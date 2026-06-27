Jasper

JASPER AI is optimized for XAUUSD [Cent Account].

Recommended Timeframe: M1
Forward tested and running on live account(s).
Read-Only Logins also provided in images.

Minimum deposit: 25,000 cents [$250].

— Survives high volatility efficiently
— Always upward sloping equity curve
— Smart Averaging & Martingale combined with Hedge Protection

REAL ACCOUNT STATS HERE:
Scroll Down for Read-Only Logins and MyFxBook Stats

IMPORTANT — Please read before running:
Default settings are configured for validation purposes only. Always load XAUUSD preset from inputs before live trading. Also select 3-digit broker preset if you use 3-digit broker. 

Attached: Backtest report covering the most volatile XAU period [01 Oct 2025 onwards].


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4.77 (52)
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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