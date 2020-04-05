Helix MT5

Helix — Adaptive EA for XAUUSD (Gold)

Helix is a fully automated trading system built for traders who want disciplined, defined-risk execution rather than guesswork. It is engineered and optimized specifically for Gold (XAUUSD), and it does one thing exceptionally well: trade a single position at a time, with every trade protected from the moment it opens.

No grid, no martingale, no dangerous methods

This is the first thing you should know about Helix, because it is what sets it apart from most of the market.

Helix does not use grids. It does not use martingale. It does not average down, stack trades, or hold a hidden basket of losing positions waiting to recover. Those methods can show smooth results for months and then erase an account in a single bad move. Helix is built on the opposite philosophy.

It opens one trade at a time. Every trade carries a hard stop-loss and a take-profit from the instant it is placed. When a trade is wrong, it is closed at a level you defined in advance. When a trade is right, an adaptive trailing engine protects and extends the gain. Your exposure is always exactly what you see on the chart, never more. There is no doubling down and no open-ended risk.

This is what makes Helix behave the way an institutional desk expects a strategy to behave: controlled risk per trade, transparent exposure, and a smooth, defensible equity curve.

Built for prop-firm and funded accounts

Helix was designed from the ground up to pass and to survive prop-firm rules, where a single breach of a loss limit ends the account.

Because it trades a single position with a fixed stop, drawdown stays low and predictable. There is no compounding exposure to blow through a daily limit unexpectedly. On top of that, Helix includes a dedicated drawdown shield: you define a maximum daily drawdown and a maximum total drawdown as a percentage of balance, and if either limit is reached the EA stops trading to protect the account.

Combined with its defined-risk trading style and conservative position management, this makes Helix a natural fit for evaluation phases, funded accounts, and any environment where strict loss limits must never be crossed.

How it works

Helix continuously studies the market across several time horizons at once. Rather than reacting to a single indicator, it combines several independent layers of analysis and only acts when those layers agree.

The first layer reads the underlying market cycle and direction, separating genuine trend from random noise. The second layer measures how persistent that move is likely to be, distinguishing a market trending with conviction from one that is simply drifting. A third layer forecasts short-term volatility and adapts the system's behavior to current conditions, so the EA is more selective when the market is unstable and more confident when conditions are clean. A final momentum layer times the entry, looking for the moment price is most likely to move in the system's favor rather than chasing a move that has already happened.

A trade is only opened when these layers align. This multi-confirmation approach is the core reason Helix trades selectively instead of constantly, and why its average trade quality stays high.

Defined risk on every trade

Every position Helix opens carries a stop-loss from the moment it is placed. This is the single most important difference between Helix and the recovery-style robots that flood the market. Your worst-case outcome on any individual trade is known in advance and bounded by the stop, not left open-ended.

Stop placement is governed by an internal volatility-aware framework that keeps the protective level within a sensible range at all times, so the stop is never placed unrealistically tight nor allowed to drift too wide.

Adaptive trailing

Once a position moves into profit, the trailing engine activates. Instead of using a fixed distance, it adjusts to live market volatility, giving winning trades room to breathe while steadily locking in gains as the move develops. The principle is simple: cut losers at a fixed, known level and let winners run under managed protection.

Built-in protection

Helix includes a high-impact news filter that uses the platform economic calendar to pause new entries around major scheduled events, then resumes automatically once the window passes. This keeps the system out of the unpredictable spikes that surround headline releases.

A spread filter prevents entries when the spread is wider than your chosen threshold, and a margin check runs before every order so the system never attempts a trade the account cannot support.

Why traders choose Helix

Helix is designed around capital preservation first and growth second. Because it trades a single position with a hard stop, drawdown tends to remain low and predictable compared with grid or martingale systems, where exposure can compound quickly. There is no stacking of trades, no doubling down, and no hidden basket risk.

The system is also genuinely hands-off. The internal logic is pre-tuned and locked, so there are no complex optimization tables to wrestle with. You set your lot size and your risk limits, and Helix handles the analysis, timing, execution, and trade management on its own.

Input settings

Helix is intentionally simple to configure, and the visible settings are grouped so you can set it up in minutes.

Under risk settings you define your lot size and the maximum slippage you will accept on execution. Under market filters you set the maximum spread the EA is allowed to trade through. The trailing stop can be switched on or off depending on whether you prefer managed trailing or a fixed take-profit exit.

The news filter can be enabled or disabled, and you can set how many minutes before and after a high-impact event the system should pause entries. The drawdown shield can likewise be enabled or disabled, with your own maximum daily and total drawdown percentages. A dashboard panel can be shown or hidden on the chart so you can monitor the system at a glance.

All of the deeper analytical parameters are pre-configured and protected, so you get professional-grade behavior without needing to tune anything yourself.

