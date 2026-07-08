Trade Manager Pro Guardian

  • Утилиты
  • Tochukwu Joseph Unaegbu
    Tochukwu Joseph Unaegbu

    Tochukwu Joseph Unaegbu

    I'm Tochukwu Unaegbu, a forex trader with over 7 years of experience in the markets. My approach centers on price action and smart money concepts, reading market structure, value, and institutional footprints (order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity) rather than relying on lagging indicators or
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 20
Trade Manager Pro

A complete discretionary trade-management cockpit for MetaTrader 5 — direction-aware position planning, prop-firm rule enforcement, a live correlation heat map, a pre-trade checklist gate, and one-click execution, all in a single on-chart panel.

Overview

Trade Manager Pro is not a signal-generating "black box" EA. It does not predict market direction and makes no profitability promises. Instead, it is a risk and execution management tool built for discretionary traders — particularly those trading prop-firm challenges — who already have a strategy and need discipline, speed, and hard rule enforcement wrapped around their manual trading.

Everything runs from one on-chart control panel: position sizing is calculated for you, correlated exposure is visible in real time, trades are checked against a rule engine before they're allowed to fire, and a Prop-Firm Guardian module can lock the panel out entirely if you breach your own risk limits — a feature designed specifically for anyone trading funded/evaluation accounts where a single rule breach ends the challenge.

Key Features

1. Direction-Aware Position Planning ("Buy/Sell Matrix")

  • Draggable Entry / Stop-Loss / Take-Profit lines directly on the chart — move a line, and lot size recalculates live.
  • A single button cycles through Hidden → Buy layout → Sell layout → Hidden. In Buy layout, the stop sits below entry and target above; in Sell layout, this automatically inverts (stop above, target below) — so the visual planning tool is always correctly oriented for the trade you're about to place, not just biased toward buy setups.
  • Lot size is derived from your account balance, a configurable risk-per-trade percentage, and the actual distance to your stop, using the symbol's real tick value — not a fixed pip-value assumption.
  • A max-combined-lots-per-currency-group cap prevents you from stacking correlated exposure past a limit you define.

2. Live Correlation Heat Map

A dedicated panel computes real Pearson correlation (on price returns, not raw price, to avoid misleading trend-driven correlation) between your current chart symbol and a configurable watchlist of other pairs — refreshed every tick. Each pair is color-coded by correlation strength:

  • 🔴 Red — |correlation| ≥ 0.70 (high correlated risk, in either direction)
  • 🟡 Gold — |correlation| ≥ 0.40 (moderate)
  • 🟢 Green — below 0.40 (largely independent)

This gives you a cross-pair risk check that goes beyond a same-base-currency assumption — useful for spotting correlated exposure across pairs that don't share a base currency (e.g. EURUSD and GBPUSD both leaning against USD strength).

3. Prop-Firm Guardian

A dedicated compliance module that continuously monitors your account and hard-locks all trade execution the moment any of the following is breached:

  • Maximum daily loss (% of starting balance)
  • Maximum overall drawdown (% of starting balance, editable live from the panel)
  • Daily profit target reached (optional lockout once you've hit your day's goal — helps prevent giving back gains)
  • Consecutive-loss streak limit (revenge-trading circuit breaker)
  • A cooldown timer after a loss, during which new trades are blocked

The starting balance can be auto-captured on EA load or manually set to match your prop-firm challenge's actual starting balance.

4. Pre-Trade Checklist Engine

An optional, fully toggleable 6-point checklist (HTF trend alignment, liquidity sweep, supply/demand zone tap, valid order block, imbalance/FVG, and Optimal Trade Entry) that must be manually confirmed — or auto-confirmed by the built-in OTE detector — before the panel will allow a trade to execute. Any individual checklist item can be switched off if it's not part of your strategy.

5. Automatic OTE (Optimal Trade Entry) Zone Detection

Using configurable swing-high/swing-low detection, the EA automatically plots the 61.8%–78.6% Fibonacci retracement zone between the most recent swing high and low, and visually + programmatically confirms when price is trading inside it — feeding directly into the checklist engine.

6. Full Automation Suite

Six independent, individually toggleable automations, controlled from quick-access sidebar buttons — all trigger distances and percentages are configurable inputs, not hardcoded:

Toggle Behavior
BE Moves stop-loss to break-even once price moves a configurable number of pips in profit
PP Automatically closes a configurable percentage of the position once a profit-pip target is hit
TS Trails the stop-loss by a configurable pip distance once price is in profit
CP Continuously closes any position currently in profit
DP Continuously deletes all pending orders on the symbol
CL One-click instant close of all currently losing positions

7. Market & Pending Order Execution

  • One-click Buy/Sell market execution using the calculated lot size, SL, and TP from the panel — automatically synced to whichever direction you click.
  • A dedicated pending-order sub-panel for Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders with independent price/lots/SL/TP fields.
  • Bulk actions: close all profitable positions, close all losing positions, or delete all pending orders on the symbol with a single click.

8. Trade Journal

Automatically initializes a CSV journal file on first run for logging trade records.

The Interface

The panel is split into a compact sidebar and four mutually-exclusive switchable windows — opening one automatically closes any other that's open, so they never overlap:

  • Sidebar — Navigation buttons for the four windows (P/C/G/CM) plus quick toggles for every automation (BE/PP/TS/CP/DP/CL).
  • [P] Pending Orders — Place limit/stop pending orders.
  • [C] Checklist — Review and confirm your pre-trade rules, and switch the working higher timeframe.
  • [G] Guardian — Live view of your daily loss, drawdown, loss streak, and cooldown status against your configured limits, plus an editable rules-config section and a color-coded TRADING ALLOWED / LOCKED banner.
  • [CM] Correlation Matrix — Live, color-coded correlation readout of your watchlist against the current chart symbol.

