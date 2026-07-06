EtherNova EA

Ethereum AI Trading Bot for MT4 & MT5 – Intelligent Level Trading Powered by Python AI and Agentic Automation

The Ethereum AI Trading Bot is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, combining intelligent level-based trading with AI-assisted market analysis. Designed for ETHUSD traders, the system integrates technical market structure, dynamic support and resistance levels, and external Python-based analytical tools to enhance trading decisions while maintaining disciplined risk management.


MT5 Version Link 


At the core of the strategy is level trading. The Expert Advisor continuously analyzes historical and real-time price action to identify significant support and resistance zones, breakout levels, pullback opportunities, and areas where institutional buying or selling activity may occur. Rather than opening trades randomly, the system waits for price to interact with predefined market levels and then evaluates multiple confirmation factors before executing an order. This approach helps reduce unnecessary trades and focuses on higher-probability market conditions.

This is our official communication channel for all Forex Trading Arena products.

Members receives:

  • New EA releases and updates
  • Strategy optimization tips
  • Bug fixes and maintenance notices
  • Trading education
  • Community discussions
  • Direct support from the development team

Join the community today: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forextradingarena


Note:

EtherNova EA is designed for live market execution ( Can Optimize in Demo ). Historical backtesting is not required, as the EA leverages dynamic AI-assisted decision-making, real-time market structure analysis, and adaptive trading logic that cannot be fully replicated in traditional strategy tester environments. For the most accurate evaluation, it is recommended to run EtherNova EA on a demo or live account under current market conditions.


To further improve decision quality, the trading framework is designed to work alongside external Python AI applications. The Python engine can process large volumes of market information, evaluate price behavior, calculate market sentiment, and generate intelligent trading recommendations. These analytical results can be transmitted securely to the Expert Advisor, allowing the trading system to combine classical technical analysis with modern AI-driven insights.

The architecture also supports Agentic AI concepts, where specialized software agents perform dedicated analytical tasks. Separate agents can monitor market structure, identify trading levels, evaluate volatility, analyze news sentiment, monitor trading performance, and optimize risk exposure. The Expert Advisor receives the combined output of these agents and uses predefined rules to determine whether market conditions meet the required confidence level for opening or managing positions.

The level trading engine is capable of detecting important technical zones, including horizontal support and resistance, trend continuation levels, breakout areas, and potential reversal regions. By evaluating the interaction between current price and these key levels, the system attempts to enter trades only when technical conditions align with the overall market environment.

The news analysis component is designed as an optional enhancement through Python integration. External AI tools can monitor macroeconomic developments, cryptocurrency industry announcements, Ethereum ecosystem updates, regulatory news, and other market-moving events. The resulting sentiment score can be incorporated into the decision-making process to help avoid trading during unfavorable conditions or to strengthen confidence when technical and fundamental signals agree.

Before executing any position, the Expert Advisor performs multiple validation checks. These may include confirmation of market direction, volatility assessment, trend strength, level interaction, and AI-generated confidence scores. By requiring several conditions to align, the strategy seeks to improve trade selection rather than relying on a single technical indicator.

Risk management remains a fundamental part of the trading system. The Expert Advisor supports configurable position sizing, Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing stop functionality, break-even management, maximum simultaneous trades, spread filtering, and customizable money management parameters. These features allow traders to tailor the strategy according to their own objectives and risk tolerance.

The software is fully compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 and is designed to operate efficiently on Windows-based trading environments and VPS servers for continuous market monitoring. Its modular architecture also allows future expansion through additional Python modules, machine learning models, and custom analytical tools without requiring significant modifications to the core trading logic.

This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who appreciate systematic trading based on objective market analysis. By combining technical level trading with AI-assisted external analytics and modern automation concepts, it provides a flexible framework that can be adapted to evolving cryptocurrency market conditions.

Key Features

  • Intelligent level-based ETHUSD trading strategy
  • Dynamic support and resistance detection
  • Breakout and pullback trading logic
  • Python AI integration for advanced market analysis
  • Support for Agentic AI analytical workflows
  • Optional AI-assisted news sentiment evaluation
  • Multi-factor trade confirmation system
  • Configurable risk and money management
  • Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing stop, and break-even support
  • Spread and trading condition filters
  • MT4 and MT5 compatibility
  • VPS-friendly operation
  • Modular architecture for future AI enhancements

Disclaimer: Trading leveraged financial instruments and cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. No trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss. Past performance, backtesting, and AI-generated analyses do not guarantee future results. Users should thoroughly test any strategy on a demo account before trading with real funds.


