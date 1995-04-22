Eldorium

An intelligent Expert Advisor for gold (XAU/USD), built specifically for traders who want stable trading without the risk of blowing the account.

Unlike most robots, Eldorium does not chase profit at any cost. It features a multi-level capital protection system that includes Equity Guard, loss streak protection, a sharp volatility spike filter (ATR Spike Filter), a directional impulse guard (Impulse Guard) and an automatic news filter.

  • The advisor does not use the Martingale strategy.
  • Safety: You won’t wake up to find your deposit wiped out by a black swan event.
  • Slow but secure capital growth over the long term.
  • The advisor may go weeks without making any trades or hover around zero while waiting for ideal conditions.
  • Suitable for serious investors seeking diversification.

Thanks to adaptive ATR-based logic, separate parameter sets for bullish and bearish markets, and well-tuned filters, Eldorium performs confidently in any market conditions and is equally suited for regular accounts and prop firms.

Live signal / Risk 5

Live signal / Risk 2


Key advantages:

  • Multi-level risk management system:
    - Auto Lot — automatic position size calculation based on account balance and the defined risk percentage.
    - Adaptive risk via Bollinger Bands on equity (Equity BB Control) — the EA analyzes the balance curve over the last closed baskets and automatically adjusts risk in the "oversold"/"overbought" zones of its own equity curve.
    - Equity Guard — drawdown monitoring. When the critical limit is reached, trading is forcefully paused for a set number of hours.
    - Loss Streak Cooldown — a "cooldown" system. After a series of losses, the EA takes a break to wait out an unfavorable market phase.
    - ATR Spike Filter — full blocking of market entries during abnormal volatility spikes.
    - Impulse Guard — directional impulse protection based on higher timeframes (H1/H4): blocks entries and add-ons against a strong impulse move.

  • Separate logic for bullish and bearish markets.
    The EA determines the global market regime (bullish/bearish) using a trend moving average and applies completely independent sets of strategy and position-management parameters for each regime — indicators, filters, grid, take profits and stops are configured separately.

  • Dynamic targets.
    A unique take-profit time-decay system. If price takes too long to reach the target (the position hold time in bars is exceeded), the EA gradually reduces the Take Profit level to close a "stuck" basket faster at breakeven or a minimal profit, freeing up margin.

  • Phased Evacuation.
    Starting from a defined grid leg, the EA sets a tight common take profit on the two most recent orders and, as soon as they close, "takes with it" the very first (oldest) order of the basket — this helps to gently unload the grid and free up margin during prolonged moves.

  • Powerful built-in market filters:
    - MTF Guard — intelligent trade filtering by the global trend on a higher timeframe. Prohibits trading against a strong macro trend or limits the number of add-ons.
    - Tick Volume Filter — a tick volume filter that blocks entries on an abnormally empty or overheated market.
    - News Filter — a fully automatic news filter. It avoids important macroeconomic events by blocking trading before and after their release (in the tester it uses a built-in calendar for the period 01.01.2017–01.10.2026).

  • Time management and optimization.
    Deep optimization of the algorithm for working with the close of the one-minute candle allows fast and accurate testing in "OHLC on M1" mode. Built-in functions limit trading time by a list of excluded hours and force-close trades on Friday (with a prior move to breakeven) to protect against weekend gaps.


EA parameters:

Risk (Risk management)

  • Risk per Trade (%) — risk percentage per series of trades.
  • Enable BB Control on Equity — enable adaptive risk adjustment via Bollinger Bands built on the balance curve.
  • BB Period (closed baskets) — BB period over the last closed baskets.
  • BB Deviation — deviation for the Bollinger Bands on equity.
  • Risk Multiplier if Balance < Lower Band — risk multiplier when balance is below the lower band ("oversold" zone).
  • Risk Multiplier if Balance > Upper Band — risk multiplier when balance is above the upper band ("overbought" zone).

General Settings

  • Working Timeframe — working timeframe (M15 recommended).
  • Max Spread (in pips) — maximum allowed spread for opening positions.
  • Max Slippage (in pips) — maximum slippage in pips.
  • Sync to M1 bar — synchronize calculations with the M1 candle close (significantly speeds up and improves the accuracy of testing in OHLC M1 mode).
  • Magic Number — unique identifier for the EA's trades.
  • Trade Comment — comment attached to orders.
  • Info Panel — enable/disable the on-chart information panel.