Full Input Reference

Core Matrix Settings

  • Default Risk Percentage
  • Max Combined Lots Per Currency Group
  • Journal file name

Prop-Firm Guardian Parameters

  • Starting Balance (0 = auto-capture on load)
  • Daily Loss Limit (%)
  • Max Drawdown (%)
  • Max Consecutive Losses
  • Cooldown After Loss (minutes)
  • News lookahead/reinstate buffers

Checklist & Strategy Engine

  • Require Checklist Validation (on/off)
  • Swing detection sensitivity (left/right bars)
  • OTE box color

Correlation Matrix Settings

  • Comma-separated symbol watchlist (default: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD)
  • Correlation lookback period (bars)

Automation Settings

  • Break Even Trigger (pips)
  • Partial Profit Trigger (pips) and Close Percentage
  • Trailing Stop Distance (pips)
  • Daily Profit Target ($, 0 = disabled)

Recommended For

  • Traders taking prop-firm evaluations/challenges who need automatic, unemotional enforcement of daily loss and drawdown rules.
  • Discretionary ICT/Smart-Money-Concept traders who want a structured pre-trade checklist and OTE visualization without manually drawing Fibonacci retracements every time.
  • Traders running multiple correlated pairs or baskets who want a live, real-math correlation check rather than eyeballing it.
  • Anyone who wants risk-based position sizing calculated automatically instead of doing lot-size math by hand mid-session.

Important Technical Notes

  • This EA is UI/chart-object driven. All panels are built from chart objects, not indicator buffers. To evaluate it in the Strategy Tester, you must use Visual Mode — the panel will not render or function in a standard fast/optimization backtest.
  • The Correlation Matrix and the currency-exposure lot cap serve different purposes: the lot cap is an enforced limit on combined position size per base currency, while the correlation panel is an informational display — it does not automatically block trades, even at high correlation readings. Use it as a visual check before entering, not an automated gate.
  • The Prop-Firm Guardian enforces limits based on account equity in real time; it is a risk-management aid, not a guarantee of compliance with any specific prop firm's rule wording — always cross-check against your firm's actual rulebook.
  • This is a trade-management and execution-assistance tool. It does not analyze the market for entries beyond the optional OTE zone display, and past risk-management performance does not guarantee future results.

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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
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Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Утилиты
Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Утилиты
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
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Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
Утилиты
Custom Timeframe Manager Pro: неограниченные таймфреймы в MetaTrader 5 Стандартные настройки терминала часто скрывают важные детали движения цены. Ограничивая анализ только классическими периодами, трейдер рискует упустить моменты зарождения тренда и истинные уровни волатильности. Custom Timeframe Manager Pro — это профессиональная утилита, расширяющая границы MetaTrader 5. Создавайте любые кастомные периоды, включая дробные и экзотические, и работайте с ними как с обычными графиками терминала.
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5 (1)
Утилиты
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
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5 (1)
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ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% ! Всего  $470 вместо $790!  Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22.08 Суть: используя юзер-интерфейс вы настраиваете параметры, которым должен соответствовать график до входа в позицию(позиции), настраиваете какие входные модели использовать, настраиваете правила по которым надо завершать торговлю и планирование. А всю рутину по наблюдению за графиком и исполнению Lazy Trader берет на себя. полное описание  :: 3 ключевых видео [1] -> [2] -> [3]  :: [ ДЕМО-ВЕРСИЯ ] Чт
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик также может установить время истечения подписки
Chart Copilot
George Angelo Boutselis
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Chart Copilot — это торговый ассистент, разработанный для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам быстрее размещать сделки, управлять открытыми позициями и устанавливать оповещения любого типа непосредственно с графика. Все эти функции доступны как через графическую панель, так и через чат-бота. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции: Пробная версия  - Инструкции по настройке Чат-бот Chart Copilot поставляется с выделенным сервером, работающим с большой языковой моделью — это означает, что нет необходимости
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Утилиты
Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT5. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
Telegram to mt5 pro
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4 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Расширенный копировщик сигналов Telegram с Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, управлением риском и полным управлением сделками Telegram to MT5 Pro — профессиональный копировщик сигналов Telegram Telegram to MT5 Pro автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из Telegram прямо в ваш аккаунт MetaTrader 5 в реальном времени с полным контролем риска, исполнения и управления сделками. Система состоит из двух компонентов: • Expert Advisor (EA), работающий внутри MetaTrader 5 • Desktop bridge прило
DR Trade and Risk Manager
Ryuta Tanaka
Утилиты
DR Trade and Risk Manager: Фундаментальная консоль алгоритмического риск-менеджмента для MT5 Для дискреционного трейдера величайший противник — не рынок, а недисциплинированное "я". У вас есть надежная стратегия, но в моменты высокого давления, следуете ли вы своим правилам с идеальной последовательностью? Режете ли вы убытки без колебаний? Даете ли вы прибыли расти, не обрывая ее преждевременно из-за страха? Для большинства ответ — нет. Именно в этом разрыве между стратегией и исполнением теряе
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
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5 (1)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Утилиты
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Утилиты
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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