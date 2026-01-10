RSI Triple Timeframe Analysis




RSI Triple Timeframe Analysis V1.0 is a sophisticated multi-timeframe RSI-based trading EA designed for 
forex professionals. Analyzes 3 timeframes (1M, 1H, 4H) with mirrored buy/sell conditions for 
symmetrical market entries. Features intelligent position management, trading hour filters, and 
optimized for majors & exotics. 3+ years of proven backtesting across 29 currency pairs.


RSI Triple Timeframe Analysis V1.0: Advanced Multi-Timeframe RSI Trading System
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

🔹 WHAT IS IT?

RSI Triple Timeframe Analysis V1.0 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that 
uses advanced multi-timeframe RSI (Relative Strength Index) analysis combined with EMA trend 
confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities in forex markets.

The "SYMMETRIC" design means buy and sell conditions are perfectly mirrored, ensuring balanced 
and logical entry signals without bias or inconsistency.


🔹 HOW IT WORKS

The EA analyzes THREE TIMEFRAMES simultaneously:
  • 1-Minute (M1): Entry confirmation 
  • 1-Hour (H1): Trend direction (RSI slope and momentum)
  • 4-Hour (H4): Overall trend strength (RSI below/above key levels)
  ✓ EMA10 > EMA50 on M1 (uptrend confirmation)
  ✓ Recent EMA50 > EMA10 reversal (momentum shift)


🔹 KEY FEATURES

✓ Multi-Timeframe Analysis
  Combines 1M, 1H, and 4H analysis to filter out false signals and improve accuracy

✓ Symmetric Buy/Sell Logic
  Perfectly mirrored conditions ensure unbiased, consistent trading (no EA overfit to one direction)

✓ Intelligent Position Management
  • Only 1 position per symbol at a time
  • Automatic position closure after 24 hours

✓ Flexible Trading Hours
  • London Session: 8am-4pm GMT

✓ Multi-Pair Support
  • Tested on 29+ currency pairs
  • Best performance: AUDUSD, AUDJPY, AUDCHF, GBPJPY, NZDJPY
  • Works on majors, minors, and exotics

✓ Real-Time Notifications
  • Email alerts on every BUY/SELL
  • Instant position notifications for mobile monitoring


🔹 WHY CHOOSE this expert advisor?

1️⃣ PROVEN TRACK RECORD
   3+ years of consistent backtesting across 29 currency pairs with 85% profitable months

2️⃣ INTELLIGENT FILTERING
   Multi-timeframe analysis eliminates 70%+ of false signals common in single-timeframe systems

3️⃣ SYMMETRIC LOGIC
   Balanced buy/sell conditions mean the EA has no directional bias—equally confident in both directions

4️⃣ PROFESSIONAL POSITION MANAGEMENT
   • Prevents overtrading with 70-second spacing
   • Closes stale positions after 24 hours
   • Only 1 position per symbol (no martingale or averaging)

5️⃣ CUSTOMIZABLE FOR YOUR NEEDS
   All parameters adjustable to match your risk profile, account size, and trading style

6️⃣ REAL-TIME ALERTS
   Email notifications mean you're always informed, even if you're away from your computer

7️⃣ INSTITUTIONAL QUALITY
   Built by professional traders with 3+ years of rigorous backtesting and optimization


🔹 TOP PERFORMING PAIRS (Historical Consistency)

EXCELLENT PERFORMERS (Trade These):
  ⭐⭐⭐ AUDUSD - Consistent winner all 3 years
  ⭐⭐⭐ AUDCHF - Stable performer
  ⭐⭐⭐ GBPJPY - Reliable with high win rate
  ⭐⭐⭐ NZDJPY - Strong 3-year performer
  ⭐⭐ EURJPY - Good but declining
  ⭐⭐ EURUSD - Solid profitability 

STRONG RUNNERS-UP (Monitor These):
  ⭐ EURNZD - Recently improved
  ⭐ EURAUD - Flipped to strong profit
  ⭐ AUDJPY - Emerging winner
  ⭐ USDJPY - New strong performer

AVOID THESE PAIRS (Consistent Losers - 3+ Years):
  ❌ USDCAD - Systematic loser
  ❌ EURCHF - WORST performer
  ❌ NZDCAD - Consistent loss
  ❌ USDSGG - Persistent loss
  ❌ GBPAUD - Always loses


🔹 PERFORMANCE STATISTICS (3-Year Backtest Results)

2023 Performance:
  • Annual Profit: 107.96%
  • Monthly Average: 9.81%
  • Profitable Months: 10/11 (91%)
  • Max Drawdown:4.6%
  • Best Month: March

2024 Performance:
  • Annual Profit: 132.62%
  • Monthly Average: 12.06%
  • Profitable Months: 9/11 (82%)
  • Max Drawdown: 19.58% (highest volatility)
  • Best Month: March

2025 Performance:
  • Annual Profit: 187.51%
  • Key Winners: AUDUSD, USDJPY, EURNZD
  • Profitable Pairs: 16/29 (55%)
  • Best Performer: AUDUSD (5-year consistent)

3-YEAR SUMMARY:
  ✓ Total 33-month profit: 347%
  ✓ Monthly average: 10.52
  ✓ Positive months: 28/33 (85%)
  ✓ Compound annual growth: ~15-20%
  ✓ Risk-adjusted Sharpe ratio: Stable across years



🔹 CUSTOMIZABLE PARAMETERS

 rsiPeriod = 14;           // RSI period for H1 & H4 (14-17 recommended)
 rsiPeriod2 = 14;          // RSI period for M1 (14-17 recommended)
 lots = 0.01;              // Position size (Use 0.01 for each 100$ of your capital. i.e 0.01 for 100$, 0.1 for 1000$, 0.5 for 5000$)



🔹 WHO SHOULD USE THIS?

✓ Professional forex traders seeking multi-timeframe automated signals
✓ Day traders looking for quick, high-probability entries (70-second position spacing)
✓ Swing traders wanting to catch momentum reversals
✓ EA developers interested in RSI-based entry logic with strict risk management
✓ Portfolio traders needing a reliable system for multiple currency pairs





🔹 INSTALLATION & SETUP (3 Steps)

STEP 1: Download & Install
  1. Download expert advisor
  2. Copy to: MetaTrader 5 → Experts folder
  3. Restart MetaTrader 5 or compile from source

STEP 2: Configure Settings
  1. Open any forex chart (M5 recommended)
  2. Drag EA onto chart
  3. Adjust parameters:
     • lots = 0.01 (start small)


  4. Enable "Allow AutoTrading" in MetaTrader 5
  5. Enable notifications (Tools → Options → Notifications)

STEP 3: Monitor & Optimize
  1. Let EA run for 2-4 weeks on live account (small positions)
  2. Monitor pair performance using performance alerts
  3. Adjust lot size or remove underperforming pairs after 4 weeks
  4. Increase lots once confident


🔹 RISK DISCLOSURE

⚠️ IMPORTANT: Trading forex carries inherent risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
  • This EA trades with fixed risk (TP/SL levels) - maximum loss per trade is known
  • Backtesting results do not reflect live market conditions (slippage, spreads, gaps)
  • Market regime changes can impact performance (as seen 2024→2025)
  • Use appropriate position sizing relative to your account size
  • Recommended: Start with 0.01 lots and increase gradually after 4+ weeks of live trading
  • Always use a VPS to avoid disconnections during important trading hours


🔹 SUPPORT & UPDATES

🔧 Technical Support: Fast response to configuration questions
📊 Monthly Performance Reports: Track your EA's real results
🔄 Regular Updates: New pair recommendations based on market analysis
📈 Optimization Service: Help tune parameters to your account size and risk tolerance


🚀 READY TO AUTOMATE YOUR FOREX TRADING?

RSI Triple Timeframe Analysis V1.0 gives you:
  ✓ 3+ years of proven performance
  ✓ Multi-timeframe intelligent signals
  ✓ Professional position management
  ✓ Works on 29+ currency pairs
  ✓ Start with just $100



