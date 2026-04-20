SMC Institutional Suite

SMC Institutional Suite v3.7

Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5

What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update

This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings.

  • Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart.
  • Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL) lines are now fully stable, with no shifting or redrawing on each new candle.
  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) zones do not duplicate, ensuring the same zone is never drawn twice.
  • BOS, CHoCH, and Sweep labels remain fixed and are permanently anchored to the exact candle where they were detected.
  • Inducement (IDM) labels are stable and do not flicker after a new bar forms.
  • Market Bias text in the panel is clearer and always readable on all systems.

Note: No changes have been made to indicators, inputs, strategy logic, or any trading features. This is a pure visual stability release.

Do you ever feel like the market moves against you right after you enter a trade? That is not bad luck. That is Smart Money at work.

SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 is a comprehensive, all-in-one indicator built on the principles of Smart Money Concept (SMC) and ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology. This is the same framework used by institutional traders, banks, and hedge funds to move the market. This indicator brings institutional-grade analysis directly to your chart, clearly and automatically, so you can trade in harmony with the major market participants.

Whether you trade Gold, Forex, Indices, or Crypto across any timeframe (from M1, M5, M15, to H1, H4, and daily), SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 gives you a complete picture of where the market is heading and where the highest-probability entries are located.

What Makes This Indicator Different?

Most indicators tell you what has already happened. SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 shows you why it happened and where price is likely to go next.

It automatically reads the market footprint: the liquidity pools hunted by institutions, the zones where large orders were placed, and the moments when market structure shifts direction. There is no manual drawing or guesswork needed. Everything is detected and plotted automatically.

Additionally, in version 3.7, those drawings stay exactly where they belong permanently, without flickering, even after hundreds of new candles have formed.

Key Features

1. Break of Structure (BOS) & Change of Character (CHoCH)

The foundation of SMC trading. The indicator automatically identifies when the market is continuing its trend (BOS) - signaling it is safe to follow - and when it shifts direction (CHoCH) - warning you a reversal may be forming.

  • BOS lines are drawn each time price breaks a key swing high or low, confirming trend continuation.
  • CHoCH lines appear when the market breaks against the existing trend, providing your early warning signal.

2. Order Blocks - Where Institutions Left Their Footprints

Order Blocks (OBs) are the price zones where banks and institutional traders placed their large orders. When price returns to these zones, there is a high probability of a strong reaction, making them prime entry zones.

  • Bullish Order Blocks: Zones to look for buy entries when price pulls back.
  • Bearish Order Blocks: Zones to look for sell entries when price rallies into them.

Each Order Block zone is drawn with a clean, color-coded rectangle that extends to the right edge of your chart, so you always know which zones are still active and valid. In version 3.7, OB zones are permanently stable and no longer flicker or vanish when a new candle forms.

3. Order Block Statistics - Know Which Zones to Trust

The indicator tracks the performance of every Order Block it detects and shows you real statistics directly on the panel:

  • Total OBs Detected: How many Order Blocks have been identified (Bullish and Bearish separately).
  • Hit Rate %: What percentage of OBs were touched by price.
  • Success Rate %: What percentage of touched OBs resulted in a successful bounce.

4. Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

Fair Value Gaps are price imbalances, representing areas where price moved so fast that it left a gap in the market. Institutions use these gaps as magnets to pull price back. SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 detects both Bullish FVGs and Bearish FVGs, and automatically removes them when price has fully filled them, keeping your chart clean and up to date.

5. Volumized Order Blocks - The Institutional Confirmation

Not all Order Blocks are created equal. Volumized Order Blocks (VOBs) are OBs that occurred with a significant volume spike, meaning an unusually large amount of money was transacted at that level. These high-quality zones are highlighted on the chart with a special lightning text marker, a gold border, and the exact volume ratio (e.g., "Bull VOB 2.8x"). Extreme spikes are further highlighted with a fire text marker.

