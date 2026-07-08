Synthetics Predator EA

Synthetic Predator EA – Overview

Synthetic Predator EA is a fully automated trading robot designed specifically for Deriv Synthetic Indices, with a strong focus on Volatility 100 Index. Inspired by a predator-style market approach, the EA waits patiently, identifies high-probability conditions, and executes trades with precision rather than overtrading.

This EA is built for traders who value consistency, controlled risk, and intelligent market timing.

Contact me for demo testing or enquires to purchase final product.

Strategy & Trading Logic

Synthetic Predator EA uses a rule-based algorithmic strategy that combines:

Market momentum detection

Volatility-adaptive entry logic

Controlled trade frequency

Smart exit management

The EA avoids random entries and focuses on clear market structure, entering only when predefined conditions align. This makes it suitable for high-volatility environments such as Volatility 100.

Back testing & Performance Summary

Based on the provided Strategy Tester report:

The EA demonstrates stable long-term behavior under historical testing

under historical testing Trades are executed with disciplined risk management , avoiding excessive exposure

, avoiding excessive exposure Drawdowns are controlled and recoverable , reflecting conservative position handling

, reflecting conservative position handling Profit growth is gradual and structured, not based on martingale or grid abuse

No martingale, no dangerous lot multiplication, and no account-killing recovery systems.

Performance reflects a system designed for account longevity, not short-term gambling.

Minimum Recommended Starting Capital

To ensure optimal performance and proper risk management, Synthetic Predator EA is designed to operate best with an initial account balance of at least: $150.

This starting balance allows the EA to:

Execute trades with safe position sizing

Manage drawdowns effectively during volatile market conditions

Maintain stable performance without overexposure

Using a smaller balance may increase risk and is not recommended .

Risk Management

Synthetic Predator EA includes built-in safeguards such as:

Fixed or dynamic lot sizing options

Trade filtering to avoid poor conditions

One-direction exposure control

Logical stop conditions to prevent runaway losses

Conservative

Balanced

This EA is not suitable for small to medium accounts when used with recommended settings.

Customization & Ease of Use

Simple input parameters

Beginner-friendly setup

Works on recommended timeframes without constant optimization

Can be adjusted for different risk appetites

Once attached to the chart, the EA can operate fully automatically.

Best Usage Conditions

Recommended for:

Volatility 100 Index

Synthetic Indices accounts

Stable internet & VPS (recommended)

Traders seeking automated consistency rather than scalping chaos

Not recommended for:

Manual interference during trades

Over-leveraged accounts

Users expecting unrealistic daily profits

Who Is This EA For?

Synthetic Predator EA is ideal for traders who:

Want an automated system with discipline

Prefer calculated entries over high trade frequency

Understand that real trading focuses on risk first, profit second

Risk Disclaimer

Trading synthetic indices involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and use proper risk management.