Trade Manager Pro Guardian

  • 实用工具
  • Tochukwu Joseph Unaegbu
    Tochukwu Joseph Unaegbu

    Tochukwu Joseph Unaegbu

    I'm Tochukwu Unaegbu, a forex trader with over 7 years of experience in the markets. My approach centers on price action and smart money concepts, reading market structure, value, and institutional footprints (order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity) rather than relying on lagging indicators or
  • 版本: 1.0
  • 激活: 20
Trade Manager Pro

A complete discretionary trade-management cockpit for MetaTrader 5 — direction-aware position planning, prop-firm rule enforcement, a live correlation heat map, a pre-trade checklist gate, and one-click execution, all in a single on-chart panel.

Overview

Trade Manager Pro is not a signal-generating "black box" EA. It does not predict market direction and makes no profitability promises. Instead, it is a risk and execution management tool built for discretionary traders — particularly those trading prop-firm challenges — who already have a strategy and need discipline, speed, and hard rule enforcement wrapped around their manual trading.

Everything runs from one on-chart control panel: position sizing is calculated for you, correlated exposure is visible in real time, trades are checked against a rule engine before they're allowed to fire, and a Prop-Firm Guardian module can lock the panel out entirely if you breach your own risk limits — a feature designed specifically for anyone trading funded/evaluation accounts where a single rule breach ends the challenge.

Key Features

1. Direction-Aware Position Planning ("Buy/Sell Matrix")

  • Draggable Entry / Stop-Loss / Take-Profit lines directly on the chart — move a line, and lot size recalculates live.
  • A single button cycles through Hidden → Buy layout → Sell layout → Hidden. In Buy layout, the stop sits below entry and target above; in Sell layout, this automatically inverts (stop above, target below) — so the visual planning tool is always correctly oriented for the trade you're about to place, not just biased toward buy setups.
  • Lot size is derived from your account balance, a configurable risk-per-trade percentage, and the actual distance to your stop, using the symbol's real tick value — not a fixed pip-value assumption.
  • A max-combined-lots-per-currency-group cap prevents you from stacking correlated exposure past a limit you define.

2. Live Correlation Heat Map

A dedicated panel computes real Pearson correlation (on price returns, not raw price, to avoid misleading trend-driven correlation) between your current chart symbol and a configurable watchlist of other pairs — refreshed every tick. Each pair is color-coded by correlation strength:

  • 🔴 Red — |correlation| ≥ 0.70 (high correlated risk, in either direction)
  • 🟡 Gold — |correlation| ≥ 0.40 (moderate)
  • 🟢 Green — below 0.40 (largely independent)

This gives you a cross-pair risk check that goes beyond a same-base-currency assumption — useful for spotting correlated exposure across pairs that don't share a base currency (e.g. EURUSD and GBPUSD both leaning against USD strength).

3. Prop-Firm Guardian

A dedicated compliance module that continuously monitors your account and hard-locks all trade execution the moment any of the following is breached:

  • Maximum daily loss (% of starting balance)
  • Maximum overall drawdown (% of starting balance, editable live from the panel)
  • Daily profit target reached (optional lockout once you've hit your day's goal — helps prevent giving back gains)
  • Consecutive-loss streak limit (revenge-trading circuit breaker)
  • A cooldown timer after a loss, during which new trades are blocked

The starting balance can be auto-captured on EA load or manually set to match your prop-firm challenge's actual starting balance.

4. Pre-Trade Checklist Engine

An optional, fully toggleable 6-point checklist (HTF trend alignment, liquidity sweep, supply/demand zone tap, valid order block, imbalance/FVG, and Optimal Trade Entry) that must be manually confirmed — or auto-confirmed by the built-in OTE detector — before the panel will allow a trade to execute. Any individual checklist item can be switched off if it's not part of your strategy.

5. Automatic OTE (Optimal Trade Entry) Zone Detection

Using configurable swing-high/swing-low detection, the EA automatically plots the 61.8%–78.6% Fibonacci retracement zone between the most recent swing high and low, and visually + programmatically confirms when price is trading inside it — feeding directly into the checklist engine.

6. Full Automation Suite

Six independent, individually toggleable automations, controlled from quick-access sidebar buttons — all trigger distances and percentages are configurable inputs, not hardcoded:

Toggle Behavior
BE Moves stop-loss to break-even once price moves a configurable number of pips in profit
PP Automatically closes a configurable percentage of the position once a profit-pip target is hit
TS Trails the stop-loss by a configurable pip distance once price is in profit
CP Continuously closes any position currently in profit
DP Continuously deletes all pending orders on the symbol
CL One-click instant close of all currently losing positions

7. Market & Pending Order Execution

  • One-click Buy/Sell market execution using the calculated lot size, SL, and TP from the panel — automatically synced to whichever direction you click.
  • A dedicated pending-order sub-panel for Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders with independent price/lots/SL/TP fields.
  • Bulk actions: close all profitable positions, close all losing positions, or delete all pending orders on the symbol with a single click.

