Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines 8 independent breakout strategies into a single intelligent system. Each strategy targets a different market condition — daily S/R levels, session openings, pivot points, multi-timeframe trend confluences — targeting different market structures across sessions. Backtest Results (Strategy Tester) — 01/01/2026 to 24/02/2026 (55 Days) Win Rate: 89.5% on 1,
Trendline Trader EA
BM Trading GmbH
5 (2)
Утилиты
The Trendline Trader EA helps you to analyze and trade the markets with trendlines. You can place and modify lines easily with only few clicks. When you found a strong trend you can also activate the lines to open trades (or place orders) when reached by the price. The tool helps you to analyze multiple markets and still be able to trade trends without sitting in front of the charts all the time. You can change the appearance of the lines. It might be a good idea to choose different colors or si
Lot Master Rebate Scalper MT5
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Эксперты
Lot Master Rebate Scalper MT5 Designed for high-volume lot generation (Lot Flipping/Rebate Farming). EA Features & Strategy No Grid Strategy: The EA opens orders at specific time intervals (e.g., every 1 minute or 5 minutes). It is specifically designed to generate high trading volume. For example, if set to 1-minute intervals, the EA will open approximately 1,440 orders per day. You can increase the lot size via the Lot_Fix input setting. RSI Entry Logic: The EA uses the RSI Indicator to determ
Ronex King MT5
Santhosh M
Эксперты
Multi-Strategy Consensus and Dynamic Grid Expert Advisor Ronex King MT5  is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for trading Gold ( XAUUSD ). The system utilizes a multi-strategy consensus engine combined with a volatility-adaptive grid recovery mechanism. Rather than executing trades based on a single indicator, the EA requires a voting consensus among several built-in modules before entering a primary position, filtering out low-probability setups. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please sen
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Утилиты
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Утилиты
Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Утилиты
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Утилиты
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
Утилиты
Custom Timeframe Manager Pro: неограниченные таймфреймы в MetaTrader 5 Стандартные настройки терминала часто скрывают важные детали движения цены. Ограничивая анализ только классическими периодами, трейдер рискует упустить моменты зарождения тренда и истинные уровни волатильности. Custom Timeframe Manager Pro — это профессиональная утилита, расширяющая границы MetaTrader 5. Создавайте любые кастомные периоды, включая дробные и экзотические, и работайте с ними как с обычными графиками терминала.
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Утилиты
ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% ! Всего  $470 вместо $790!  Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22.08 Суть: используя юзер-интерфейс вы настраиваете параметры, которым должен соответствовать график до входа в позицию(позиции), настраиваете какие входные модели использовать, настраиваете правила по которым надо завершать торговлю и планирование. А всю рутину по наблюдению за графиком и исполнению Lazy Trader берет на себя. полное описание  :: 3 ключевых видео [1] -> [2] -> [3]  :: [ ДЕМО-ВЕРСИЯ ] Чт
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик также может установить время истечения подписки
Chart Copilot
George Angelo Boutselis
Утилиты
Chart Copilot — это торговый ассистент, разработанный для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам быстрее размещать сделки, управлять открытыми позициями и устанавливать оповещения любого типа непосредственно с графика. Все эти функции доступны как через графическую панель, так и через чат-бота. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции: Пробная версия  - Инструкции по настройке Чат-бот Chart Copilot поставляется с выделенным сервером, работающим с большой языковой моделью — это означает, что нет необходимости
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Утилиты
Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT5. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Расширенный копировщик сигналов Telegram с Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, управлением риском и полным управлением сделками Telegram to MT5 Pro — профессиональный копировщик сигналов Telegram Telegram to MT5 Pro автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из Telegram прямо в ваш аккаунт MetaTrader 5 в реальном времени с полным контролем риска, исполнения и управления сделками. Система состоит из двух компонентов: • Expert Advisor (EA), работающий внутри MetaTrader 5 • Desktop bridge прило
DR Trade and Risk Manager
Ryuta Tanaka
Утилиты
DR Trade and Risk Manager: Фундаментальная консоль алгоритмического риск-менеджмента для MT5 Для дискреционного трейдера величайший противник — не рынок, а недисциплинированное "я". У вас есть надежная стратегия, но в моменты высокого давления, следуете ли вы своим правилам с идеальной последовательностью? Режете ли вы убытки без колебаний? Даете ли вы прибыли расти, не обрывая ее преждевременно из-за страха? Для большинства ответ — нет. Именно в этом разрыве между стратегией и исполнением теряе
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Утилиты
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Утилиты
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв