Jasper

JASPER AI is optimized for XAUUSD [Cent Account].

Recommended Timeframe: M1
Forward tested and running on live account(s).
Read-Only Logins also provided in images.

Minimum deposit: 25,000 cents [$250].

— Survives high volatility efficiently
— Always upward sloping equity curve
— Smart Averaging & Martingale combined with Hedge Protection

REAL ACCOUNT STATS HERE:
Scroll Down for Read-Only Logins and MyFxBook Stats

IMPORTANT — Please read before running:
Default settings are configured for validation purposes only. Always load XAUUSD preset from inputs before live trading. Also select 3-digit broker preset if you use 3-digit broker. 

Attached: Backtest report covering the most volatile XAU period [01 Oct 2025 onwards].


Рекомендуем также
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Эксперты
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
NextGen Microstructure
Yoga Pratama Sukandar
Эксперты
Only For XAUUSD and Hedging Account Livestream on : Myfxbook Account The EA’s strategy is sensitive to market microstructure.  Its design is trend- and momentum-aware , with filters to prevent trades in inactive or risky periods, but default thresholds are permissive, so some trades likely occur in marginal conditions. Risk Management: EA has ATR-based SL, multi-layer position risk control, spread and time filters. Advanced AI Integration: ONNX gate and microstructure indicators help filter lo
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Эксперты
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Account Turbo Flip Pro
Adrian Titilincu
Эксперты
Feel free to contact me for XAUUSD setfiles. Watch more videos to reveal ATF PRO during backtesting: - [ XAUUSD ] ->  Account Turbo Flip Pro EA - XAUUSD - [ GBPUSD ] ->   Account Turbo Flip Pro EA - GBPUSD Account Turbo Flip Pro: Configuration Guide To ensure optimal performance, please refer to this guide when configuring your EA settings. 1. Visual Settings Show Panel: Toggles the visibility of the on-chart graphical user interface dashboard. Top Labels Font Color: Determines the color matri
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
BTC Master Pro — ваш надежный инструмент для дисциплинированной торговли Bitcoin. Новая версия теперь усилена искусственным интеллектом OpenAI , обеспечивая более точное исполнение сделок и улучшенную фильтрацию торговых сигналов в условиях высокой волатильности крипторынка. Этот профессиональный торговый робот разработан специально для торговли Bitcoin (BTCUSD) на платформе MetaTrader 5 , с акцентом на структурированное исполнение, контролируемую нагрузку на депозит и интеллектуальное управлени
Simplify Trader VX MT5 Automated Gold EA
Rabi Oudani
Эксперты
SIMPLIFY TRADER VX Automated Gold Trading EA for XAUUSD Simplify Trader VX is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to trade with discipline, structure, and strict risk control. The EA operates on the H1 timeframe and uses a multi-filter decision engine to avoid low-quality trades and unstable market conditions. It is built for long-term use, not aggressive or high-risk trading styles. PRICING INFORMATION Current Price: $299 Note: The price may increase to $49
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Эксперты
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  - уникальный советник, который может торговать по сигналам  MT5 индикатора Matrix Arrow  с помощью торговой панели на графике, вручную или на 100% автоматически.  Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX), Индекс товарного канала (CCI), Классические свечи Heiken Ashi, Скользящая средняя, Дивергенция схождения скользящих
Quantum Grid AI Trader
Shu Kai Shang
Эксперты
Quantum Grid AI Trader MT5 — Профессиональная интеллектуальная сеточная торговая система для XAUUSD (золото) Quantum Grid AI Trader MT5 — это профессиональный интеллектуальный сеточный торговый Expert Advisor (EA), специально разработанный для XAUUSD (золото). Он объединяет адаптивную логику нескольких стратегий и полную систему управления рисками, обеспечивая стабильную и отличную работу на боковых рынках при одновременном балансе эффективного использования капитала и строгого контроля рисков.
PullBackSniper
Fernando Da Silva Candido
Эксперты
PullBackSniper PullBackSniper is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, focused on pullback trading, market structure confirmation, and precise entries near relevant technical zones. The robot was designed to search for trading opportunities after price corrections, avoiding impulsive entries and attempting to operate only when there is confluence between a technical level, market context, price rejection, and a valid entry trigger. The main logic of the system is to identify important ch
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Realza Grid Scalper Pro Mt5
Ricardo Rene Realza Ylarraga
Эксперты
REALZA GOLD GRID PRO MT5   Автоматизируйте торговлю XAUUSD (ЗОЛОТО) с точностью, мощью и профессиональной стратегией Realza Gold Grid Pro MT5 — это торговый робот (Expert Advisor), разработанный для трейдеров, которые хотят получать стабильные результаты на рынке золота (XAUUSD), используя продвинутую стратегию Grid + интеллектуальное управление позициями. Этот робот полностью автоматический: анализирует рынок в реальном времени, открывает несколько сделок и управляет ими для максимизации приб
Breakthrough Level EA
Khalakuzzaman Shaon
Эксперты
Level EA – Intelligent Price Level Trading for MetaTrader 5  Level EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify and trade high-probability market levels using an embedded proprietary level detection engine. Unlike conventional EAs that rely on external custom indicators, Level EA performs all calculations internally, making installation simple, execution faster, and trading more reliable. Built for traders who value precision, flexibility, and automation
VHV Trend U
Hadi Sadek
Эксперты
LAUNCH PROMO -- Buy One EA, if you like it, put feedback and get the second for Free This is the opposite EA of my other EA "VHV Trend D" This EA is based on Up Trends with a customized intelligent algorithm in combination with RSI .  Not too many parameters, it is very simple to use. Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867539 Recommended Time Frame is H1. Recommended Currency Pair : any currency pair can work (Tested on EURUSD) Amount: 100 $ Fixed Lot, default 0.1 - you can change a