8. Trade Journal

Automatically initializes a CSV journal file on first run for logging trade records.

The Interface

The panel is split into a compact sidebar and four mutually-exclusive switchable windows — opening one automatically closes any other that's open, so they never overlap:

  • Sidebar — Navigation buttons for the four windows (P/C/G/CM) plus quick toggles for every automation (BE/PP/TS/CP/DP/CL).
  • [P] Pending Orders — Place limit/stop pending orders.
  • [C] Checklist — Review and confirm your pre-trade rules, and switch the working higher timeframe.
  • [G] Guardian — Live view of your daily loss, drawdown, loss streak, and cooldown status against your configured limits, plus an editable rules-config section and a color-coded TRADING ALLOWED / LOCKED banner.
  • [CM] Correlation Matrix — Live, color-coded correlation readout of your watchlist against the current chart symbol.

Full Input Reference

Core Matrix Settings

  • Default Risk Percentage
  • Max Combined Lots Per Currency Group
  • Journal file name

Prop-Firm Guardian Parameters

  • Starting Balance (0 = auto-capture on load)
  • Daily Loss Limit (%)
  • Max Drawdown (%)
  • Max Consecutive Losses
  • Cooldown After Loss (minutes)
  • News lookahead/reinstate buffers

Checklist & Strategy Engine

  • Require Checklist Validation (on/off)
  • Swing detection sensitivity (left/right bars)
  • OTE box color

Correlation Matrix Settings

  • Comma-separated symbol watchlist (default: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD)
  • Correlation lookback period (bars)

Automation Settings

  • Break Even Trigger (pips)
  • Partial Profit Trigger (pips) and Close Percentage
  • Trailing Stop Distance (pips)
  • Daily Profit Target ($, 0 = disabled)

Recommended For

  • Traders taking prop-firm evaluations/challenges who need automatic, unemotional enforcement of daily loss and drawdown rules.
  • Discretionary ICT/Smart-Money-Concept traders who want a structured pre-trade checklist and OTE visualization without manually drawing Fibonacci retracements every time.
  • Traders running multiple correlated pairs or baskets who want a live, real-math correlation check rather than eyeballing it.
  • Anyone who wants risk-based position sizing calculated automatically instead of doing lot-size math by hand mid-session.

Important Technical Notes

  • This EA is UI/chart-object driven. All panels are built from chart objects, not indicator buffers. To evaluate it in the Strategy Tester, you must use Visual Mode — the panel will not render or function in a standard fast/optimization backtest.
  • The Correlation Matrix and the currency-exposure lot cap serve different purposes: the lot cap is an enforced limit on combined position size per base currency, while the correlation panel is an informational display — it does not automatically block trades, even at high correlation readings. Use it as a visual check before entering, not an automated gate.
  • The Prop-Firm Guardian enforces limits based on account equity in real time; it is a risk-management aid, not a guarantee of compliance with any specific prop firm's rule wording — always cross-check against your firm's actual rulebook.
  • This is a trade-management and execution-assistance tool. It does not analyze the market for entries beyond the optional OTE zone display, and past risk-management performance does not guarantee future results.

