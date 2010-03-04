Venom Smart XAUUSD

  • Experts
  • Agung Wijaya
    Agung Wijaya

    Agung Wijaya

    I am an independent algorithmic trading developer focused on building practical Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, with a strong interest in XAUUSD, Forex, Crypto, scalping systems, broker validation, and real trading conditions.
    My work is not based on “magic entry” or unrealistic profit promises.
  • Version: 9.540
  • Activations: 10

LAUNCHING PROMO PRICE!!! $49 (UNLIMITED) for First 100 buyers

Venom Smart Gold EA is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed to analyze Gold market conditions using a structured decision process, combining multi-timeframe analysis, market structure reading, adaptive entry timing, dynamic risk calculation, and active trade management. This bot actually has an auto-stop PNL feature, but MQL rules prohibit it, and I removed it. So, ultimately, users must manage PNL manually. My advice: stop when you've had enough. Don't be too greedy.

This EA does not rely on a single fixed signal. Instead, it evaluates multiple market conditions before allowing a trade, making it suitable for traders who want a more selective and structured approach to XAUUSD automation.

Main Features

  • Built specifically for XAUUSD with support for common broker suffixes and prefixes such as XAUUSD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.pro, and similar Gold symbols.
  • Multi-timeframe analysis using setup, context, and macro direction timeframes.
  • Market structure classification to identify trend, pullback, range, compression, displacement, liquidity sweep, and exhaustion conditions.
  • Smart entry timing designed to avoid chasing poor entries and wait for better market conditions.
  • Dynamic risk calculation based on equity, trade style, stop-loss distance, session quality, and setup strength.
  • Adaptive lot logic with equity-based tiering and optional dynamic lot calculation.
  • Spread protection with XAUUSD-specific spread normalization.
  • News protection using the MetaTrader 5 economic calendar environment.
  • Weekend cutoff protection to reduce exposure before market close.
  • Dashboard and CSV logging for monitoring, review, and trade analysis.

Recommended Basic Setup

Recommended Symbol XAUUSD or broker-specific XAUUSD variant
Recommended Chart XAUUSD M5
Setup Timeframe M5
Context Timeframe M15
Macro Timeframe H1
Account Type Hedging or Netting
Recommended Environment Stable VPS / Mid-End PC, low-spread XAUUSD broker, fast execution

The default time configuration is designed around a GMT+3 broker server time. If your broker uses a different server time zone, trading sessions and time filters may behave differently.

How the EA Works

Venom Smart Gold EA analyzes the Gold market using several layers of confirmation:

  • M5 is used as the main setup timeframe.
  • M15 is used to evaluate broader market context.
  • H1 is used to read macro directional pressure.

The EA combines price structure, trend direction, volatility, momentum, session quality, spread conditions, and risk limits before opening a trade.

The system can detect several market scenarios, including:

  • Trend Continuation
  • Pullback Failure
  • Liquidity Sweep
  • Range Rejection
  • Displacement Break
  • Compression Break
  • Scalp Rotation
  • Exhaustion Fade

Smart Risk Management

Risk management is one of the core parts of this EA. The system evaluates whether a trade is acceptable before sending an order.

The risk engine can consider:

  • Account equity
  • Base lot size
  • Stop-loss distance
  • Setup quality
  • Trade style
  • Session condition
  • Trap risk
  • Signal strength

The EA can reduce lot size, tighten stop loss, skip unsafe entries, and apply different risk behavior depending on whether the trade is a scalp, normal trade, runner trade, or mitigated setup.

Lot and Equity Model

Venom Smart Gold EA includes a tiered lot model and optional dynamic lot calculation.

  • Base lot: 0.01
  • Equity 500+: up to 0.02
  • Equity 1000+: up to 0.03
  • Dynamic lot phase: can start from the configured equity level

Lot size is still limited by broker conditions, volume step, available margin, risk cap, stop-loss distance, and EA protection logic.

Protection Modules

Spread Protection

Gold spread can be displayed differently across brokers. This EA includes XAUUSD-specific spread normalization and can skip new entries when spread is too high.

News Protection

The EA can block or reduce trading activity around important high-impact news events such as NFP, FOMC, CPI, and GDP releases using the MetaTrader 5 economic calendar environment.

Weekend Cutoff

The EA includes Friday and weekend protection to reduce exposure before market closing periods.

Position Adoption

After restart, reconnect, VPS issue, or EA reattachment, the EA can adopt existing positions with the same magic number for safer position management.

Dashboard and Logging

The EA includes a live dashboard on the chart. The dashboard helps users monitor:

  • Technical indicator condition
  • Market structure status
  • Bot decision
  • Confidence level
  • Spread status
  • Position monitoring
  • Trade management behavior

CSV logging is also available for users who want to review EA decisions and trading behavior in more detail.

Suggested Usage Style

Conservative Use

  • Use base lot 0.01
  • Keep news protection enabled
  • Keep weekend cutoff enabled
  • Use dashboard monitoring
  • Test on demo first

Balanced Use

  • Use default settings first
  • Keep dynamic risk enabled
  • Keep spread protection enabled
  • Keep session profile enabled
  • Monitor EA behavior for several trading days

Aggressive Use

  • Recommended only for experienced users
  • Requires good broker execution
  • Requires understanding of Gold volatility
  • Profit and loss values may grow as equity increases

Important Broker Notes

Trading results may vary between brokers due to differences in:

  • Server time
  • Spread
  • Commission
  • Swap
  • Slippage
  • Execution speed
  • Stop level
  • Freeze level
  • Contract size
  • Leverage
  • XAUUSD symbol specification
  • Tick data quality
  • Market liquidity
  • News volatility

For best results, users should test the EA using their own broker conditions before using it on a live account.

Before Live Trading

  • Test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.
  • Run the EA on a demo account first.
  • Start with low risk settings.
  • Avoid changing too many advanced inputs at once.
  • Check broker spread, commission, contract size, stop level, and freeze level.
  • Use only one EA instance per symbol and magic number.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading XAUUSD involves high risk. Backtest results, demo results, screenshots, or historical performance do not guarantee future results.

Live trading can produce different results due to spread widening, slippage, execution delay, news events, broker limitations, VPS latency, liquidity conditions, and changing market behavior.

Users should test this Expert Advisor carefully and adjust the risk settings according to account size, broker conditions, and personal risk tolerance.

Use this Expert Advisor responsibly.

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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