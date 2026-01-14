Korrect FX Multicurrency

Institutional-Grade Trading, Automated for You

KORRECT FX is a Multicurrency EA structured with Smart Money Concepts + Fibonacci trading for MT5. It analyzes market structure, liquidity zones, order blocks, fair value gaps, and Fibonacci retracement levels to generate high-probability entries — just like professional traders.

Built for traders who want consistent, rule-based trading without emotional bias.


KEY FEATURES

  • Smart Money Concepts Core: Detects market structure shifts, liquidity sweeps, and order flow bias.
  • Fibonacci Retracements: Trades from institutional retracement levels (38.2, 50, 61.8) for sniper entries.
  • Liquidity & Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Filters entries around liquidity inducements and imbalances.
  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Higher timeframe (M15) for trend bias, lower timeframe M15 for precise entries.
  • Risk Management Built-In: Daily max loss, profit lock, and trailing stop.
  • Works on all brokers (hedging + netting).
  • No martingale, no grid, no dangerous recovery methods.


RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

  • Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF.
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum Deposit: $300+
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • VPS Required: Yes, for 24/5 operation
  • Lotsize: 0.02 lotsize
  • Positons: 5 positions


HOW TO INSTALL

  1. Open MT5, attach the EA to your M15 chart.
  2. Load default settings (or provided set file).
  3. Run continuously on VPS for best results.


IMPORTANT NOTES

  • This is a rule-based, institutional strategy.
  • The bot trades only when market structure aligns with Fibonacci liquidity zones.
  • It does not force trades; patience is built into the algorithm.

