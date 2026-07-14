Golden Mawzoo Normal Edition

Golden Mawzoo

A disciplined, trend-following Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD), built to last rather than to shine for one season and then blow up. It trades one position at a time with a protective stop attached from the moment the trade opens. No grid. No martingale. No averaging. No recovery loops. A disciplined, trend-following Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD), built to last rather than to shine for one season and then blow up. It trades one position at a time with a protective stop attached from the moment the trade opens.





All figures below are historical backtest results on real tick data (2010 onward). Backtested and past performance does not guarantee future results.









WHAT IT IS





A single-market gold system with strict, transparent risk control. It monitors the market around the clock so it does not miss a real trend, holds only one position at a time, and always keeps a protective stop in place. The strategy is fixed and validated; the only setting you control is your risk per trade.









HOW IT WAS VALIDATED





- Tuned only on early data, then judged on completely untouched later data (the walk-forward method used by serious quant research). Out-of-sample, the edge held: Profit Factor moved from 1.47 in-sample to 2.10 out-of-sample in testing.

- Cross-checked on two independently built tick datasets (Tickstory and Quant Data Manager). The edge held on both.

- Broker-independent by design: the EA builds its own price structure internally, anchored to the standard 5 p.m. New York close, so its decisions are consistent across brokers and on both MT4 and MT5. It adapts to your broker's time zone and daylight-saving schedule automatically.

- Robustness tested: every core parameter was pushed up and down, and the system stayed profitable across the range in backtest — the signature of a structural edge rather than a curve fit.

- Drawdown was measured with 20,000 Monte Carlo simulations. Risk is measured, not hoped for.









HONEST EXPECTATIONS (BACKTEST)





- Typical target: low double-digits per year (about 12% at the default 2% risk, in backtest).

- Drawdown periods: roughly 16–22%, depending on risk level and data source.

- Win rate around 48% — profit comes from a minority of large winning trends.

- It stays quiet between trends. Calm periods are normal, not a fault.





This is a tool built to survive and compound steadily over years, not to double an account in a month.









ONE STRATEGY, THREE RISK LEVELS





Risk only scales the outcome; it never changes the engine. Conservative figures below are from the stricter data pipeline (QDM) on 16 years of real tick data, in backtest:





- Risk 1% (conservative): Profit Factor about 1.8, Sharpe about 2.67, equity drawdown about 11%, CAGR about 6%.

- Risk 2% (balanced, recommended default): Profit Factor 1.87, Sharpe 2.58, equity drawdown about 22%, CAGR about 12%.

- Risk 3% (aggressive): Profit Factor about 1.95, Sharpe about 2.52, equity drawdown about 32%, CAGR about 18%.





On the second independent dataset (Tickstory) drawdown came out lower (about 16.6% vs about 21.9% at 2% risk). When two honest datasets disagree, the tougher one is shown here. Everything is controlled through a single input: RiskPercent.









BUILT AROUND GOLD





Gold is the home market — fully validated in backtest, and the market to run first and treat as your core. Because the engine detects its own reference automatically, it can also run on clean major forex pairs that close at the same 5 p.m. New York time. Risk adds up across charts, so size each one so your total risk lands where you want it.





Stock indices and crypto are not supported on this single-market edition, because their sessions are not consistent enough. A separate, dedicated multi-market edition (gold plus several uncorrelated markets, including indices and crypto, with account-level risk control, built for prop-firm challenges) is available as its own product.









KEY FEATURES





- One position at a time, protective stop always attached.

- Break-even move and volatility-based trailing exit.

- No grid, martingale, averaging or recovery — ever.

- Broker-independent internal candle engine.

- Automatic time-zone and daylight-saving handling.

- Live-hardened: order-retry logic, guaranteed protective stop, full state recovery after a restart.

- Works on hedging and netting accounts.









RECOMMENDED SETUP





- Symbol: XAUUSD (primary, fully validated).

- Platform: MetaTrader 5.

- Chart: attach to an M1 chart — the EA builds the higher timeframes it needs internally.

- Leverage: 1:30 minimum.

- Minimum funds: 2,000 USD(or Cent); 5,000 USD(or Cent) or more recommended for full risk precision.

- Account: Raw/ECN preferred; swap-free recommended.









BEFORE YOU START (IMPORTANT)





This EA builds its own H4/D1 candles from 1-minute (M1) data, so it needs some M1 history loaded before it can begin. On a fresh chart, MetaTrader loads history on demand, so please give the EA a short moment to prepare before expecting trades.





- If there is not yet enough M1 history, the EA simply waits and does not trade until enough data is present. This is by design and is not a malfunction — it starts automatically once the data is ready.

- After your purchase I provide a short setup guide and a one-time history pre-load helper, plus simple manual steps, so you can get the required M1 history in place quickly.





Please do not expect the EA to trade the instant you attach it — give it the one-time history step first. This single step is the difference between the EA working as tested and appearing to "do nothing".





A note on swap: the system holds positions for a few days at a time, so swap is a real but modest cost — about 5% in testing. On a swap-free (Islamic) account that cost disappears. The edge holds either way.









AFTER YOUR PURCHASE





The EA is standalone and starts on its own once it has enough M1 history. After your purchase, please let me know and I will send you the full User Manual, a short setup guide (recommended broker settings, how to size risk for your account, what to realistically expect in the first weeks), and a one-time helper to pre-load M1 history quickly. Running the EA without reading the manual will very likely lead to setup mistakes and results that do not match the tests, so the manual is strongly recommended.





If you find the EA useful, a short honest review is always appreciated — but it is entirely optional and never required for anything.









RISK WARNING





Trading leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for everyone. You can lose some or all of your capital. This product is a tool, not financial advice. Trade only with risk capital and test on a demo account first. Backtested and past performance is not indicative of future results.