Synthetics Predator EA
- 专家
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- 版本: 20.0
- 更新: 8 七月 2026
- 激活: 10
Synthetic Predator EA – Overview
Synthetic Predator EA is a fully automated trading robot designed specifically for Deriv Synthetic Indices, with a strong focus on Volatility 100 Index. Inspired by a predator-style market approach, the EA waits patiently, identifies high-probability conditions, and executes trades with precision rather than overtrading.
This EA is built for traders who value consistency, controlled risk, and intelligent market timing.
Contact me for demo testing or enquires to purchase final product.
Strategy & Trading Logic
Synthetic Predator EA uses a rule-based algorithmic strategy that combines:
- Market momentum detection
- Volatility-adaptive entry logic
- Controlled trade frequency
- Smart exit management
The EA avoids random entries and focuses on clear market structure, entering only when predefined conditions align. This makes it suitable for high-volatility environments such as Volatility 100.
Back testing & Performance Summary
Based on the provided Strategy Tester report:
- The EA demonstrates stable long-term behavior under historical testing
- Trades are executed with disciplined risk management, avoiding excessive exposure
- Drawdowns are controlled and recoverable, reflecting conservative position handling
- Profit growth is gradual and structured, not based on martingale or grid abuse
No martingale, no dangerous lot multiplication, and no account-killing recovery systems.
Performance reflects a system designed for account longevity, not short-term gambling.
Minimum Recommended Starting Capital
To ensure optimal performance and proper risk management, Synthetic Predator EA is designed to operate best with an initial account balance of at least: $150.
This starting balance allows the EA to:
- Execute trades with safe position sizing
- Manage drawdowns effectively during volatile market conditions
- Maintain stable performance without overexposure
- Using a smaller balance may increase risk and is not recommended.
Risk Management
Synthetic Predator EA includes built-in safeguards such as:
- Fixed or dynamic lot sizing options
- Trade filtering to avoid poor conditions
- One-direction exposure control
- Logical stop conditions to prevent runaway losses
- Conservative
- Balanced
This EA is not suitable for small to medium accounts when used with recommended settings.
Customization & Ease of Use
- Simple input parameters
- Beginner-friendly setup
- Works on recommended timeframes without constant optimization
- Can be adjusted for different risk appetites
Once attached to the chart, the EA can operate fully automatically.
Best Usage Conditions
Recommended for:
- Volatility 100 Index
- Synthetic Indices accounts
- Stable internet & VPS (recommended)
- Traders seeking automated consistency rather than scalping chaos
Not recommended for:
- Manual interference during trades
- Over-leveraged accounts
- Users expecting unrealistic daily profits
Who Is This EA For?
Synthetic Predator EA is ideal for traders who:
- Want an automated system with discipline
- Prefer calculated entries over high trade frequency
- Understand that real trading focuses on risk first, profit second
Risk Disclaimer
Trading synthetic indices involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and use proper risk management.