6. Multi-Timeframe Analysis (MTF)

Entering trades that go against the higher timeframe trend is a common mistake. SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 helps eliminate this. You can configure up to 4 timeframes, and the indicator will display the trend of each one on the panel:

  • Bullish: Higher timeframe is trending up.
  • Bearish: Higher timeframe is trending down.
  • Ranging: No clear trend.

The panel also shows a clear Market Bias status:

  • BULLISH [MTF OK] - All timeframes agree, showing full confidence to trade.
  • BULLISH [!MTF] - Bullish signal is present, but timeframes are not yet aligned. This suggests reducing position size or waiting.

7. Equal Highs & Equal Lows (EQH / EQL) - Liquidity Pools

When price creates two or more highs (or lows) at almost the same price level, it creates a liquidity pool. This is a cluster of stop-loss orders that smart money often hunts before reversing.

  • EQH (Equal Highs): Potential sweep target to the upside before a sell-off.
  • EQL (Equal Lows): Potential sweep target to the downside before a rally.

In version 3.7, EQH/EQL lines are perfectly stable, with no more shifting after new candles appear.

8. Inducement (IDM) & Liquidity Sweeps

Inducement is the market's way of baiting retail traders into entering too early, right before a major move in the opposite direction. SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 automatically identifies IDM levels and marks when price has swept through them, confirming that smart money has collected liquidity and the real move is about to begin.

9. Premium / Discount Zones

A core ICT concept is to buy at a discount and sell at a premium:

  • Premium Zone: Price is relatively expensive. Look for sell opportunities here.
  • Equilibrium (EQ): The 50% midpoint, representing the balance point of the range.
  • Discount Zone: Price is relatively cheap. Look for buy opportunities here.

10. Volume Profile - See Where the Real Action Is

The built-in Volume Profile reveals where the highest concentration of volume has occurred:

  • POC (Point of Control): The price with the highest traded volume, acting as a powerful magnet level.
  • VAH (Value Area High): The upper boundary of fair value.
  • VAL (Value Area Low): The lower boundary of fair value.

Volume Spike candles are highlighted with colored backgrounds (classified as Medium or Extreme), allowing you to instantly spot institutional activity on the chart itself.

11. Key Levels - Previous Day & Week High/Low

PDH / PDL (Previous Day High and Low) and PWH / PWL (Previous Week High and Low) are drawn automatically every day and week, keeping your key levels current without requiring manual input.

12. Trading Session Boxes - Tokyo, London, New York

Color-coded session boxes show you which session you are in at a glance, so you can adjust your strategy to match the characteristics of each market session.

13. Smart Dashboard Panel

The built-in information panel gives you a complete market overview at a glance:

  • Current trend direction (Bullish, Bearish, or Ranging).
  • BOS and CHoCH status.
  • Multi-Timeframe alignment overview.
  • Liquidity sweep and IDM status.
  • Active Order Blocks and FVG count.
  • Order Block Statistics: total detected, hit rate %, success rate %.
  • Current price zone (Premium, Equilibrium, or Discount).
  • PDH, PDL, PWH, and PWL key levels.
  • Equal Highs and Lows count.
  • POC, VAH, and VAL from Volume Profile.
  • Signal Bias: a clear, actionable market direction summary.

All panel sections can be individually toggled on or off, keeping your chart as clean or as detailed as you prefer.

14. Smart Alerts & Push Notifications

Never miss a setup, even when you are away from your screen:

  • BOS Alert: A new Break of Structure has been confirmed.
  • CHoCH Alert: The market has changed character (potential reversal).
  • Signal Alert: The overall bias has shifted.

Alerts can be sent to your MetaTrader 5 mobile app via push notifications, displayed as a screen popup, and logged to the Experts tab. A configurable cooldown timer is included to prevent alert spam.

Built for Serious Traders

  • All modules are independently calculated, eliminating visual noise or dependency errors.
  • Optimized for performance: only updates what needs to be updated, keeping your charts fast and responsive.
  • Compatible with all symbols and timeframes in MetaTrader 5.
  • Works on any broker, including those with non-standard digits or symbols.
  • Fully customizable: every color, feature, and panel section can be adjusted.
  • Visual stability: all drawings are permanently anchored, with zero flickering.

