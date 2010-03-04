Venom Smart XAUUSD
- 专家
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Agung WijayaI am an independent algorithmic trading developer focused on building practical Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, with a strong interest in XAUUSD, Forex, Crypto, scalping systems, broker validation, and real trading conditions.
My work is not based on “magic entry” or unrealistic profit promises.
- 版本: 9.540
- 激活: 10
LAUNCHING PROMO PRICE!!! $49 (UNLIMITED) for First 100 buyers
Venom Smart Gold EA is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed to analyze Gold market conditions using a structured decision process, combining multi-timeframe analysis, market structure reading, adaptive entry timing, dynamic risk calculation, and active trade management. This bot actually has an auto-stop PNL feature, but MQL rules prohibit it, and I removed it. So, ultimately, users must manage PNL manually. My advice: stop when you've had enough. Don't be too greedy.
This EA does not rely on a single fixed signal. Instead, it evaluates multiple market conditions before allowing a trade, making it suitable for traders who want a more selective and structured approach to XAUUSD automation.
Main Features
- Built specifically for XAUUSD with support for common broker suffixes and prefixes such as XAUUSD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.pro, and similar Gold symbols.
- Multi-timeframe analysis using setup, context, and macro direction timeframes.
- Market structure classification to identify trend, pullback, range, compression, displacement, liquidity sweep, and exhaustion conditions.
- Smart entry timing designed to avoid chasing poor entries and wait for better market conditions.
- Dynamic risk calculation based on equity, trade style, stop-loss distance, session quality, and setup strength.
- Adaptive lot logic with equity-based tiering and optional dynamic lot calculation.
- Spread protection with XAUUSD-specific spread normalization.
- News protection using the MetaTrader 5 economic calendar environment.
- Weekend cutoff protection to reduce exposure before market close.
- Dashboard and CSV logging for monitoring, review, and trade analysis.
Recommended Basic Setup
|Recommended Symbol
|XAUUSD or broker-specific XAUUSD variant
|Recommended Chart
|XAUUSD M5
|Setup Timeframe
|M5
|Context Timeframe
|M15
|Macro Timeframe
|H1
|Account Type
|Hedging or Netting
|Recommended Environment
|Stable VPS / Mid-End PC, low-spread XAUUSD broker, fast execution
The default time configuration is designed around a GMT+3 broker server time. If your broker uses a different server time zone, trading sessions and time filters may behave differently.
How the EA Works
Venom Smart Gold EA analyzes the Gold market using several layers of confirmation:
- M5 is used as the main setup timeframe.
- M15 is used to evaluate broader market context.
- H1 is used to read macro directional pressure.
The EA combines price structure, trend direction, volatility, momentum, session quality, spread conditions, and risk limits before opening a trade.
The system can detect several market scenarios, including:
- Trend Continuation
- Pullback Failure
- Liquidity Sweep
- Range Rejection
- Displacement Break
- Compression Break
- Scalp Rotation
- Exhaustion Fade
Smart Risk Management
Risk management is one of the core parts of this EA. The system evaluates whether a trade is acceptable before sending an order.
The risk engine can consider:
- Account equity
- Base lot size
- Stop-loss distance
- Setup quality
- Trade style
- Session condition
- Trap risk
- Signal strength
The EA can reduce lot size, tighten stop loss, skip unsafe entries, and apply different risk behavior depending on whether the trade is a scalp, normal trade, runner trade, or mitigated setup.
Lot and Equity Model
Venom Smart Gold EA includes a tiered lot model and optional dynamic lot calculation.
- Base lot: 0.01
- Equity 500+: up to 0.02
- Equity 1000+: up to 0.03
- Dynamic lot phase: can start from the configured equity level
Lot size is still limited by broker conditions, volume step, available margin, risk cap, stop-loss distance, and EA protection logic.
Protection Modules
Spread Protection
Gold spread can be displayed differently across brokers. This EA includes XAUUSD-specific spread normalization and can skip new entries when spread is too high.
News Protection
The EA can block or reduce trading activity around important high-impact news events such as NFP, FOMC, CPI, and GDP releases using the MetaTrader 5 economic calendar environment.
Weekend Cutoff
The EA includes Friday and weekend protection to reduce exposure before market closing periods.
Position Adoption
After restart, reconnect, VPS issue, or EA reattachment, the EA can adopt existing positions with the same magic number for safer position management.
Dashboard and Logging
The EA includes a live dashboard on the chart. The dashboard helps users monitor:
- Technical indicator condition
- Market structure status
- Bot decision
- Confidence level
- Spread status
- Position monitoring
- Trade management behavior
CSV logging is also available for users who want to review EA decisions and trading behavior in more detail.
Suggested Usage Style
Conservative Use
- Use base lot 0.01
- Keep news protection enabled
- Keep weekend cutoff enabled
- Use dashboard monitoring
- Test on demo first
Balanced Use
- Use default settings first
- Keep dynamic risk enabled
- Keep spread protection enabled
- Keep session profile enabled
- Monitor EA behavior for several trading days
Aggressive Use
- Recommended only for experienced users
- Requires good broker execution
- Requires understanding of Gold volatility
- Profit and loss values may grow as equity increases
Important Broker Notes
Trading results may vary between brokers due to differences in:
- Server time
- Spread
- Commission
- Swap
- Slippage
- Execution speed
- Stop level
- Freeze level
- Contract size
- Leverage
- XAUUSD symbol specification
- Tick data quality
- Market liquidity
- News volatility
For best results, users should test the EA using their own broker conditions before using it on a live account.
Before Live Trading
- Test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.
- Run the EA on a demo account first.
- Start with low risk settings.
- Avoid changing too many advanced inputs at once.
- Check broker spread, commission, contract size, stop level, and freeze level.
- Use only one EA instance per symbol and magic number.
Risk Disclaimer
Trading XAUUSD involves high risk. Backtest results, demo results, screenshots, or historical performance do not guarantee future results.
Live trading can produce different results due to spread widening, slippage, execution delay, news events, broker limitations, VPS latency, liquidity conditions, and changing market behavior.
Users should test this Expert Advisor carefully and adjust the risk settings according to account size, broker conditions, and personal risk tolerance.
Use this Expert Advisor responsibly.