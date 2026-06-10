Ai Gold Master Pro

AI GOLD MASTER PRO V5.20

🤖 Intelligent Expert Advisor with Multi-Indicator Strategy for Gold and Forex

AI GOLD MASTER PRO is a next-generation Expert Advisor that combines multiple classic technical indicators with intelligent proprietary filters to identify high-probability trades. Specially developed for XAUUSD (Gold), but fully compatible with any Forex pair, this EA uses a conservative and calculated approach to protect your capital while seeking consistent profits.

📊 STRATEGY OVERVIEW

The EA operates based on the convergence of multiple technical indicators working in harmony:

🎯 Entry Logic

  • Trend confirmation system using dynamic moving average crossovers

  • Momentum filter to identify optimal overbought/oversold zones

  • Trend strength validator to avoid false signals in ranging markets

🛡️ Advanced Protection Filters

  • Volatility-based filter - avoids low-momentum environments

  • Spread protection - blocks entries under adverse liquidity conditions

⚙️ SUGGESTED SETTINGS FOR XAUUSD M15

For optimal performance on Gold, use these base values (internal parameters are pre-configured):

Parameter Value
Magic Number 123456
Lot Multiplier 0.01
Minimum Lot 0.01
Maximum Lot 20.0
Max Daily Loss % 3.0
Max Spread (pips) 50.0
Stop Loss (pips) 3000
Take Profit (pips) 750

Note: These values are embedded in the EA's core and work together with the proprietary indicator settings.

📈 RECOMMENDED SYMBOLS

  •  XAUUSD (Gold) - Primary optimized symbol

  • GBPUSD - Excellent alternative

  • EURUSD - Consistent in trending markets

  • Compatible with all Forex pairs, Indices, and Commodities

Supported Timeframes

  • M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 (fully configurable)

  • Multi-timeframe compatible

✅ COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

✔️ Production-ready code - Extensively tested, zero known bugs
✔️ Transparent yet protected - Understand the logic without exposing every detail
✔️ Account type agnostic - Compatible with Netting, Hedge, or preferably RAW accounts
✔️ Built-in fail-safes - Daily loss protection saves accounts on bad days
✔️ Performance optimized - Won't slow down your MT5 terminal
✔️ Regular updates - Continuous improvements included

📋 MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account Type: RAW or low spread

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended

  • Minimum Capital: $100 (0.01 lot)

  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

  1. Past performance does not guarantee future results

  2. Always test on demo first before deploying to live accounts

  3. Adjust risk parameters according to your account size and risk tolerance

  4. For XAUUSD, wider stops are recommended due to inherent volatility

📦 WHAT YOU GET

  • ✅ Compiled .ex5 file - ready to use immediately

  •  After purchase, contact me to receive the AI background image 🖼️

  • ✅ Priority after-sales support

  • ✅ Free updates for all versions

🔒 PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY

This EA incorporates proprietary algorithms and optimized parameter combinations developed through extensive backtesting and live market experience.

AI GOLD MASTER PRO V5.20 - Professional-grade automated trading. Let the robot work while you sleep! 🚀

