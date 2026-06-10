AI GOLD MASTER PRO V5.20

🤖 Intelligent Expert Advisor with Multi-Indicator Strategy for Gold and Forex

AI GOLD MASTER PRO is a next-generation Expert Advisor that combines multiple classic technical indicators with intelligent proprietary filters to identify high-probability trades. Specially developed for XAUUSD (Gold), but fully compatible with any Forex pair, this EA uses a conservative and calculated approach to protect your capital while seeking consistent profits.

📊 STRATEGY OVERVIEW

The EA operates based on the convergence of multiple technical indicators working in harmony:

🎯 Entry Logic

Trend confirmation system using dynamic moving average crossovers

Momentum filter to identify optimal overbought/oversold zones

Trend strength validator to avoid false signals in ranging markets

🛡️ Advanced Protection Filters

Volatility-based filter - avoids low-momentum environments

Spread protection - blocks entries under adverse liquidity conditions

⚙️ SUGGESTED SETTINGS FOR XAUUSD M15

For optimal performance on Gold, use these base values (internal parameters are pre-configured):

Parameter Value Magic Number 123456 Lot Multiplier 0.01 Minimum Lot 0.01 Maximum Lot 20.0 Max Daily Loss % 3.0 Max Spread (pips) 50.0 Stop Loss (pips) 3000 Take Profit (pips) 750

Note: These values are embedded in the EA's core and work together with the proprietary indicator settings.

📈 RECOMMENDED SYMBOLS

⭐ XAUUSD (Gold) - Primary optimized symbol

GBPUSD - Excellent alternative

EURUSD - Consistent in trending markets

Compatible with all Forex pairs, Indices, and Commodities

Supported Timeframes

M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 (fully configurable)

Multi-timeframe compatible

✅ COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

✔️ Production-ready code - Extensively tested, zero known bugs

✔️ Transparent yet protected - Understand the logic without exposing every detail

✔️ Account type agnostic - Compatible with Netting, Hedge, or preferably RAW accounts

✔️ Built-in fail-safes - Daily loss protection saves accounts on bad days

✔️ Performance optimized - Won't slow down your MT5 terminal

✔️ Regular updates - Continuous improvements included

📋 MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account Type: RAW or low spread

Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended

Minimum Capital: $100 (0.01 lot)

VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

Past performance does not guarantee future results Always test on demo first before deploying to live accounts Adjust risk parameters according to your account size and risk tolerance For XAUUSD, wider stops are recommended due to inherent volatility

📦 WHAT YOU GET

✅ Compiled .ex5 file - ready to use immediately

✅ After purchase, contact me to receive the AI background image 🖼️

✅ Priority after-sales support

✅ Free updates for all versions

🔒 PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY

This EA incorporates proprietary algorithms and optimized parameter combinations developed through extensive backtesting and live market experience.

AI GOLD MASTER PRO V5.20 - Professional-grade automated trading. Let the robot work while you sleep! 🚀