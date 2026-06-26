Top Gun Fast 1 Version 11

Overview

Top Gun Fast 1 was built to give traders with a small starting account access to a capable EA at an affordable price. Version 11 continues from Version 10 with further parameter tuning, based on the latest test results, so the system adapts consistently to both small and large account sizes.

The developer's goal remains the same: keep improving the system based on test data and real usage, and share those updates with buyers over time.

How It Works

Top Gun Fast 1 combines two independent trading modules that can each be switched on or off:

The first module runs a trend-following system and a mean-reversion system together, with an automatic regime switch. When the daily ADX shows a trending market, the trend-following logic takes entries; when it shows a ranging market, the mean-reversion logic (based on Bollinger Bands and RSI) takes over instead. This lets the EA adjust its approach as market conditions change, rather than relying on one style of entry at all times.

The second module is a separate Parabolic SAR based system that checks trend alignment across multiple timeframes (M30, M15, and M5) before taking an entry. It runs independently of the first module and has its own lot sizing, stop loss, and trailing profit settings.

Risk management is handled through several layers: ATR based stop loss and take profit per trade, lot sizing that scales with account balance rather than staying fixed, a basket level trailing profit lock that closes all positions once combined profit gives back by a set amount, and a margin safety check before every new order. Optional add-ons include pre-entry filters, a stop-loss cooldown period, and an equity drawdown alert.

All parameters are exposed as inputs, so settings such as lot sizing method, stop loss distance, and which modules are active can be adjusted to fit different account sizes and risk preferences.

How to Use: What Each Input Group Controls

The settings panel is organized into numbered groups. They are summarized below by category so it is easier to find the setting you need.

Signal and Trend Detection

The signal group selects which indicator generates the raw buy/sell signal (RSI by default, with other indicators available) and on which timeframe. The trend filter group runs one or two independent trend-confirmation checks on higher timeframes; a signal only counts once the selected checks agree with its direction.

Trading Systems

Three trading systems can be switched on or off independently. The original system combines the signal and trend filter above for trend-following entries. The mean-reversion system trades range conditions using Bollinger Bands and RSI, and can be set to run automatically only when the trend filter shows a ranging market. The PSAR module is a separate system that checks trend alignment across the M30, M15, and M5 timeframes and manages its own entries, lot size, and exits independently of the other two systems.

Trade Management

These groups cover per-trade stop loss and take profit based on ATR, lot sizing (fixed, percentage-of-balance, or capital-based scaling with optional recovery orders), and a basket-level trailing profit lock that closes all open positions once combined profit gives back by a set amount from its peak.

Safety and Protection

This category includes the margin safety check before each new order, an equity high-water-mark protection that can pause trading after a large drawdown, a drawdown alert for monitoring purposes, a stop-loss cooldown period, and an ADX-based freeze that pauses new entries when the market becomes unusually strong-trending.

Entry Timing and Filters

These groups add optional conditions before an entry is allowed to fire: a volume-delta check on the most recent session, a pending-order price-chase mode instead of market entries, a set of universal pre-entry filters that can be applied to any of the three trading systems, and early-exit rules specific to the PSAR module.

Display and Symbol Handling

The remaining settings control whether chart arrows are drawn on new entries, and an optional weekend/holiday symbol switch that lets the EA trade a substitute instrument (Bitcoin by default) while its main symbol's market is closed, then switch back automatically once it reopens.

Version 10 vs Version 11: 5 Year Backtest (2021 to 2026)

Starting at 60 USD

Metric | Version 10 | Version 11 Net Profit | 5327.88 USD | 12195.47 USD Profit Factor | 1.45 | 2.49 Recovery Factor | 11.11 | 4.96 Total Trades | 2947 | 2001 Win Rate | 92.74% | 94.41% / 92.65% (short / long) Margin Level | 305.31% | 297.69% Max Balance Drawdown | 433.73 USD (72.85%) | 437.62 USD (4.88%)

Starting at 1000 USD

Metric | Version 10 | Version 11 Net Profit | 8801.30 USD | 18769.09 USD Profit Factor | 1.50 | 2.58 Recovery Factor | 9.92 | 4.49 Total Trades | 2290 | 1553 Win Rate | 91.31% | 92.32% / 90.73% (short / long) Margin Level | 303.90% | 297.55% Max Balance Drawdown | 871.69 USD (10.83%) | 556.63 USD (30.33%)

Both tests use the same symbol, timeframe, and test period for Version 10 and Version 11, so the two rows can be compared directly.

Recent Period Test (January to July 2026, 60 USD Starting Capital)

Metric | Value Net Profit | 3011.83 USD Profit Factor | 3.73 Total Trades | 311 Win Rate (Short / Long) | 98.35% / 93.68% Max Balance Drawdown | 106.09 USD (20.98%)

This shows results from roughly the last 6 to 7 months of 2026, starting from a 60 USD account.

Important Note

All figures above come from backtesting on historical price data. They are not a guarantee or prediction of future results. Live trading results depend on market conditions, broker spreads, execution, and other factors outside the developer's control. Please test on a demo account before using real funds, and use position sizing and risk settings appropriate to your own account.

A Note on Managing Profit

As with any trading system, it is worth withdrawing part of your profit periodically rather than leaving all of it in the trading account. This reduces how much of your gains remain exposed to future market risk.

A Note from the Developer

Development of Top Gun Fast 1 continues, though the pace may vary depending on the developer's available time outside of other work commitments. Updates and improvements will keep coming based on test results and feedback from buyers.

If you have used Top Gun Fast 1 and have feedback, please share it in the product comments. Purchases and upgrades from buyers directly support the time spent developing and testing future versions.