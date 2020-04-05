Atlas Funds

Atlas Funds: Your Automated Investment Fund


Stop looking for a simple trading robot; invest in a long-term vision. Atlas Funds is designed to generate consistent profits with stability worthy of a true institutional investment fund.


Optimized for personal accounts and Prop Firm Challenges, featuring real-time Dashboard tracking.

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🌍 Diversification: 4 Strategies, 15 Pairs

One of the greatest strengths of Atlas Funds is its massive diversification. Unlike EAs that only focus on a single pair and a single market behavior, our algorithm combines 4 unique strategies operating on 15 different pairs to smooth out your equity curve and reduce overall risk:

  • Prometheus (Intraday): Range Breakout (2 pairs)
  • Nemesis (Swing): Mean Reversion (10 pairs)
  • Nova (Intraday): Session Momentum (3 pairs)
  • Eclipse (Swing): Turnaround (3 pairs)


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🔥 Key Features

  • 100% Prop Firm Ready (Integrated Daily Loss & Profit Target)
  • No Martingale or dangerous Grid systems
  • Stop Loss on every trade
  • News Filter
  • Real-time Dashboard directly on the chart
  • Extreme Hardware Optimization: Designed to consume minimal CPU and RAM resources. The EA is ultra-lightweight and fully optimized to run smoothly, even on low-spec VPS servers.

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📊 Risk Levels (Max Drawdown)

Atlas Funds adapts to your investor profile:

  • 🟢 Small (Recommended for Prop Firms): Max Drawdown ~10%. Prioritizes absolute safety to pass your challenges.
  • 🟡 Medium: Max Drawdown ~15%. The perfect balance between returns and safety.
  • 🔴 Aggressive: Max Drawdown ~20%. For personal accounts aiming for faster growth.
Drawdown percentages are calculated based on initial capital risk and are for informational purposes only. You are responsible for verifying them with your broker.

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🎯 Prop Firm Management (Smart Shield)

  • Profit Target: As soon as equity reaches the target (e.g., +10%), the EA closes all open positions.
  • 🛡️ Daily Loss: Acts as a preventive shield. The EA monitors the loss margin in real time. Near the limit, it reduces lot sizes. If the limit is reached, it blocks new trades from opening.
  • 🎲 Deterministic Randomization: Generates a unique time offset based on your account number. Your backtests remain 100% reproducible (same results on every run), but live trades will differ between accounts to bypass Prop Firm copy-trading detection.
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 ⚙️ Main Settings (Inputs)

The EA is designed to be user-friendly. Here are the main settings accessible to you:

  • GlobalRiskProfile: Simply choose between Small, Medium, or Aggressive profile.
  • GlobalRiskBasis: Risk calculation based on initial balance (ideal for Prop Firms) or proportional (current balance).
  • PF_Enable: Enables the Prop Firm protection module and the tracking Dashboard.
  • PF_DailyLossLimit: Set your daily loss limit (e.g., 5%).
  • PF_MaxDrawdown: The maximum overall drawdown allowed by your Prop Firm.
  • PF_ProfitTarget: Set your target profit target (e.g., 10%).
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📋 Specifications & Recommendations

  • Currency Pairs: Predefined internally (15 different symbols in total).
  • Timeframe: All (The internal logic adapts automatically).
  • Minimum Deposit: 1000 USD (or equivalent / 10 USD on Cent accounts). Recommended deposit: 3000 USD.
  • Account Type: ECN.
  • 📈 M1 Execution (Close): The strategies operate on the close of M1 candles. We recommend using the "Open prices only" model for faster backtesting with results relatively close to the "Every tick" or "Real ticks" modes.


For any questions or advice: @Arthur_Atlas on Telegram. 😉


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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
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4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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5 (21)
Эксперты
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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5 (8)
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5 (4)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
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4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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5 (7)
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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