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80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Эксперты
У советника есть трек: многие месяцы стабильной торговли с  низкой просадкой : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro  - это продвинутый  скальпер,  использующий умные алгоритмы входа/выхода с фильтрами для определения самых безопасных точек входа в спокойные периоды рынка. Эта система ориентирована на  долгосрочный рост. Это профессиональная система, разработанная мной много лет назад, которая постоянно обновляется и включает в себя последние инновации в области торговли. Ничего модного, никакого т
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Эксперты
Scalp Master Expert Advisor — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для скальпинговых стратегий в условиях трендового рынка. Она создана для выявления краткосрочных торговых возможностей на ликвидных рынках с особым акцентом на качество сделок и контроль риска. EA подходит для трейдеров, которые предпочитают системный и основанный на правилах подход без ручного вмешательства. Он лучше всего работает на инструментах с низкими спредами и высокой ликвидностью, включая: XA
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Эксперты
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Эксперты
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — описание для MQL5 Market Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Автоматизированная двухмодульная система торговли золотом для MetaTrader 5 1. Обзор продукта Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD и других брокерских символов, содержащих XAU или GOLD. Версия 6.0 объединяет два независимых торговых модуля в одном советнике. Каждый модуль отдельно оценивает рыночные условия и использует собственный фиксирован
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Эксперты
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA — это продвинутая высокочастотная торговая система, разработанная специально для экстремальной волатильности и быстрого исполнения сделок на рынке. В отличие от традиционных Expert Advisor, которые полагаются на запаздывающие данные свечей OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), эта система работает полностью на чистых, сырых тиковых данных. Отслеживая микро-движения цен Bid и Ask, она выявляет и использует взрывные импульсы движения ещё до того, как они появятся на стандартных гр
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Эксперты
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA ВНИМАНИЕ: Советник оптимизирован Только для GOLD (XAUUSD) – тестируйте на других парах на свой страх и риск! (Минимальный капитал: $1000) Скачать готовые настройки можно по ссылке: Используйте эти настройки для XAUUSD: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Профессиональная сеточная торговая система с расширенным управлением рисками Данный продвинутый советник использует двухнаправленную сеточную стратегию, о
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Эксперты
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Эксперты
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Эксперты
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Эксперты
Простите за выдающуюся доходность 340% годовых! Да, вы всё правильно прочитали: такие результаты тестирования в 340% годовых почти что неприлично хороши. Но, пожалуйста, не поймите меня неправильно — это не маркетинговый трюк, а результат чистого программирования и честных бэктестов. Конечно, такие "сказочные" доходности не могут сохраняться вечно, ведь через несколько лет любой советник в тесте сталкивается с ограничениями по объёму лота. Тем не менее: Stealth 150 DE40 показывает, на что
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Эксперты
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
Эксперты
Стартова пропозиція. Ціна поступово зростає зі збільшенням кількості продажів. Кожна покупка містить усі майбутні оновлення через MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна сіткова торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) на MetaTrader 5, створена практикуючими трейдерами для будь-якого рівня досвіду. Огляд Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) та інших CFD-інструментів. На відміну від звичайних сіткових роботів із фіксованими параметрами, вона автоматично налаштовує к
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Эксперты
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 10-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре GBP/USD. Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Торговая стратегия. Система не использует опасные стратегии (типа усреднение или мартингейл), а чётко следует указаниям нейронной сети. В каждой
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 5-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре EUR/USD . Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Данный советник построен на базе ранее выпущенной версии советника Neurolite EA gbpusd , который был доработан для успешной торговли на валютной п
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Эксперты
Эта скальпинговая система работает только во время азиатской сессии. Использует несколько уникальных индикаторов для определения колебаний цены. Динамические уровни тейк-профит и стоп-лосс в зависимости от рыночных условий. Фиксированный стоп-лосс для защиты капитала, низкий риск потери большой суммы денег. Не нуждается в SET-файлах. Параметры одинаковы для всех валютных пар. Оптимизирован для работы с EURAUD . Рекомендуется запускать советник Eagle Scalper на графике M15 . Рекомендуется запуск
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Эксперты
Советник Snake EURUSD Real — полностью автоматический робот, торгующий на рынке форекс. Робот торгует на любой паре, но лучшие результаты достигнуты на EURUSD M15. Система также работает с любым брокером, предоставляющим плавающий спред. Преимущества Советник не использует такие системы, как мартингейл, хеджирование и т.д. Советник использует стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп для получения прибыли. Кроме того, вы также можете установить тейк-профит (на EURUSD я использовал 93). Наилучшие результаты тес
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA Используется только на счетах с хеджированием. Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, соглас
STFX Binary Technologies
Abigail Refiati
Эксперты
EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Эксперты
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
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