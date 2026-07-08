Trade Manager Pro Guardian

Trade Manager Pro

A complete discretionary trade-management cockpit for MetaTrader 5 — direction-aware position planning, prop-firm rule enforcement, a live correlation heat map, a pre-trade checklist gate, and one-click execution, all in a single on-chart panel.

Overview

Trade Manager Pro is not a signal-generating "black box" EA. It does not predict market direction and makes no profitability promises. Instead, it is a risk and execution management tool built for discretionary traders — particularly those trading prop-firm challenges — who already have a strategy and need discipline, speed, and hard rule enforcement wrapped around their manual trading.

Everything runs from one on-chart control panel: position sizing is calculated for you, correlated exposure is visible in real time, trades are checked against a rule engine before they're allowed to fire, and a Prop-Firm Guardian module can lock the panel out entirely if you breach your own risk limits — a feature designed specifically for anyone trading funded/evaluation accounts where a single rule breach ends the challenge.

Key Features

1. Direction-Aware Position Planning ("Buy/Sell Matrix")

Draggable Entry / Stop-Loss / Take-Profit lines directly on the chart — move a line, and lot size recalculates live.

A single button cycles through Hidden → Buy layout → Sell layout → Hidden . In Buy layout, the stop sits below entry and target above; in Sell layout, this automatically inverts (stop above, target below) — so the visual planning tool is always correctly oriented for the trade you're about to place, not just biased toward buy setups.

. In Buy layout, the stop sits below entry and target above; in Sell layout, this automatically inverts (stop above, target below) — so the visual planning tool is always correctly oriented for the trade you're about to place, not just biased toward buy setups. Lot size is derived from your account balance, a configurable risk-per-trade percentage, and the actual distance to your stop, using the symbol's real tick value — not a fixed pip-value assumption.

A max-combined-lots-per-currency-group cap prevents you from stacking correlated exposure past a limit you define.

2. Live Correlation Heat Map

A dedicated panel computes real Pearson correlation (on price returns, not raw price, to avoid misleading trend-driven correlation) between your current chart symbol and a configurable watchlist of other pairs — refreshed every tick. Each pair is color-coded by correlation strength:

🔴 Red — |correlation| ≥ 0.70 (high correlated risk, in either direction)

🟡 Gold — |correlation| ≥ 0.40 (moderate)

🟢 Green — below 0.40 (largely independent)

This gives you a cross-pair risk check that goes beyond a same-base-currency assumption — useful for spotting correlated exposure across pairs that don't share a base currency (e.g. EURUSD and GBPUSD both leaning against USD strength).

3. Prop-Firm Guardian

A dedicated compliance module that continuously monitors your account and hard-locks all trade execution the moment any of the following is breached:

Maximum daily loss (% of starting balance)

Maximum overall drawdown (% of starting balance, editable live from the panel)

Daily profit target reached (optional lockout once you've hit your day's goal — helps prevent giving back gains)

Consecutive-loss streak limit (revenge-trading circuit breaker)

A cooldown timer after a loss, during which new trades are blocked

The starting balance can be auto-captured on EA load or manually set to match your prop-firm challenge's actual starting balance.

4. Pre-Trade Checklist Engine

An optional, fully toggleable 6-point checklist (HTF trend alignment, liquidity sweep, supply/demand zone tap, valid order block, imbalance/FVG, and Optimal Trade Entry) that must be manually confirmed — or auto-confirmed by the built-in OTE detector — before the panel will allow a trade to execute. Any individual checklist item can be switched off if it's not part of your strategy.

5. Automatic OTE (Optimal Trade Entry) Zone Detection

Using configurable swing-high/swing-low detection, the EA automatically plots the 61.8%–78.6% Fibonacci retracement zone between the most recent swing high and low, and visually + programmatically confirms when price is trading inside it — feeding directly into the checklist engine.

6. Full Automation Suite

Six independent, individually toggleable automations, controlled from quick-access sidebar buttons — all trigger distances and percentages are configurable inputs, not hardcoded:

Toggle Behavior BE Moves stop-loss to break-even once price moves a configurable number of pips in profit PP Automatically closes a configurable percentage of the position once a profit-pip target is hit TS Trails the stop-loss by a configurable pip distance once price is in profit CP Continuously closes any position currently in profit DP Continuously deletes all pending orders on the symbol CL One-click instant close of all currently losing positions

7. Market & Pending Order Execution

One-click Buy/Sell market execution using the calculated lot size, SL, and TP from the panel — automatically synced to whichever direction you click.

A dedicated pending-order sub-panel for Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders with independent price/lots/SL/TP fields.

Bulk actions: close all profitable positions, close all losing positions, or delete all pending orders on the symbol with a single click.

8. Trade Journal

Automatically initializes a CSV journal file on first run for logging trade records.

The Interface

The panel is split into a compact sidebar and four mutually-exclusive switchable windows — opening one automatically closes any other that's open, so they never overlap:

Sidebar — Navigation buttons for the four windows (P/C/G/CM) plus quick toggles for every automation (BE/PP/TS/CP/DP/CL).

— Navigation buttons for the four windows (P/C/G/CM) plus quick toggles for every automation (BE/PP/TS/CP/DP/CL). [P] Pending Orders — Place limit/stop pending orders.

— Place limit/stop pending orders. [C] Checklist — Review and confirm your pre-trade rules, and switch the working higher timeframe.

— Review and confirm your pre-trade rules, and switch the working higher timeframe. [G] Guardian — Live view of your daily loss, drawdown, loss streak, and cooldown status against your configured limits, plus an editable rules-config section and a color-coded TRADING ALLOWED / LOCKED banner.

— Live view of your daily loss, drawdown, loss streak, and cooldown status against your configured limits, plus an editable rules-config section and a color-coded TRADING ALLOWED / LOCKED banner. [CM] Correlation Matrix — Live, color-coded correlation readout of your watchlist against the current chart symbol.

Full Input Reference

Core Matrix Settings

Default Risk Percentage

Max Combined Lots Per Currency Group

Journal file name

Prop-Firm Guardian Parameters

Starting Balance (0 = auto-capture on load)

Daily Loss Limit (%)

Max Drawdown (%)

Max Consecutive Losses

Cooldown After Loss (minutes)

News lookahead/reinstate buffers

Checklist & Strategy Engine

Require Checklist Validation (on/off)

Swing detection sensitivity (left/right bars)

OTE box color

Correlation Matrix Settings

Comma-separated symbol watchlist (default: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD)

Correlation lookback period (bars)

Automation Settings

Break Even Trigger (pips)

Partial Profit Trigger (pips) and Close Percentage

Trailing Stop Distance (pips)

Daily Profit Target ($, 0 = disabled)

Recommended For

Traders taking prop-firm evaluations/challenges who need automatic, unemotional enforcement of daily loss and drawdown rules.

who need automatic, unemotional enforcement of daily loss and drawdown rules. Discretionary ICT/Smart-Money-Concept traders who want a structured pre-trade checklist and OTE visualization without manually drawing Fibonacci retracements every time.

who want a structured pre-trade checklist and OTE visualization without manually drawing Fibonacci retracements every time. Traders running multiple correlated pairs or baskets who want a live, real-math correlation check rather than eyeballing it.

who want a live, real-math correlation check rather than eyeballing it. Anyone who wants risk-based position sizing calculated automatically instead of doing lot-size math by hand mid-session.

Important Technical Notes