Recommendations

Helix is optimized for XAUUSD. Use a broker with low spreads and reliable execution, run the EA on a VPS for uninterrupted operation, and start with a lot size appropriate to your account balance and risk tolerance. Forward testing on a demo account before going live is always sensible. Timeframe doesn't matter, EA manages it internally.

Support

For questions, setup help, or updates, please use the product comments section or the MQL5 messaging system. We respond promptly and stand behind the product.

Risk disclosure

Trading commodities carries risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Helix uses a defined stop-loss on every trade and is built to keep risk controlled, but no automated system can eliminate market risk or assure profits. Results vary with broker conditions, spreads, execution quality, and the settings you choose. Only trade with capital you can afford to put at risk, and test the system in conditions that match your own before committing live funds.


Recommended products
AvA 8 limited
Sveinn FRIDFINNSSON
Experts
INFORMATIVE There is no price for this Trading System "AvA - 8 limited" it is free of charge. It has limited input parameters and limited number of levels for GAMMA and DELTA modules, but it has enough for you to try and even trade, it is fully functional. The paid version is of course ideal for trading. Being professional traders and system designers, we decided that the best way forward is to be as transparent as possible. This is in regards to how our trading systems are built and how they w
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (57)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.18 (11)
Experts
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
GA Classic RSI mt5
Osama Echchakery
Experts
RSI   EA is a   fully automated   Forex trading strategy based on the MACD indicator, one of the most popular and widely used trend-following methods in technical analysis. This expert advisor automatically opens and manages buy and sell trades using RSI to capture market momentum while removing emotional decision-making. Premium advanced   version with   +40 filter!   :   Click Here Or search "RSI ProLab mt5" on the market
FREE
NasCore Scalper
Mbuso Nkosi
3 (1)
Experts
Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
FREE
Macd Rsi Expert
Lakshya Pandey
5 (1)
Experts
MACD RSI Optimized EA is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to capture trends using a classic combination of indicators. By merging the trend-following capabilities of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with the momentum filtering of the RSI (Relative Strength Index), this EA aims to filter out market noise and enter trades with higher probability. This version has been specifically optimized for the month of October on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe and performs best on
FREE
Ironclad
Vadodariya Bhargavkumar Punabhai
Experts
ironclad is a powerful automated trading system designed to execute trades based on dynamic price levels. The EA is optimized for smooth and controlled trading with built-in risk protection and profit management. The strategy focuses on level-based market movement and automatic trade execution, helping traders reduce emotional trading and maintain consistency. Main Features • Fully automated trading system • Level-based trade execution • Smart lot management system • Target profit auto close • M
FREE
GoldEdge BB Reversal Scalper
Vittaya Klangpimanarkart
Experts
Short Description GoldEdge Bollinger Bounce Scalper is a precision mean reversion EA designed to capture bounce entries when price stretches to the outer Bollinger Bands and shows signs of reversal. Full Description GoldEdge Bollinger Bounce Scalper is built for traders who want a structured and disciplined bounce trading system. This Expert Advisor is designed to identify short-term overextended price conditions and react when the market shows potential to return back toward balance. Instead of
FREE
Alligator Joe
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Overview Alligator Joe is a trend-alignment Expert Advisor built around the classic Alligator indicator (Jaw, Teeth, Lips). It waits for a fresh alignment of the three lines — not an alignment that has already been running for a while — then enters in the direction of that trend. Positions are closed gradually in three stages as price falls back through each line, instead of a single fixed exit. How it works The EA checks the last closed candle: are Lips, Teeth and Jaw fully aligned (bullish or
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Experts
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
Cyber Grid BB XAU Edition MT5
Jonathan Fernandes Xavier Da Silva
Experts
Cyber Grid BB — XAUUSD H1 Edition FREE Gold (XAUUSD) Expert Advisor with Bollinger Bands and Intelligent Grid Management Hello, trader! If you are looking for a free Expert Advisor to trade Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5, Cyber Grid BB was built specifically for that purpose. This EA combines Bollinger Bands volatility analysis with an intelligent grid management system, creating an automated strategy optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. Cyber Grid BB is part of the ForexDexsters family of a
FREE
Jireh Fair Value Gap EA
Jesse De Souza Ferreira
Experts
Jireh Fair Value Gap EA Free Introductory Release — Download, test and help shape the future of this project through your feedback. The Jireh Fair Value Gap Trader EA is an automated trading system that identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and executes trades when price returns to mitigate the imbalance. Designed around Smart Money Concepts (SMC), the EA combines multiple confirmation filters and advanced risk management tools to help traders automate a disciplined FVG trading strategy. Whether
FREE
Mmaa
Mohamed Mostafa Ali Ali
Experts