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Professional Trading Orders Manager for MT5 with Signal-Analyzer-Direction-Power-Orders control - Scalping tools - Risk management - all in one trade panel and dashboard  A sophisticated Expert Advisor that transforms your MT5 platform into a complete trading command center. This tool seamlessly blends automated trading logic with comprehensive manual controls through dual interactive dashboards. Key Features: Automated Trading : advanced scalping strategy on M3 timeframe as a signal sample can
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Mehran Sepah Mansoor
指标
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Maksim Plotnikov
实用工具
Trade History By Magic Indicator Unlock Your Trading Insights with Trade History By Magic! Enhance your MetaTrader 5 experience with this powerful indicator designed for traders who demand precision and clarity. Trade History By Magic provides a clear, real-time display of your trading history, organized by magic numbers, directly on your chart. Perfect for both automated and manual traders, this tool helps you track performance effortlessly. Key Features: Organized Trade Tracking : Displays tra
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Darell Valiente Taganas
实用工具
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Adrian Titilincu
实用工具
Account Turbo Flip Lite: The Ultimate Manual Trading & Management Assistant Trading successfully isn't just about finding the perfect entry—it is about how you manage the trade once you are in the market. Account Turbo Flip Lite is a streamlined, semi-automated Expert Advisor designed to take the emotion and hesitation out of trade management. Built for traders who prefer to maintain control over their own entries, this "Lite" version acts as your dedicated tactical assistant. You pull the trig
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Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
指标
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
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4.41 (215)
实用工具
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5 (4)
实用工具
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
实用工具
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Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
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4.4 (5)
实用工具
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Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
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5 (4)
实用工具
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
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Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
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Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
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Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
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Abdul Jalil
实用工具
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
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Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
实用工具
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
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Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
实用工具
Custom Timeframe Manager Pro：MetaTrader 5 中的无限时间周期 终端的默认设置通常会隐藏价格变动的重要细节。如果仅将分析局限于经典周期，交易者可能会错失趋势形成的时刻和真实的波动水平。 Custom Timeframe Manager Pro 是一款扩展 MetaTrader 5 边界的专业工具。您可以创建任何自定义周期（包括分数和稀有周期），并像操作终端原生图表一样使用它们。 可选周期类型： 秒级 ：任何数值（例如 S1、S5、S15、S30）。 分数级 ：用于精细化分析的非标准间隔（例如 M1.5、H1.5、D1.2）。 自定义 ：用于战略分析的多日和多周大周期。 您将获得： 全功能图表 ：创建的周期像 MT5 原生图表一样工作——您可以在其上应用任何指标、震荡指标、模板和 EA。这不是“覆盖层”，也不是视觉模拟。 即时更新 ：行情实时传输，无明显延迟。您的市场观察速度与标准图表一致。 指标稳定运行 ：专有技术确保 RSI、MACD 等震荡指标运行流畅，无伪影、无跳动、无重置。实时 K 线更新无需重新计算全部历史数据。 自动恢复 ：断网后，工
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
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Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
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ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
实用工具
将信号从您所属的任何渠道（包括私人和受限渠道）直接复制到您的 MT5。 该工具在设计时充分考虑了用户的需求，同时提供了管理和监控交易所需的许多功能。 该产品采用易于使用且具有视觉吸引力的图形界面。 自定义您的设置并在几分钟内开始使用该产品！ 用户指南 + 演示  |   MT4版本  |   不和谐版本 如果您想尝试演示，请参阅用户指南。 Telegram To MT5 接收器在策略测试器中不起作用！ Telegram 至 MT5 功能 一次复制多个通道的信号 从私人和受限频道复制信号 不需要机器人令牌或聊天 ID（如果出于某种原因需要，您仍然可以使用这些） 使用风险百分比或固定手数进行交易 排除特定符号 选择复制所有信号或自定义要复制的信号 配置单词和短语以识别所有信号（默认值应适用于 99% 的信号提供商） 配置时间和日期设置以仅在需要时复制信号 设置一次打开的最大交易量 交易和头寸管理 使用信号或自动设置的管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止过度交易 确
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
实用工具
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Pro — 高级 Telegram 信号复制器（Auto-Fix，多TP，风险控制，完整交易管理） Telegram to MT5 Pro — 专业 Telegram 信号复制系统 Telegram to MT5 Pro 可将来自 Telegram 的交易信号实时复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户，并提供完整的风险控制、执行管理与交易管理功能。 系统由两个组件组成： • 运行在 MetaTrader 5 内的 Expert Advisor（EA） • 连接 Telegram 并将信号发送到 EA 的桌面桥接程序 两个组件必须在同一台电脑运行。由于 MQL5 限制，EA 无法直接连接 Telegram。 支持与安装 提供完整 PDF 安装指南。 支持内容： • 完整 PDF 使用手册 • 分步安装指导 • 在线聊天支持 • 交易商设置帮助（前缀、后缀、符号映射） 功能说明 • 读取任意 Telegram 群组或频道信号 • 自动解析交易品种、方向、入场、止损、止盈 • 秒级执行交易 • 管理交易（移动止损、保本、部分平仓） • 支持多账户与多信号
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
实用工具
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
实用工具
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
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Price Action Breakdown Value Areas And Rejections
Tochukwu Joseph Unaegbu
指标
价格行为分解指标 (Price Action Breakdown Indicator) 灵感来源于 Laurentiu Damir 的著作《Price Action Breakdown》： 这款自定义 MT5 指标通过清晰、非重绘的叠加层，将书中的关键概念生动呈现： 公平价值区域：红色（Value High 高价值区）和绿色（Value Low 低价值区）带状区域，用于识别低波动率的盘整区间，在这些区域供需达到平衡。 控制价格：蓝色虚线中位线，代表价值区域内“公平”的协议价格水平——通常起到磁铁或枢轴作用。 过度/拒绝尾线：黄色箭头标记强烈的影线拒绝（上影线/下影线），显示在价值边界处主动性的耗尽或回应行为。 核心目的 帮助交易者可视化市场的平衡与失衡，从价值边界发现潜在支撑/阻力位，识别拒绝区域以寻找高概率入场点，并理解感知价值的变化。 关键特性 纯价格行为，无振荡器、移动平均线或其他滞后工具。 持久的价值区域，仅在新盘整出现时更新（最小重绘）。 可自定义参数：RangePeriod、ATRMultiplier、WickFactor。 适用于任何品种和时间框架（H1 及以上效果最佳）
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