Prop Firm Mode

  • Enable Prop Mode — enable prop firm mode. All related limits become active.
  • Reset saved prop statistics on init — reset all stored prop-mode statistics (daily anchor, peak balance/equity) when the EA restarts.
  • Risk per Trade in prop mode (%) — overrides the standard Risk per Trade when prop mode is active.
  • Daily loss limit (%) — maximum allowed loss per trading day.
  • Use equity for daily loss — when enabled, the daily loss is calculated from equity (includes floating profit/loss).
  • Daily reset hour (server time) — the server-time hour at which the daily loss counter is reset.
  • Close all positions when daily loss is hit — immediately close all open positions when the daily loss limit is reached.
  • Maximum overall loss (%) — maximum overall account drawdown.
  • Overall drawdown mode — overall drawdown calculation mode (static or trailing from the peak).
  • Use equity for overall DD — when enabled, the overall drawdown is calculated from equity; when disabled, from balance.
  • Close all positions when overall loss is hit — immediately close all positions when the maximum overall drawdown limit is reached.
  • Maximum additional positions in prop mode — limits the number of grid add-ons in prop mode.
Trend Alignment Module (Trend detection)
  • Trend Alignment Timeframe — timeframe used to determine the global trend.
  • Trend MA Period — SMA period used to classify the market as bullish or bearish.
  • Enable Bullish trend — allow opening new baskets in the bullish regime.
  • Enable Bearish trend — allow opening new baskets in the bearish regime.

Strategy Parameters (separate sets for bullish and bearish trend)

  • Bollinger Bands Period / Deviation — period and deviation for the Bollinger Bands indicator (channel boundary detection).
  • Bollinger Bands Min / Max Width (in ATR) — Bollinger Bands channel width filter in ATR units (protection against trading in an overly narrow flat or an overly wide chaos).
  • ATR / ADX Period — periods of the ATR and ADX indicators.
  • ADX Maximum Value — maximum ADX value (filters out an overly strong non-retracing trend).
  • ADX Minimum Value — minimum ADX value (cuts off a completely "dead" market with no movement).
  • RSI Period / Pattern & Extreme Levels — fine-tuning of the RSI period and levels (Buy / Sell, Max Buy / Min Sell, Extreme Buy / Extreme Sell) for detecting buy/sell entry patterns.
  • Trend SMA Period — period of the trend moving average used to determine the local trend.

Position Management (separate sets for bullish and bearish trend)

  • Maximum Additional Positions — maximum number of additional averaging legs (0 — no averaging).
  • Add Step (in ATR) — base step between basket orders, calculated dynamically based on ATR.
  • Add Step Multiplier — step expansion multiplier for each subsequent grid leg (helps to stretch the grid during a strong non-retracing move).
  • Smart Add Leg — smart averaging. When enabled, the EA waits for a reversal candle to form before opening a new leg.
  • Take Profit (Single / Grid) in ATR — take-profit size for a single trade and for a basket of orders (in ATR units).
  • Individual Take Profit for all orders — individual take-profit mode for each grid order (0 = disabled, a common TP is used).
  • Stop Loss (in ATR) — hard stop loss on the entire basket of trades.
  • Max Bars to Hold Position — maximum position hold time (in bars of the working TF) before forced closing.
  • Enable Take Profit Decay — enable dynamic moving (reduction) of the Take Profit toward the current price if a position is held for too long.
  • TP Decay Start Bars / Duration — from which bar to start moving the TP and over how many bars to reduce it to the minimum.
  • Minimum TP Decay Factor — minimum size of the remaining TP (e.g., 0.35 = 35% of the original TP size remains).

Phased Evacuation

  • Enable Phased evacuation — enable the phased grid-unloading mechanism.
  • Start from step — the grid leg from which evacuation is activated.
  • TP for last two orders (in ATR) — tight common take profit for the two most recent orders (in ATR units).
  • Close first order together with last two — close the very first (oldest) order of the basket together with the last two.

Trading Session

  • Broker GMT Offset (Winter / Summer) — winter and summer offset of your broker's time relative to GMT. Required for correct testing of the news filter on history!
  • Excluded Hours — list of hours (comma-separated) during which trading is prohibited.
  • Close Positions on Friday — force-close all positions on Friday (protection against gaps).
  • Friday Breakeven Start Hour — the Friday hour from which positions are moved to breakeven.
  • Friday Hard Close Hour — the Friday hour at which positions are force-closed.

News Filter

  • Enable News Filter — enable automatic news filtering (uses the built-in MT5 calendar on live accounts and its own database in the tester, loaded for the period 01.01.2017–01.10.2026).
  • Block Before / After News (hours) — time to prohibit trading before and after a news release (in hours).
  • Use High Importance Only — consider only high-importance (red) news.

