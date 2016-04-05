Gold EA SupplyDemend

🦅 XAU-Sniper Pro: Institutional Engineering for Gold Trading

Forget obsolete indicators and "machine-gun" robots that drain your capital. XAU-Sniper Pro is not a simple algorithm; it is a mathematical replica of bank and market-maker behavior (Smart Money Concepts), specifically developed to master Gold (XAUUSD) volatility.

Designed for demanding traders, fund managers, and Prop Firm challenge success, XAU-Sniper Pro filters market noise to deliver executions with surgical precision.

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🎯 Why is XAU-Sniper Pro different?

Most algorithms buy blind rebounds. XAU-Sniper Pro maps institutional liquidity injections through an exclusive 6-step validation process:

The Macro-Structural Filter (H4): The robot never trades against major flows. An Exponential Moving Average scanning the 4-hour chart blocks any counter-trend transactions. Impulse & FVG Detection: The system scans for the creation of Imbalances (Fair Value Gaps). It only enters a position when it detects the footprint of an abnormally powerful institutional volume (measured dynamically via the ATR). The "Return To Origin" (The Perfect Doji): This is where the magic happens. Instead of buying a wide 500-pip zone, the algorithm isolates the exact indecision candle (the Doji) that preceded the impulse. This is our ultra-precise entry point. Active Session Filter: Programmed to ignore Asian session "fakeouts", the robot only allocates capital during high-liquidity hours (London and New York opens).

🛡️ Risk Management: Safety Before Profit

A beautiful equity curve means nothing if the account can blow up overnight. XAU-Sniper Pro's risk management is its greatest asset:

Adaptive Stop Loss (ATR): No Stop Loss is set at random. The distance is calculated in real-time based on market nervousness (ATR x 2.0), avoiding stop hunts while keeping the asymmetric risk minimal.

The Split Entry (Multi-Take Profit): Each signal is split into 3 distinct positions: TP1 (Quick Securing): To lock in an immediate psychological gain. TP2 (The Logical Target): To capitalize on the market structure. TP3 (The Runner): A very distant target to ride major Gold trends.

Fixed Breakeven Shield: As soon as the market moves 50 pips in our favor, the remaining positions are instantly protected at Breakeven. "Runners" become 100% risk-free trades.

📊 Performance & System Profile

Preferred Asset: XAUUSD (Gold)

Operational Timeframe: M15 (HTF Analysis on H4)

Curve Profile: "Staircase" (Tiny, flat losses; vertical asymmetric gains)

Ideal for: Prop Firm Challenges (Low Drawdown), Institutional Accounts, Traders looking for quality (few trades, but ultra-high win-rate setups).

Stop submitting to the market. Put Smart Money on your side. Deploy XAU-Sniper Pro.