Who Is This For?

  • Traders learning Smart Money Concept and ICT methodology who want visual confirmation.
  • Experienced traders who want a fast, reliable, all-in-one SMC confluence tool.
  • Scalpers and day traders on lower timeframes (M1 to M15) who need quick, clear signals.
  • Swing traders on higher timeframes (H1 to D1) who want to see the larger institutional picture.
  • EA (Expert Advisor) developers looking to integrate SMC logic into automated systems.

Complete Feature List

Market Structure & Key Levels

  • Break of Structure (BOS) - Bullish and Bearish
  • Change of Character (CHoCH) - Bullish and Bearish
  • Swing High and Swing Low labels (HH, HL, LH, LL)
  • Previous Day High and Low (PDH / PDL)
  • Previous Week High and Low (PWH / PWL)

Order Blocks & Imbalances

  • Order Blocks: Auto-detected and auto-invalidated
  • Order Block Hit Rate Statistics: Total Detected, Hit Rate, and Success Rate
  • Volumized Order Blocks (VOB): Volume-confirmed institutional zones
  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Auto-mitigated

Liquidity & Volume Analysis

  • Inducement (IDM): Detection and sweep confirmation
  • Liquidity Sweeps: Visual markers
  • Equal Highs (EQH) and Equal Lows (EQL) detection
  • Volume Profile with POC, VAH, and VAL
  • Volume Spike Candle Highlight: Colored background for Medium and Extreme volume

Dashboard Panel, Alerts & Settings

  • Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis (4 configurable timeframes)
  • Multi-Timeframe Alignment indicator
  • Trading Session Boxes: Tokyo, London, and New York sessions
  • Comprehensive Smart Dashboard Panel with toggle-able sections
  • Signal Bias with actionable suggestion text
  • Push Notifications, Screen Alerts, and Log Alerts with configurable cooldown
  • Fully customizable colors for every element on the chart

Version History

  • v3.7: Visual Stability Update - eliminated all flickering on OB, FVG, EQH/EQL, BOS, CHoCH, and IDM drawings. Clearer panel text. Zero visual regressions.
  • v3.6: Bug Fix Release - OB 2-pass scan, instant color refresh, VOB border fix, MTF alignment fix, historical OB validation.
  • v3.5: Added Order Block Hit Rate Statistics (Detected, Hit Rate, Success Rate).
  • v3.4: Added Multi-Timeframe Overview panel (4 configurable TF slots).
  • v3.3: Added Volumized Order Blocks (volume-confirmed OBs).
  • v3.2: Added Equal Highs/Lows (EQH/EQL) and Trading Session Boxes.
  • v3.1: Added Key Levels (PDH/PDL/PWH/PWL) and Push Alerts.
  • v3.0: Initial release featuring Volume Profile, Swing Points, FVG, and Premium/Discount Zone.

Customer Support

For technical inquiries, parameter configuration support, or optimization assistance, please utilize the native product Comments section or initiate an internal private message via the platform.
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Zaha Feiz
4.83 (18)
指标
ATREND： 工作原理及使用方法 工作原理 “ATREND”指标针对MT5平台设计，旨在通过结合多种技术分析方法为交易者提供强有力的买卖信号。该指标主要利用平均真实波幅（ATR）来测量波动性，并结合趋势检测算法来识别潜在的市场动向。 购买后请留言，您将获得特别的赠品。 主要特点： - 动态趋势检测：该指标评估市场趋势并相应调整信号，帮助交易者与当前市场条件对齐策略。 - 波动性测量：通过使用ATR，该指标衡量市场波动性，这对于确定最佳止损（SL）和止盈（TP）水平至关重要。 - 信号可视化：该指标在图表上直观地表示买卖信号，增强交易者的决策能力。 操作步骤 输入和设置： - 时间框架：此输入允许您设置指标计算的主要时间框架，默认值为15分钟。 - 时间框架2：此输入可用于定义额外分析的辅助时间框架，默认值为1分钟。 - 移动：此参数允许您将指标的计算向回移动，默认值为0。 - SLATR：此输入定义用于根据ATR计算止损水平的乘数，默认值为2.56。 - TPATR：此输入定义用于根据ATR计算止盈水平的乘数，默认值也为2.56。 - AlertsOn：启用或禁用交易信号的警报，
SMC Smart Flow Pro
Thitipong Nookhunthod
指标
Short Description: SMC Smart Flow Pro is an advanced Smart Money Concept indicator that automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and projects precise TP/SL target levels on all timeframes — built for serious traders who trade with institutional flow. Full Description: SMC Smart Flow Pro is a premium Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5, engineered for traders who want to trade alongside institutional order flow. By automatically mapping m
Apex Fibo Tracer
Yvan Musatov
指标
Apex Fibo Tracer — Smart Auto-Fibonacci Tool Apex Fibo Tracer is a professional analytical indicator that automates one of the most powerful methods in technical analysis — Fibonacci retracement levels. By combining a high-precision ZigZag algorithm with dynamic Fibonacci plotting, the tool delivers instant and accurate visualization of market structure directly on your chart. Most traders lose valuable seconds manually adjusting Fibonacci grids during high volatility. Apex Fibo Tracer eliminate
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
指标
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
TrendSniperPortfolio
Isuf Toverlani
专家
TREND SNIPER PORTFOLIO MT5 Trend Sniper Portfolio is a fully automated, institutional-grade trading algorithm designed specifically to capture high-probability trend reversals and momentum setups on fast-moving indices, with a primary optimization for the proprietary FX Vol 20 (Weltrade Index) . Unlike traditional high-risk grid or martingale systems that drain account equity during prolonged trends, this algorithm operates under a strict mathematical model built on structural price actio
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
指标
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Smart DOM Tick Flow
Konstantin Chechnev
指标
Smart DOM Tick Flow 是一款自主研发的日内交易指标，集自适应 SmartDOM、Tick Flow 分析、价格运动的频谱评估、市场活跃度价位以及多层交易信号确认于一体。 指标的核心是 SmartDOM：一张动态展示价格平衡变化与各价位活跃度分布的地图。 它不仅帮助观察价格运动方向，还能揭示当前市场竞价过程的内部结构：参与力量集中在哪里、运动阻力在哪里形成、活跃中心向何处迁移，以及当前买方或卖方压力是否稳定。指标将市场视为一个整体系统，价格、tick、成交量、运动速度、关键价位反应和动量质量必须相互确认。 SmartDOM — 智能市场深度模型 SmartDOM 不局限于经纪商提供的有限订单，而是将标准化的 Bid、Ask 和 Last 逐笔数据分配到自适应价位上，同时考虑可用成交量，并根据价格变化特征判定每个 tick 的方向。在此基础上，系统计算最大活跃度价位、价值区上边界与下边界、买卖双方 Delta、连续失衡序列、吸收迹象、失败拍卖、轮廓边界反应、活跃中心迁移，以及所形成结构的最终质量评估。 SmartDOM 采用交易所订单簿的视觉逻辑，但承担的是不同的分
The Best RSI MT5
Szymon Palczynski
专家
The relative strength index (RSI) is a popular momentum oscillator introduced in 1978. The RSI provides technical traders with signals about bullish and bearish price momentum, and it is often plotted beneath the graph of an asset's price. An asset is usually considered overbought when the RSI is above 70 and oversold when it is below 30. The Best RSI uses the input signal from the RSI indicator. Unlock the potential of the markets with The Best RSI, the fully automated and ready-to-use trading
Advanced Price Flow Analytics 8
Rafael Vasili
指标
DAILY OH/OL SDEV QUANT MODEL - STATISTICAL TRADING WITH PRECISION RISK MANAGEMENT TRADE WITH MATHEMATICAL CERTAINTY - KNOW YOUR EXACT STOP-LOSS AND TAKE-PROFIT BEFORE YOU ENTER This indicator analyzes 5,000+ days of price history to give you: Exact entry levels (sigma bands locked at daily open) Exact stop-loss distance (from M
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ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
