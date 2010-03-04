Golden Mawzoo Prop Firm Edition

  • Эксперты
  • Davoud Mokhtari
    Davoud Mokhtari

    Davoud Mokhtari

    • Algorithmic Trader & EA Developer в  Independent Algorithmic Trading
    • Турция
    • 393
    Я занимаюсь трейдингом с 2014 года, и золото (XAUUSD) всегда было в центре моего внимания. За эти годы я протестировал бесчисленное количество стратегий на самых разных рынках и инструментах и много раз терпел неудачи. Но именно эти неудачи научили меня гораздо большему, чем любая успешная серия
    2 темы 22 комментария
  • Версия: 1.6
  • Обновлено: 30 июля 2026
  • Активации: 20

GOLDEN MAWZOO — PROP FIRM EDITION

Golden Mawzoo Prop Edition runs one proven trend engine across five uncorrelated markets — XAUUSD (Gold), GER40, NAS100, GBPJPY, and BTCUSD — on a single account, under one account-level risk governor. Built for prop-firm challenges and funded accounts, and it grows a personal account just as well.

You attach it once, to a single Gold (XAUUSD) M1 chart — it trades all five markets from there. You do not load five charts.

All figures below come from a historical backtest on real tick data, swap-free, 2010 to 2026 (16+ years), running all five markets as one account. These are historical results, not a promise of future performance.

SETUP — READ THIS FIRST

  • Attach the EA to ONE chart only: XAUUSD (Gold), M1 (1-minute) timeframe. It trades all five markets from that single chart.
  • All five symbols must exist in your Market Watch with M1 history loaded: XAUUSD, GER40, NAS100, GBPJPY, BTCUSD. The EA builds every market's H4/D1 candles from M1 data.
  • To backtest the portfolio: run the test on the XAUUSD M1 chart, and make sure M1 history for all five symbols is present in the terminal first. Without the other four symbols' data, the portfolio cannot be reproduced.
  • If M1 history isn't ready yet, the EA waits and does not trade until it is. This is by design — it starts on its own once the data is present.
  • The EA verifies all five markets on startup and refuses to trade if anything is set up wrong, so it can never fire on the wrong instrument.
  • After purchase I send a short setup guide and a one-time M1-history helper so you get this in place fast.

WHY FIVE UNCORRELATED MARKETS

A single-symbol robot depends on the mood of one market. When that market whipsaws, the drawdown clusters — exactly what trips a prop firm's daily or max-loss limit. Sizing up only makes the drawdown bigger.

These five markets were chosen because their drawdowns tend not to land at the same time. When gold is quiet, one of the others is often working. Combine return streams that move independently and their losing stretches dilute each other, so the combined drawdown grows more slowly than the combined return. A single symbol cannot give you that at any risk setting.

In backtest, the five-market portfolio reached a prop profit target roughly twice as fast as gold alone at the same level of safety.

THE EVIDENCE (HISTORICAL BACKTEST, 2010–2026)

  • Each of the five markets is independently profitable on the same locked trend logic.
  • Gold, the primary market, showed a profit factor of 1.77 over the full 16 years on real ticks (after commission).
  • As one portfolio over 16 years: combined profit factor 1.50, compound annual return ~19%, Sharpe ~2.1.
  • Worst drawdown over the full 16 years: ~18.0% on closed balance, ~18.9% on equity.
  • About 9 entries per month across all five markets — calm and selective.

HOW A TRADE IS MANAGED

Every position carries a protective stop from the moment it opens, and that stop only ever moves in the protective direction — it never widens.

  • Volatility trailing exit — as a trade runs in your favour, the stop follows the price at a distance set by that market's own volatility.
  • Partial profit at 1.5R — the first time a trade reaches 1.5 times its initial risk in profit, half the position is closed and that profit is banked. The other half keeps the same stop and the same trailing exit and runs on normally.

The partial close is there to lower the account's worst drawdown, not to raise returns. It is fixed in the code — there is no new setting and nothing to configure.

THREE RISK PROFILES

Risk only scales the outcome; it never changes which trades are taken — all three profiles took exactly the same 1,199 entries. Each profile is one preset you select. Table is a 2017–2026 backtest on real tick data from a $10,000 (or Cent) account balance.

  • Conservative — profit factor 1.51, ~11% annual return, 5.5% balance / 6.1% equity drawdown, Sharpe 2.40. For prop challenges with a hard total-drawdown limit (often ~10%).
  • Normal — profit factor 1.52, ~24% annual return, 10.9% balance / 12.8% equity drawdown, Sharpe 2.33. For a personal account or a funded account with looser limits.
  • Aggressive — profit factor 1.54, ~37% annual return, 16.3% balance / 19.0% equity drawdown, Sharpe 2.28. For high risk tolerance and a loose drawdown limit.

