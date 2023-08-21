AlphaOneTrader

Hi, I'm Alpha One from YouTube. I have been working with Forex and Binary Options for years and have finally developed a robot that you can simply activate and then leave unattended. This robot operates using multiple strategies, so if one strategy falters, others will continue to generate profits. This robot is not one that will take many trades. Can be 2-3 days without trade, But not to worry it do so only to take the best trades. 

This robot does not employ any grid or martingale techniques. All trades are executed with Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) orders.

Hence, it is a secure robot to utilize.

I hope that you will ultimately achieve significant gains with Forex. Don't forget to provide me with a positive review after you've experienced the EA and earned substantial profits :)


This robot works with EURUSD at 15 Min


KaraQira
199
KaraQira 2023.09.28 23:14 
 

luckily i only rented it for 30 bucks, its been now 3 whole days its on and it only did 1 trade if u would try to pass a challenge with that u would probably take like a year to pass it. the only trade it did was profitable but its way to slow for now i will let it open and see if it does more trades in the coming days and will update the review if it does better. No presets so i dont know what lot sizes to choose i did 0.3 lots on 10k account EURUSD M15. update its now another 4 days of trading and it did one trade this week. i guess it does 1 trade a week hahahaha

Frode Kristian Skar
273
Reply from developer Frode Kristian Skar 2023.12.07 13:39
This robot do not take many trades and yes i will not pass a challenge in one two weeks like many other robots say thay will. But i will pass.. For me it just passed Pass 1 and are now in two.. And in 100 dollar profit. So might take 3 months.. But its a turn on and forget about robot.. That also can trade when the Challenge is done.
Reply to review