Рекомендуем также
CHF Portal
Ngo Yung Lau
Эксперты
CHF Portal предназначен специально для торговли на USDCHF. Торговая концепция Концепция работы CHF Portal основана на алгоритме, который пытается определить тренд. Если быть точнее, CHF Portal работает со своей собственной логикой вычислений в соответствии с исторической волатильностью и ценовым движением. Он пытается найти вершину или впадину тренда и соответственно открыть короткую или длинную позицию. Не ожидайте, что CHF Portal откроет сделку на самом высоком или самом низком уровне, поскол
Neelo Scalper
Shahid Rasool
Эксперты
Neelo Scalper EA   Neelo Scalper EA FOR MT4 EA works on based on HFT (high frequency trading) algorithm. Its mean trades average holding time remains in seconds. EA put two stop orders 1 buy stop and 1 sell top and two limit orders 1 buy limit and 1 sell limit at near current price. And these 4 pending orders frequently keep modifying at predefined timer in seconds at predefined distance from current price. And during news events and sudden high volatility events EA took these orders into trade
Bravo Trader
Matas Milevicius
Эксперты
Hello all traders,this is my new creation named Bravo Trader EA. :) All traders are constantly looking for something new, and promising in their trades. My new creation should meet the expectations of every trader. ;) At first i would like to warn who should use my robot,this is very important rules! Rule 1 : Your broker must have RAW spreads,or spreads not higher like 0.6 points.If your broker does not meet the specified criteria please do not buy my robot! Rule 2 : You must use good and stabl
Radar Fibo 123
Carlos Augusto Cedeno Rocha
Эксперты
https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/1654340 С помощью этого инструмента он поможет вам автоматически запускать выигрышные SL. Сформируйте стратегию Fibonacci Radar Fibo 123 с минимальным количеством входов в лотерею в качестве поддержки и сопротивления. Будьте агрессивны ко всему, что находится в этой поддержке и сопротивлении. S pomoshchʹyu etogo instrumenta on pomozhet vam avtomaticheski zapuskatʹ vyigryshnyye SL. Sformiruyte strategiyu Fibonacci Radar Fibo 123 s minimalʹnym kolichestvom vkhodov
EPriceJPY
Ngo Yung Lau
Эксперты
EPriceJPY - это советник для автоматической торговли, ориентированный на USDJPY. Торговая концепция Концепция работы EPriceJPY основана на алгоритме, который пытается определить тренд. Если быть точнее, EPriceJPY работает со своей собственной логикой вычислений. Он пытается найти вершину или впадину тренда и соответственно открыть короткую или длинную позицию. Не ожидайте, что EPriceJPY откроет сделку на самом высоком или самом низком уровне, поскольку EPriceJPY торгует только при подтверждении
SureFire Revolution
Pui Yan Lam
Эксперты
Please do not trust any backtest result. Use a demo account to try it. SureFire is a well-known Martingale Hedging strategy in Forex trading.  No need to predict market direction.  This expert is not just an ordinary Sure Fire strategy, but reinvented the trade setup logic based on calculations.  Good money management is the critical factor to run this EA.  Highly aggressive in trading big market movement. Definitely the best tool in a volatile market.  LIVE TRADE signal is here:  https://www.
FxGold marathon breakout
Mr Anuchat Udomsin
Эксперты
FxGold Marathon BreakOut is a simple but effective trading system based on breaking out price parttern. EA is a long term stable growth  trading system with realistic result . EA designed for XAUUSD (GOLD) which  is a volatile and highly liquid commodity Features: Account protection by acceptable consecutive loss. Auto MM Don't need fast VPS just laptop or pc and stable internet connection, you can shut down at the weekend then start it up before market opening like i'm doing. All opened positi
Reversal Overlap Bot mt4
Mikhail Pigolkin
Эксперты
Reversal Overlap Bot - полностью автоматическая торговая стратегия. В работе совсем не используются технические индикаторы. В начале торговли выставляется первый ордер в определенном направлении (на Ваше усмотрение). При открытии нового бара, этот ордер закрывается, если он находится в профите. В противном случае, открывается следующий, в противоположном направлении. Закрытие ордеров происходит по достижении профита. Если на графике остаются убыточные ордера, то робот закроет один из них. При за
GU Spot
Wartono
Эксперты
GU Spot is a One Shot One Kill EA. A  Scalping EA   for GBPUSD .   No Martingale, No Averaging, No Grid or other high-risk strategies.  Working with up to the best 100 trading signals algorithm from various Trading Systems. The combination of Price Action, High Low, Trend, Range Levels, Pullback /  Retracement and Reversal. This is Fully Automatic Trading Robot . High Accuracy Entry Signals and protected by a proper Money Management. A tight Stop Loss with SL:TP ratio 1:3 by default, Trailing an
Twins Grid System
Yimin Wu
Эксперты
Пожалуйста, загрузите Руководство пользователя / set-файлы / Отчет тестера стратегий здесь: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/689449 Twins Grid System - это мощный и гибкий инструмент для опытных трейдеров. Эта система состоит из 2 полных сеток: Сетка A и Сетка B, каждая полная сетка содержит 4 базовые сетки: Сетка BuyLimits, Сетка SellLimits, Сетка BuyStops и Сетка SellStops. Имеется 31 параметр для системы, 22 параметра для каждой базовой сетки. Он способен создавать различные виды сеточных с
