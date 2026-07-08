Synthetics Predator EA

Synthetic Predator EA – Overview

Synthetic Predator EA is a fully automated trading robot designed specifically for Deriv Synthetic Indices, with a strong focus on Volatility 100 Index. Inspired by a predator-style market approach, the EA waits patiently, identifies high-probability conditions, and executes trades with precision rather than overtrading.

This EA is built for traders who value consistency, controlled risk, and intelligent market timing.

Contact me for demo testing or enquires to purchase final product.

Strategy & Trading Logic

Synthetic Predator EA uses a rule-based algorithmic strategy that combines:

  • Market momentum detection
  • Volatility-adaptive entry logic
  • Controlled trade frequency
  • Smart exit management

The EA avoids random entries and focuses on clear market structure, entering only when predefined conditions align. This makes it suitable for high-volatility environments such as Volatility 100.

Back testing & Performance Summary

Based on the provided Strategy Tester report:

  • The EA demonstrates stable long-term behavior under historical testing
  • Trades are executed with disciplined risk management, avoiding excessive exposure
  • Drawdowns are controlled and recoverable, reflecting conservative position handling
  • Profit growth is gradual and structured, not based on martingale or grid abuse

No martingale, no dangerous lot multiplication, and no account-killing recovery systems.

Performance reflects a system designed for account longevity, not short-term gambling.

Minimum Recommended Starting Capital

To ensure optimal performance and proper risk management, Synthetic Predator EA is designed to operate best with an initial account balance of at least: $150.

This starting balance allows the EA to:

  • Execute trades with safe position sizing
  • Manage drawdowns effectively during volatile market conditions
  • Maintain stable performance without overexposure
  • Using a smaller balance may increase risk and is not recommended.

Risk Management

Synthetic Predator EA includes built-in safeguards such as:

  • Fixed or dynamic lot sizing options
  • Trade filtering to avoid poor conditions
  • One-direction exposure control
  • Logical stop conditions to prevent runaway losses
  • Conservative
  • Balanced

This EA is not suitable for small to medium accounts when used with recommended settings.

Customization & Ease of Use

  • Simple input parameters
  • Beginner-friendly setup
  • Works on recommended timeframes without constant optimization
  • Can be adjusted for different risk appetites

Once attached to the chart, the EA can operate fully automatically.

Best Usage Conditions

Recommended for:

  • Volatility 100 Index
  • Synthetic Indices accounts
  • Stable internet & VPS (recommended)
  • Traders seeking automated consistency rather than scalping chaos

Not recommended for:

  • Manual interference during trades
  • Over-leveraged accounts
  • Users expecting unrealistic daily profits

Who Is This EA For?

Synthetic Predator EA is ideal for traders who:

  • Want an automated system with discipline
  • Prefer calculated entries over high trade frequency
  • Understand that real trading focuses on risk first, profit second

Risk Disclaimer

Trading synthetic indices involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and use proper risk management.


