Monster of Gold

Gold Monster MT5: Unleash the Power of Selective Precision

Transform your approach to XAUUSD. Turning $5,000 into $66,000+ through disciplined automation.

The Evidence: Proven 1-Year Performance

Our latest 1-year backtest on real tick data confirms the explosive potential of this algorithm:

  • Exceptional Growth: Successfully scaled an initial $5,000 deposit to over $66,000 in total equity.

  • High-Conviction Entries: The strategy is intentionally selective, executing a limited number of entries for the entire year to ensure only the highest-probability setups are taken.

  • Capital Protection: Features a Strict Margin Guard to prevent account stop-outs during extreme D1 volatility.

  • Zero Risky Tactics: This EA is built on pure market structure and breakout logic. It contains No Martingale, No Grid, and No Arbitrage.

Why "Monster" Logic Wins

Most EAs fail because they over-trade. Gold Monster thrives by waiting.

  • Trend Dominance: Analyzes the D1 and H4 timeframes to ensure every trade is aligned with the major gold "Super-Trend."

  • Advanced Volatility Filtering: Uses ATR-based dynamic stops and targets that breathe with the market, capturing massive runners while cutting losses early.

  • Market-Ready Execution: Automatically adapts to your broker's execution policy (FOK/IOC) and features full Position Normalization for flawless order fills.

Trading Specifications: Gold Monster

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: H4 (Required for optimal performance)
  • Strategy: Trend Breakout
  • Minimum Deposit: $5000 (Recommended for proper risk management)
  • Lot Size :0.1
  • Trailing Stop: False
  • Fixed Lot Size: True