MERAVITH SCANNER 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业金融市场指标，将多种分析工具整合为一个统一的系统。它基于专有的成交量加权平均价格（VWAP）方法自动完成所有计算，完全消除主观判断。 该指标适用于所有资产类别（外汇、股票、指数、大宗商品、加密货币）以及从 M1 到 Monthly 的所有时间周期。其核心原理是价格跟随成交量。MERAVITH 识别机构资金成交量的集中区域，并从该集中区域中推导出数学上精确的价格水平。它不预测，不推测。它只计算。 使用 MERAVITH SCANNER，您可以在 2–3 分钟内扫描全部 28 个主要外汇货币对的所有时间周期。您也可以扫描任何您选择的市场——例如，大约 100 只股票约需 10 分钟。 该指标计算耗尽水平、平衡线、偏差、统计水平以及目标投射。 图表元素 Origin Point 标记所有计算的起始位置。指标会自动将其放置在最佳位置。红色标签（TOP）表示市场高点并带有看跌倾向。绿色标签（BOTTOM）表示市场低点并带有看涨倾向。 Sentiment Line 是一条动态曲线，反映基于成交量加权计算得出的市场情绪。
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
指标
看清市场真正在做什么。   在您眼前实时观察三大市场阶段（收缩、扩张、趋势），并在趋势阶段的早期阶段抓住更优的入场点。   不要再猜测。开始像机构和聪明钱那样解读市场。   Apex Market Structure Pro（MT5 版）是一款精准的聪明钱分析工具，它剥离噪音，向您展示每根 K 线之下的真实结构：流动性、结构转变、吸   筹区域与趋势偏向，全部呈现在一个简洁、专业的图层中。专为厌倦了滞后指标、准备以清晰视角交易的严肃交易者打造。   重要提示：本指标专为 Heikin Ashi（平均足）K 线设计。使用前请将图表切换为 Heikin Ashi，以释放其全部威力。全部分析都围绕 Heikin   Ashi 的价格流构建。正是在这里，Apex Market Structure Pro 发挥出最佳表现。   交易者为何选择 Apex Market Structure Pro：   流动性，一览无遗： 瞬间看清止损池所在之处。卖方与买方流动性会被自动标注。实时关注尚未被扫的价位，捕捉价格攫取流动性并反转的精确时   刻。在聪明钱交易的地方交易。   会说话的结构：
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
指标
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
指标
Euro Escalper— Zhuan Ye Ji Gou Ji Tou Pi Zhi Biao Euro Escalper shi yi kuan gao xing neng jiao yi zhi biao, zhuan wei xu yao ji gou ji jing zhun ru chang de jiao yi zhe she ji. Shi yong yu he cheng zhi shu (Deriv), wai hui ji MetaTrader 5 shang de ren he zi chan. Jie he le ji yu Fibonacci de liu dong xing qu yu, nei zhi SuperTrend yin qing he shi shi zhuan ye kong zhi mian ban. Zhu Yao You Shi Wu Chong Hui: Xin hao jian tou jin zai K xian shou pan shi chu xian, yong yuan bu hui yi dong huo xiao
CGE Trading Suite
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5 (2)
指标
Institutional-Grade Analytics for MT5 The full analytical edge of a professional trading desk, built into your MT5 chart. CGE Trading Suite is an indicator system of 20 integrated modules covering market structure, timing, momentum, volume and capital flow, combined into a single chart-based workspace. Why CGE Trading Suite? The suite empowers traders with structure, confidence, and consistent performance across all markets and time frames. Hover over any signal or tool on the chart to instant
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
指标
BigPlayerRange — 适用于沪深300和美元人民币的最佳MT5指标 探索 BigPlayerRange 的强大功能，它被认为是用于 沪深300、上证指数、USD/CNH 等资产的 MetaTrader 5 最佳指标 。该工具能精准识别机构主力的关键区域，帮助交易者进行高精度的技术分析。 指标工作原理： BigPlayerRange 绘制两个水平区域，通过成交量分析反映市场能量： 绿色区域 ：买方防守位置，支撑价格。 红色区域 ：卖方压制位置，形成阻力。 使用策略： 收盘价突破绿色区域上方 ：可能开启上涨趋势，目标为上方区间。 收盘价跌破红色区域下方 ：暗示下跌压力增强，目标为下方支撑。 价格停留在区间内 ：行情震荡，等待突破信号。 核心优势： 机构活动区域识别 ：提前发现主力进出场信号。 自动计算的目标价格 ：提供两个明确的止盈位置。 回调概率分析 ：优化风险控制，提升稳定性。 参数个性化设置： 自定义交易时间与成交量类型（Tick或真实成交量）。 使用机构逻辑提升日内交易效率。 推荐搭配
ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
指标
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Triple Crox Strategy
issam rahhal sabour
指标
Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 专业MT5指标 | 13形态 | 斐波那契 | CLUSTER ML | 13过滤 概述 专业MT5指标，融合 13种形态检测 、 斐波那契分析 、 CLUSTER机器学习 及 13种多重过滤 ，多层验证降低虚假信号。 交易设置 改良 Heikin-Ashi ：绿=上升，红=下降。信号确认显示 买入 / 卖出 箭头，附带 Entry 入场、 TP1/TP2/TP3 止盈、 SL 止损水平线。13种过滤可选。 视觉组件 箭头： 绿买/红卖+Entry/TP/SL线 EMA云(3层)： EMA(8/21/50)，绿云=上升，红云=下降 趋势带： 绿色=上升，品红=下降 DEMA-ATR线： 绿线=上升，红线=下降 斐波那契： 回撤/扩展水平，黄金区高亮 形态+突破区： 轮廓标注+突破箭头 仪表板： 5主题4位置实时统计 风险管理 ATR止损： 倍数自适应波动环境 移动止损： 自动跟踪锁定利润 利润因子： 风险回报≥1:2才发信号 止损因子： ATR倍数1.0x
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
指标
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
指标
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
ClassicSBA
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
指标
this indicator very simple and easy if you understand and agree with setup and rule basic teknical sba you can cek in link : please cek my youtube channel for detail chanel : an for detail info  contact me  basicly setup buy (long) for this indicator is Magenta- blue and green candle or magenta - green  and green candlestik and for setup sell (short) is Black - yellow - and red candle or black - red  and red candlestik
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
Coefficient Of Determination
Dmytro Nabatov
指标
Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
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SuperTrend EA MT5 Version
Catur Cipto Nugroho
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SuperTrend EA v4.05 MT5 — Automated Trend-Following Expert Advisor Automated trend-following execution system designed for continuous operation on the MetaTrader 5 platform. SuperTrend EA v4.05 is a fully automated technical trading system developed for MetaTrader 5. The core algorithm executes positions based on trend reversals identified by the standard SuperTrend calculation engine. The system is optimized for Forex currency pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) charts. This software integrates a multi-lay
Universal Counter Trend Grid EA
Catur Cipto Nugroho
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Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA v2.4 MT4 — Multi-Currency Automated Execution System For MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165598 Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA is an automated trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform designed to capitalize on mean-reversion price behavior during extended market conditions. The system integrates an adaptive grid calculation engine with a multi-layered signal confirmation matrix to execute positions at calculated price extreme
CounterFlow EA
Catur Cipto Nugroho
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CounterFlow EA v3.09 MT4 Professional, Adaptive, Intelligent, and Secure The most advanced version of CounterFlow EA for MetaTrader 4 — engineered to capture optimal profits while keeping your account protected. For MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/164570 Why CounterFlow EA v3.09? Most grid EAs on the market are blind — they open trades without truly understanding the market context, resulting in deep drawdowns and unpredictable performance. CounterFlow EA v3.09 MT4 is fund
Reversal Matrix Pro
Catur Cipto Nugroho
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EA Reversal Matrix Pro – Smart Mean Reversion & Grid System "An intelligent grid recovery EA that capitalizes on market extremes. Trade reversals with confidence." For MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149232 Unlock the power of precision trading with EA Reversal Matrix Pro . This is not just a simple grid system; it is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to exploit market overextensions. Unlike standard Bollinger Band EAs that blindly enter on breakouts, Reversal Ma
Super Trend Pro MT4
Catur Cipto Nugroho
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SuperTrend Pro MT4 - The Ultimate Trend Following System For MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156457 Unlock the full potential of the SuperTrend indicator with the Pro version. Designed for traders who need more than just a simple line. SuperTrend Pro is a complete trading system. It combines the classic SuperTrend with advanced Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis and smart filtering to identify high-probability setups. Why SuperTrend Pro? Trading with a single timeframe can be
SuperTrend Visualizer
Catur Cipto Nugroho
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SuperTrend Visualizer – The Ultimate Trend-Following System For MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158765 Stop guessing the market direction. SuperTrend Visualizer transforms your MetaTrader 4 chart into a clear, color-coded trading system. Unlike standard indicators that only draw a line, this tool automatically colors your candles based on the trend, helping you spot entries and exits instantly. Why SuperTrend Visualizer? Standard charts can be messy. This indicator uses a
BB Trend Pro Monitor MT4
Catur Cipto Nugroho
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BB Trend Pro Monitor — Bollinger Bands Trend Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 4 For MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166415 Value Tip:   Get Unlimited Lifetime Access for   $169   (Best Value — Equivalent to just 2 years of annual rental!) BB Trend Pro Monitor is a multi-timeframe trend tracking indicator designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform based on the Bollinger Bands mathematical formula. The system automatically evaluates asset price action relative to the upper, midd
