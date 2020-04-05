Atlas Funds
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.2
- Обновлено: 28 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
Atlas Funds: Your Automated Investment Fund
Stop looking for a simple trading robot; invest in a long-term vision. Atlas Funds is designed to generate consistent profits with stability worthy of a true institutional investment fund.
Optimized for personal accounts and Prop Firm Challenges, featuring real-time Dashboard tracking.
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🌍 Diversification: 4 Strategies, 15 Pairs
One of the greatest strengths of Atlas Funds is its massive diversification. Unlike EAs that only focus on a single pair and a single market behavior, our algorithm combines 4 unique strategies operating on 15 different pairs to smooth out your equity curve and reduce overall risk:
- Prometheus (Intraday): Range Breakout (2 pairs)
- Nemesis (Swing): Mean Reversion (10 pairs)
- Nova (Intraday): Session Momentum (3 pairs)
- Eclipse (Swing): Turnaround (3 pairs)
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🔥 Key Features
- 100% Prop Firm Ready (Integrated Daily Loss & Profit Target)
- No Martingale or dangerous Grid systems
- Stop Loss on every trade
- News Filter
- Real-time Dashboard directly on the chart
- ⚡ Extreme Hardware Optimization: Designed to consume minimal CPU and RAM resources. The EA is ultra-lightweight and fully optimized to run smoothly, even on low-spec VPS servers.
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📊 Risk Levels (Max Drawdown)
Atlas Funds adapts to your investor profile:
- 🟢 Small (Recommended for Prop Firms): Max Drawdown ~10%. Prioritizes absolute safety to pass your challenges.
- 🟡 Medium: Max Drawdown ~15%. The perfect balance between returns and safety.
- 🔴 Aggressive: Max Drawdown ~20%. For personal accounts aiming for faster growth.
Drawdown percentages are calculated based on initial capital risk and are for informational purposes only. You are responsible for verifying them with your broker.
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🎯 Prop Firm Management (Smart Shield)
- ✅ Profit Target: As soon as equity reaches the target (e.g., +10%), the EA closes all open positions.
- 🛡️ Daily Loss: Acts as a preventive shield. The EA monitors the loss margin in real time. Near the limit, it reduces lot sizes. If the limit is reached, it blocks new trades from opening.
- 🎲 Deterministic Randomization: Generates a unique time offset based on your account number. Your backtests remain 100% reproducible (same results on every run), but live trades will differ between accounts to bypass Prop Firm copy-trading detection.
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⚙️ Main Settings (Inputs)
The EA is designed to be user-friendly. Here are the main settings accessible to you:
- GlobalRiskProfile: Simply choose between Small, Medium, or Aggressive profile.
- GlobalRiskBasis: Risk calculation based on initial balance (ideal for Prop Firms) or proportional (current balance).
- PF_Enable: Enables the Prop Firm protection module and the tracking Dashboard.
- PF_DailyLossLimit: Set your daily loss limit (e.g., 5%).
- PF_MaxDrawdown: The maximum overall drawdown allowed by your Prop Firm.
- PF_ProfitTarget: Set your target profit target (e.g., 10%).
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📋 Specifications & Recommendations
- Currency Pairs: Predefined internally (15 different symbols in total).
- Timeframe: All (The internal logic adapts automatically).
- Minimum Deposit: 1000 USD (or equivalent / 10 USD on Cent accounts). Recommended deposit: 3000 USD.
- Account Type: ECN.
- 📈 M1 Execution (Close): The strategies operate on the close of M1 candles. We recommend using the "Open prices only" model for faster backtesting with results relatively close to the "Every tick" or "Real ticks" modes.
For any questions or advice: @Arthur_Atlas on Telegram. 😉