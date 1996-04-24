Cap Hull Smart Signal

 CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL

 

# Intelligent Hull MA with 14-Layer CAP Channel & Non-Repainting Smart Re-Entry Alerts

CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL is a professional all-in-one trend and signal indicator that combines a zero-lag Hull Moving Average, a sophisticated 14-layer CAP Channel volatility map, and a mathematically rigorous three-condition Smart Signal engine. The system identifies the exact moments when price is overextended, pulls back into structural value zones, and fires a high-probability re-entry with genuine momentum. Every arrow is non-repainting and calculated on confirmed bar close data.

 Key Features

 

- Color-Coded Hull Moving Average – Dodger Blue for neutral consolidation, Green for bullish momentum above the channel, Red for bearish momentum below the channel. Know the market regime in a single glance.

- 14-Layer CAP Channel – Seven upper and seven lower offset layers create a volatility heat map. Tight bands warn of impending breakouts. Wide bands confirm mature trends and signal potential structural pullbacks.

- Smart Signal Engine – Buy and Sell arrows generated by a strict three-condition logic gate that filters out dojis, small indecision candles, and low-momentum noise before painting any alert.

- Commitment Filter – The MinCandleSizePoints input demands a minimum body size on the signal candle. No weak entries. Only genuine momentum moves qualify.

- Integrated Smoothing – The CapSmoothPeriod input applies a final SMA filter to the raw CAP lines, producing clean institutional-grade dynamic support and resistance zones.

- Non-Repainting – All calculations use confirmed bar open, high, low, and close prices. Signals lock permanently once painted. What you see is what you trade.

- Lightweight & Efficient – Only three MA handles called. Static array allocation. Runs smoothly on all symbols, all timeframes, and any MetaTrader 5 terminal.

- Zero External Dependencies – No DLL files, no external server calls, no black-box logic. Pure native MQL5 code that is fully transparent and verifiable.

# How It Works

 

The indicator builds a Hull Moving Average from fast and slow Linear Weighted MAs, applying a square-root smoothing pass to virtually eliminate lag. This line is then wrapped inside a 14-layer CAP Channel constructed from an EMA baseline with a calibrated deviation and offset step. The channel visually compresses during low volatility and expands during trending phases.

 

When the Hull line moves outside the channel, the line recolors to Green or Red, confirming a directional breakout. The Smart Signal Engine then monitors for pullbacks. An arrow is painted only when three conditions are simultaneously met. The prior bar must confirm price was overextended outside the channel. The current bar's close must penetrate back into the structural value zone. And the current bar must close with a body size meeting or exceeding the user-defined minimum point threshold.

 

# Input Parameters

 

Parameter Default Description

HullPeriod 80 Hull MA calculation period. Higher values for longer trends. Lower values for faster scalping.

CapPeriod 50 EMA period for CAP Channel baseline. Controls channel adaptability.

CapDeviation 0.4 Channel width in units of 1000 points. Increase for volatile assets, decrease for stable ones.

CapLineStep 2 Point offset between the seven duplicate channel layers. Controls heat map density.

CapLineWidth 5 Pixel width of all 14 CAP lines. Maximum of 5 for clear visibility.

CapSmoothPeriod 5 Smoothing period for CAP boundaries. Set to 1 for raw unfiltered lines.

MinCandleSizePoints 50 Minimum body size in points required for a Smart Signal arrow. Your quality control filter.

 

 

# How to Trade with CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL

Bullish Phase (Green Hull Line)

The trend is confirmed bullish. Price is above the upper CAP boundary. Wait for a pullback. When a Green Up Arrow appears below a candle low, the retracement is complete and buying momentum has resumed. Place your entry on the arrow candle close. Set your stop loss below the outer CAP layer. Target the opposing channel boundary or trail along the Hull line.

Bearish Phase (Red Hull Line)

The trend is confirmed bearish. Price is below the lower CAP boundary. Wait for a counter-rally. When a Red Down Arrow appears above a candle high, the rally has been rejected and selling momentum is accelerating. Place your entry on the arrow candle close. Set your stop loss above the outer CAP layer. Target the opposing boundary or trail along the Hull line.

Neutral Phase (Dodger Blue Hull Line)

The market is consolidating inside the CAP Channel. Do not take signals in this phase. Preserve your capital and wait for the Hull line to recolor Green or Red, confirming the start of a new directional phase with genuine strength.

 

# Why Traders Choose CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL

This is not a repackaged crossover indicator. The three-condition Smart Signal Engine was purpose-built to filter out the low-quality alerts that cause traders to overtrade and lose confidence. By requiring a confirmed prior extrusion, a structural re-integration close, and a committed candle body, the system only alerts you when the probability of a successful re-entry is genuinely elevated.

The 14-layer CAP Channel provides a visual advantage that standard two-line bands simply cannot match. You can see volatility compression and expansion happening in real time. This gives you the foresight to anticipate breakouts before they occur and manage open positions during mature trends.

The entire system is self-contained. You do not need additional indicators for trend, volatility, or entry timing. CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL delivers a complete analytical framework on a single clean chart. The code is optimized, the signals are non-repainting, and the logic is fully transparent.

 

# Requirements

- MetaTrader 5 platform

- Works on all symbols (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto)

- Works on all timeframes (optimized defaults for H1 and H4)

- No DLL dependencies

- No external server connections

 

# Support

If you have any questions about the indicator settings, installation, or trading strategy, please send me a private message through the MQL5 messaging system. I am committed to ensuring you get maximum value from CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL and will respond to your inquiry promptly.

Add CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL to your chart today and trade with the clarity of a 14-layer structural analysis system backed by non-repainting Smart Signal technology.


Рекомендуем также
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Индикаторы
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Индикаторы
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO — это профессиональный торговый индикатор, основанный на концепциях Smart Money Concepts (SMC), анализе структуры рынка и уровнях Fibonacci. Индикатор автоматически определяет свинги рынка и строит уровни Fibonacci по последнему импульсному движению. Также индикатор определяет ключевые изменения структуры рынка: BOS — Break Of Structure CHOCH — Change Of Character Дополнительно отображаются сигнальные стрелки BUY / SELL при пробое структуры. Индикатор подход
Hull and CAP Channel cross Strategy Indicator
Md Golam Murshed
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Description CAP Channel & Hull Moving Average Crossing Strategy is a powerful and smart trading indicator designed to identify high-probability market reversals and trend-based entry points . This indicator combines the strength of the CAP Channel and the Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect price overextension and confirmation-based reversals . When price moves outside the CAP Channel and then returns inside with Hull MA confirmation, the indicator generates accurate BUY and SELL signals . Core
Monster Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Индикаторы
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and AB=CD patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced by H.M.
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Индикаторы
"Impulses and Corrections 5" создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам ориентироваться в рыночной ситуации. Индикатор показывает мультитаймфреймовые восходящие и нисходящие импульсы ценовых движений. Эти импульсы служат основой для определения "Базы" , состоящей из зон "Коррекции" ценовых движений, а также имеет "Потенциальные" зоны для возможных сценариев движения цены. Восходящие и нисходящие импульсы определяются на основе модифицированной формулы индикатора "Фракталы" Билла Вильямса. Последни
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Индикаторы
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy.    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.    Whether you're a scal
Candle hunter
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор для графического анализа. Отмечает на графике основные комбинации японских свечей. На текущий момент трейдеру доступны следующий набор паттернов:  - Bearish/Bullish Abandoned Baby;  - Bearish Advance Block;  - Bearish Deliberation;  - Bearish/Bullish Belt Hold;  - Bearish/Bullish Engulfing;  - Bearish Shooting Star;  - Bearish Evening Star;  - Bearish Evening Doji Star;  - Bearish/Bullish Doji Star;    - Bearish/Bullish Tri-Star;  - Bearish Hanging Man;  - Bearish/Bullish Harami;  - B
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Индикаторы
RBreaker Gold Indicators — это краткосрочная внутридневная торговая стратегия для фьючерсов на золото, которая сочетает в себе два подхода: трендовое следование и внутридневные развороты. Она позволяет не только получать прибыль при трендовом движении, но и своевременно фиксировать прибыль при развороте рынка, открывая позиции в новом направлении. Данная стратегия на протяжении 15 лет подряд входила в десятку самых прибыльных торговых стратегий по версии американского журнала Futures Truth. Она
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Индикаторы
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
Harmonic Pattern Hunter
Shingidzano Lesetedi
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Harmonic Pattern Hunter Harmonic Pattern Hunter is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and draws high-probability harmonic patterns directly on the chart. It is designed to assist traders who use harmonic analysis as part of their trading methodology. How It Works The indicator scans historical and live price data for completed XABCD harmonic structures using Fibonacci ratio validation. When a valid pattern is detected, it draws the full pattern geometry, marks t
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
Индикаторы
HAS RSI Signal — Профессиональный трендовый индикатор с расчетом SL/TP HAS RSI Signal — это мощный торговый инструмент, объединяющий проверенную классику и современные алгоритмы фильтрации шума. Индикатор анализирует рынок через призму сглаженных свечей Heiken Ashi и осциллятора RSI, предоставляя трейдеру четкие сигналы на вход в моменты разворота тренда или выхода из зон перекупленности/перепроданности. Основные преимущества: Двойная фильтрация: Использование Heiken Ashi Smoothed позволяет искл
Titan Action HUD Pro
Ilkay Ozsoy
Индикаторы
Titan Action HUD Titan Action HUD, MetaTrader 5 terminali içinde piyasa izlemeyi optimize etmek için tasarlanmış kapsamlı çok zaman dilimli analitik bir gösterge panelidir. Birden fazla dönemden alınan gerçek zamanlı teknik verileri tek bir ekrana toplayarak, çeşitli grafikler arasında sürekli geçiş yapma ihtiyacını ortadan kaldırır. Panel, piyasa ortamlarını sürekli tarar, yapısal trendleri, hacim metriklerini ve aktif işlem oturumlarını birleşik bir görsel matriks içinde gösterir. 6.10 sürümün
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Индикаторы
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder
George Thuo Njanga
Индикаторы
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder Trading in alignment with higher timeframe structure is one of the most consistently profitable habits a trader can build. The difficulty has always been execution: switching between timeframes, manually reading structure, and keeping track of whether the Daily, 4-Hour and 1-Hour are all pointing in the same direction before committing to a position. Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder resolves that entirely. Three tools in one indicator: A live multi-timeframe bias d
KasTon Magic All in One Indicators
Kauser Alam
Индикаторы
KasTon Trend System: The Complete 2-in-1 Trading Strategy Identify the Trend, Confirm the Signal, and Trade with Confidence! Do you suffer from confusion while trading? Do you find it difficult to determine the market's direction? Are you tired of losing money on false signals? The KasTon Trend System is here as an integrated solution to all these problems. This is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading strategy built on the synergy of two powerful, custom-built indicators. Our main g
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.83 (18)
Индикаторы
ATREND: Как это работает и как его использовать Как это работает Индикатор "ATREND" для платформы MT5 разработан для предоставления трейдерам надежных сигналов на покупку и продажу с использованием комбинации методов технического анализа. Этот индикатор в первую очередь использует среднюю истинную амплитуду (ATR) для измерения волатильности, наряду с алгоритмами обнаружения тренда для выявления потенциальных движений рынка. Оставьте сообщение после покупки и получите специальный бонусный подаро
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Trend Master V2
Oratile Pitsoane
Индикаторы
What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
Break Pullback
Arief
Индикаторы
Умный многослойный детектор пробоя и отката для MetaTrader 5 «Умно. Просто. Быстро!» Устали упускать точки входа с высокой вероятностью пробоя? Тратите часы на просмотр нескольких графиков, пытаясь совместить пробои с направлением тренда и динамикой валют — и всё равно упускаете движение? Break Pullback решает всё это с помощью одного индикатора. Что такое Break Pullback? Break Pullback — это профессиональный индикатор MetaTrader 5, созданный специально для трейдеров, торгующих по структуре ры
Gartley Projections D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор определяет паттерны гармоник (XABCD) согласно разработок H.M.Gartley ( "Profits in the Stock Market" , 1935г). Проецирует D-point -- как точку в перспективной проекции (в настройках указать параметр ProjectionD_Mode = true ). Не перерисовывает. На закрытии бара рабочего тайм-фрейма, если в течение Patterns_Fractal_Bars баров последняя обнаруженная точка паттерна не сдвинулась - возникает стрелка на графике (в направлении предполагаемого движения цены). С этого момента стрелка остается
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Эксперты
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Master Edition
Peter Ofunda Fischer
Эксперты
Harvester Pro Universal Master The Ultimate Volatility Breakout & Trend-Following Solution for XAUUSD and Major Pairs. Harvester Pro Universal Master is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for high-performance trading on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs like EURUSD , this EA combines a sophisticated Volatility Breakout engine with a robust EMA/TEMA Trend-Following filter to capture explosive market moves with surg
Qauters Theory GBPJPY
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
Индикаторы
QT PRO Quarters Theory GBPJPY · London Open Breakout Plots 250-pip major quarters, 125-pip half-quarters, and 25-pip minor levels on GBPJPY. Monitors the London session open (08:00 GMT) and fires a single buy or sell arrow when price breaks and closes beyond the first key level — one signal per day, no repainting How it works now: Arrows only appear between 08:00–12:00 GMT (London session) — nothing outside that window 1 arrow per day maximum — once the first valid break is found, that day is
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Terra Infinity — индикатор флета. Эта улучшенная версия индикатора CalcFlat имеет три дополнительные линии, значительно повышающие его эффективность. В отличие от своего предшественника с двумя статическими уровнями, Terra Infinity добавляет три динамические линии над основной гистограммой, которые интерпретируются следующим образом: базовая сигнальная линия, минимальная сигнальная линия, максимальная сигнальная линия. Эти линии формируются с помощью дополнительного параметра Avg, представляю
PZ 123 Pattern MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Индикаторы
Паттерн 123 - один из самых популярных, мощных и гибких графических паттернов. Паттерн состоит из трех ценовых точек: дна, пика или долины и восстановления Фибоначчи между 38,2% и 71,8%. Паттерн считается действительным, когда цена выходит за пределы последнего пика или долины, в момент, когда индикатор строит стрелку, выдает предупреждение, и сделка может быть размещена. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Четкие торговые сигна
OBVstrengAlertArrow
Long Vu Duc
Индикаторы
Chỉ báo này sẽ thông báo cho bạn nếu cấu hình xu hướng thành công. Tín hiệu theo xu hướng không nên được tăng theo, nhưng tín hiệu mua ở mức giá thấp theo mô hình giao dịch thông thường của bạn, hoặc tín hiệu bán ở mức giá tốt, là một lựa chọn rất tốt. Hãy thiết lập nó trên khung thời gian lớn hơn và theo dõi các khung thời gian nhỏ hơn, bám sát các xu hướng chính. Tôi thường thiết lập ba khung thời gian gần nhau nhất và không bao giờ đi ngược tín hiệu của INdicator này. INdicator   này không có
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Индикаторы
Auto Optimized RSI   — это умный и простой в использовании стрелочный индикатор, созданный для точной торговли. Он автоматически определяет наиболее эффективные уровни покупки и продажи по RSI для выбранного символа и таймфрейма, используя симуляции на основе исторических данных. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так и как часть вашей существующей стратегии. Особенно полезен для внутридневной торговли. В отличие от классических индикаторов RSI, которые использу
С этим продуктом покупают
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор обнаруживает разворот цены зигзагообразно, используя только анализ ценового действия и канал Дончиана. Он был специально разработан для краткосрочной торговли, без перекраски или перекраски вообще. Это фантастический инструмент для проницательных трейдеров, стремящихся увеличить сроки своих операций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Это обеспечивает ценность на каждом таймфрейме Реал
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Индикаторы
A2SR для MT5 Индикатор: Автоматизированный фактический спрос и предложение (S/R). + Торговые инструменты. Product description in English here. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225 Мощный, подлинный и экономящий время для более разумных торговых решений + Объекты, совместимые с EA. Основные преимущества Опережающие фактические ур
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Индикаторы
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard   — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Индикаторы
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro — это трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны более понятные сигналы, более структурированные торговые сетапы и более практичное управление рисками прямо на графике. Вместо того чтобы показывать только простую стрелку, GEM Signal Pro помогает представить всю торговую идею в более наглядной и удобной форме. Когда условия подтверждены, индикатор может отображать на графике цену входа, stop loss и цели take profit, помогая трейдеру
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
Индикаторы
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Другие продукты этого автора
Cap Hull Smart Signal mt4
Md Golam Murshed
Индикаторы
CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL   # Intelligent Hull MA with 14-Layer CAP Channel & Non-Repainting Smart Re-Entry Alerts CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL is a professional all-in-one trend and signal indicator that combines a zero-lag Hull Moving Average, a sophisticated 14-layer CAP Channel volatility map, and a mathematically rigorous three-condition Smart Signal engine. The system identifies the exact moments when price is overextended, pulls back into structural value zones, and fires a high-probability re-ent
FREE
My CAP Channel Stratagy
Md Golam Murshed
Индикаторы
Overview CAP Channel Trading v4.0 is an advanced channel-based trading indicator for MetaTrader 5. The indicator combines a Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA) with Average True Range (ATR) deviations to create adaptive dynamic channels that respond to market volatility in real time. Key Features • Non-repainting channel calculation • Dynamic upper and lower bands based on ATR • Real-time band touch detection with green highlight overlays • Buy and Sell reversal arrows • Multi-layer visu
FREE
Dynamic Candle Countdown Timer
Md Golam Murshed
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Candle Countdown This indicator provides a real-time countdown to the next candle. Unlike standard timers, it positions the label near the current price for better visibility during fast-moving markets. Real-time updates:   Uses a 1-second timer event. Dynamic Positioning:   Follows the price action automatically. Fully Customizable:   Adjust colors, font size, and offsets to suit your chart template. Performance Optimized:   Minimal CPU usage.
FREE
Color Stochastic Visual Trend Momentum
Md Golam Murshed
Индикаторы
Description: The Dynamic Color Stochastic is an enhanced version of the classic Stochastic Oscillator that provides instant visual feedback on market momentum through color-coded line transitions. Unlike the standard indicator, this version automatically changes the color of both the Main (%K) and Signal (%D) lines based on their relative positions. This allows traders to identify bullish and bearish crossovers instantly without squinting at the lines. Bullish Momentum (Green):   When the Main
FREE
Quad Hull Moving Average Trend Visualizer
Md Golam Murshed
Индикаторы
Full Description  Overview The   Quad Hull Moving Average Trend Visualizer   is a sophisticated trend-following tool that plots four independent Hull Moving Average (HMA) lines on a single chart. The Hull Moving Average is world-renowned in the trading community for its unique ability to reduce price lag while simultaneously increasing smoothness, making it superior to traditional SMAs or EMAs. By using four distinct periods, this indicator allows traders to see the "Big Picture" and the "Immed
FREE
Multi Hull MA Color with Envelopes
Md Golam Murshed
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Indicator Description 4 Hull MA Color + Envelopes is a powerful trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines four Hull Moving Averages (HMA) with Moving Average Envelopes to clearly identify market direction, trend strength, and potential reversal or pullback zones. This indicator is designed to reduce noise, react quickly to price movement, and provide a clean visual structure for professional trading.   Key Features   4 Hull Moving Averages (20, 50, 100, 200) Automatic color change
FREE
Hull and CAP Channel cross Strategy Indicator
Md Golam Murshed
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Description CAP Channel & Hull Moving Average Crossing Strategy is a powerful and smart trading indicator designed to identify high-probability market reversals and trend-based entry points . This indicator combines the strength of the CAP Channel and the Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect price overextension and confirmation-based reversals . When price moves outside the CAP Channel and then returns inside with Hull MA confirmation, the indicator generates accurate BUY and SELL signals . Core
Range Scanner Pro
Md Golam Murshed
Индикаторы
Full Description (Professional MQL5 Version) Range Scanner Pro is a lightweight and efficient MT5 indicator that scans price action to monitor market ranging conditions and potential breakout setups. Markets spend most of their time in consolidation. Identifying these range zones early allows traders to prepare for high-probability breakout trades. This tool is ideal for breakout traders, scalpers, intraday traders, and volatility-based strategy users. Key Features Detects market consoli
FREE
Trading Reminder Notes
Md Golam Murshed
Индикаторы
Description: A simple but powerful tool to add interactive notes to your trading screen. This indicator creates a draggable text object with an optional visual status icon (/). Perfect for labeling charts during live analysis. Interactivity:   Manual dragging enabled. Visuals:   Custom fonts, colors, and background support. Utility:   Quickly mark "Valid" or "Invalid" setups using the Tick/Cross toggle. Performance:   High-speed execution with no chart lag.
FREE
Currency Strength Meter and Heatmap
Md Golam Murshed
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Heatmap with Meter Overview Currency Strength Heatmap is a professional multi-currency strength indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It analyzes the relative strength of the eight major currencies (EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, and NZD) in real time and presents the information through an advanced Heatmap Matrix and Currency Strength Meter. Instead of relying on a single currency pair, the indicator evaluates all 28 major currency combinations to identify the strongest and
FREE
Psychology Guard Pro
Md Golam Murshed
Индикаторы
Full Description (Professional MQL5 Version) Psychology Guard Pro is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator that protects traders from emotional trading decisions by monitoring equity changes and excessive trading activity. This tool is ideal for forex traders, prop firm challenge participants, scalpers, and grid traders who want better psychological control and structured risk management. Key Features Equity-Based Psychology Alerts Displays a STOP Trading alert when loss exceeds a defined pe
FREE
Future Drawdown Controller Calculator Indicator
Md Golam Murshed
Индикаторы
Full Description Overview Drawdown Controller Calculator Indicator is an advanced professional risk-management tool for MetaTrader 5 , specially designed for traders who use multiple running trades, pending orders, grid systems, and martingale strategies . This indicator allows you to see the future drawdown in advance — not only for currently running trades, but also for all pending orders combined , assuming they get triggered step by step. Instead of guessing or hoping, you will know ex
FREE
One Click Chart Changer
Md Golam Murshed
Индикаторы
Description One Click Chart Changer is a lightweight and user-friendly MetaTrader 5 indicator that allows traders to switch between multiple trading symbols instantly with a single click. Designed for speed and convenience, this tool eliminates the need to manually search through the Market Watch window. With its modern floating panel interface, you can manage symbol switching directly from your chart. Key Features One-click instant chart symbol switching Fully draggable floating panel Sm
FREE
Trading Assistant PRO MAX
Md Golam Murshed
Индикаторы
Trend-Based Trading Assistant PRO  is a professional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Price Action toolkit designed for MT5. It automates the detection of essential market structure shifts, allowing traders to identify high-probability trend reversals and continuation patterns without manual charting. By combining institutional-level logic with a powerful EMA trend filter, this indicator helps you stay on the right side of the market while avoiding "noise" and false signals. Core Features: A
Smart Momentum Ignition Signal
Md Golam Murshed
Индикаторы
Overview The   Smart Momentum Ignition   indicator is designed to capture the exact moment a market transitions from a low-volatility "squeeze" (compression) into a high-volatility trend. Unlike standard "big candle" indicators, this tool uses a rigorous multi-step confirmation process to filter out "fake-outs" and exhausted moves. How It Works The indicator identifies high-probability trade entries based on three core pillars: Compression Analysis:   It calculates the average range of the las
Bos Detected Indicator
Md Golam Murshed
Индикаторы
Description: This lightweight indicator is designed for Price Action and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) traders who need to identify market shifts in real-time. It automatically detects swing highs and swing lows to label market structure and signals trend continuations through Break of Structure (BoS) markers. Key Features: Automatic Swing Detection:  Uses a customizable lookback period to identify significant peaks and troughs. Market Structure Labeling:  Automatically plots Higher Highs (HH) and
Liquidity Hunt Candle Color Indicator
Md Golam Murshed
Индикаторы
Full Description  Liquidity Hunt Candle Color Indicator is a Smart Money Concept (SMC) based MT5 indicator designed to detect stop hunts and liquidity sweeps in the market. Instead of using arrows or objects, this indicator directly colors the candles for a clean and professional chart appearance. How It Works The indicator identifies liquidity hunts using the following logic: Sell Liquidity Hunt (Buy-Side Liquidity Sweep) Current candle breaks the highest high of previous N candles Can
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв