Iron Bloom MT5
- Experts
-
BobyI build high-precision trading bots for MetaTrader 5 with focus on smart news filtering, dynamic risk management, and multi-symbol automation.
I share free setfiles, backtesting .ini configurations, prop firm optimized presets, and step-by-step deployment guides.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Iron Bloom
Discounted Price Now: 90
Price may rise to 129 after more units are sold.
Units Sold So Far: 4 copies
|Typical max hold: up to 2 days.
Request a trial version available for demo accounts prior to purchasing.
This Expert Advisor comes equipped with a robust news filtering system and an advanced dashboard, enabling traders to track market movements directly on the chart in a clear and straightforward manner.
Iron Bloom was developed to offer traders a seamless and well-structured trading experience on MetaTrader 5. Its design prioritizes reliability, precise execution, and intelligent filtering algorithms.
- Optimized specifically for XAGUSD
- Suggested trading symbols: XAGUSD
- Ideal timeframe: M30
- Compatible exclusively with MT5
- Designed for use on a single chart only
Note: Please operate the EA on only one chart. Running it on multiple charts is not required.
|Feature
|Status
|News Filter
|Included ✅
|Live Dashboard
|Included ✅
|Prop Firm Friendly
|Supported ✅
|Automatic Management
|Enabled ✅
|Low Spread Recommended
|Yes ✅
The integrated dashboard offers instant access to key data right on the chart, maintaining a clean and professional trading setup.
Recommended trading environment includes:
- A broker offering low spreads
- Leverage set above 1:33
- A stable VPS connection
- Suggested minimum deposit: 200 USD
⚠️ IMPORTANT FOR BACKTESTING
To achieve accurate backtesting results, please contact me so I can provide you with the necessary guidance and configuration files.
Quick Installation Steps: 1. Launch MT5 2. Attach the EA to XAGUSD 3. Choose the M30 timeframe 4. Activate AutoTrading 5. Run the EA on a single chart only.
Once purchased, reach out to me privately to receive:
- An invitation to the Telegram channel
- Access to news and updates
- Additional setup assistance
- Information on upcoming releases
Copies remaining before the next price adjustment: 1
If you have any questions, need help with setup, want trial access, or updates, feel free to contact me anytime directly.