Trend Rider AI
Duc Viet Bui
Эксперты
Trend Rider AI - это название моего советника (EA). Он работает на основе тенденций рынка, входя в сделки в соответствии с заранее установленным диапазоном цен до достижения установленной прибыли, после чего закрывает все позиции. Реальные сигналы: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2179495 Рекомендуется: ・Начальный депозит: 2000$ ・Валюта: USDCHF, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDCHF, ... Ключевые параметры для настройки: ・StepPrice = 10; Расстояние между двумя ордерами составляет 10 пипсов. ・ProfitT
Economic Strategis
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
Economic Strategist: Advanced Economic Intelligence Economic Strategist — это высокопроизводительная торговая система, разработанная для профессиональных трейдеров, которые ценят сочетание классического технического анализа и современных алгоритмов управления капиталом. Бот специализируется на выявлении институциональных ценовых зон и адаптивном сопровождении позиций в динамичных рыночных условиях. В основу Economic Strategist заложен принцип сохранения капитала (Capital Preservation), который
Smoothed Duster EA
John Wangombe
Эксперты
This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
Algo Edge MT4
Niklas Templin
3.57 (7)
Эксперты
Algo Edge EA  normal stable EA Function just set the EA on  Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  EA work with high and low from Last Candle. AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent = The Robot
FREE
Stardust
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Основа стратегии советника StarDust – выявление диссонанса в показаниях нескольких индикаторов как признака флета и вход в рынок при выявлении относительно уверенного движения. Советник работает на "основных" валютных парах с низким спредом. Наилучшие результаты стратегии достигаются на таймфрейме М15. Автоматически подстраивается под 4 и 5-значные потоки котировок. Настройки Comment_to_orders – комментарий к выставленным ордерам. Можно оставить поле пустым, тогда комментария не будет. MM – зад
Quant MT4 Gold
Ng Jing Zhi
Эксперты
Quant King EA   — Built for Gold If you are interested in purchasing the full source code, feel free to contact me via private message. The source code is available for a one-time buyout at   10,999 USDT . Or Buy here then contact me. Trading gold was never meant to be guesswork. Quant King EA   is an intelligent trend-following grid system, purpose-built for XAUUSD. It doesn't chase noise. It doesn't trade blindly. It waits for the market to align — and when it does, it executes with precisio
Zenith Aquarius Booster MT4
Chak Man Cheung
Эксперты
Zenith Aquarius Booster A Refined Strategy Engine for BTCUSD Most Expert Advisors on the market fall into one of two traps: they are either over-optimised to historical data and fail in live conditions, or they rely on grid and martingale recovery logic that averages deeper into losing positions. Zenith Aquarius Booster takes a different approach. Instead of offering dozens of loosely tested combinations across many symbols, Aquarius Booster is specifically engineered for BTCUSD — a market known
Vikopo RSI MT4
Farahbod Nikfar
Эксперты
Dear traders and investors, Introducing   Vikopo RSI MT4 , Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 15 years. MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116162 products List : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vikopoadvise/seller Strategy Introduction : When utilizing this robot, we have harnessed the power of cutting-edge neural plugins to enhance its capabilities. By integrating these neural plugins, our trading robot is equipped with a formidable
AutoBBbot v1
Ulugbek Sadullaev
Эксперты
Здравствуйте уважаемые автотрейдеры. Представляю Вам полностью автоматизированного торгового советника    AutoBBbot v1. Данный торговый советник открывает ордер по сигналу Bolinger Bands. Рекомендую торговать советником на индексах # NASDAQ_m , # DJI 30_m  и  # SP 500_m у брокера Freshforex на счетах Market Pro . Если Вы купите прямо сейчас этот советник за эту сумму, то я Вам абсолютно бесплатно отдам нового советника " AutoBBbot v0.4". После покупки свяжитесь со мной через электронную почту: s
NIGHTCrusher
Christian Opperskalski
4 (1)
Эксперты
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed News Feature included - to protect you of miss trades in news times Important: Get informed about
Gold Smart EA AR X
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Product Name: Gold Smart EA AR X Gold Smart EA AR X   is a sophisticated automated trading solution specifically engineered for the   XAUUSD (Gold)   market. Unlike simple indicator-based systems, this EA utilizes a multi-layered logic that combines Trend Following, Moving Average Crossovers, and a unique   US Dollar (USD) Correlation Engine   to filter out market noise and execute high-probability trades. Designed for the modern trader, the EA monitors the market on the   M5 timeframe   but val
EA GapAngle
Hong Ling Mu
5 (1)
Эксперты
FOREX market is life itself. There is no such thing as a stable life. The same applies to FOREX. It's always about staying within a certain price range, but occasionally, there are significant deviations from that range. Life is no different. During those times, it's important to wait patiently. Eventually, things will return to a stable range. When there is a major deviation from the range, it's an opportunity. You shouldn't miss out on this chance. This robot uses the Envelope indicator to e
FREE
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Эксперты
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
Goldistan HFT
Sadaf Noreen
Эксперты
Goldistan HFT MT4 High-Frequency Grid Expert Advisor for XAUUSD RSI Momentum Filter | Adaptive Grid Logic | Integrated Risk Control Overview Goldistan HFT is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) trading and operates using high-frequency execution logic combined with RSI-based momentum filtering and adaptive grid management. The EA applies structured trade deployment rules and built-in capital monitoring mechanisms within
Shooting Target
Chui Yu Lui
Эксперты
/ ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined methods. I
Vision Fx v
Samuel Nancwat Isaac
Эксперты
Представляем советник Vision fx, сложный торговый робот, созданный для извлечения выгоды из динамического взаимодействия краткосрочных и долгосрочных моделей разворота на рынке Форекс. В отличие от других роботов, этот советник избегает сеточных или арбитражных стратегий, обеспечивая безопасный и расчетный торговый опыт. Советник Vision fx идеально подходит для трейдеров любого уровня подготовки, как опытных, так и начинающих. Эта универсальная торговая система оснащена множеством функций, вкл
Smart Math EA
Erik Shahazizyan
Эксперты
The advisor is a flexible solution with a grid strategy. Easy to operate and at the same time effective. It can be used both for accelerating a deposit and for conservative trading, depending on the settings. Uses auto lot and averaging to optimize trading. It is an excellent tool in skillful hands, providing stable results. Those who write a comment and rate honestly will get a Pro Set. Recommendations: Currency Pair: EURUSD Timeframe: M15 Minimum Deposit: $500 Brokers: Exness, Alpari, RoboFore
Two Candle Smart
Sumini
Эксперты
The advantages of EA TWO CANDLE SMART are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit (4 step), stop loss (3 step), profit target per day, and many more. Open order BUY = If iClose[2] > iOpen[2] && iClose[1] > iOpen[1]. Open order SELL = If iClose[2] < iOpen[2] && iClose[1] < iOpen[1]. Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can work on forward test. lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25; Stoploss_in_Money=1000; Stoploss_in %=50;==> Stoploss
EA139 MultiFX RSI Guardian
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Эксперты
MultiFX RSI Guardian is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to combine precision entries based on RSI levels with the flexibility of an adaptive grid recovery strategy . This EA monitors overbought and oversold market conditions in real-time. Trades are entered when the RSI crosses a configurable threshold , allowing you to adapt the bot to different pairs and market environments. Key Features: Configurable RSI Period and Thresholds (e.g. 70/30 or cu
Lightning Scalper MT4
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
Версия для MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141828 Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141829 Lightning Scalper — это специализированный советник, разработанный для торговли XAUUSD/золотом на таймфрейме M5, созданный для трейдеров, которые предпочитают быстрое, структурированное и контролируемое по риску исполнение ордеров без использования мартингейла. Этот советник использует динамическую систему виртуальных триггеров для отслеживания движения цены и открытия с
С этим продуктом покупают
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет во
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Эксперты
Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки индекс
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Эксперты
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Эксперты
Полностью автоматизированный ЭА, основанный на принципах спроса и предложения . Первый , кто предложил полностью автоматизированный советник спроса и предложения. Теперь торговля стала проще: возьмите под полный контроль свои торговые стратегии с помощью удобной графической торговой панели. Вы получаете высококачественное программное обеспечение для алгоритмической торговли, охватывающее все стили торговли: ручной, полуавтоматический и полностью автоматический. Благодаря широкому спектру настрое
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Эксперты
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,      XAUUSD M30 SL5 За подробностями обращайтесь в приват сообщении или в  группу mql5 ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 1 КОПИЙ ИЗ 10 ПО ЦЕНЕ 649 USD! ПОСЛЕ ЭТОГО ЦЕНА БУДЕТ ПОВЫШЕНА ДО 920 USD. Представь те, что у вас есть опытный трейдер, который каждый день следит за рынком, ждёт, когда цена прорвёт важный уровень, и мгновенно открывает сделку. Именно это и делает этот советник. Он не гадает, а действует — только когда рынок даёт чёткий сигнал. Пробой — и вперёд, с чётким
