Golden Mawzoo Normal Edition

  • Эксперты
  • Davoud Mokhtari
    Davoud Mokhtari

    Davoud Mokhtari

    • Algorithmic Trader & EA Developer в  Independent Algorithmic Trading
    • Турция
    • 393
    Я занимаюсь трейдингом с 2014 года, и золото (XAUUSD) всегда было в центре моего внимания. За эти годы я протестировал бесчисленное количество стратегий на самых разных рынках и инструментах и много раз терпел неудачи. Но именно эти неудачи научили меня гораздо большему, чем любая успешная серия
    2 темы 22 комментария
  • Версия: 1.14
  • Обновлено: 14 июля 2026
  • Активации: 10

Golden Mawzoo


A disciplined, trend-following Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD), built to last rather than to shine for one season and then blow up. It trades one position at a time with a protective stop attached from the moment the trade opens. No grid. No martingale. No averaging. No recovery loops.

All figures below are historical backtest results on real tick data (2010 onward). Backtested and past performance does not guarantee future results.


WHAT IT IS


A single-market gold system with strict, transparent risk control. It monitors the market around the clock so it does not miss a real trend, holds only one position at a time, and always keeps a protective stop in place. The strategy is fixed and validated; the only setting you control is your risk per trade.


HOW IT WAS VALIDATED


- Tuned only on early data, then judged on completely untouched later data (the walk-forward method used by serious quant research). Out-of-sample, the edge held: Profit Factor moved from 1.47 in-sample to 2.10 out-of-sample in testing.
- Cross-checked on two independently built tick datasets (Tickstory and Quant Data Manager). The edge held on both.
- Broker-independent by design: the EA builds its own price structure internally, anchored to the standard 5 p.m. New York close, so its decisions are consistent across brokers and on both MT4 and MT5. It adapts to your broker's time zone and daylight-saving schedule automatically.
- Robustness tested: every core parameter was pushed up and down, and the system stayed profitable across the range in backtest — the signature of a structural edge rather than a curve fit.
- Drawdown was measured with 20,000 Monte Carlo simulations. Risk is measured, not hoped for.


HONEST EXPECTATIONS (BACKTEST)


- Typical target: low double-digits per year (about 12% at the default 2% risk, in backtest).
- Drawdown periods: roughly 16–22%, depending on risk level and data source.
- Win rate around 48% — profit comes from a minority of large winning trends.
- It stays quiet between trends. Calm periods are normal, not a fault.

This is a tool built to survive and compound steadily over years, not to double an account in a month.


ONE STRATEGY, THREE RISK LEVELS


Risk only scales the outcome; it never changes the engine. Conservative figures below are from the stricter data pipeline (QDM) on 16 years of real tick data, in backtest:

- Risk 1% (conservative): Profit Factor about 1.8, Sharpe about 2.67, equity drawdown about 11%, CAGR about 6%.
- Risk 2% (balanced, recommended default): Profit Factor 1.87, Sharpe 2.58, equity drawdown about 22%, CAGR about 12%.
- Risk 3% (aggressive): Profit Factor about 1.95, Sharpe about 2.52, equity drawdown about 32%, CAGR about 18%.

On the second independent dataset (Tickstory) drawdown came out lower (about 16.6% vs about 21.9% at 2% risk). When two honest datasets disagree, the tougher one is shown here. Everything is controlled through a single input: RiskPercent.


BUILT AROUND GOLD


Gold is the home market — fully validated in backtest, and the market to run first and treat as your core. Because the engine detects its own reference automatically, it can also run on clean major forex pairs that close at the same 5 p.m. New York time. Risk adds up across charts, so size each one so your total risk lands where you want it.

Stock indices and crypto are not supported on this single-market edition, because their sessions are not consistent enough. A separate, dedicated multi-market edition (gold plus several uncorrelated markets, including indices and crypto, with account-level risk control, built for prop-firm challenges) is available as its own product.


KEY FEATURES


- One position at a time, protective stop always attached.
- Break-even move and volatility-based trailing exit.
- No grid, martingale, averaging or recovery — ever.
- Broker-independent internal candle engine.
- Automatic time-zone and daylight-saving handling.
- Live-hardened: order-retry logic, guaranteed protective stop, full state recovery after a restart.
- Works on hedging and netting accounts.


RECOMMENDED SETUP


- Symbol: XAUUSD (primary, fully validated).
- Platform: MetaTrader 5.
- Chart: attach to an M1 chart — the EA builds the higher timeframes it needs internally.
- Leverage: 1:30 minimum.
- Minimum funds: 2,000 USD(or Cent); 5,000 USD(or Cent) or more recommended for full risk precision.
- Account: Raw/ECN preferred; swap-free recommended.


BEFORE YOU START (IMPORTANT)


This EA builds its own H4/D1 candles from 1-minute (M1) data, so it needs some M1 history loaded before it can begin. On a fresh chart, MetaTrader loads history on demand, so please give the EA a short moment to prepare before expecting trades.

- If there is not yet enough M1 history, the EA simply waits and does not trade until enough data is present. This is by design and is not a malfunction — it starts automatically once the data is ready.
- After your purchase I provide a short setup guide and a one-time history pre-load helper, plus simple manual steps, so you can get the required M1 history in place quickly.

Please do not expect the EA to trade the instant you attach it — give it the one-time history step first. This single step is the difference between the EA working as tested and appearing to "do nothing".

A note on swap: the system holds positions for a few days at a time, so swap is a real but modest cost — about 5% in testing. On a swap-free (Islamic) account that cost disappears. The edge holds either way.


AFTER YOUR PURCHASE


The EA is standalone and starts on its own once it has enough M1 history. After your purchase, please let me know and I will send you the full User Manual, a short setup guide (recommended broker settings, how to size risk for your account, what to realistically expect in the first weeks), and a one-time helper to pre-load M1 history quickly. Running the EA without reading the manual will very likely lead to setup mistakes and results that do not match the tests, so the manual is strongly recommended.

If you find the EA useful, a short honest review is always appreciated — but it is entirely optional and never required for anything.


RISK WARNING


Trading leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for everyone. You can lose some or all of your capital. This product is a tool, not financial advice. Trade only with risk capital and test on a demo account first. Backtested and past performance is not indicative of future results.
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Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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Golden Mawzoo Prop Firm Edition
Davoud Mokhtari
Эксперты
GOLDEN MAWZOO — PROP FIRM EDITION Golden Mawzoo Prop Edition runs one proven trend engine across five uncorrelated markets — XAUUSD (Gold), GER40, NAS100, GBPJPY, and BTCUSD — on a single account, under one account-level risk governor. Built for prop-firm challenges and funded accounts, and it grows a personal account just as well. You attach it once, to a single Gold (XAUUSD) M1 chart — it trades all five markets from there. You do not load five charts. All figures below come from a historical
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