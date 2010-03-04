Venom Smart XAUUSD

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Venom Smart Gold EA is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed to analyze Gold market conditions using a structured decision process, combining multi-timeframe analysis, market structure reading, adaptive entry timing, dynamic risk calculation, and active trade management. This bot actually has an auto-stop PNL feature, but MQL rules prohibit it, and I removed it. So, ultimately, users must manage PNL manually. My advice: stop when you've had enough. Don't be too greedy.

This EA does not rely on a single fixed signal. Instead, it evaluates multiple market conditions before allowing a trade, making it suitable for traders who want a more selective and structured approach to XAUUSD automation.

Main Features

Built specifically for XAUUSD with support for common broker suffixes and prefixes such as XAUUSD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.pro, and similar Gold symbols.

with support for common broker suffixes and prefixes such as XAUUSD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.pro, and similar Gold symbols. Multi-timeframe analysis using setup, context, and macro direction timeframes.

using setup, context, and macro direction timeframes. Market structure classification to identify trend, pullback, range, compression, displacement, liquidity sweep, and exhaustion conditions.

to identify trend, pullback, range, compression, displacement, liquidity sweep, and exhaustion conditions. Smart entry timing designed to avoid chasing poor entries and wait for better market conditions.

designed to avoid chasing poor entries and wait for better market conditions. Dynamic risk calculation based on equity, trade style, stop-loss distance, session quality, and setup strength.

based on equity, trade style, stop-loss distance, session quality, and setup strength. Adaptive lot logic with equity-based tiering and optional dynamic lot calculation.

with equity-based tiering and optional dynamic lot calculation. Spread protection with XAUUSD-specific spread normalization.

with XAUUSD-specific spread normalization. News protection using the MetaTrader 5 economic calendar environment.

using the MetaTrader 5 economic calendar environment. Weekend cutoff protection to reduce exposure before market close.

to reduce exposure before market close. Dashboard and CSV logging for monitoring, review, and trade analysis.

Recommended Basic Setup

Recommended Symbol XAUUSD or broker-specific XAUUSD variant Recommended Chart XAUUSD M5 Setup Timeframe M5 Context Timeframe M15 Macro Timeframe H1 Account Type Hedging or Netting Recommended Environment Stable VPS / Mid-End PC, low-spread XAUUSD broker, fast execution

The default time configuration is designed around a GMT+3 broker server time. If your broker uses a different server time zone, trading sessions and time filters may behave differently.

How the EA Works

Venom Smart Gold EA analyzes the Gold market using several layers of confirmation:

M5 is used as the main setup timeframe.

is used as the main setup timeframe. M15 is used to evaluate broader market context.

is used to evaluate broader market context. H1 is used to read macro directional pressure.

The EA combines price structure, trend direction, volatility, momentum, session quality, spread conditions, and risk limits before opening a trade.

The system can detect several market scenarios, including:

Trend Continuation

Pullback Failure

Liquidity Sweep

Range Rejection

Displacement Break

Compression Break

Scalp Rotation

Exhaustion Fade

Smart Risk Management

Risk management is one of the core parts of this EA. The system evaluates whether a trade is acceptable before sending an order.

The risk engine can consider:

Account equity

Base lot size

Stop-loss distance

Setup quality

Trade style

Session condition

Trap risk

Signal strength

The EA can reduce lot size, tighten stop loss, skip unsafe entries, and apply different risk behavior depending on whether the trade is a scalp, normal trade, runner trade, or mitigated setup.

Lot and Equity Model

Venom Smart Gold EA includes a tiered lot model and optional dynamic lot calculation.

Base lot: 0.01

0.01 Equity 500+: up to 0.02

up to 0.02 Equity 1000+: up to 0.03

up to 0.03 Dynamic lot phase: can start from the configured equity level

Lot size is still limited by broker conditions, volume step, available margin, risk cap, stop-loss distance, and EA protection logic.

Protection Modules

Spread Protection

Gold spread can be displayed differently across brokers. This EA includes XAUUSD-specific spread normalization and can skip new entries when spread is too high.

News Protection

The EA can block or reduce trading activity around important high-impact news events such as NFP, FOMC, CPI, and GDP releases using the MetaTrader 5 economic calendar environment.

Weekend Cutoff

The EA includes Friday and weekend protection to reduce exposure before market closing periods.

Position Adoption

After restart, reconnect, VPS issue, or EA reattachment, the EA can adopt existing positions with the same magic number for safer position management.

Dashboard and Logging

The EA includes a live dashboard on the chart. The dashboard helps users monitor:

Technical indicator condition

Market structure status

Bot decision

Confidence level

Spread status

Position monitoring

Trade management behavior

CSV logging is also available for users who want to review EA decisions and trading behavior in more detail.

Suggested Usage Style

Conservative Use

Use base lot 0.01

Keep news protection enabled

Keep weekend cutoff enabled

Use dashboard monitoring

Test on demo first

Balanced Use

Use default settings first

Keep dynamic risk enabled

Keep spread protection enabled

Keep session profile enabled

Monitor EA behavior for several trading days

Aggressive Use

Recommended only for experienced users

Requires good broker execution

Requires understanding of Gold volatility

Profit and loss values may grow as equity increases

Important Broker Notes

Trading results may vary between brokers due to differences in:

Server time

Spread

Commission

Swap

Slippage

Execution speed

Stop level

Freeze level

Contract size

Leverage

XAUUSD symbol specification

Tick data quality

Market liquidity

News volatility

For best results, users should test the EA using their own broker conditions before using it on a live account.

Before Live Trading

Test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Run the EA on a demo account first.

Start with low risk settings.

Avoid changing too many advanced inputs at once.

Check broker spread, commission, contract size, stop level, and freeze level.

Use only one EA instance per symbol and magic number.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading XAUUSD involves high risk. Backtest results, demo results, screenshots, or historical performance do not guarantee future results.

Live trading can produce different results due to spread widening, slippage, execution delay, news events, broker limitations, VPS latency, liquidity conditions, and changing market behavior.

Users should test this Expert Advisor carefully and adjust the risk settings according to account size, broker conditions, and personal risk tolerance.

Use this Expert Advisor responsibly.