Mmaa Pro EA – Professional Bitcoin Trading Robot Tested & Verified on Exness – Time Range Breakout Strategy with Full Automation A specialized expert advisor built exclusively for Bitcoin. It identifies your chosen time range, tracks the highest and lowest prices, then places pending orders with precision on breakout or reversal. Advanced capital protection and instant execution. Features Included in This Version: Selectable breakout or reversal strategy. Multi-mode stop loss and take profi
FREE
Chaos Moon
Donovan Allan Barrow
Experts
Chaos Moon v11.57 — Institutional Structure Edition Chaos Moon is a strictly non-martingale, non-grid Expert Advisor built on advanced Price Action and Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Designed for serious prop-firm and retail traders, it abandons traditional lagging crossovers in favor of Higher Timeframe (HTF) trend alignment, Liquidity Structure Breaks (LSB), and Premium/Discount zone filtering. It does not chase price. It does not enter on impulse. It waits for structural confluence and inst
FREE
Jack of All Pairs V1
Zc Carcotis
Experts
Jack of All Pairs Jack of All Pairs does not use Grid or Martingale. Jack of All Pairs is a trend-following Expert Advisor built around a Bollinger Band bounce strategy filtered by a triple-timeframe trend alignment system. It is designed to trade any Forex pair or metal on MetaTrader 5, placing entries only when the market is moving in a clear, confirmed direction across three independent timeframes simultaneously. How It Works The strategy is based on a simple but powerful concept: wait for p
FREE
Steady Gain Protector
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Experts
Steady Gain Protector  is a simplified entry-level version of the Gold Rocket HFT trading system. It is designed for users who want a basic automated trading experience with fixed parameters and limited functionality. This Expert Advisor opens BUY positions only , using a dual Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover combined with short-term price momentum confirmation. The system is intended for small accounts and traders who prefer a simple structure with controlled exposure. This is our o
FREE
Adaptive Xauusd for Brokers and Prop Firms
Mauro Mazzacco
Experts
Xauusd Breakout Light is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade structured breakout opportunities on Gold while managing entries, exits, risk, break-even, trailing stop and account protection automatically. The Light version includes the complete core trading engine and is intended for users who want a simple, ready-to-use automated strategy without advanced statistical optimisation. Important setup requirement For the EA to work correctly, the timezone must be conf
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Experts
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
Adx rsi orion
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Experts
ADX RSI Orion — Smart Trend Alignment Expert Advisor ADX RSI Orion is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor that combines two of the most respected indicators in technical trading — the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) — into one intelligent and adaptive trading system. Designed for traders who want clarity and automation, this EA identifies high-probability entries only when both momentum and trend strength agree, delivering smart, data-driven dec
FREE
PA Scoring Expert Advisor
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Experts
Description (English) PA Scoring EA — Ready for Real Trading, Simple to Operate Built and maintained by a solo developer. If you find it useful, please Like/Share to support future updates ️ Key Features Automated entries from price-behavior signals filtered by a Trend Filter Flexible risk: Fixed lot (default) or Risk % per trade Profit locking with no SL rollback : start at Break-Even, then tighten via ATR/STEP/RATIO modes Works on Netting/Hedging accounts with netting-safe lot capping Va
FREE
Trend Master GOLD
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Trend Master Gold EA is an automated trading software designed for use on the MQL5 platform. This Expert Advisor uses a trend-following strategy to identify trading opportunities in the gold market. The EA is designed to work on the 5M timeframe. The Trend Master Gold EA uses a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify potential trade setups. The EA is equipped with an advanced money management system that helps to minimize risk and maximize profits. The EA also
FREE
Gold Bulls Power Trader
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 910440109 Main Ch
FREE
Copilot Trend ATR EA Test Version
Sipho Excellent Mavuso
Experts
Copilot Trend ATR Lite Full version (unrestricted): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175467 This is a limited version of the Copilot Trend ATR EA designed for testing and evaluation before purchasing the full version. The system is built for automated multi-symbol trading using structured execution and ATR-based logic. Multi-symbol trading engine Automatic trade execution Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit Smart trade management No manual intervention required This version al
FREE
King Experts V2
Craig Alden Matteo
Experts
King_Expert EA - Professional Trading System Overview King_Expert EA is a sophisticated automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend-following strategies with intelligent risk management. The EA uses a multi-layered approach to identify high-probability trading opportunities while incorporating advanced features like grid averaging and dynamic position management. Core Trading Strategy Primary Signal Generation EMA Crossover System : Uses dual Exponential Moving Averages (21/50
FREE
Shogun FX
Gonzalo Javier Bardesio Grana
Experts
