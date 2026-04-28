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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Eldorium Risk 5
Ramil Kireev

Eldorium Risk 5

Ramil Kireev
Ramil Kireev

Ramil Kireev

8 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
1 / 190 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 231%
Alpari-MT5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
194
Profit Trades:
158 (81.44%)
Loss Trades:
36 (18.56%)
Best trade:
65.94 USD
Worst trade:
-83.29 USD
Gross Profit:
1 833.14 USD (123 617 pips)
Gross Loss:
-665.44 USD (47 357 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (171.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
363.15 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
5.85%
Max deposit load:
11.70%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.45
Long Trades:
163 (84.02%)
Short Trades:
31 (15.98%)
Profit Factor:
2.75
Expected Payoff:
6.02 USD
Average Profit:
11.60 USD
Average Loss:
-18.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-260.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-260.37 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
18.34%
Annual Forecast:
222.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.18 USD
Maximal:
262.36 USD (16.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.96% (262.36 USD)
By Equity:
17.05% (232.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 194
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 76K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +65.94 USD
Worst trade: -83 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +171.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -260.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
0.00 × 15
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 10
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 44
ICMarkets-MT5
0.26 × 180
Exness-MT5Real
0.37 × 30
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.73 × 256
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.89 × 305
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.20 × 46
Alpari-MT5
1.89 × 634
FusionMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.62 × 29
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
2.88 × 8
ForexChief-MT5
3.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 27
Exness-MT5Real31
5.21 × 14
Exness-MT5Real5
6.45 × 119
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.54 × 48
GBEbrokers-LIVE
7.13 × 40
19 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

The account is managed by Eldorium. Default settings with a risk level of 5.
This is NOT an aggressive scalper and NOT a Martingale strategy that produces a nice-looking chart for a month and then wipes out the account.
Eldorium is an institutional approach to mean reversion.
The system features strict stop-losses, equity protection, and trend filtering from higher time frames.

What to expect from a signal:

  • Sideways periods: the system may go weeks without making trades or hover around zero while waiting for ideal conditions.
  • Safety: you won’t wake up to find your deposit wiped out by a black swan event.
  • Slow but secure capital growth over the long term.
  • Suitable for serious investors seeking diversification.
No reviews
2026.07.27 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 13:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.09 18:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.08 08:22
No swaps are charged
2026.07.08 08:22
No swaps are charged
2026.07.07 08:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.03 08:07
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.23 14:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.22 17:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.28 15:07
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:3000
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Eldorium Risk 5
30 USD per month
231%
1
190
USD
1.7K
USD
29
100%
194
81%
6%
2.75
6.02
USD
17%
1:500
Copy

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