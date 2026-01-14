Korrect FX Multicurrency
- Experts
- Korrect Trades
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Institutional-Grade Trading, Automated for You
KORRECT FX is a Multicurrency EA structured with Smart Money Concepts + Fibonacci trading for MT5. It analyzes market structure, liquidity zones, order blocks, fair value gaps, and Fibonacci retracement levels to generate high-probability entries — just like professional traders.
Built for traders who want consistent, rule-based trading without emotional bias.
KEY FEATURES
- Smart Money Concepts Core: Detects market structure shifts, liquidity sweeps, and order flow bias.
- Fibonacci Retracements: Trades from institutional retracement levels (38.2, 50, 61.8) for sniper entries.
- Liquidity & Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Filters entries around liquidity inducements and imbalances.
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Higher timeframe (M15) for trend bias, lower timeframe M15 for precise entries.
- Risk Management Built-In: Daily max loss, profit lock, and trailing stop.
- Works on all brokers (hedging + netting).
- No martingale, no grid, no dangerous recovery methods.
RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
- Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF.
- Timeframe: M15
- Minimum Deposit: $300+
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- VPS Required: Yes, for 24/5 operation
- Lotsize: 0.02 lotsize
- Positons: 5 positions
HOW TO INSTALL
- Open MT5, attach the EA to your M15 chart.
- Load default settings (or provided set file).
- Run continuously on VPS for best results.
IMPORTANT NOTES
- This is a rule-based, institutional strategy.
- The bot trades only when market structure aligns with Fibonacci liquidity zones.
- It does not force trades; patience is built into the algorithm.