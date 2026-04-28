- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
194
Profit Trades:
158 (81.44%)
Loss Trades:
36 (18.56%)
Best trade:
65.94 USD
Worst trade:
-83.29 USD
Gross Profit:
1 833.14 USD (123 617 pips)
Gross Loss:
-665.44 USD (47 357 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (171.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
363.15 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
5.85%
Max deposit load:
11.70%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.45
Long Trades:
163 (84.02%)
Short Trades:
31 (15.98%)
Profit Factor:
2.75
Expected Payoff:
6.02 USD
Average Profit:
11.60 USD
Average Loss:
-18.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-260.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-260.37 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
18.34%
Annual Forecast:
222.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.18 USD
Maximal:
262.36 USD (16.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.96% (262.36 USD)
By Equity:
17.05% (232.58 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|194
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|76K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +65.94 USD
Worst trade: -83 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +171.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -260.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|0.00 × 15
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 10
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.07 × 44
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.26 × 180
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.37 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.73 × 256
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.89 × 305
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.20 × 46
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.89 × 634
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.62 × 29
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|2.88 × 8
|
ForexChief-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 27
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|5.21 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|6.45 × 119
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 48
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|7.13 × 40
The account is managed by Eldorium. Default settings with a risk level of 5.
This is NOT an aggressive scalper and NOT a Martingale strategy that produces a nice-looking chart for a month and then wipes out the account.
Eldorium is an institutional approach to mean reversion.
The system features strict stop-losses, equity protection, and trend filtering from higher time frames.
What to expect from a signal:
- Sideways periods: the system may go weeks without making trades or hover around zero while waiting for ideal conditions.
- Safety: you won’t wake up to find your deposit wiped out by a black swan event.
- Slow but secure capital growth over the long term.
- Suitable for serious investors seeking diversification.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
231%
1
190
USD
USD
1.7K
USD
USD
29
100%
194
81%
6%
2.75
6.02
USD
USD
17%
1:500