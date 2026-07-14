Golden Mawzoo Normal Edition

  • Experts
  • Davoud Mokhtari
    Davoud Mokhtari

    Davoud Mokhtari

    • Algorithmic Trader & EA Developer at  Independent Algorithmic Trading
    • Türkiye
    • 393
    I've been trading since 2014, and gold has always been at the center of it. Over those years I tested countless strategies across all kinds of instruments and failed many times. Those failures taught me more than any winning streak ever did: that the real enemy isn't the market, it's the stress, the
    2 topics 22 comments
  • Version: 1.14
  • Updated: 14 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

Golden Mawzoo


A disciplined, trend-following Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD), built to last rather than to shine for one season and then blow up. It trades one position at a time with a protective stop attached from the moment the trade opens. No grid. No martingale. No averaging. No recovery loops.

All figures below are historical backtest results on real tick data (2010 onward). Backtested and past performance does not guarantee future results.


WHAT IT IS


A single-market gold system with strict, transparent risk control. It monitors the market around the clock so it does not miss a real trend, holds only one position at a time, and always keeps a protective stop in place. The strategy is fixed and validated; the only setting you control is your risk per trade.


HOW IT WAS VALIDATED


- Tuned only on early data, then judged on completely untouched later data (the walk-forward method used by serious quant research). Out-of-sample, the edge held: Profit Factor moved from 1.47 in-sample to 2.10 out-of-sample in testing.
- Cross-checked on two independently built tick datasets (Tickstory and Quant Data Manager). The edge held on both.
- Broker-independent by design: the EA builds its own price structure internally, anchored to the standard 5 p.m. New York close, so its decisions are consistent across brokers and on both MT4 and MT5. It adapts to your broker's time zone and daylight-saving schedule automatically.
- Robustness tested: every core parameter was pushed up and down, and the system stayed profitable across the range in backtest — the signature of a structural edge rather than a curve fit.
- Drawdown was measured with 20,000 Monte Carlo simulations. Risk is measured, not hoped for.


HONEST EXPECTATIONS (BACKTEST)


- Typical target: low double-digits per year (about 12% at the default 2% risk, in backtest).
- Drawdown periods: roughly 16–22%, depending on risk level and data source.
- Win rate around 48% — profit comes from a minority of large winning trends.
- It stays quiet between trends. Calm periods are normal, not a fault.

This is a tool built to survive and compound steadily over years, not to double an account in a month.


ONE STRATEGY, THREE RISK LEVELS


Risk only scales the outcome; it never changes the engine. Conservative figures below are from the stricter data pipeline (QDM) on 16 years of real tick data, in backtest:

- Risk 1% (conservative): Profit Factor about 1.8, Sharpe about 2.67, equity drawdown about 11%, CAGR about 6%.
- Risk 2% (balanced, recommended default): Profit Factor 1.87, Sharpe 2.58, equity drawdown about 22%, CAGR about 12%.
- Risk 3% (aggressive): Profit Factor about 1.95, Sharpe about 2.52, equity drawdown about 32%, CAGR about 18%.

On the second independent dataset (Tickstory) drawdown came out lower (about 16.6% vs about 21.9% at 2% risk). When two honest datasets disagree, the tougher one is shown here. Everything is controlled through a single input: RiskPercent.


BUILT AROUND GOLD


Gold is the home market — fully validated in backtest, and the market to run first and treat as your core. Because the engine detects its own reference automatically, it can also run on clean major forex pairs that close at the same 5 p.m. New York time. Risk adds up across charts, so size each one so your total risk lands where you want it.

Stock indices and crypto are not supported on this single-market edition, because their sessions are not consistent enough. A separate, dedicated multi-market edition (gold plus several uncorrelated markets, including indices and crypto, with account-level risk control, built for prop-firm challenges) is available as its own product.


KEY FEATURES


- One position at a time, protective stop always attached.
- Break-even move and volatility-based trailing exit.
- No grid, martingale, averaging or recovery — ever.
- Broker-independent internal candle engine.
- Automatic time-zone and daylight-saving handling.
- Live-hardened: order-retry logic, guaranteed protective stop, full state recovery after a restart.
- Works on hedging and netting accounts.


RECOMMENDED SETUP


- Symbol: XAUUSD (primary, fully validated).
- Platform: MetaTrader 5.
- Chart: attach to an M1 chart — the EA builds the higher timeframes it needs internally.
- Leverage: 1:30 minimum.
- Minimum funds: 2,000 USD(or Cent); 5,000 USD(or Cent) or more recommended for full risk precision.
- Account: Raw/ECN preferred; swap-free recommended.


BEFORE YOU START (IMPORTANT)


This EA builds its own H4/D1 candles from 1-minute (M1) data, so it needs some M1 history loaded before it can begin. On a fresh chart, MetaTrader loads history on demand, so please give the EA a short moment to prepare before expecting trades.

- If there is not yet enough M1 history, the EA simply waits and does not trade until enough data is present. This is by design and is not a malfunction — it starts automatically once the data is ready.
- After your purchase I provide a short setup guide and a one-time history pre-load helper, plus simple manual steps, so you can get the required M1 history in place quickly.

Please do not expect the EA to trade the instant you attach it — give it the one-time history step first. This single step is the difference between the EA working as tested and appearing to "do nothing".

A note on swap: the system holds positions for a few days at a time, so swap is a real but modest cost — about 5% in testing. On a swap-free (Islamic) account that cost disappears. The edge holds either way.


AFTER YOUR PURCHASE


The EA is standalone and starts on its own once it has enough M1 history. After your purchase, please let me know and I will send you the full User Manual, a short setup guide (recommended broker settings, how to size risk for your account, what to realistically expect in the first weeks), and a one-time helper to pre-load M1 history quickly. Running the EA without reading the manual will very likely lead to setup mistakes and results that do not match the tests, so the manual is strongly recommended.

If you find the EA useful, a short honest review is always appreciated — but it is entirely optional and never required for anything.


RISK WARNING


Trading leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for everyone. You can lose some or all of your capital. This product is a tool, not financial advice. Trade only with risk capital and test on a demo account first. Backtested and past performance is not indicative of future results.
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Experts
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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
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XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
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Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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