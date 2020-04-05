Iron Bloom MT5

Iron Bloom





Discounted Price Now: 90

Price may rise to 129 after more units are sold.

Units Sold So Far: 4 copies





Typical max hold: up to 2 days.

Request a trial version available for demo accounts prior to purchasing.

This Expert Advisor comes equipped with a robust news filtering system and an advanced dashboard, enabling traders to track market movements directly on the chart in a clear and straightforward manner.

Iron Bloom was developed to offer traders a seamless and well-structured trading experience on MetaTrader 5. Its design prioritizes reliability, precise execution, and intelligent filtering algorithms.

Optimized specifically for XAGUSD

Suggested trading symbols: XAGUSD

Ideal timeframe: M30

Compatible exclusively with MT5

Designed for use on a single chart only





Note: Please operate the EA on only one chart . Running it on multiple charts is not required.





Feature Status News Filter Included ✅ Live Dashboard Included ✅ Prop Firm Friendly Supported ✅ Automatic Management Enabled ✅ Low Spread Recommended Yes ✅

The integrated dashboard offers instant access to key data right on the chart, maintaining a clean and professional trading setup.

Recommended trading environment includes:

A broker offering low spreads

Leverage set above 1:33

A stable VPS connection

Suggested minimum deposit: 200 USD





⚠️ IMPORTANT FOR BACKTESTING

To achieve accurate backtesting results, please contact me so I can provide you with the necessary guidance and configuration files.





Quick Installation Steps: 1. Launch MT5 2. Attach the EA to XAGUSD 3. Choose the M30 timeframe 4. Activate AutoTrading 5. Run the EA on a single chart only.

Once purchased, reach out to me privately to receive:

An invitation to the Telegram channel

Access to news and updates

Additional setup assistance

Information on upcoming releases

Copies remaining before the next price adjustment: 1

If you have any questions, need help with setup, want trial access, or updates, feel free to contact me anytime directly.