Recommended products
PFTA Honey Harvester v14
Randy Susano Bondoc
Experts
MILESTONE UNLOCKED: PFTA Honey Harvester v14 is OFFICIALLY LIVE on the MT5 Market! After relentless engineering, deep system refinement, and real-world stress validation, PFTA Honey Harvester v14 has successfully conquered the MetaTrader 5 Market Validator — one of the most aggressive automated testing environments in the industry. ️ This is NOT a simple approval. This is a full-scale survival test . The validator simulates: Extreme spread spikes Multi-symbol chaos Multi-timeframe st
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the "Duende" Strategy, Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market"  but there ar
Megatrons
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The key problem of scalping is the difficulty in separating false signals from those giving the opportunity to work. The interesting thing is that for filtering, many resort to using many intricate and completely unnecessary algorithms, which only lead to the complexity of the system. In fact, the answer lies on the surface and is to seek and find only price impulses, and not pay attention to empty market movements. The Megatrons Expert Advisor implements a scalping strategy based on several t
MarketMarven SwingTrader
Tinashe Joshua Muranganwa
Experts
MarketMarven EA — Intelligent Multi-Currency Price Action Trading MarketMarven is a next-generation algorithmic trading system designed for traders who demand precision, discipline, and consistent performance. Powered by advanced price action analytics, institutional-grade risk management, and a high risk-to-reward model, MarketMarven adapts dynamically to real market conditions to capture high-quality entries across multiple forex pairs. Core Features True Price Action Engine Mar
GoldPulse HFT
Vagif Shabanov
Experts
GoldPulse HFT v10.16 PRO+ GoldPulse HFT v10.16 PRO+ is a specialized software solution for the MetaTrader 5 terminal, designed to automate trade execution based on the analysis of market price micro-impulses. The system combines a trading algorithm with tools for deep market environment diagnostics and infrastructure control. Technical Specifications and Functionality XAUUSD Specialization: The algorithm is optimized for gold volatility, accounting for the specific characteristics of price impul
Gold Scalper King EA
Naveen Kumar Shyam
Experts
Gold Scalper King EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The EA follows a systematic breakout strategy that combines market structure analysis, pending order execution, and dual EMA trend confirmation to identify trading opportunities. Rather than predicting market reversals, Gold Scalper King waits for price to confirm a breakout beyond significant swing highs or swing lows before entering a trade. Every position follows predefined t
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Experts
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
SwapSurfer Precision Trend Trading for USDJPY
Daniel Boloc Olaru
Experts
Precision Trend Trading for USDJPY SwapSurfer is a high level grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered to capture high-probability structural trends on the USDJPY H1 timeframe (or any swap-giving instruments). While most retail traders are caught in the "noise," SwapSurfer uses a structural-tracking engine to identify high-probability levels and execute trades only when the momentum is confirmed, usually leaving the trade on for multiple days, collecting swap (this EA does not sell short, o
MSync EA Pro
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
5 (1)
Experts
MSync EA Pro is a fully automated trading system engineered to synchronize multiple trading signals, market trends, and timeframes — delivering precise, intelligent, and consistent trade execution. Designed for traders who value flexibility, stability, and smart automation, this EA adapts dynamically to changing market conditions across forex, metals, indices, and crypto pairs. Core Concept The name “MSync” stands for Market Synchronization , symbolizing the EA’s ability to align technical confi
FREE
BandSnap
Augusto Jr Caraig
Experts
BandSnap Grid EA is a professional mean-reversion Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that identifies high-probability price snap-back opportunities using Bollinger Bands, then protects your capital with a smart grid recovery system. The strategy is simple and proven: when price spikes outside the Bollinger Bands and immediately closes back inside, it signals an exhausted move that is likely to reverse. BandSnap enters at this exact moment — the snap-back — and targets a clean 50-pip recovery.
Deep Trend Pro
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
DEEP TREND X — Expert Advisor with Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD Deep Trend X is a 100% automated Expert Advisor, specifically designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It combines cutting-edge machine learning algorithms with institutional market analysis to detect highly accurate entries in both trending and ranging markets. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CORE The EA's core engine integrates two AI models that self-train on each new candlestick: SVM RBF (Support Vector Machine with Radial Kern
MT5 opnMAX Pro
Nelson Rodrigo Caldeira Patrao
Experts
opnMAX Pro: Expert Advisor Overview The opnMAX Pro  is an efficient automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It is engineered to capitalize on market volatility during specific trading sessions, focusing on price action relative to an established Opening Range . By automating the detection of key market levels and managing trade execution, it aims to remove emotional bias from the trading process while offering professional-grade risk management tools. Key Functional Features Op
Straddle AI MT5
Jestoni Santiago
2.33 (3)
Experts
Straddle AI  is a fully automated, AI-driven Trading Robot  built for Forex, Indices, and Commodities, with primary optimization for XAUUSD (Gold) — engineered around a simple but rarely-executed idea: you don't need to predict the move. You need to already be there when it happens. While other systems wait for a signal, an indicator to cross, a candle to close, Straddle AI has already quietly positioned itself around the current price, on both sides, before the move even starts. When the marke
Gold buy only Strategy EA
Van Quang Nguyen
Experts
Gold buy only Strategy EA   is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the XAU/USD pair, implementing a unidirectional buy strategy that enters long positions only when technical criteria converge. This approach ensures trend-aligned execution and maximizes profitability during strong bullish gold markets. The EA is optimized to operate on gold's unique volatility patterns. It performs best in confirmed uptrends, capturing sustained rallies while managing risk through automated st
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (4)
Experts
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
Open Reclaim
Abdelhadi Ribani
Experts
️ IMPORTANT – CURRENT RECOMMENDED OPEN SESSION RECLAIM SETTINGS These settings are optimized for the current NAS100 intraday volatility environment and are provided as a starting framework only . Market structure evolves over time, so traders are encouraged to refine and adapt parameters based on their own testing, broker conditions, and preferred instruments. Recommended Configuration Timeframe 1M Strategy Parameters === SESSION OPEN === StartHourUTC=  (youre broker-propfirm stock exchange op
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
Experts
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Aurum Knight Scalper
Donald Burne Pinnock
Experts
Aurum Knight Scalper is the gold trader you wish you had in your head at 3 AM when XAUUSD suddenly rips through resistance and you're still groggy from sleep. It doesn't drink coffee, doesn't panic, doesn't second-guess, and absolutely never misses a wick rejection because it was checking Instagram. While you're living your life—grabbing lunch, catching a flight, finally getting a full night's rest—this relentless little engine is glued to every tick of gold, measuring velocity bursts across th
PythonX SwissCore USDCHF
Abhinav Puri
Experts
PythonX SwissCore USDCHF Precision Market Structure Trading Engine PythonX SwissCore USDCHF is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built around one of the most respected concepts in modern trading: market structure. By combining Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) with EMA-based trend filtering, the system is designed to execute trades with discipline, clarity, and consistency. Why This System Stands Out Most automated systems rely heavily on lagging indicators. PythonX Swi
OracleTrading
Ilia Makar
Experts
Oracle Trading v1.0 Final — Professional Multi-Strategy Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Oracle Trading is a powerful high-confluence trading system that combines the most effective classical and modern methods of market analysis into one intelligent framework. Instead of relying on a single indicator or pattern, the system evaluates multiple independent factors simultaneously and only highlights setups where strong confluence occurs. This is not just another indicator or simple expert advisor. I
Gold Zone EA
Simon Reger
4.02 (43)
Experts
Gold Zone EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that analyzes market structure using supply and demand zones and executes trades based on defined price reactions. The EA combines zone detection, momentum analysis, EMA filtering, multiple take-profit levels, break-even logic, trailing stop and an integrated manual trading panel directly on the chart. The EA works on many symbols, including: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD as well as numerous other Forex, index and CFD instruments. No ext
FREE
Pips Architect EA
Carl Marvin Fajardo
Experts
Pips Architect EA for MT5 Pips Architect EA is a disciplined XAUUSD trading system designed for traders who want structured entries, controlled execution, and stronger protection features. This Expert Advisor is built specifically for XAUUSD and uses an internal Custom Trend Validator Bias together with pending order execution to follow market direction with more control. Instead of blindly chasing price, it waits for alignment, validates conditions, and places trades using a more calculated app
Pullback trading robot
Mpaleng Tumelo Lehlokoa
Experts
Introducing the Pullback Trading Robot, your ultimate solution for navigating the dynamic world of trading with precision and confidence. Designed to excel on higher timeframes, this sophisticated automated system harnesses the power of mean reversion strategies to thrive in weaker trending market conditions. Key Features: Mean Reversion Strategy: The Pullback Trading Robot utilizes a mean reversion strategy, strategically entering trades during market pullbacks to capitalize on price reversals.
Trading Camp MT5
Goh Kato
Experts
Mean reversion EA with AUD,CAD,NZD Trading Camp MT5 Trading Camp is an EA that focuses on three currencies (AUD, CAD, and NZD) with strong mean reversion tendencies and performs a contrarian strategy. Although a grid is used as the trading technique, it is designed with a security feature with straddling of the trade, making it difficult to get stopped out. Various filters are also available to carefully select entries (therefore, the entry frequency is not high). In addition, various input para
Asymmetric swing intelligence robot MT5
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Asymmetric Swing Intelligence System: A Nonlinear Market State Classification Algorithm Is Your Robot Getting Stopped Out in a Dead Flat?  ▷ This is the ultimate challenge for automated trading systems. During prolonged sideways consolidation, standard algorithms react linearly to every tick, chasing the price and opening a flood of false trades inside market noise. It is time to upgrade your automated trading to rigid, discrete logic. KPTF Technology: Physics Against Chaos  ▷The ASI prod
OnlyTime
Nguyen Quoc Viet
Experts
Strategy of entering orders according to the time period of taking the top and bottom and entering orders according to the trend. Maximum of 2 orders per day. Depending on the purpose and trading plan, it can be edited at will. Can set the stop loss and profit levels as desired. Can trade any forex currency pair but prioritize USDJPY. Note: I am using Exness which has server time GMT+0. You need to change accordingly if your server time is different. Welcome everyone to experience. A test with o
Pivot Monster EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
PIVOT MONSTER EA Overview PIVOT MONSTER trades daily pivot levels (Classic, Camarilla, or Woodie) combined with previous day High/Low breakouts. It runs three interchangeable strategies — Bounce, Breakout, or Combo confluence — with pending orders placed once per day and unified SL/TP sizing in either ATR multiples or percent of price. Built for traders who want a rules-based, fully optimizable pivot system rather than a fixed indicator overlay. How it works At the start of each trading day, th
FREE
Hassan Liquidity Sniper Pro
Hasan Alghuwaili
Experts
حسن تريند سنايبر برو هو مستشار خبير لمنصة ميتاتريدر 5، مصمم لأتمتة قرارات التداول باستخدام خوارزمية داخلية محمية. منطق الاستراتيجية مُدمج في المستشار الخبير، ولا يتم الكشف عنه علنًا لحماية الملكية الفكرية للمنتج. يركز برنامج التداول الآلي على تنفيذ الصفقات آلياً وإدارة المراكز المنظمة. ويتضمن أدوات تداول أساسية مثل وقف الخسارة، وجني الربح، وحماية نقطة التعادل، وميزات تتبع الصفقات. كما يتضمن فلاتر أمان مصممة للمساعدة في تجنب ظروف التنفيذ غير المواتية مثل فروق الأسعار المرتفعة، أو عدم استقرار ا
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
More from author
Tronic NASDAQ100
Senaniwe Mthokozisi Mtsweni
Experts
OVERVIEW Tronic 100 is a volatility-based Expert Advisor designed to trade only high-probability expansion phases in the market. It uses a combination of trend structure, and volatility detection to identify strong directional movements. The system avoids low-quality market conditions and focuses on capturing explosive price movements in NAS100 / US100. Contact me before any configuration can be made to the EA bot. CORE STRATEGY LOGIC The EA operates using: EMA-based trend direction (50 & 200) V
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review