    Global Trend Filter / MTF Guard

    • Enable Higher Timeframe Trend Filter — enable trade filtering by the trend on a higher timeframe.
    • Trend Timeframe / SMA Period — timeframe and SMA period for the higher trend (e.g., H4 and period 300).
    • Strict Mode — strict mode. If  true , entries against the higher trend are completely prohibited.
    • Maximum additional positions — when strict mode is off, limits the maximum number of add-ons against the higher trend (allows softly working out local pullbacks).

    Impulse Guard

    • Enable impulse protection — enable directional protection against strong impulse moves.
    • Main / Second impulse timeframe — main and additional timeframes for impulse analysis (e.g., H1 and H4).
    • Impulse MA / ATR / ADX Period — periods of the indicators used to evaluate impulse strength.
    • ADX level / Distance from MA (ATR) / Consecutive bars / ATR spike — thresholds that form the resulting "impulse score" (trend strength by ADX, price distance from the MA in ATR, number of same-direction candles and the ATR spike).
    • Score to activate guard — the resulting score (0..100) at which the guard triggers.
    • Block new entries during impulse — block new entries during an impulse.
    • Directional Guard: block only against impulse — block only trades against the impulse direction.
    • Anti-Add Guard: block averaging against impulse — prohibit add-ons against the impulse.

    Tick Volume Filter

    • Enable Tick Volume Filter — enable tick volume analysis.
    • Volume MA Period — period for calculating the average volume.
    • Max / Min Volume Multiplier — blocking multipliers. The EA will not enter the market if the current volume is abnormally high (a spike) or abnormally low (a dead flat).

      ATR Spike Filter

      • Enable ATR Spike Filter — enable protection against abnormal volatility (e.g., sudden crisis moves).
      • Long-term ATR Period / Multiplier — comparison of the current ATR with a long period. If the current one is X times larger than the average — trading is blocked.

      Equity Guard

      • Enable Equity Guard — enable funds protection.
      • Maximum Equity Drawdown (%) — when this drawdown from the local maximum is reached, trading is paused.
      • Pause After Equity Guard (hours) — pause duration after the protection triggers (in hours).
      • Min Balance to activate — minimum account balance at which the filter is active.

      Loss Streak Cooldown

      • Enable Loss Streak Cooldown — enable algorithm cooldown after drawdowns.
      • Maximum Consecutive Losses — how many baskets in a row must close at a loss to activate the protection.
      • Cooldown Duration (hours) — for how many hours to completely freeze trading to wait out a market phase that is "wrong" for the EA.


      Recommendations:

      • !!! When testing, be sure to correctly specify the winter and summer offset of your broker's time relative to GMT. This is needed for the correct operation of the trading-hours and news filters.
      • Any timeframe – the EA will determine it automatically.
      • Symbol - gold (XAUUSD).
      • Recommended broker/account - Hedging with a low spread.
      • Recommended deposit - from $1000.
      • The default settings (with risk 2) are reliable. For more aggressive operation, increase the risk.
      • You can test and optimize in OHLC mode, since all position opens/closes are based on the close of the M1 bar (can be disabled in the settings).
      • Before using on a real account, be sure to test the EA in the strategy tester. On the same account you will be trading with.
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      Thierry Ouellet
      4.95 (22)
      专家
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      Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
      4.44 (132)
      专家
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      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.96 (214)
      专家
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      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (3)
      专家
      更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
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      Chen Jia Qi
      4.47 (17)
      专家
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      TICK STACK LTD
      5 (8)
      专家
      Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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      Vladimir Lekhovitser
      3.43 (28)
      专家
      实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
      Cortex IDX
      Vladimir Mametov
      专家
      这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
      XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      5 (4)
      专家
      XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
      Pulse Engine
      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      4.06 (36)
      专家
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      Quantum Emperor MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.86 (506)
      专家
      介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
      Nexorion Initium Novum EA
      Valentina Zhuchkova
      4.23 (26)
      专家
      NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
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      Adam Hrncir
      4.83 (46)
      专家
      Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
      XG Gold Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.33 (112)
      专家
      The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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      Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
      4.64 (47)
      专家
      Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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      Andrii Soma
      5 (2)
      专家
      SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
      The Gold Space
      Ayush V Jain
      5 (3)
      专家
      Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
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      Farzad Saadatinia
      4 (4)
      专家
      SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
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      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      4.5 (20)
      专家
      更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
      Fantastic 4 MT5
      Fan Yang
      3 (2)
      专家
      Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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