Atlas Funds

Atlas Funds: Your Automated Investment Fund


Stop looking for a simple trading robot; invest in a long-term vision. Atlas Funds is designed to generate consistent profits with stability worthy of a true institutional investment fund.


Optimized for personal accounts and Prop Firm Challenges, featuring real-time Dashboard tracking.

---

🌍 Diversification: 4 Strategies, 15 Pairs

One of the greatest strengths of Atlas Funds is its massive diversification. Unlike EAs that only focus on a single pair and a single market behavior, our algorithm combines 4 unique strategies operating on 15 different pairs to smooth out your equity curve and reduce overall risk:

  • Prometheus (Intraday): Range Breakout (2 pairs)
  • Nemesis (Swing): Mean Reversion (10 pairs)
  • Nova (Intraday): Session Momentum (3 pairs)
  • Eclipse (Swing): Turnaround (3 pairs)


---

🔥 Key Features

  • 100% Prop Firm Ready (Integrated Daily Loss & Profit Target)
  • No Martingale or dangerous Grid systems
  • Stop Loss on every trade
  • News Filter
  • Real-time Dashboard directly on the chart
  • Extreme Hardware Optimization: Designed to consume minimal CPU and RAM resources. The EA is ultra-lightweight and fully optimized to run smoothly, even on low-spec VPS servers.

---

📊 Risk Levels (Max Drawdown)

Atlas Funds adapts to your investor profile:

  • 🟢 Small (Recommended for Prop Firms): Max Drawdown ~10%. Prioritizes absolute safety to pass your challenges.
  • 🟡 Medium: Max Drawdown ~15%. The perfect balance between returns and safety.
  • 🔴 Aggressive: Max Drawdown ~20%. For personal accounts aiming for faster growth.
Drawdown percentages are calculated based on initial capital risk and are for informational purposes only. You are responsible for verifying them with your broker.

---

🎯 Prop Firm Management (Smart Shield)

  • Profit Target: As soon as equity reaches the target (e.g., +10%), the EA closes all open positions.
  • 🛡️ Daily Loss: Acts as a preventive shield. The EA monitors the loss margin in real time. Near the limit, it reduces lot sizes. If the limit is reached, it blocks new trades from opening.
  • 🎲 Deterministic Randomization: Generates a unique time offset based on your account number. Your backtests remain 100% reproducible (same results on every run), but live trades will differ between accounts to bypass Prop Firm copy-trading detection.
---

 ⚙️ Main Settings (Inputs)

The EA is designed to be user-friendly. Here are the main settings accessible to you:

  • GlobalRiskProfile: Simply choose between Small, Medium, or Aggressive profile.
  • GlobalRiskBasis: Risk calculation based on initial balance (ideal for Prop Firms) or proportional (current balance).
  • PF_Enable: Enables the Prop Firm protection module and the tracking Dashboard.
  • PF_DailyLossLimit: Set your daily loss limit (e.g., 5%).
  • PF_MaxDrawdown: The maximum overall drawdown allowed by your Prop Firm.
  • PF_ProfitTarget: Set your target profit target (e.g., 10%).
---

📋 Specifications & Recommendations

  • Currency Pairs: Predefined internally (15 different symbols in total).
  • Timeframe: All (The internal logic adapts automatically).
  • Minimum Deposit: 1000 USD (or equivalent / 10 USD on Cent accounts). Recommended deposit: 3000 USD.
  • Account Type: ECN.
  • 📈 M1 Execution (Close): The strategies operate on the close of M1 candles. We recommend using the "Open prices only" model for faster backtesting with results relatively close to the "Every tick" or "Real ticks" modes.


