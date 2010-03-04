Golden Mawzoo Prop Firm Edition

  • 专家
  • Davoud Mokhtari
    Davoud Mokhtari

    Davoud Mokhtari

    • Algorithmic Trader & EA Developer 在  Independent Algorithmic Trading
    • 土耳其
    • 398
    我自2014年开始从事交易，而黄金（XAUUSD）始终是我交易的核心。多年来，我在各种金融市场和交易品种上测试了无数种策略，也经历了无数次失败。然而，正是这些失败让我学到的东西，远远超过任何一次连续盈利所带来的经验。我逐渐明白，真正的敌人并不是市场，而是压力、情绪，以及违背自己交易规则的诱惑。
    正因如此，我走上了今天这条道路。我将十多年交易生涯中积累的经验——无论是成功还是失败——转化为严谨的自动化交易系统，以消除情绪干扰，并始终坚持交易纪律。
    2 主题 22 评论
  • 版本: 1.6
  • 更新: 30 七月 2026
  • 激活: 20

GOLDEN MAWZOO — PROP FIRM EDITION

Golden Mawzoo Prop Edition runs one proven trend engine across five uncorrelated markets — XAUUSD (Gold), GER40, NAS100, GBPJPY, and BTCUSD — on a single account, under one account-level risk governor. Built for prop-firm challenges and funded accounts, and it grows a personal account just as well.

You attach it once, to a single Gold (XAUUSD) M1 chart — it trades all five markets from there. You do not load five charts.

All figures below come from a historical backtest on real tick data, swap-free, 2010 to 2026 (16+ years), running all five markets as one account. These are historical results, not a promise of future performance.

SETUP — READ THIS FIRST

  • Attach the EA to ONE chart only: XAUUSD (Gold), M1 (1-minute) timeframe. It trades all five markets from that single chart.
  • All five symbols must exist in your Market Watch with M1 history loaded: XAUUSD, GER40, NAS100, GBPJPY, BTCUSD. The EA builds every market's H4/D1 candles from M1 data.
  • To backtest the portfolio: run the test on the XAUUSD M1 chart, and make sure M1 history for all five symbols is present in the terminal first. Without the other four symbols' data, the portfolio cannot be reproduced.
  • If M1 history isn't ready yet, the EA waits and does not trade until it is. This is by design — it starts on its own once the data is present.
  • The EA verifies all five markets on startup and refuses to trade if anything is set up wrong, so it can never fire on the wrong instrument.
  • After purchase I send a short setup guide and a one-time M1-history helper so you get this in place fast.

WHY FIVE UNCORRELATED MARKETS

A single-symbol robot depends on the mood of one market. When that market whipsaws, the drawdown clusters — exactly what trips a prop firm's daily or max-loss limit. Sizing up only makes the drawdown bigger.

These five markets were chosen because their drawdowns tend not to land at the same time. When gold is quiet, one of the others is often working. Combine return streams that move independently and their losing stretches dilute each other, so the combined drawdown grows more slowly than the combined return. A single symbol cannot give you that at any risk setting.

In backtest, the five-market portfolio reached a prop profit target roughly twice as fast as gold alone at the same level of safety.

THE EVIDENCE (HISTORICAL BACKTEST, 2010–2026)

  • Each of the five markets is independently profitable on the same locked trend logic.
  • Gold, the primary market, showed a profit factor of 1.77 over the full 16 years on real ticks (after commission).
  • As one portfolio over 16 years: combined profit factor 1.50, compound annual return ~19%, Sharpe ~2.1.
  • Worst drawdown over the full 16 years: ~18.0% on closed balance, ~18.9% on equity.
  • About 9 entries per month across all five markets — calm and selective.

HOW A TRADE IS MANAGED

Every position carries a protective stop from the moment it opens, and that stop only ever moves in the protective direction — it never widens.

  • Volatility trailing exit — as a trade runs in your favour, the stop follows the price at a distance set by that market's own volatility.
  • Partial profit at 1.5R — the first time a trade reaches 1.5 times its initial risk in profit, half the position is closed and that profit is banked. The other half keeps the same stop and the same trailing exit and runs on normally.

The partial close is there to lower the account's worst drawdown, not to raise returns. It is fixed in the code — there is no new setting and nothing to configure.

THREE RISK PROFILES

Risk only scales the outcome; it never changes which trades are taken — all three profiles took exactly the same 1,199 entries. Each profile is one preset you select. Table is a 2017–2026 backtest on real tick data from a $10,000 (or Cent) account balance.

  • Conservative — profit factor 1.51, ~11% annual return, 5.5% balance / 6.1% equity drawdown, Sharpe 2.40. For prop challenges with a hard total-drawdown limit (often ~10%).
  • Normal — profit factor 1.52, ~24% annual return, 10.9% balance / 12.8% equity drawdown, Sharpe 2.33. For a personal account or a funded account with looser limits.
  • Aggressive — profit factor 1.54, ~37% annual return, 16.3% balance / 19.0% equity drawdown, Sharpe 2.28. For high risk tolerance and a loose drawdown limit.

Over the full 2010–2026 record the drawdowns run a little higher — Normal, for example, reached ~18.0% balance / 18.9% equity across the 16 years. That's why Conservative is the right starting point for a challenge, while Normal and Aggressive suit personal accounts. Choose the profile that fits your drawdown limit, not the biggest return.