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Эксперты
Exorcist Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. - За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. - Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. - Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. - Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. - Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Эксперты
AI Sniper для MetaTrader 4 — интеллектуальный торговый робот, созданный для точности AI Sniper — это умный и адаптивный торговый робот, разработанный специально для MetaTrader 4 . Он создан для трейдеров, которым нужен не просто очередной Forex-бот, а продуманный Expert Advisor с точной логикой входа, структурным анализом рынка и уверенным исполнением сделок. AI Sniper для MT4 — это интеллектуальная торговая система, которая сочетает точность, адаптивность и продвинутую торговую логику, помогая
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
RiskShield Dragon   — автоматизированный мультивалютный советник Объединяя интеллектуальные алгоритмы, надёжные системы защиты и гибкие настройки, RiskShield Dragon обеспечивает стабильный доход при минимальных рисках. --- ## Ключевые преимущества * **Мультивалютность и многопоточный режим**: поддержка более 20 пар (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY и др.) одновременно на любом таймфрейме. * **Минимальный депозит от 10 000**: оптимизирован для работы с депозитом от 10 000 единиц счёта.
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Эксперты
️   Уже есть  Boring Pips EA ?  Вы имеете право на  дополнительную скидку 30% !  Свяжитесь с нами, чтобы узнать больше о:  Как получить возврат средств Второй срок Трампа вновь разжёг волну агрессивной торговой политики, начиная с возвращения широкомасштабных тарифов, что потрясло мировые рынки. Напряжённость на Ближнем Востоке вновь обострилась — в частности между Израилем и Ираном — и это может оказать влияние на цены на нефть. Война между Россией и Украиной продолжается без видимо
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Эксперты
Double Blow Scalping EA: Инновационный Советник для MT4, Вдохновленный Квантовыми Технологиями - ЛИМИТИРОВАННЫЙ ВЫПУСК!!! Описание: Double Blow Scalping EA — это революционный торговый алгоритм для MetaTrader 4, объединяющий передовые принципы квантовых вычислений и скальпинговой стратегии. В основе его работы лежит уникальная имитация   кубитов   — ключевых элементов квантовых компьютеров, позволяющих обрабатывать множество рыночных сценариев одновременно. Это дает советнику беспрецедентную ск
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Эксперты
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Эксперты
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
TW Sniper EA MT4
Altan Karakaya
Эксперты
TW Sniper EA – Эксперт по Скальпингу Золота для Торговли Трендами XAUUSD TW Sniper EA MT4 — это современный Forex Expert Advisor для торговли золотом, построенный на точной логике, основанной на тренде, для стабильной работы даже в условиях высокой волатильности рынка. Этот мощный робот для скальпинга золота сосредоточен на торговле XAUUSD в ключевые сессии, обеспечивая стабильный рост при строгом контроле риска и профессиональном управлении капиталом. С помощью умной автоматизированной стратег
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Эксперты
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Другие продукты этого автора
HedgeGrid EA
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
HedgeGrid Pro is an automated trading system designed for traders who want to use hedging techniques combined with structured pending order placement. The EA focuses on flexible market entry, controlled exposure, and adaptive order positioning without the need for constant manual monitoring. The system supports both directional trading and balanced hedging approaches, making it suitable for a wide range of market conditions. This is our official communication channel for all Forex Trading Arena
FREE
Steady Gain Protector
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
Steady Gain Protector  is a simplified entry-level version of the Gold Rocket HFT trading system. It is designed for users who want a basic automated trading experience with fixed parameters and limited functionality. This Expert Advisor opens BUY positions only , using a dual Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover combined with short-term price momentum confirmation. The system is intended for small accounts and traders who prefer a simple structure with controlled exposure. This is our o
FREE
ATR Master Ea
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
ATR Master EA is a sophisticated, fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to capture significant market moves while maintaining strict risk control. This professional-grade trading system combines the reliability of Moving Average trend confirmation with the precision of ATR (Average True Range) based entries and dynamic position management. =================== DM me for Set file ================ This is our official communication channel for all Forex Trad
