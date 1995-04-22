AI Adaptive Grid Pro
- 专家
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- 版本: 2.50
- 激活: 7
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🏆 AI ADAPTIVE GRID PRO (v2.50) - MT5 🏆
Smart Dynamic Grid System with Advanced Risk & Equity Controls
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📌 SPECIFICATIONS AT A GLANCE:
• Strategy: AI Trend Filter + Dynamic ATR Adaptive Grid
• Recommended Symbols: EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD
• Timeframe: M5 / M15 / H1
• Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
• Account Type: Hedging (Raw Spread / ECN Recommended)
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🛡️ KEY HIGHLIGHTS & SAFETY FEATURES
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✔ HIGH WIN RATE PERFORMANCE: Built-in AI filters deliver an exceptionally high win rate (>90% in testing).
✔ SMART DYNAMIC GRID: Grid steps automatically expand/contract based on real-time ATR volatility to absorb spikes.
✔ BASKET PROFIT & LOSS PROTECTION: Closes the entire grid cycle immediately upon hitting target monetary profit ($) or emergency stop-loss limit ($).
✔ DAILY TARGET SAFEGUARD: Built-in daily profit targets ($) or max loss limits ($) to automatically manage exposure and pause trading once limits are reached.
✔ TIME & FRIDAY SESSION FILTER: Avoids high-spread rollover hours and protects your equity from weekend gap risks.
✔ AUTOMATIC MARGIN PROTECTION: Built-in volume calculation ensures lot sizing never exceeds broker margin limits.
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📊 REAL BACKTEST PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
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• Initial Deposit: $1,000
• Win Rate: > 91% (Long 92.74% / Short 90.32%)
• Max Equity Drawdown: 14.31% (Strict risk control for a Grid system)
• Recovery Factor: 3.60
• Sharpe Ratio: 1.59
• Equity Curve: Smooth linear growth with controlled drawdown exposure.
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💰 MONEY MANAGEMENT GUIDE
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Recommended Golden Rule: Minimum $1,000 per 0.01 Starting Lot
[ Capital (USD) ] | [ Start Lot ] | [ Recommended Account ]
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$100 - $500 | 0.01 | Cent / Micro Account
$1,000 | 0.01 | Standard / ECN Account
$10,000 | 0.10 | Standard / ECN Account
$50,000+ | 0.50+ | VIP / Raw Spread Account
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⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS GUIDE
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[ Grid & Lot Settings ]
• InpStartLot: Initial order lot size (Default: 0.01).
• InpLotMultiplier: Multiplier for grid recovery trades.
[ Auto RR & TP/SL ]
• InpAtrSlMultiplier: ATR multiplier for dynamic Stop Loss distance.
• InpRRRatio: Risk-to-Reward ratio for Take Profit calculation.
• InpUseTrailing: Enable/Disable ATR-based Trailing Stop.
[ Basket Profit/Loss (Per Round) ]
• InpBasketProfit: Target profit ($) to close the entire grid sequence.
• InpBasketLoss: Maximum allowable emergency loss ($) per round.
[ Daily Target Settings ]
• InpDailyProfit: Target daily profit limit ($) to pause trading.
• InpDailyLoss: Maximum allowable daily loss limit ($).
[ Time & Session Filters ]
• InpUseTimeFilter: Enable/Disable active trading hours window.
• InpTradeFriday / InpFridayStopHour: Rules to stop new positions before the weekend.
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🖥️ RECOMMENDED TRADING ENVIRONMENT
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• Broker: Low Spread ECN / Raw Spread
• VPS: Low Latency VPS recommended for 24/5 uptime (ping < 20ms)
• Leverage: 1:100 or higher
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⚠️ DISCLAIMER & RISK WARNING
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• Past backtest results do not guarantee future performance.
• Always practice proper risk management and test thoroughly on a DEMO account first.