El EA opera el par USDJPY en temporalidad H1. Parametros configurables y completamente optimizables a cada estrategia o gestion del riesgo Solicite archivo .set para FTMO DEMO.  No utiliza grid, hedging, martingale, etc. Cada operacion con SL y TP.  limite de perdida diaria y total para desafios. Realice la optimizacion de cada set en base a su broker o solicite ayuda para cada caso. 
FREE
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro
Kwaku Appenteng Wiredu
Experts
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro – Expert Advisor for Breakout Trading UsdJpy RangeBot Pro is a breakout-based Expert Advisor developed for the USDJPY pair. It identifies trading opportunities during the early hours of the London session by analyzing a defined range and executing pending orders above or below it. The EA applies fixed logic, clear visual elements, and built-in risk controls. This tool is designed for disciplined breakout trading without the use of breakeven, martingale, or grid systems.
FREE
Grid Hlevel MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.56 (34)
Experts
MT4 version |  Valable ZigZag Indicator  |   FAQ The  Grid HLevel  Expert Advisor is perfect for those traders who want to make a stable profit in the Forex market every month. The Expert Advisor works  according to  the averaging strategy and I suggest you to use it correctly. To use it "correctly" means to open trades with averaging in the reversal point of the market and trade only in the direction of a global trend. As for the direction of the main trend, I suggest to determine it by the in
FREE
Neuro Edge
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (4)
Experts
Please give review to support development of this Expert Advisor NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior. Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions. NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets. ️ Core Features: Adaptive Trend Detection
FREE
Neural network 2 Moving Averages
Vladimir Mikhailov
5 (6)
Experts
A neural network Expert Advisor based on two moving averages with the training mode. Train the Expert Advisor on selected examples and make a profit in real life. The EA can work on any instrument and in any timeframe. Trading Algorithm of the EA Two moving averages are analyzed by the neural network core, which produces commands to buy or sell. the values of two moving averages, fast (FMA) and slow (SMA), are provided to the first layer, at the second layer it calculates two neurons responsibl
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (23)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (37)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.62 (21)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (212)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
More from author
Failed Auction
Giorgi Abuladze
Indicators
Failed Auction — Professional Failed Auction Detection MT5 Version 1.05  The Problem With Volume in CFDs Every serious trader understands that volume is the lifeblood of market analysis. It is the one variable that reveals intention behind price movement. Yet the vast majority of CFD instruments — indices, forex pairs, commodities — operate without access to centralized exchange volume. What brokers provide is tick volume: a raw count of price changes per bar, devoid of directional context. Most
FREE
DSP Trend
Giorgi Abuladze
Indicators
DSP State-Space Trend Engine You don't need another signal. You need clarity.  *READ THE DESCRIPTION, THIS IS NOT A BUY/SELL INDICATOR* Most tools on the market will hand you an arrow and a prayer. We don't do that. We don't promise you wins. We don't sell dreams. We built a machine — and we're handing you the keys. The DSP State-Space Trend Engine   is an institutional-grade confluence and trend regime system engineered from the ground up using proprietary digital signal processing architecture
FREE
Big Trades
Giorgi Abuladze
5 (1)
Indicators
Big Trades — Institutional Order Flow Detection for MetaTrader 5 Big Trades is an order flow indicator for MetaTrader 5 that detects and visualizes statistically significant volume prints on CFD instruments in real time, helping traders identify when large, non-retail activity is present on the chart. How It Works MetaTrader 5 does not provide native order flow tools, and CFD traders work with broker-side tick data rather than a consolidated tape. Big Trades processes the raw tick stream and bui
Volume Proxy
Giorgi Abuladze
Indicators
Volume Proxy A synthetic order flow indicator for CFD traders on XAUUSD, NAS100, and US30. --- What It Does CFD and synthetic markets on MetaTrader 5 do not provide real volume data. The standard tick volume that most traders rely on only counts price updates — it reveals nothing about the actual buying and selling pressure behind a move. This leaves retail traders unable to distinguish genuine institutional activity from ordinary market noise. Volume Proxy addresses this directly. It synthesi
FREE
Quantum Sentinel MT5
Giorgi Abuladze
Experts
Quantum Sentinel — Grid EA for XAUUSD (Gold) A grid that thinks before it trades. Most grid robots fail for one reason: they keep adding size into a losing move with no real brake, and sooner or later the account pays for it. Quantum Sentinel was built from the opposite philosophy. It is a trend-aligned, non-martingale grid engineered around a single obsession: keeping drawdown small and bounded while a disciplined sequence of trades does the compounding. It is designed to behave the way a prop
FREE
Garch
Giorgi Abuladze
Indicators
GARCH(1,1) Volatility Estimator This indicator provides a computational implementation of the Generalized Autoregressive Conditional Heteroskedasticity (GARCH) model of order (1,1). It is designed to estimate the current volatility of a financial asset by factoring in both past shocks and previous variance estimates. Unlike standard moving averages, this model accounts for "volatility clustering"—the phenomenon where large price changes tend to be followed by further large changes. It's basicall
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review