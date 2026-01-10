FX Five Indicator Average Dashboard

Multi-timeframe dashboard showing the average value of five core momentum indicators across multiple currency pairs to quickly identify overbought and oversold market conditions.

🔹 What the Indicator Does

Calculates a single average value of five indicators (0–100)

Uses five well-known momentum indicators

Displays values across multiple timeframes and symbols

Highlights oversold and overbought zones

Provides a BUY / SELL decision column based on consecutive timeframe alignment

🔹 Indicators Used (AverageFive)

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

Stochastic Oscillator

Money Flow Index (MFI)

Williams’ Percent Range (WPR), normalized to 0–100

DeMarker, normalized to 0–100

All five indicators are averaged into one composite value.

🔹 Color Logic

Blue (Oversold / BUY) AverageFive value at or below lower threshold

Red (Overbought / SELL) AverageFive value at or above upper threshold

Neutral (“–”) Value inside normal range



🔹 Decision Column Logic

BUY At least N consecutive timeframes below the lower threshold

SELL At least N consecutive timeframes above the upper threshold

Neutral No sufficient consecutive alignment



🔹 Supported Timeframes

M1

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

D1

W1

MN1

🔹 Key Features

Multi-symbol dashboard view

Multi-timeframe analysis

Single composite oscillator (0–100)

Clean, grid-based visual layout

Fast scanning of market extremes

Optimized with cached indicator handles

Lightweight and non-intrusive

No chart clutter

🔹 Input Parameters Explained

Dashboard Update

Dashboard Update Interval Time between dashboard refreshes (seconds)



Calculation Settings

Shift for Calculation 0 = forming candle 1 = last closed candle

Period for Calculation Shared period for all five indicators



Threshold Settings

Low Bound Threshold Oversold level

High Bound Threshold Overbought level

Min Consecutive Timeframes for Decision Number of aligned timeframes required for BUY or SELL decision



Dashboard Layout

Dashboard Placement X Coordinate

Dashboard Placement Y Coordinate

Pairs Column Width

Dashboard Cells Width

Decision Column Width

Dashboard Rows Height

Dashboard Text Font Size

Dashboard Colors

Oversold Level Color (Buy)

Overbought Level Color (Sell)

Dashboard Header Color

Neutral Zone Color

Pairs

Up to 28 symbols

Each pair configurable individually

Empty fields automatically ignored

🔹 Recommended Usage

Market scanning for extremes

Multi-timeframe confirmation

Trade filtering tool

Mean-reversion strategies

Momentum exhaustion detection

🔹 Important Notes

Indicator does not open trades

Indicator does not repaint historical values

Best used together with price action or trend context

Indicator can be attached to any chart and any timeframe