Brain Gold is a selective Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe, built for MetaTrader 5. It trades only when gold reaches relevant price areas and momentum conditions confirm the setup. Every position opens with a fixed Stop Loss and a fixed Take Profit, is sized from your account balance through a configurable risk percentage, and is managed by an automatic break-even mechanism. One position at a time. No grid. No martingale. No averaging.

Brain Gold was developed by Braintech Finance, a software company focused on structured, risk-controlled trading automation. The goal of this system is not to trade as often as possible, but to keep gold exposure orderly and readable: defined entries, defined risk, defined exits.

👉 Want to see it in action before buying? Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester with the settings below - you can reproduce the exact backtests shown in the screenshots.





🎯 Key features:

Selective entry logic The EA monitors key price levels on XAUUSD and requires momentum confirmation from the Awesome Oscillator before opening a position. If conditions are not aligned, it stays flat.

Automatic break-even management When a trade moves in favor by a defined distance, the Stop Loss is automatically moved to the entry price, cutting residual risk while the trade develops.

Risk-based position sizing Position size is calculated from your account balance using the Risk % parameter, so exposure scales with your capital instead of using fixed lots.

Allocation control The Allocation % parameter defines how much of the account the EA is allowed to work with, which is useful when running Brain Gold alongside other strategies on the same account.

Simple on-chart panel Status ON/OFF, Risk % and Allocation % can be adjusted directly from the chart panel in a few clicks. Brain Gold ships with sensible defaults - no optimization is required to start testing it.





🔍 Expected behavior:

Brain Gold is not designed to trade continuously. Depending on market conditions, it may stay inactive for extended periods when price is not interacting with relevant levels or momentum is not aligned. This is intentional: the system prioritizes selective entries over constant exposure. If you are looking for a high-frequency EA that opens several trades per day regardless of conditions, this is not that kind of system.

⚠️ Risk profile:

The backtests shown in the screenshots were performed on real tick data with 99% history quality, as reported by the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, at 2% risk per trade. Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Gold is a volatile instrument and losing periods are a normal part of any systematic approach. Use only capital you can afford to put at risk.





🛠️ Try it yourself - how to test Brain Gold in the Strategy Tester:

Symbol: XAUUSD - Timeframe: M15 Modelling: Every tick based on real ticks Deposit: 1,000 USD Leave all inputs at default values, set only Risk % if you want a different exposure Run the test and compare with the screenshots on this page

Results can vary between brokers due to differences in spread, commissions, swap and available tick history.

⚙️ Recommended setup:

Broker: any MetaTrader 5 broker offering XAUUSD; low-spread accounts (RAW/ECN) are recommended Minimum deposit: 1,000 USD Leverage: up to 1:500 VPS: recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation Attach the EA to a single XAUUSD M15 chart and leave it running

🔄 Updates:

The current version is 1.0. All future updates are free of charge and delivered directly through the MQL5 platform.





🧠 About Braintech Finance:

Brain Gold is part of a broader set of strategies developed and maintained by Braintech Finance. Additional tools and future releases are available on our seller profile here on MQL5. If you have questions before or after purchase, write in the Comments section or send us a private message — we answer directly.

💬 Frequently asked questions

1. Does it use grid, martingale or averaging? No. One position at a time, with predefined risk. There are no recovery mechanisms that increase exposure after losses.

2. What kind of strategy does Brain Gold use? It combines key price levels on XAUUSD with momentum confirmation from the Awesome Oscillator. Trades open only when both align, always with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.

3. Do I need trading experience to use it? No. Defaults are ready to use. The only decisions you need to make are Risk % and Allocation %, both adjustable from the on-chart panel.

4. Why do my backtest results differ slightly from the screenshots? Tick history, spread and commissions differ between brokers. Small differences are normal. For the closest comparison, use real tick data and the settings described above.

5. What do I get after purchase? The full EA for MetaTrader 5, free lifetime updates through the platform, and direct support via the Comments section or private message.





⚡ Test the free demo in the Strategy Tester, and find more products and updates on my seller profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mradvisor-btf