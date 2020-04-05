GoldEMA12

Read the Full Description Before Using This EA

EMA11 EA is an intelligent automated trading system designed to identify and trade market trends with precision and consistency. Built around trend-following principles, the Expert Advisor continuously analyzes market conditions and executes trades automatically whenever its trading criteria are met. The system is designed to remove emotional decision-making from trading while providing a structured and disciplined approach to market participation.

The EA combines trend analysis, market confirmation techniques, and advanced trade management to help traders take advantage of opportunities across Forex, Gold, Indices, and Cryptocurrency markets. Once attached to a chart and properly configured, EMA11 EA monitors price movements in real time, opening and managing positions without requiring constant supervision from the user.

Risk management is a core part of the system. EMA11 EA includes multiple layers of protection designed to help preserve trading capital during unfavorable market conditions. The EA can automatically manage stop losses, secure profits as trades move into positive territory, and apply intelligent position management techniques to adapt to changing market environments.

To improve trade quality, the system incorporates various market filters that help avoid unfavorable trading conditions such as excessive spread, low market activity, and periods of extreme volatility. These filters work together to ensure that trades are only taken when market conditions are considered suitable according to the strategy's rules.

EMA11 EA also provides flexibility for traders with different risk appetites and account sizes. Its customizable settings allow users to adjust trading parameters to match their personal preferences while maintaining the core strategy logic. Whether used on a personal computer or a VPS for uninterrupted operation, the EA is optimized for stable and efficient performance on MetaTrader 5.

The system has been developed for traders who prefer a fully automated solution capable of analyzing, executing, and managing trades independently. By combining trend recognition, trade management, and capital protection into a single package, EMA11 EA aims to provide a reliable tool for traders seeking a systematic approach to the financial markets.

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users are strongly encouraged to test the EA on a demo account and familiarize themselves with its settings before trading on a live account.

NOTE: Recommended Broker is DERIV (Make Point and Spread Adjustment for Exness and other brokers)

For the best performance, this EA is optimized for DERIV. If you use a different broker, be sure to adjust the Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), and Spread Points settings to match your broker's trading conditions, as differences in spreads and symbol specifications may affect the EA's performance.


EMA11 Trading Bot User Manual

Overview
EMA11 is an automated trading bot designed exclusively for Deriv accounts. The bot combines
EMA trend analysis, market structure validation, volume confirmation, key level filtering, H4
market condition analysis, news filtering, and advanced risk management techniques to

identify and manage trading opportunities.

The system uses multiple layers of protection including drawdown protection, daily risk limits,
recovery mode, martingale options, break-even management, trailing stops, and session-based
trading controls. These features are designed to help preserve capital while maintaining

consistent trading activity.

The bot is suitable for traders who prefer automated trade execution with built-in risk controls

and flexible money management settings.


Parameters

Risk Settings

  • Lot Size: Defines the starting trade size used by the bot.
  • Dynamic Lots: Automatically adjusts lot size based on account growth and performance.
  • Profit Goal: Target profit level used by the bot for profit tracking and management.
  • Stop Loss: Maximum loss allowed per trade measured in points.
  • Take Profit: Target profit level for each trade measured in points.
Trade Management

  • Break Even Toggle: Enables automatic movement of stop loss to break-even once sufficient profit is reached.
  • Break Even: Number of points required before break-even is activated.
  • Break Even Profit: Additional profit points locked in when break-even is triggered.
  • Trailing Stop Toggle: Enables automatic trailing stop management.
  • Trailing Stop: Distance maintained between current price and stop loss.
  • Tail Jump: Allows stop loss to jump forward at specific profit milestones.
  • Tail Distance: Distance used when the tail jump feature activates. Additional Entries
  • Use Additional Entries: Allows the bot to add positions during favorable price movement.
  • Number of Entries per Level: Maximum trades allowed at each additional entry zone.
Additional Entry Lot: Lot size used for additional entries.
25% Entry: Enable entry at 25% of target progression.
50% Entry: Enable entry at 50% of target progression.
75% Entry: Enable entry at 75% of target progression.
Additional Entries – Trailing & Break Even
Use Special Trailing/BE for Additional Entries: Allows separate management
settings for additional positions.
  • Additional Entry Break Even: Break-even trigger level for additional trades.
  • Additional Entry Trailing Stop: Trailing stop distance used for additional trades.
Daily Risk Limits
  • Loss Limit: Enables daily loss protection.
  • Max Losses: Maximum losing trades allowed before trading stops for the day.
  • Daily Trade Limit: Enables restriction on total trades per day.
  • Max Trades Per Day: Maximum number of trades permitted during a trading day. 

Drawdown Protection

  • Drawdown Protection: Enables account equity protection.
  • Equity Stop: Minimum equity level allowed before trading is suspended.
News Filter
  • Use News Filter: Blocks trading during high-impact news periods to reduce exposure to extreme volatility.
The bot internally focuses primarily on high-impact news events and applies pre-news and post-news safety windows.


H4 Market Filter

  • Use H4 Market Condition Filter: Uses higher timeframe analysis to determine whether market conditions are suitable for trading.
  • ADX Period: Period used to calculate trend strength.
  • ADX Threshold: Minimum trend strength required to avoid consolidation conditions.
General Filters
  • Max Spread: Maximum spread allowed before trade execution.

Trades are blocked when spread exceeds this value.

Session Timer

  • Session Timer: Restricts trading to specific hours.
  • Start Hour: Hour when trading is allowed to begin.
  • End Hour: Hour when trading stops.
Recovery Mode (Safe Mode)
  • Recovery Mode: Activates special recovery procedures after losses.
  • Persistent Recovery Mode: Keeps recovery mode active until previous losses are recovered.
  • Losses Before Recovery Mode: Number of consecutive losses required before recovery mode activates.
  • Recovery Mode Extra Lot: Additional lot size added during recovery mode.
  • Recovery Mode SL: Stop loss used while in recovery mode.
  • Recovery Mode Trailing: Trailing stop used during recovery mode.
  • Recovery Mode Break Even: Break-even level used during recovery mode.
Deep Recovery Escalation
  • Deep Recovery Escalation: Provides a more aggressive recovery approach after extended losses.
  • Deep Recovery Multiplier: Multiplier applied during deep recovery.
  • Deep Recovery Trade Limit: Maximum number of deep recovery trades allowed.
  • Stop Week After Escalation: Stops trading for the remainder of the week after escalation is completed.

Safe Mode Pause Window

  • Pause Recovery in Window: Temporarily pauses recovery trading during selected hours.
  • Pause Start Hour: Beginning of pause period.
  • Pause End Hour: End of pause period.
  • Pause Recovery Lot Size: Lot size used during the pause period.
Martingale Recovery
  • Martingale: Enables martingale-style lot progression after losses.
  • Martingale Multiplier: Multiplier applied after each losing trade.
  • Max Steps: Maximum martingale levels allowed.
Random Risk
  • Use Random Risk: Activates occasional high-risk trades based on user settings.
  • Random Risk Lot Size: Special lot size used during random risk trades.
Selected Trade: Determines which trade sequence triggers random risk.
Options:
1st Trade
2nd Trade
3rd Trade
4th Trade

5th Trade Max

  • Random Risk Trades: Maximum number of random risk trades allowed before reset.
  • Reset Period: Defines whether random risk counters reset daily or weekly.

Random Risk Scope: Controls which trade types are affected.
Options:
Initial Entry Only
Additional Entries Only
Multiple TP Entries Only

Both Additional and Multiple TP Entries

  • Affected Additional Entry Level: Selects which additional entry levels receive random risk sizing.
  • Affected Multiple TP Level: Selects which multiple take-profit trades receive random risk sizing.
Notifications
  • Send to Phone: Sends push notifications to the trading terminal mobile app.
  • Send to Telegram: Enables Telegram notifications.
  • Telegram Bot Token: Bot token used for Telegram integration.
  • Telegram Channel ID: Telegram channel or chat ID used for message delivery.

Multiple Take Profits

  • Use Multiple Take Profits: Splits positions into multiple targets.
  • Number of Trades: Defines how many take-profit positions are created.
TP1 Lot Size: Lot size assigned to first target.
TP2 Lot Size: Lot size assigned to second target.
TP3 Lot Size: Lot size assigned to third target.
TP1 Points: Take-profit distance for first target.
TP2 Points: Take-profit distance for second target.
TP3 Points: Take-profit distance for third target.
  • Special Break Even Points: Break-even trigger used for multiple TP trades.
  • Special Break Even Profit: Profit locked when break-even activates.
  • Special Trailing Stop Points: Trailing stop used for multiple TP trades.

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ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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