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Эксперты
GoldenRatioX — Скальпинг на золоте, доведённый до идеала GoldenRatioX — это мощная и интуитивная платформа для высокоскоростной торговли золотом, созданная специально для скальперов и активных трейдеров, работающих на грани секунд и стремящихся выжать максимум из каждого движения цены. После покупки обязательно свяжитесь со мной для получения настроек. Почему именно золото? Золото — это не просто актив. Это высоколиквидный и волатильный инструмент с чёткими уровнями, идеально подходящий для ска
Sharp Edge
Md Wakiluzzaman Raz
Эксперты
Sharp Edge EA Sharp Edge EA is an automated trading system developed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. The EA utilizes a pure price action strategy, focusing on market structure and volatility patterns rather than traditional lagging indicators. It is designed to adapt to the current liquidity and price behavior of the precious metals market. Trading Strategy The core logic of Sharp Edge EA is based on structural price analysis. The algorithm identifies key levels and momentum shifts t
XGen Scalper MT5
Burak Baltaci
Эксперты
XGen Scalper MT5 — профессиональная автоматическая торговая система XGen Scalper — это передовой экспертный советник, который сочетает в себе передовую алгоритмическую структуру и проверенный технический анализ, обеспечивая стабильные результаты на всех рынках. Эта мощная торговая система бесперебойно работает с валютными парами, драгоценными металлами, такими как золото и серебро, криптовалютами и индексами сырьевых товаров. Передовая алгоритмическая технология Запатентованный алгоритм скан
Goldmost MT5
Hongliang Ding
Эксперты
Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
AlgoFusion FX
Salvatore Caligiuri
5 (2)
Эксперты
AlgoFusion FX – это продвинутый Советник (Expert Advisor, EA) , предназначенный для трейдеров, стремящихся к надежному, диверсифицированному и мультистратегическому подходу к алгоритмической торговле. Разработанный для исключительного управления рисками, адаптации к рынку и оптимизации производительности, этот EA интегрирует сложные количественные модели и алгоритмы машинного обучения для повышения прибыльности в постоянно меняющихся рыночных условиях. Будь вы институциональным трейдером или час
Basket Trend Pullback Pro
Widianto Pramana
Эксперты
Overview BTP Pro  (Basket Trend Pullback)  is a fully automated trading robot that continuously monitors the market and opens trades only when conditions are favorable. The EA analyzes market structure across two timeframes to identify the overall trend direction, then patiently waits for the right moment when price temporarily moves against the trend — a pullback — before entering a position in the direction of the main trend. Once a trade is open, the EA manages it intelligently: if the market
DeepNero Xtreme Pro MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Эксперты
================================================== DeepNero Xtreme Pro MT5 (Market Edition) ================================================== DeepNero Xtreme Pro MT5 is a highly stable, quantitative Expert Advisor engineered around integrated Neural Network decision models (ONNX). Designed for consistent algorithmic execution, this system evaluates 10 unique internal market metrics before validating any trade. It eliminates human emotion by relying entirely on rigorously pre-trained intellige
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Эксперты
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Renko Logic
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Эксперты
MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
BitcoinQuasar
Krzysztof Sitko
5 (1)
Эксперты
BitcoinQuasar - Advanced SMC Algorithmic Trading System BitcoinQuasar is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the cryptocurrency market, with a primary focus and optimization for BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe . The system is built on strict Smart Money Concepts (SMC), pure price action, and the strategic placement of pending orders to capitalize on key liquidity levels and market structure shifts. Core Trading Principles: NO GRID - The system does not build overlapping grid ne
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.4 (10)
Эксперты
“Два эксперта по одной цене: залог Вашего успеха!” Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert в одном EA.   Live signal Текущая цена является временной, пока действует акция, вскоре цена будет повышена. Окончательная цена: 5000$ По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров, следующая цена -->> 1120 $ Добро пожаловать на рынок нефти марки Brent Советник Brent Oil разработан для точной и гибкой работы на волатильных энергетических рынках. Brent Oil - это не просто система, это
SHR Auto Robot
Damrongwit Kongtong
Эксперты
SHR Auto Robot is an advanced AI-powered Grid, Recovery, and Hedge Expert Advisor designed to help traders manage market volatility with greater flexibility and control. The system combines adaptive ATR-based grid spacing, intelligent trend filtering, automatic basket profit management, and dynamic recovery logic to respond to changing market conditions. With features such as Quick Entry, Fixed-Price Recovery Lock, Critical Hedge Protection, and Break-Even Auto Lot calculation, the EA is built
Infinity Trader EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.35 (37)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI , providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fund
Gold N Forex Scalping Assistant
Thoriq Al Jabar
Эксперты
Gold N Forex Scalping Assistant - Premium Grid & Range Trading Console Gold N Forex Scalping Assistant is a powerful, lightweight, and semi-automatic trading utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . Built with 100% pure object-oriented MQL5 compliant code, this assistant provides traders with an intuitive interactive visual control panel to execute and manage structured grid/scalping strategies inside custom ranges with zero terminal lag . Instead of relying on rigid fully automate
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв