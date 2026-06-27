Jasper
- Experts
-
- Version: 15.0
- Updated: 27 June 2026
- Activations: 5
JASPER AI is optimized for XAUUSD [Cent Account].
Recommended Timeframe: M1
Forward tested and running on live account(s).
Read-Only Logins also provided in images.
Minimum deposit: 25,000 cents [$250].
— Survives high volatility efficiently
— Always upward sloping equity curve
— Smart Averaging & Martingale combined with Hedge Protection
REAL ACCOUNT STATS HERE:
Scroll Down for Read-Only Logins and MyFxBook Stats
IMPORTANT — Please read before running:
Default settings are configured for validation purposes only. Always load XAUUSD preset from inputs before live trading. Also select 3-digit broker preset if you use 3-digit broker.
Attached: Backtest report covering the most volatile XAU period [01 Oct 2025 onwards].