SuperTrend EA MT4
Catur Cipto Nugroho
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SuperTrend EA v4.05 MT4 — Automated Trend-Following Expert Advisor Automated trend-following execution system designed for continuous operation on the MetaTrader 4 platform. SuperTrend EA v4.05 is a fully automated technical trading system developed for MetaTrader 4. The core algorithm executes positions based on trend reversals identified by the SuperTrend calculation engine. The system is optimized for Forex currency pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) charts. This software integrates a multi-layered filt
SMC OrderBlocks AIO MT4
Catur Cipto Nugroho
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MACD Divergence Pro MT4
Catur Cipto Nugroho
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MACD Divergence Pro MT4 (Version 1.4) MACD Divergence Pro is a professional, high-performance trading tool designed to automatically detect and draw Classic and Hidden (Reverse) divergences directly on your charts. Engineered with a powerful dual-pass scanning engine and a dashboard, it provides clear, filtered, and accurate reversal and trend-continuation signals. Key Features in Version 1.4 [NEW] Premium Dashboard Info Panel: Displays real-time market regime (Bullish / Bearish), dynamic diver
AI Hybrid Trader
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AI-Hybrid Trader v6.06 The Ultimate Autonomous Self-Learning AI Trading System "Not a simple rigid indicator bot. Powered by a built-in self-evolving Deep Neural Network, Autonomous Reinforcement Learning (Q-Learning) with Binary Memory Persistence, and Real-Time Risk Intelligence that modulates trade volume based on AI Signal Confidence." Latest Update: Version 6.06 — Autonomous Self-Learning, Binary Memory Persistence & Dashboard Telemetry AI Hybrid Trader v6.06 introduces a groundbreaking Au
EA Reversal Matrix Pro MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
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EA Reversal Matrix Pro MT5 – Smart Mean Reversion & Grid System "An intelligent grid recovery EA that capitalizes on market extremes. Trade reversals with confidence." For MT4 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148283 Unlock the power of precision trading with EA Reversal Matrix Pro . This is not just a simple grid system; it is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to exploit market overextensions. Unlike standard Bollinger Band EAs that blindly enter on breakouts, Reversa
Super Trend Pro MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
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SuperTrend Pro MT5 - The Ultimate Trend Following System For MT4 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156454 Unlock the full potential of the SuperTrend indicator on MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who need precision and performance. SuperTrend Pro MT5 is a next-generation trading system built for the modern trader. It combines the classic SuperTrend with advanced Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis and smart filtering to identify high-probability setups on the MT5 platform. Why Sup
SuperTrend Visualizer MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
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SuperTrend Visualizer – The Ultimate Trend-Following System For MT4 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158694 Stop guessing the market direction. SuperTrend Visualizer transforms your MetaTrader 5 chart into a clear, color-coded trading system. Unlike standard indicators that only draw a line, this tool automatically colors your candles based on the trend, helping you spot entries and exits instantly. Why SuperTrend Visualizer? Standard charts can be messy. This indicator uses
CounterFlow EA MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
CounterFlow EA v3.09 MT5 — Multi-Currency Automated Core Grid System For MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144980 CounterFlow EA v3.09 is an automated execution utility designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that operates using structured mean-reversion quantitative rules. The system incorporates a multi-layer market intelligence framework to evaluate technical conditions across multiple timeframes before initiating order sequences, filtering entry parameters to manage syste
Universal Counter Trend Grid EA MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA v2.5 MT5 — Multi-Currency Automated Execution System For MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143356 Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA is an automated trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed to capitalize on mean-reversion price behavior during extended market conditions. The system integrates an adaptive grid calculation engine with a multi-layered signal confirmation matrix to execute positions at calculated price extreme
ORB Fusion SMC MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
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MACD Divergence Pro MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
MACD Divergence Pro MT5 (Version 1.4) MACD Divergence Pro is a professional, high-performance trading tool designed to automatically detect and draw Classic and Hidden (Reverse) divergences directly on your charts. Engineered with a powerful dual-pass scanning engine and a dashboard, it provides clear, filtered, and accurate reversal and trend-continuation signals. Key Features in Version 1.4 [NEW] Premium Dashboard Info Panel: Displays real-time market regime (Bullish / Bearish), dynamic diver
SMC OrderBlocks AIO MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
Order Blocks All-in-One — SMC Indicator for MT5 For MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166056 A comprehensive Order Block technical analysis indicator designed to track the execution lifecycle of structural zones from initial formation to mitigation and potential conversion into breakout levels within a single implementation. Built upon the framework of Market Structure and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , this tool maps key price action levels directly onto the MetaTrader 5 termina
BB Trend Pro Monitor MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
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BB Trend Pro Monitor — Bollinger Bands Trend Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 5 For MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165648 Value Tip:   Get Unlimited Lifetime Access for   $169   (Best Value — Equivalent to just 2 years of annual rental!) BB Trend Pro Monitor is a multi-timeframe trend tracking indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform based on the Bollinger Bands mathematical formula. The system automatically evaluates asset price action relative to the upper, midd
SMC Pro EA MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
SMC Pro EA MT5 SMC Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the foundation of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This is the framework used by institutional traders and professional market participants to identify market trends. The EA features a Hybrid AI Engine , which is a proprietary multi-model artificial intelligence system acting as a trade filter to evaluate trade setups. The Core Philosophy: Follow Institutional Trends SMC Pro EA is design
Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor v1.30 Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor is a professional quantitative trading tool for MetaTrader 5. It integrates Market Profile (TPO), Footprint Volume Clusters (Ask x Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta, and an advanced non-repainting Divergence Engine into a unified chart interface. Engineered with a smart multi-asset auto-detection engine, the indicator automatically calculates optimal price row sizes for Forex majors, JPY pairs, Gold, Cryptocurrencies,
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