Monster of Gold
Gold Monster MT5: Unleash the Power of Selective Precision
Transform your approach to XAUUSD. Turning $5,000 into $66,000+ through disciplined automation.
The Evidence: Proven 1-Year Performance
Our latest 1-year backtest on real tick data confirms the explosive potential of this algorithm:
Exceptional Growth: Successfully scaled an initial $5,000 deposit to over $66,000 in total equity.
High-Conviction Entries: The strategy is intentionally selective, executing a limited number of entries for the entire year to ensure only the highest-probability setups are taken.
Capital Protection: Features a Strict Margin Guard to prevent account stop-outs during extreme D1 volatility.
Zero Risky Tactics: This EA is built on pure market structure and breakout logic. It contains No Martingale, No Grid, and No Arbitrage.
Why "Monster" Logic Wins
Most EAs fail because they over-trade. Gold Monster thrives by waiting.
Trend Dominance: Analyzes the D1 and H4 timeframes to ensure every trade is aligned with the major gold "Super-Trend."
Advanced Volatility Filtering: Uses ATR-based dynamic stops and targets that breathe with the market, capturing massive runners while cutting losses early.
Market-Ready Execution: Automatically adapts to your broker's execution policy (FOK/IOC) and features full Position Normalization for flawless order fills.
Trading Specifications: Gold Monster
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: H4 (Required for optimal performance)
- Strategy: Trend Breakout
- Minimum Deposit: $5000 (Recommended for proper risk management)
- Lot Size :0.1
- Trailing Stop: False
- Fixed Lot Size: True