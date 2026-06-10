Ai Gold Master Pro
- 专家
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- 版本: 16.1
- 更新: 20 七月 2026
- 激活: 5
🤖 Intelligent Expert Advisor with Multi-Indicator Strategy for Gold and Forex
AI GOLD MASTER PRO is a next-generation Expert Advisor that combines multiple classic technical indicators with intelligent proprietary filters to identify high-probability trades. Specially developed for XAUUSD (Gold), but fully compatible with any Forex pair, this EA uses a conservative and calculated approach to protect your capital while seeking consistent profits.
📊 STRATEGY OVERVIEW
The EA operates based on the convergence of multiple technical indicators working in harmony:
🎯 Entry Logic
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Trend confirmation system using dynamic moving average crossovers
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Momentum filter to identify optimal overbought/oversold zones
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Trend strength validator to avoid false signals in ranging markets
🛡️ Advanced Protection Filters
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Volatility-based filter - avoids low-momentum environments
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Spread protection - blocks entries under adverse liquidity conditions
⚙️ SUGGESTED SETTINGS FOR XAUUSD M15
For optimal performance on Gold, use these base values (internal parameters are pre-configured):
|Parameter
|Value
|Magic Number
|123456
|Lot Multiplier
|0.01
|Minimum Lot
|0.01
|Maximum Lot
|20.0
|Max Daily Loss %
|3.0
|Max Spread (pips)
|50.0
|Stop Loss (pips)
|3000
|Take Profit (pips)
|750
Note: These values are embedded in the EA's core and work together with the proprietary indicator settings.
📈 RECOMMENDED SYMBOLS
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⭐ XAUUSD (Gold) - Primary optimized symbol
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GBPUSD - Excellent alternative
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EURUSD - Consistent in trending markets
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Compatible with all Forex pairs, Indices, and Commodities
Supported Timeframes
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M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 (fully configurable)
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Multi-timeframe compatible
✅ COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
✔️ Production-ready code - Extensively tested, zero known bugs
✔️ Transparent yet protected - Understand the logic without exposing every detail
✔️ Account type agnostic - Compatible with Netting, Hedge, or preferably RAW accounts
✔️ Built-in fail-safes - Daily loss protection saves accounts on bad days
✔️ Performance optimized - Won't slow down your MT5 terminal
✔️ Regular updates - Continuous improvements included
📋 MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
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Platform: MetaTrader 5
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Account Type: RAW or low spread
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Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
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Minimum Capital: $100 (0.01 lot)
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VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES
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Past performance does not guarantee future results
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Always test on demo first before deploying to live accounts
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Adjust risk parameters according to your account size and risk tolerance
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For XAUUSD, wider stops are recommended due to inherent volatility
📦 WHAT YOU GET
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✅ Compiled .ex5 file - ready to use immediately
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✅ After purchase, contact me to receive the AI background image 🖼️
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✅ Priority after-sales support
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✅ Free updates for all versions
🔒 PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY
This EA incorporates proprietary algorithms and optimized parameter combinations developed through extensive backtesting and live market experience.
AI GOLD MASTER PRO V5.20 - Professional-grade automated trading. Let the robot work while you sleep! 🚀