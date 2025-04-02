ProSync Ai Conservative EA
- 专家
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- 版本: 9.0
- 更新: 6 八月 2026
- 激活: 5
Overview
The ProSync Ai Conservative EA is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe. It combines advanced artificial intelligence, multi-timeframe analysis, and robust risk management to deliver consistent, conservative trading performance.
Key Features
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AI v8.1 Autonomous System: Combines Autonomous Aging AI with AURORA Neural Network for adaptive decision making.
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Multi-Timeframe Confluence: Analyzes M5, H1, and H4 timeframes to confirm trade signals.
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Heikin Ashi Trend Filter: Ensures trades align with the prevailing market direction.
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Reinforcement Learning TP: Self-optimizing take-profit multipliers adapt to changing market conditions.
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Profit Lock System: Automatically locks profits as trades move in your favor.
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Daily Loss Protection: Multiple layers of drawdown protection to preserve capital.
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Telegram Notifications: Real-time alerts for trades, blocks, and daily reports.
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Trade Replay Logger: Exports detailed trade data for analysis.
Risk Management
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Daily Loss Floor: 5% of equity with a $5 hard minimum.
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Consecutive Loss Kill Switch: Pauses trading after 3 consecutive losses.
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Hard Drawdown Kill Switch: Protects against catastrophic drawdown.
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Foreign Position Guard: Detects and blocks non-EA positions on the same symbol.
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Spread and Slippage Control: Blocks trades during abnormal market conditions.
Optimized Performance
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EURUSD H1: The EA is specifically optimized for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.
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Conservative Trading Mode: Prioritizes capital preservation over aggressive returns.
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Adaptive Position Sizing: Adjusts lot sizes based on account equity and market volatility.
How to Use
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Attach the ProSync Ai Conservative EA to the EURUSD H1 chart in MetaTrader 5.
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Ensure the required indicators are available (standard MT5 indicators only).
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The EA will automatically begin analyzing the market and placing trades.
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Configure Telegram notifications for real-time updates.