Over the full 2010–2026 record the drawdowns run a little higher — Normal, for example, reached ~18.0% balance / 18.9% equity across the 16 years. That's why Conservative is the right starting point for a challenge, while Normal and Aggressive suit personal accounts. Choose the profile that fits your drawdown limit, not the biggest return.

THE ACCOUNT-LEVEL RISK GOVERNOR

One governor watches the whole account in real time:

  • Total drawdown guard — if total drawdown reaches your limit, every position is flattened and trading halts.
  • Daily loss lock — if the day's loss reaches your limit, the robot stands down until the next day.
  • Profit target stop — once total profit reaches your target, it locks the result and stops opening trades.

The five market engines are isolated by separate trade IDs, so they never interfere, while the governor sees all of them together and protects the account as one.

KEY FEATURES

  • One EA, five uncorrelated markets, one account, one Gold M1 chart.
  • Account-level total and daily drawdown guards, plus a profit target.
  • Separate, adjustable risk per market — you stay in control.
  • One proven trend engine, the same locked logic on every market.
  • Single position per market; protective stop always attached.
  • Volatility trailing exit with partial profit taken at 1.5R.
  • No grid, martingale, averaging or recovery — ever.
  • Real-tick validated across 16+ years of history (backtest).
  • Live-hardened: order retry, guaranteed stop, state recovery after a restart.
  • Mobile push alerts on entries, exits, partial closes and protective stops.
  • Works on hedging and netting accounts.

RECOMMENDED SETUP

  • Markets: XAUUSD, GER40, NAS100, GBPJPY, BTCUSD — all five must be in the terminal.
  • Attach to: a single XAUUSD (Gold) M1 chart.
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5.
  • Account: Raw/ECN preferred; swap-free is a bonus, not required.
  • Leverage: 1:30 minimum.
  • Minimum funds: sized for typical challenge accounts (5,000 USD-Cent or more ideal).
  • VPS: recommended for 24/7 uptime.

A note on swap: this is a multi-day trend system, but it holds each position only a couple of days on average, so swap is a real but modest cost — roughly 5% per market in testing versus a swap-free run, and it stays clearly profitable either way. If your prop firm offers a swap-free (Islamic) account, use it and your live results track the published figures more closely. Note that on many swap-free accounts crypto such as BTCUSD may still be charged swaps — that's normal and the edge still holds.

AFTER YOUR PURCHASE

After you buy, message me and I'll send the full User Manual, a short setup guide, and the one-time M1-history helper. The manual gives each market's individual track record, recommended risk per market for challenge/funded/personal accounts, and how to set the three account guards. Running the EA without it will likely lead to setup mistakes, so it's strongly recommended.

RISK WARNING

Trading leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not suit everyone. You can lose some or all of your capital. This product is a tool, not financial advice. Trade only with risk capital and test on a demo account first. Backtested and past performance is not indicative of future results.

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Simplify Trader VX MT5 Automated Gold EA
Rabi Oudani
Эксперты
SIMPLIFY TRADER VX Automated Gold Trading EA for XAUUSD Simplify Trader VX is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to trade with discipline, structure, and strict risk control. The EA operates on the H1 timeframe and uses a multi-filter decision engine to avoid low-quality trades and unstable market conditions. It is built for long-term use, not aggressive or high-risk trading styles. PRICING INFORMATION Current Price: $299 Note: The price may increase to $49
Precision Day Break EA
Savaliya Raj
Эксперты
Precision DayBreak EA Telegram:  t.me/rajjthealgotrader   For MT4/5 Algo Development Inquiry.  Precision DayBreak EA is a smart breakout system that trades based on Previous Day High & Low levels . Break High → BUY Break Low → SELL Fully automated market execution Optional one trade per day (disciplined trading) Auto lot (risk %) + fixed lot support Stop Loss, Take Profit & Trailing Stop Clean chart with previous day range box Works on all symbols & brokers Dynamic Prici
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Эксперты
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Davoud Mokhtari
Эксперты
Golden Mawzoo A disciplined, trend-following Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD), built to last rather than to shine for one season and then blow up. It trades one position at a time with a protective stop attached from the moment the trade opens. No grid. No martingale. No averaging. No recovery loops. All figures below are historical backtest results on real tick data (2010 onward). Backtested and past performance does not guarantee future results. WHAT IT IS A single-market gold system wit
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