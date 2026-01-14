Institutional-Grade Trading, Automated for You

KORRECT FX is a Multicurrency EA structured with Smart Money Concepts + Fibonacci trading for MT5. It analyzes market structure, liquidity zones, order blocks, fair value gaps, and Fibonacci retracement levels to generate high-probability entries — just like professional traders.

Built for traders who want consistent, rule-based trading without emotional bias.





KEY FEATURES

Smart Money Concepts Core : Detects market structure shifts, liquidity sweeps, and order flow bias.

: Detects market structure shifts, liquidity sweeps, and order flow bias. Fibonacci Retracements : Trades from institutional retracement levels (38.2, 50, 61.8) for sniper entries.

: Trades from institutional retracement levels (38.2, 50, 61.8) for sniper entries. Liquidity & Fair Value Gaps (FVG) : Filters entries around liquidity inducements and imbalances.

: Filters entries around liquidity inducements and imbalances. Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Higher timeframe (M15) for trend bias, lower timeframe M15 for precise entries.

: Higher timeframe (M15) for trend bias, lower timeframe M15 for precise entries. Risk Management Built-In : Daily max loss, profit lock, and trailing stop.

: Daily max loss, profit lock, and trailing stop. Works on all brokers (hedging + netting).

No martingale, no grid, no dangerous recovery methods.





RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Pairs : EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF.

: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF. Timeframe : M15

: M15 Minimum Deposit : $300+

: $300+ Leverage : 1:100 or higher

: 1:100 or higher VPS Required : Yes, for 24/5 operation

: Yes, for 24/5 operation Lotsize: 0.02 lotsize

Positons: 5 positions





HOW TO INSTALL

Open MT5, attach the EA to your M15 chart. Load default settings (or provided set file). Run continuously on VPS for best results.





IMPORTANT NOTES