THE ACCOUNT-LEVEL RISK GOVERNOR

One governor watches the whole account in real time:

  • Total drawdown guard — if total drawdown reaches your limit, every position is flattened and trading halts.
  • Daily loss lock — if the day's loss reaches your limit, the robot stands down until the next day.
  • Profit target stop — once total profit reaches your target, it locks the result and stops opening trades.

The five market engines are isolated by separate trade IDs, so they never interfere, while the governor sees all of them together and protects the account as one.

KEY FEATURES

  • One EA, five uncorrelated markets, one account, one Gold M1 chart.
  • Account-level total and daily drawdown guards, plus a profit target.
  • Separate, adjustable risk per market — you stay in control.
  • One proven trend engine, the same locked logic on every market.
  • Single position per market; protective stop always attached.
  • Volatility trailing exit with partial profit taken at 1.5R.
  • No grid, martingale, averaging or recovery — ever.
  • Real-tick validated across 16+ years of history (backtest).
  • Live-hardened: order retry, guaranteed stop, state recovery after a restart.
  • Mobile push alerts on entries, exits, partial closes and protective stops.
  • Works on hedging and netting accounts.

RECOMMENDED SETUP

  • Markets: XAUUSD, GER40, NAS100, GBPJPY, BTCUSD — all five must be in the terminal.
  • Attach to: a single XAUUSD (Gold) M1 chart.
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5.
  • Account: Raw/ECN preferred; swap-free is a bonus, not required.
  • Leverage: 1:30 minimum.
  • Minimum funds: sized for typical challenge accounts (5,000 USD-Cent or more ideal).
  • VPS: recommended for 24/7 uptime.

A note on swap: this is a multi-day trend system, but it holds each position only a couple of days on average, so swap is a real but modest cost — roughly 5% per market in testing versus a swap-free run, and it stays clearly profitable either way. If your prop firm offers a swap-free (Islamic) account, use it and your live results track the published figures more closely. Note that on many swap-free accounts crypto such as BTCUSD may still be charged swaps — that's normal and the edge still holds.

AFTER YOUR PURCHASE

After you buy, message me and I'll send the full User Manual, a short setup guide, and the one-time M1-history helper. The manual gives each market's individual track record, recommended risk per market for challenge/funded/personal accounts, and how to set the three account guards. Running the EA without it will likely lead to setup mistakes, so it's strongly recommended.

RISK WARNING

Trading leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not suit everyone. You can lose some or all of your capital. This product is a tool, not financial advice. Trade only with risk capital and test on a demo account first. Backtested and past performance is not indicative of future results.

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Gema L Buyoga
专家
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Huu Thuong Nguyen
专家
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实用工具
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Ruslan Pishun
1 (1)
专家
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3.4 (10)
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Rabi Oudani
专家
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Precision Day Break EA
Savaliya Raj
专家
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4.47 (103)
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5 (46)
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4.52 (25)
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4.44 (133)
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5 (3)
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4.96 (214)
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Vladimir Mametov
专家
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
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4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
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Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
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Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.86 (51)
专家
VolumeHedger EA [ 实盘信号 ]  ,  [ 我的频道 ]   ,  [ 参数文件 ]  ,   [ 博客 ]   , [ AI 使用 ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] 推荐账户类型：高杠杆 Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；Prop Firm（FTMO 等） 该 EA 的开发者已通过其其他机器人产品的质量证明了自己的专业性。 使用 Volume Hedger EA  借助使用自定义指标定义入场策略的能力，您将不再需要购买额外的 EA！ 该 EA 是一款先进的交易算法，将马丁格尔策略与对冲及智能风险管理相结合，专为高波动市场设计。它并不尝试预测趋势方向，而是分析交易量并通过智能策略进行入场。在合适的参数文件配置下，可在外汇、黄金、股票及加密货币等品种上取得有效结果。它在波动剧烈或趋势稳定的品种上表现尤为出色。交易过程通过在特定成交量阈值触发的双向循环来执行。在合适条件下启动该循环可降低风险并提高潜在收益。 系统性地同时在 Buy 和 Sell 两个方向开仓。 当对冲被激活时，关闭较早的持仓以最小化亏损。 若发生滑点，会自动检测并进行相应调整。 完成第一
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.5 (8)
专家
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
专家
旨在主导黄金市场。 官方信息 卖家简介 官方频道 用户指南 特价促销： 首批购买者仅需 500 美元！每售出 10 份，价格上涨 100 美元。最终价格：2000 美元。名额有限：1000 个。 实时交易信号  Roboforex   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 描述 Aura Gold PRO Edition 是一款精心设计且可靠的黄金市场交易算法。我们打造的系统专注于长期稳定性和资金保护，避免不必要的风险。该EA的实时信号展现出卓越的业绩和稳步增长，证实了其底层逻辑的有效性。该系统的核心优势之一是其高恢复系数，使其能够快速、稳健地克服正常的资金回撤，并持续创造利润。 AURA GOLD PRO EDITION 的核心原则是绝对的风险控制。无论任何情况，每一笔交易都始终受到止损保护。我们坚决反对有害的资金管理方法，因此该算法不使用马丁格尔策略、网格平均法或套利。您始终可以提前了解您的最大风险。交易基于稳健的数学模型，平均风险回
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Golden Mawzoo Normal Edition
Davoud Mokhtari
专家
Golden Mawzoo A disciplined, trend-following Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD), built to last rather than to shine for one season and then blow up. It trades one position at a time with a protective stop attached from the moment the trade opens. No grid. No martingale. No averaging. No recovery loops. All figures below are historical backtest results on real tick data (2010 onward). Backtested and past performance does not guarantee future results. WHAT IT IS A single-market gold system wit
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