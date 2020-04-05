Iron Bloom MT5

  • Experts
  • Boby
    Boby

    Boby

    I build high-precision trading bots for MetaTrader 5 with focus on smart news filtering, dynamic risk management, and multi-symbol automation.
    I share free setfiles, backtesting .ini configurations, prop firm optimized presets, and step-by-step deployment guides.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 15

Iron Bloom


Discounted Price Now: 90
Price may rise to 129 after more units are sold.
Units Sold So Far: 4 copies


Typical max hold: up to 2 days.

Request a trial version available for demo accounts prior to purchasing.

This Expert Advisor comes equipped with a robust news filtering system and an advanced dashboard, enabling traders to track market movements directly on the chart in a clear and straightforward manner.

Iron Bloom was developed to offer traders a seamless and well-structured trading experience on MetaTrader 5. Its design prioritizes reliability, precise execution, and intelligent filtering algorithms.

  • Optimized specifically for XAGUSD
  • Suggested trading symbols: XAGUSD
  • Ideal timeframe: M30
  • Compatible exclusively with MT5
  • Designed for use on a single chart only

Note: Please operate the EA on only one chart. Running it on multiple charts is not required.


Feature Status
News Filter Included ✅
Live Dashboard Included ✅
Prop Firm Friendly Supported ✅
Automatic Management Enabled ✅
Low Spread Recommended Yes ✅

The integrated dashboard offers instant access to key data right on the chart, maintaining a clean and professional trading setup.

Recommended trading environment includes:

  • A broker offering low spreads
  • Leverage set above 1:33
  • A stable VPS connection
  • Suggested minimum deposit: 200 USD

⚠️ IMPORTANT FOR BACKTESTING
To achieve accurate backtesting results, please contact me so I can provide you with the necessary guidance and configuration files.


Quick Installation Steps: 1. Launch MT5 2. Attach the EA to XAGUSD 3. Choose the M30 timeframe 4. Activate AutoTrading 5. Run the EA on a single chart only.

Once purchased, reach out to me privately to receive:

  • An invitation to the Telegram channel
  • Access to news and updates
  • Additional setup assistance
  • Information on upcoming releases

Copies remaining before the next price adjustment: 1

If you have any questions, need help with setup, want trial access, or updates, feel free to contact me anytime directly.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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