For any questions or advice: @Arthur_Atlas on Telegram. 😉


Recommended products
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
Bobot Scalper Gold
Richard Tolentino
Experts
BoBot Scalper — The New Era of Trend Scalping is Here. If you trade XAUUSD, indices, or fast-moving pairs… this EA is built for you. BoBot Scalper uses a refined MACD/LWMA engine to detect true trend continuation entries before the crowd. It reacts fast, manages risk cleanly, and locks profit using a step-based currency trailing system —one of the smartest trailing styles you’ll find in a scalping EA. It does NOT use martingale. It does NOT use grid. It does NOT spam trades. Instead, it builds p
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Zenith Leo Standard
Chak Man Cheung
Experts
Zenith Leo Standard Zenith Leo Standard is an Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 4/5 and XAUUSD trading conditions. The product includes five predefined strategy configurations. Each configuration uses a different combination of entry logic, market filter, and risk management parameters. The objective of this product is to provide a structured execution framework for Gold trading. Users can select the configuration that best matches their testing results, risk preference, and trading environ
FREE
Gold Adaptive EA MT5
Roman Zhitnik
Experts
Gold Adaptive EA MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The EA uses several internal trading models and market filters to adapt to different phases of Gold price movement. Instead of relying on one fixed entry pattern, Gold Adaptive EA MT5 analyzes market behavior and selects suitable logic for trend continuation, impulse moves, pullbacks and selected recovery conditions. The main goal of the Expert Advisor is to provide a structured Gold tradi
FREE
VWAP Mean Reversion
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU VWAP Mean Reversion H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU VWAP Mean Reversion H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Intraday VWAP mean-reversion style participation on gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not publ
FREE
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
4 (4)
Experts
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
Flashpip Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Flashpip Scalper EA  Core System Overview Flashpip Scalper is an AI-powered multi-symbol scalping system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It employs advanced algorithmic trading strategies with real-time market analysis, risk management protocols, and session-based filtering to execute high-frequency trades across multiple currency pairs and gold (XAUUSD). The system is engineered for both validation testing and live trading environments. Primary Trading Strategy The EA implements a   mul
Auric Mohd iK
Md Iqbal Kaiser
Experts
AURIC MOHD-iK is a dynamic, logic-based Expert Advisor (EA) engineered specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike standard trading systems that rely on lagging, unreliable indicators, this EA operates purely on clean price logic—executing trades the way an experienced human trader naturally reads the market. This version is completely free with limitations, offering permanent value to your trading setup with zero hidden costs. Active Auric Mode That's it!!!!!!!!!! Core Trading Parameters Ac
FREE
Ultimate Gold Hybrid
Md Atiqur Rahman
Experts
Key Benefits at a Glance: Lorentzian ML signal generation Majority voting across 3 timeframes Automatic market regime detection Smart equity recovery with group profit targets 1% risk‑based adaptive lot sizing ATR‑based dynamic SL/TP & trailing Emergency drawdown cut Live on‑chart info panel Hybrid Lorentzian Gold ML EA v2.0 – Intelligent Adaptive Trading for XAUUSD Next‑Gen Machine Learning Core A Lorentzian KNN classifier analyzes 5 normalized features (RSI, WaveTren
FREE
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Experts
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
TurboGain EA
Sabrina Hellal
5 (3)
Experts
LIMITED TIME PROMO OFFER Old Price: ~~$1400~~ Promo Price: $340   Special Bundle: 4 Copies available for $340   Next Price Increase: $400 Live Performance & Signals VT Markets Live Signals: [CLICK HERE Signal 1] | Set File in Use: LAST SET 01-05-2026 (Optimized for IC Markets, Fusion Markets, VT Markets, etc.) EXNESS Live Account: LAST SET 01-05-2026 FOR EXNESS (Note: Profits and initial capital have been successfully withdrawn and transferred to VT Markets). User Guide & Technical Ma
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (57)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
ApexAlgo EA
Leonit Ajvazi
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD, AUDUSD Timeframe H1 Timeframe Retail Support YES Minimum Deposit  1000 USD (or equivalent amount in another currency) Compatible with all brokers YES (supports every account currency) Works without preset YES ApexAlgo EA is a professionally developed Expert Advisor for MT5, specifically designed for trading XAUUSD on the 1-hour timeframe. The algorithm combines modern trend-following mechanisms with precise breakout and retest strategies to efficiently identify and execute high-
FREE
ApexEA
Htet Myet Lynn
Experts
ApexEA AI-Powered Trend/Scalping Hybrid EA (ONNX ML-based directional trading with volatility-filtered entries). ApexEA is built for traders who want machine-learning precision without complicated setup. Instead of relying on a single indicator trigger, it uses a multi-model AI decision engine to read market regime, forecast move potential , and choose direction with confidence filtering before entering a trade. The result is a smarter, cleaner trading flow designed to avoid weak conditions and
Nikkei225 Gap ContinuationEA
Francesc Jordi Mallol Nolden
Experts
Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA Automated opening-gap continuation strategy for the Nikkei 225 Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for the Japanese stock index. It searches for significant opening gaps and enters only when price action confirms a possible continuation in the same direction. The strategy combines the opening gap, a configurable opening range and session VWAP confirmation. It also includes risk-based position sizing,
FREE
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.29 (7)
Experts
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Ultimate Machine
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Ultimate Machine EA: Advanced Forex and Metals Trading Robot for MT5 The Ultimate Machine EA is a powerful and highly adaptable expert advisor designed for automated trading of metals (primarily XAUUSD) and major forex pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Default settings are optimized for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe, and GBPJPY on the M30 timeframe. The EA is fully customizable through optimization for other instruments and timeframes. Key Features Risk Management The EA uses
GoldEdge Spark
Chi Sang Lai
5 (5)
Experts
GoldEdge Spark is a next-generation MT5 Expert Advisor built around the ATR Border system. It uses structured grid-style entries and adaptive position scaling, guided by ATR Ratio, Border levels, spread control, and directional logic. Instead of adding positions blindly, GoldEdge Spark waits for higher-quality conditions, helping reduce unnecessary exposure during strong one-way market moves. Backtests can be faked, but Live and Demo trading show the truth: Visit our Website All Product:  https
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Inverse Liquidity Grab Ultimate EA
Stephen Muriithi Muraguri
5 (1)
Experts
This EA finds Fair Value Liquidity (FVL) on the chart, tracks when they get mitigated , and then looks for an inversion signal (price “fails” through the zone). When that inversion happens, it places a trade in the opposite direction of the original Liquidity gap (an Inverse FVG approach). It also lets you control when it trades using market sessions , and it can auto-close positions at New York open (all positions or profitable-only). Key advantages Clear, rule-based entries (no guessing): trad
FREE
Safe Gold Trend Pro
Patrick Deslauriers
Experts
Gold Trend Strength Pro Gold Trend Strength Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M15 timeframe . The EA combines trend analysis, market strength detection, volatility filters, and dynamic risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities while avoiding unnecessary market exposure. Main Features Designed exclusively for XAUUSD / Gold Recommended timeframe: M15 Trend-following strategy with market strength analysis Vol
Grid Machine MT5
Ivan Grachev
4.09 (46)
Experts
EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
FREE
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
3.87 (45)
Experts
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (23)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (37)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.62 (21)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (212)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
More from author
Trading Copilot Beginner
Ilian Alexandre Thro
Utilities
Expert Advisor to help beginners. It allows you to adjust the following parameters: Number of simultaneous positions The asset allowed to trade Maximum lots allowed per position Maximum number of positions per day When one of the parameters is not/no longer valid, the EA automatically closes new positions, preventing you from trading. This Expert Advisor helps you trade by mastering your trading psychology for you. VPS essential. Feel free to give me feedback and suggest further improvement
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review