FREE
Relative Strength Index HFT
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
Relative Strength Index HFT is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency trading on Forex markets. It combines three powerful trading strategies with advanced risk management, RSI filtering, and HFT optimization features. # TRADING STRATEGIES = STRATEGY 1: Moving Average Crossover • Uses dual Moving Avera
Quantum Turtle HFT
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
OVERVIEW Turtle Trading EA v4 is an automated Expert Advisor based on the legendary Turtle Trading system developed by Richard Dennis in the 1980s. This EA implements a classic Donchian Channel breakout strategy with modern risk management features including dynamic position sizing based on account equity. STRATEGY Entry Signal: Opens BUY when price breaks above 20-period high; Opens SELL when price breaks below 20-period low Exit Signal: Closes BUY at 10-period low; Closes SELL at 10-period
Gold Rocket MT4
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
Gold Rocket HFT is a professional automated trading system for MT4 designed to exploit Gold (XAUUSD) volatility by dynamically switching between impulse momentum scalping and daily wick retracements. For Gold Rocket HFT MT5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160396 *Professional Introduction Gold Rocket HFT   is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the unique volatility profile of the Gold (XAUUSD) market. Developed for both retail traders and instituti
Gold Rocket HFT
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
Gold Rocket HFT — это автоматизированный советник, разработанный для MetaTrader 5 , который выполняет высокочастотные сделки по XAUUSD (Gold) с высокой точностью, продвинутым управлением рисками и низкой задержкой исполнения. Он оптимизирован для трейдеров, которым требуется полностью автоматизированное решение, способное адаптироваться к рыночному импульсу без постоянного ручного контроля. Основная стратегия и логика Gold Rocket HFT анализирует движение цены на каждом тике , а не дожидается фор
Equity Multiplier Pro
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
Equity Multiplier Pro – экспертный советник для XAUUSD Предупреждение о рисках: Торговля на рынке Forex и CFD связана с высоким риском и может привести к частичной или полной потере капитала. Прошлые результаты не гарантируют будущих. Данный экспертный советник не является системой с гарантированной прибылью. Обзор Данный экспертный советник предназначен для автоматической торговли XAUUSD (золото) с использованием стратегии, основанной на импульсе. Он работает на таймфрейме M5 и подходит для
Pivot Scalper X
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
Product Overview PIVOT SCALPER X is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that implements a pivot-based scalping methodology. The system analyzes price behavior around daily pivot levels and executes short-term trades based on mean-reversion logic. The EA is designed to operate with: One open position at a time Predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels No martingale, grid or averaging-down techniques All trades are executed according to strict rule-based conditions. This is our o
Renko BB Scalper
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Индикаторы
Renko BB Scalper is a custom technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Renko price structure with Bollinger Bands and a smoothed moving average crossover model to highlight potential short-term trading opportunities. The indicator is designed for traders who prefer noise-reduced price visualization and volatility-based analysis. This tool is for analytical and decision-support purposes and does not execute trades automatically... This is our official communication channel for all Forex
Quantum Bullion EA
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
Quantum Bullion EA — Automated Trading System for XAUUSD (MT5) Product Overview Quantum Bullion EA is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 that trades XAUUSD (Gold) on the M30 timeframe . The system applies a combination of momentum, trend-strength, volatility, and price-channel indicators together with automated trade management tools. The EA is designed for traders who prefer a rule-based, indicator-driven approach to market execution. This is our official communication channel for a
EtherNova MT5
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
Ethereum AI Trading Bot for MT4 & MT5 – Intelligent Level Trading Powered by Python AI and Agentic Automation The Ethereum AI Trading Bot is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, combining intelligent level-based trading with AI-assisted market analysis. Designed for ETHUSD traders, the system integrates technical market structure, dynamic support and resistance levels, and external Python-based analytical tools to enhance trading decisions while maintain
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв