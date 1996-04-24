Cap Hull Smart Signal

  • 指标
  • Md Golam Murshed
    Md Golam Murshed

    Md Golam Murshed

    3.6 (3)
    I am Md.Golam Murshed
    Professional Forex Trader & MQL5 Developer
    I specialize in price action, market structure (HH/HL/LH/LL), CAP Channel, RSI, Moving Average systems, and advanced drawdown logic.
    18 产品
  • 版本: 2.40
  • 更新: 11 七月 2026
  • 激活: 15

 CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL

 

# Intelligent Hull MA with 14-Layer CAP Channel & Non-Repainting Smart Re-Entry Alerts

CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL is a professional all-in-one trend and signal indicator that combines a zero-lag Hull Moving Average, a sophisticated 14-layer CAP Channel volatility map, and a mathematically rigorous three-condition Smart Signal engine. The system identifies the exact moments when price is overextended, pulls back into structural value zones, and fires a high-probability re-entry with genuine momentum. Every arrow is non-repainting and calculated on confirmed bar close data.

 Key Features

 

- Color-Coded Hull Moving Average – Dodger Blue for neutral consolidation, Green for bullish momentum above the channel, Red for bearish momentum below the channel. Know the market regime in a single glance.

- 14-Layer CAP Channel – Seven upper and seven lower offset layers create a volatility heat map. Tight bands warn of impending breakouts. Wide bands confirm mature trends and signal potential structural pullbacks.

- Smart Signal Engine – Buy and Sell arrows generated by a strict three-condition logic gate that filters out dojis, small indecision candles, and low-momentum noise before painting any alert.

- Commitment Filter – The MinCandleSizePoints input demands a minimum body size on the signal candle. No weak entries. Only genuine momentum moves qualify.

- Integrated Smoothing – The CapSmoothPeriod input applies a final SMA filter to the raw CAP lines, producing clean institutional-grade dynamic support and resistance zones.

- Non-Repainting – All calculations use confirmed bar open, high, low, and close prices. Signals lock permanently once painted. What you see is what you trade.

- Lightweight & Efficient – Only three MA handles called. Static array allocation. Runs smoothly on all symbols, all timeframes, and any MetaTrader 5 terminal.

- Zero External Dependencies – No DLL files, no external server calls, no black-box logic. Pure native MQL5 code that is fully transparent and verifiable.

# How It Works

 

The indicator builds a Hull Moving Average from fast and slow Linear Weighted MAs, applying a square-root smoothing pass to virtually eliminate lag. This line is then wrapped inside a 14-layer CAP Channel constructed from an EMA baseline with a calibrated deviation and offset step. The channel visually compresses during low volatility and expands during trending phases.

 

When the Hull line moves outside the channel, the line recolors to Green or Red, confirming a directional breakout. The Smart Signal Engine then monitors for pullbacks. An arrow is painted only when three conditions are simultaneously met. The prior bar must confirm price was overextended outside the channel. The current bar's close must penetrate back into the structural value zone. And the current bar must close with a body size meeting or exceeding the user-defined minimum point threshold.

 

# Input Parameters

 

Parameter Default Description

HullPeriod 80 Hull MA calculation period. Higher values for longer trends. Lower values for faster scalping.

CapPeriod 50 EMA period for CAP Channel baseline. Controls channel adaptability.

CapDeviation 0.4 Channel width in units of 1000 points. Increase for volatile assets, decrease for stable ones.

CapLineStep 2 Point offset between the seven duplicate channel layers. Controls heat map density.

CapLineWidth 5 Pixel width of all 14 CAP lines. Maximum of 5 for clear visibility.

CapSmoothPeriod 5 Smoothing period for CAP boundaries. Set to 1 for raw unfiltered lines.

MinCandleSizePoints 50 Minimum body size in points required for a Smart Signal arrow. Your quality control filter.

 

 

# How to Trade with CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL

Bullish Phase (Green Hull Line)

The trend is confirmed bullish. Price is above the upper CAP boundary. Wait for a pullback. When a Green Up Arrow appears below a candle low, the retracement is complete and buying momentum has resumed. Place your entry on the arrow candle close. Set your stop loss below the outer CAP layer. Target the opposing channel boundary or trail along the Hull line.

Bearish Phase (Red Hull Line)

The trend is confirmed bearish. Price is below the lower CAP boundary. Wait for a counter-rally. When a Red Down Arrow appears above a candle high, the rally has been rejected and selling momentum is accelerating. Place your entry on the arrow candle close. Set your stop loss above the outer CAP layer. Target the opposing boundary or trail along the Hull line.

Neutral Phase (Dodger Blue Hull Line)

The market is consolidating inside the CAP Channel. Do not take signals in this phase. Preserve your capital and wait for the Hull line to recolor Green or Red, confirming the start of a new directional phase with genuine strength.

 

# Why Traders Choose CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL

This is not a repackaged crossover indicator. The three-condition Smart Signal Engine was purpose-built to filter out the low-quality alerts that cause traders to overtrade and lose confidence. By requiring a confirmed prior extrusion, a structural re-integration close, and a committed candle body, the system only alerts you when the probability of a successful re-entry is genuinely elevated.

The 14-layer CAP Channel provides a visual advantage that standard two-line bands simply cannot match. You can see volatility compression and expansion happening in real time. This gives you the foresight to anticipate breakouts before they occur and manage open positions during mature trends.

The entire system is self-contained. You do not need additional indicators for trend, volatility, or entry timing. CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL delivers a complete analytical framework on a single clean chart. The code is optimized, the signals are non-repainting, and the logic is fully transparent.

 

# Requirements

- MetaTrader 5 platform

- Works on all symbols (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto)

- Works on all timeframes (optimized defaults for H1 and H4)

- No DLL dependencies

- No external server connections

 

# Support

If you have any questions about the indicator settings, installation, or trading strategy, please send me a private message through the MQL5 messaging system. I am committed to ensuring you get maximum value from CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL and will respond to your inquiry promptly.

Add CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL to your chart today and trade with the clarity of a 14-layer structural analysis system backed by non-repainting Smart Signal technology.


推荐产品
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
指标
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
指标
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Hull and CAP Channel cross Strategy Indicator
Md Golam Murshed
1 (1)
指标
Description CAP Channel & Hull Moving Average Crossing Strategy is a powerful and smart trading indicator designed to identify high-probability market reversals and trend-based entry points . This indicator combines the strength of the CAP Channel and the Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect price overextension and confirmation-based reversals . When price moves outside the CAP Channel and then returns inside with Hull MA confirmation, the indicator generates accurate BUY and SELL signals . Core
Monster Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
指标
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and AB=CD patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced by H.M.
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
指标
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of corrections of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always "U
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy.    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.    Whether you're a scal
Candle hunter
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
指标
圖形分析指標。 在圖表上標記主要的日本燭台形態。 目前，交易者可以使用以下一組模式：  - Bearish/Bullish Abandoned Baby;  - Bearish Advance Block;  - Bearish Deliberation;  - Bearish/Bullish Belt Hold;  - Bearish/Bullish Engulfing;  - Bearish Shooting Star;  - Bearish Evening Star;  - Bearish Evening Doji Star;  - Bearish/Bullish Doji Star;    - Bearish/Bullish Tri-Star;  - Bearish Hanging Man;  - Bearish/Bullish Harami;  - Bearish/Bullish Harami Cross;  - Bearish Two Crows;  - Bearish Identical Three Crows;  - Bearish Three Black Crows
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
指标
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
指标
RBreaker Gold Indicators 是黄金期货一种短线日内交易策略，它结合了趋势跟踪和日内反转两种交易方式，既能捕捉趋势行情的利润，又能在行情反转时及时止盈并顺势反手。 该策略曾连续15年被美国《Futures Truth》杂志评选为前十大最赚钱的交易策略之一，具有很长的生命周期，至今仍在国内外普遍使用与研究。 本指标结合了2026年期货黄金的走势，依据14日ATR指标，分别定义了突破系数A，观察系数B，反转系数R更合理的数值，非常不错的指标，已实现年稳定盈利，值得推荐~ 以上指标适合高波动品种，参数适合期货黄金，股指期货等，如果需要其他品种行情，需要单独设定 突破系数A，观察系数B，反转系数R，进行回测才能使用。 欢迎指标售后有问题可以加+V：504282029
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
指标
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
Harmonic Pattern Hunter
Shingidzano Lesetedi
5 (1)
指标
Harmonic Pattern Hunter Harmonic Pattern Hunter is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and draws high-probability harmonic patterns directly on the chart. It is designed to assist traders who use harmonic analysis as part of their trading methodology. How It Works The indicator scans historical and live price data for completed XABCD harmonic structures using Fibonacci ratio validation. When a valid pattern is detected, it draws the full pattern geometry, marks t
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
指标
HAS RSI Signal — 带有止损/止盈计算的专业趋势指标 HAS RSI Signal 是一款强大的交易工具，结合了经典指标与现代噪声过滤算法。该指标通过 Heiken Ashi Smoothed (HAS) 平滑蜡烛图和 RSI 震荡指标进行市场分析，在趋势反转或价格退出超买/超卖区域时，为交易者提供清晰的人场信号。 主要优势： 双重过滤： 使用 Heiken Ashi Smoothed 算法消除市场“噪音”，同时通过 RSI 确认动能强度。 自动计算点位： 指标不仅提供信号，还会根据当前市场波动率 (ATR) 自动计算 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 点位。 视觉直观： 信号以彩色蜡烛图的形式直接显示在主图表上，保持交易界面的整洁有序。 多维度通知： 内置终端弹窗警报、声音提示以及手机推送通知 (Push)，确保您不会错过任何交易机会。 核心原理： 指标持续监控 RSI 的极端区域。当价格离开临界区且 HAS 算法确认方向转变时，即生成交易信号。ATR 参数允许止损和止盈根据市场当前的波动性进行动态调整。 核心参数设置： InpPeri
Titan Action HUD Pro
Ilkay Ozsoy
指标
Titan Action HUD Titan Action HUD, MetaTrader 5 terminali içinde piyasa izlemeyi optimize etmek için tasarlanmış kapsamlı çok zaman dilimli analitik bir gösterge panelidir. Birden fazla dönemden alınan gerçek zamanlı teknik verileri tek bir ekrana toplayarak, çeşitli grafikler arasında sürekli geçiş yapma ihtiyacını ortadan kaldırır. Panel, piyasa ortamlarını sürekli tarar, yapısal trendleri, hacim metriklerini ve aktif işlem oturumlarını birleşik bir görsel matriks içinde gösterir. 6.10 sürümün
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
指标
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder
George Thuo Njanga
指标
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder Trading in alignment with higher timeframe structure is one of the most consistently profitable habits a trader can build. The difficulty has always been execution: switching between timeframes, manually reading structure, and keeping track of whether the Daily, 4-Hour and 1-Hour are all pointing in the same direction before committing to a position. Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder resolves that entirely. Three tools in one indicator: A live multi-timeframe bias d
KasTon Magic All in One Indicators
Kauser Alam
指标
KasTon Trend System: The Complete 2-in-1 Trading Strategy Identify the Trend, Confirm the Signal, and Trade with Confidence! Do you suffer from confusion while trading? Do you find it difficult to determine the market's direction? Are you tired of losing money on false signals? The KasTon Trend System is here as an integrated solution to all these problems. This is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading strategy built on the synergy of two powerful, custom-built indicators. Our main g
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.83 (18)
指标
ATREND： 工作原理及使用方法 工作原理 “ATREND”指标针对MT5平台设计，旨在通过结合多种技术分析方法为交易者提供强有力的买卖信号。该指标主要利用平均真实波幅（ATR）来测量波动性，并结合趋势检测算法来识别潜在的市场动向。 购买后请留言，您将获得特别的赠品。 主要特点： - 动态趋势检测：该指标评估市场趋势并相应调整信号，帮助交易者与当前市场条件对齐策略。 - 波动性测量：通过使用ATR，该指标衡量市场波动性，这对于确定最佳止损（SL）和止盈（TP）水平至关重要。 - 信号可视化：该指标在图表上直观地表示买卖信号，增强交易者的决策能力。 操作步骤 输入和设置： - 时间框架：此输入允许您设置指标计算的主要时间框架，默认值为15分钟。 - 时间框架2：此输入可用于定义额外分析的辅助时间框架，默认值为1分钟。 - 移动：此参数允许您将指标的计算向回移动，默认值为0。 - SLATR：此输入定义用于根据ATR计算止损水平的乘数，默认值为2.56。 - TPATR：此输入定义用于根据ATR计算止盈水平的乘数，默认值也为2.56。 - AlertsOn：启用或禁用交易信号的警报，
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Trend Master V2
Oratile Pitsoane
指标
What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
Break Pullback
Arief
指标
MetaTrader 5 智能多层突破与回调探测器 "智能 · 简单 · 快速！" 您是否厌倦了错过高概率的突破入场机会？ 您是否花费数小时扫描多张图表，试图将突破与趋势方向和货币动能对齐——却仍然错过了行情？ Break Pullback 用一个指标解决所有这些问题。 什么是 Break Pullback？ Break Pullback 是一款专业级 MetaTrader 5 指标，专为交易市场结构、突破和趋势延续形态的交易者而设计。 它能实时自动检测多个货币对的突破与回调形态——并通过三层确认过滤每个信号： 结构突破检测——识别图表上的关键突破位 高时间框架日线偏向——将入场与主导日线趋势方向对齐 货币强弱指数——确认配对货币间的动能失衡 结果：更少的虚假信号，更强的信心，更快的执行——无需面对图表过载。 适合哪些交易者？ Break Pullback 专为使用以下方法的交易者设计： 突破与回测策略 市场结构分析（BOS、 OB Order Block 、结构位） 聪明钱概念（SMC）或 ICT 风格入场 趋势跟踪与延续形态 跨外汇和黄金（XAUUSD）的多对扫描 日内和波段
Gartley Projections D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3 (2)
指标
具有经过验证的概念和盈利能力的最佳、最有效、可靠的产品。感谢您的考虑。  该指标根据H.M.Gartley的发展（《股票市场利润》，1935年）识别和确认谐波模式（XABCD）。 它将D点投影为透视投影中的一个点（在设置中指定ProjectionD_Mode = true）。 不会重绘。当工作时间段的柱形图关闭时，如果已识别的模式点在Patterns_Fractal_Bars柱中未移动，则在图表上出现一个箭头（指向预期价格运动的方向）。从此刻起，箭头将永久保留在图表上。 注意：连续出现2-3个或更多箭头 - 这是市场条件的变化，而不是重绘。 总共有85种模式（包括Gartley-222和Gartley-222WS，完整列表可在评论部分的Google Drive链接中找到）。在所有已识别的模式中，只有最新识别的模式填充了单一颜色。 参数 DrawPatterns（true/false）- 以实心颜色绘制模式 ProjectionD_Mode（true/false）- 定义D点作为透视投影模式 Patterns_Fractal_Bars - 在认定为形成分形的情况下，最新识
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
专家
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Master Edition
Peter Ofunda Fischer
专家
Harvester Pro Universal Master The Ultimate Volatility Breakout & Trend-Following Solution for XAUUSD and Major Pairs. Harvester Pro Universal Master is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for high-performance trading on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs like EURUSD , this EA combines a sophisticated Volatility Breakout engine with a robust EMA/TEMA Trend-Following filter to capture explosive market moves with surg
Qauters Theory GBPJPY
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
指标
QT PRO Quarters Theory GBPJPY · London Open Breakout Plots 250-pip major quarters, 125-pip half-quarters, and 25-pip minor levels on GBPJPY. Monitors the London session open (08:00 GMT) and fires a single buy or sell arrow when price breaks and closes beyond the first key level — one signal per day, no repainting How it works now: Arrows only appear between 08:00–12:00 GMT (London session) — nothing outside that window 1 arrow per day maximum — once the first valid break is found, that day is
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
指标
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
PZ 123 Pattern MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
指标
123模式 是最受欢迎，功能强大和灵活的图表模式之一。该模式由三个价格点组成：底部，峰值或谷值以及38.2％至71.8％之间的斐波纳契回撤位。当价格突破最后一个峰值或谷值时，该形态被认为是有效的，此时指标绘制箭头，发出警报并可以进行交易。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 清除交易信号 可自定义的颜色和尺寸 实施绩效统计 可定制的斐波那契回撤水平 显示适当的止损和获利水平 该指标可用于查找连续或反转形态 它是不可重涂和不可重涂的 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 123模式 可以表现为连续或反转模式。为了简化操作，该指标使您可以选择要寻找哪种类型的形态，使其成为趋势或反转交易者的绝佳工具。 设置 将指标加载到任何图表时，将显示一组选项作为输入参数。如果您认为它们太多，请不要感到失望，因为参数被分组为不言自明的块。这就是每个参数块的作用。 幅度-幅度表示替代价格点之间的最小柱线量。要找到大图案，请增加幅度参数。要查找较小的模式，请减小幅度参数。 闵。回撤-形态中所需的最小斐波那契回撤。设置为零不对其进行评估。 最大。回撤-形态中可能的最大斐
OBVstrengAlertArrow
Long Vu Duc
指标
Chỉ báo này sẽ thông báo cho bạn nếu cấu hình xu hướng thành công. Tín hiệu theo xu hướng không nên được tăng theo, nhưng tín hiệu mua ở mức giá thấp theo mô hình giao dịch thông thường của bạn, hoặc tín hiệu bán ở mức giá tốt, là một lựa chọn rất tốt. Hãy thiết lập nó trên khung thời gian lớn hơn và theo dõi các khung thời gian nhỏ hơn, bám sát các xu hướng chính. Tôi thường thiết lập ba khung thời gian gần nhau nhất và không bao giờ đi ngược tín hiệu của INdicator này. INdicator   này không có
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
指标
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
指标
Auto Optimized RSI   是一款智能且易于使用的箭头指标，旨在实现精准交易。它利用基于历史数据的模拟，自动识别当前品种和时间周期中最有效的 RSI 买入和卖出水平。 该指标既可以作为独立的交易系统使用，也可以结合您的其他交易策略一起使用。尤其适合日内交易者使用。 与传统 RSI 指标使用固定的 70/30 水平不同， Auto Optimized RSI   会根据真实的价格行为和回测结果动态调整水平。它会跟踪胜率、回撤和平均盈亏等关键指标，从而适应市场当前的走势，并基于“实际有效”的逻辑发出信号。 当 RSI 穿越经过优化的关键区域时，指标会在图表上显示 Buy 和 Sell 箭头，帮助交易者找到成功率更高的进场机会。 购买后请务必联系我，以获取额外赠送的工具和专属交易建议！ 祝您交易顺利，稳步盈利！
该产品的买家也购买
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。   该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
指标
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
指标
Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标 Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标由 Coetsee Digital 开发，是一款先进工具，旨在识别市场中的潜在暴涨机会。该指标专为关注 Deriv 和 Weltrade 合成市场的交易者设计，仅在 3 分钟 (M3)、5 分钟 (M5)、15 分钟 (M15)、30 分钟 (M30) 和 1 小时 (H1) 时间周期上运行，并仅支持以下交易对：PainX 1200、PainX 999、PainX 800、PainX 600、PainX 400、GainX 1200、GainX 999、GainX 800、GainX 600、GainX 400、BreakX 600、BreakX 1200、BreakX 1800、SwitchX 600、SwitchX 1200、SwitchX 1800、Crash 1000 Index、Crash 900 Index、Crash 600 Index、Crash 500 Index、Crash 300 Index、Boom 1000 Index、Boom 900 Index、Bo
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
指标
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT5）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方向
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
作者的更多信息
Cap Hull Smart Signal mt4
Md Golam Murshed
指标
CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL   # Intelligent Hull MA with 14-Layer CAP Channel & Non-Repainting Smart Re-Entry Alerts CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL is a professional all-in-one trend and signal indicator that combines a zero-lag Hull Moving Average, a sophisticated 14-layer CAP Channel volatility map, and a mathematically rigorous three-condition Smart Signal engine. The system identifies the exact moments when price is overextended, pulls back into structural value zones, and fires a high-probability re-ent
FREE
My CAP Channel Stratagy
Md Golam Murshed
指标
Overview CAP Channel Trading v4.0 is an advanced channel-based trading indicator for MetaTrader 5. The indicator combines a Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA) with Average True Range (ATR) deviations to create adaptive dynamic channels that respond to market volatility in real time. Key Features • Non-repainting channel calculation • Dynamic upper and lower bands based on ATR • Real-time band touch detection with green highlight overlays • Buy and Sell reversal arrows • Multi-layer visu
FREE
Dynamic Candle Countdown Timer
Md Golam Murshed
5 (1)
指标
Dynamic Candle Countdown This indicator provides a real-time countdown to the next candle. Unlike standard timers, it positions the label near the current price for better visibility during fast-moving markets. Real-time updates:   Uses a 1-second timer event. Dynamic Positioning:   Follows the price action automatically. Fully Customizable:   Adjust colors, font size, and offsets to suit your chart template. Performance Optimized:   Minimal CPU usage.
FREE
Color Stochastic Visual Trend Momentum
Md Golam Murshed
指标
Description: The Dynamic Color Stochastic is an enhanced version of the classic Stochastic Oscillator that provides instant visual feedback on market momentum through color-coded line transitions. Unlike the standard indicator, this version automatically changes the color of both the Main (%K) and Signal (%D) lines based on their relative positions. This allows traders to identify bullish and bearish crossovers instantly without squinting at the lines. Bullish Momentum (Green):   When the Main
FREE
Quad Hull Moving Average Trend Visualizer
Md Golam Murshed
指标
Full Description  Overview The   Quad Hull Moving Average Trend Visualizer   is a sophisticated trend-following tool that plots four independent Hull Moving Average (HMA) lines on a single chart. The Hull Moving Average is world-renowned in the trading community for its unique ability to reduce price lag while simultaneously increasing smoothness, making it superior to traditional SMAs or EMAs. By using four distinct periods, this indicator allows traders to see the "Big Picture" and the "Immed
FREE
Multi Hull MA Color with Envelopes
Md Golam Murshed
5 (1)
指标
Indicator Description 4 Hull MA Color + Envelopes is a powerful trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines four Hull Moving Averages (HMA) with Moving Average Envelopes to clearly identify market direction, trend strength, and potential reversal or pullback zones. This indicator is designed to reduce noise, react quickly to price movement, and provide a clean visual structure for professional trading.   Key Features   4 Hull Moving Averages (20, 50, 100, 200) Automatic color change
FREE
Range Scanner Pro
Md Golam Murshed
指标
Full Description (Professional MQL5 Version) Range Scanner Pro is a lightweight and efficient MT5 indicator that scans price action to monitor market ranging conditions and potential breakout setups. Markets spend most of their time in consolidation. Identifying these range zones early allows traders to prepare for high-probability breakout trades. This tool is ideal for breakout traders, scalpers, intraday traders, and volatility-based strategy users. Key Features Detects market consoli
FREE
Hull and CAP Channel cross Strategy Indicator
Md Golam Murshed
1 (1)
指标
Description CAP Channel & Hull Moving Average Crossing Strategy is a powerful and smart trading indicator designed to identify high-probability market reversals and trend-based entry points . This indicator combines the strength of the CAP Channel and the Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect price overextension and confirmation-based reversals . When price moves outside the CAP Channel and then returns inside with Hull MA confirmation, the indicator generates accurate BUY and SELL signals . Core
One Click Chart Changer
Md Golam Murshed
指标
Description One Click Chart Changer is a lightweight and user-friendly MetaTrader 5 indicator that allows traders to switch between multiple trading symbols instantly with a single click. Designed for speed and convenience, this tool eliminates the need to manually search through the Market Watch window. With its modern floating panel interface, you can manage symbol switching directly from your chart. Key Features One-click instant chart symbol switching Fully draggable floating panel Sm
FREE
Currency Strength Meter and Heatmap
Md Golam Murshed
指标
Currency Strength Heatmap with Meter Overview Currency Strength Heatmap is a professional multi-currency strength indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It analyzes the relative strength of the eight major currencies (EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, and NZD) in real time and presents the information through an advanced Heatmap Matrix and Currency Strength Meter. Instead of relying on a single currency pair, the indicator evaluates all 28 major currency combinations to identify the strongest and
FREE
Psychology Guard Pro
Md Golam Murshed
指标
Full Description (Professional MQL5 Version) Psychology Guard Pro is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator that protects traders from emotional trading decisions by monitoring equity changes and excessive trading activity. This tool is ideal for forex traders, prop firm challenge participants, scalpers, and grid traders who want better psychological control and structured risk management. Key Features Equity-Based Psychology Alerts Displays a STOP Trading alert when loss exceeds a defined pe
FREE
Trading Reminder Notes
Md Golam Murshed
指标
Description: A simple but powerful tool to add interactive notes to your trading screen. This indicator creates a draggable text object with an optional visual status icon (/). Perfect for labeling charts during live analysis. Interactivity:   Manual dragging enabled. Visuals:   Custom fonts, colors, and background support. Utility:   Quickly mark "Valid" or "Invalid" setups using the Tick/Cross toggle. Performance:   High-speed execution with no chart lag.
FREE
Future Drawdown Controller Calculator Indicator
Md Golam Murshed
指标
Full Description Overview Drawdown Controller Calculator Indicator is an advanced professional risk-management tool for MetaTrader 5 , specially designed for traders who use multiple running trades, pending orders, grid systems, and martingale strategies . This indicator allows you to see the future drawdown in advance — not only for currently running trades, but also for all pending orders combined , assuming they get triggered step by step. Instead of guessing or hoping, you will know ex
FREE
Trading Assistant PRO MAX
Md Golam Murshed
指标
Trend-Based Trading Assistant PRO  is a professional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Price Action toolkit designed for MT5. It automates the detection of essential market structure shifts, allowing traders to identify high-probability trend reversals and continuation patterns without manual charting. By combining institutional-level logic with a powerful EMA trend filter, this indicator helps you stay on the right side of the market while avoiding "noise" and false signals. Core Features: A
Smart Momentum Ignition Signal
Md Golam Murshed
指标
Overview The   Smart Momentum Ignition   indicator is designed to capture the exact moment a market transitions from a low-volatility "squeeze" (compression) into a high-volatility trend. Unlike standard "big candle" indicators, this tool uses a rigorous multi-step confirmation process to filter out "fake-outs" and exhausted moves. How It Works The indicator identifies high-probability trade entries based on three core pillars: Compression Analysis:   It calculates the average range of the las
Bos Detected Indicator
Md Golam Murshed
指标
Description: This lightweight indicator is designed for Price Action and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) traders who need to identify market shifts in real-time. It automatically detects swing highs and swing lows to label market structure and signals trend continuations through Break of Structure (BoS) markers. Key Features: Automatic Swing Detection:  Uses a customizable lookback period to identify significant peaks and troughs. Market Structure Labeling:  Automatically plots Higher Highs (HH) and
Liquidity Hunt Candle Color Indicator
Md Golam Murshed
指标
Full Description  Liquidity Hunt Candle Color Indicator is a Smart Money Concept (SMC) based MT5 indicator designed to detect stop hunts and liquidity sweeps in the market. Instead of using arrows or objects, this indicator directly colors the candles for a clean and professional chart appearance. How It Works The indicator identifies liquidity hunts using the following logic: Sell Liquidity Hunt (Buy-Side Liquidity Sweep) Current candle breaks the highest high of previous N candles Can
筛选:
无评论
回复评论