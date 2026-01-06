CMFX KuberX
CMFX KuberX – XAUUSD Trend Trading EA (MACD + RSI)
CMFX KuberX is a powerful, fully automated Gold (XAUUSD) Expert Advisor built using a proven combination of MACD and RSI, designed to capture high-probability trend moves with disciplined risk control.
This EA is simple to use, plug-and-play, and engineered for traders who want consistent performance without constant chart watching.
🔥 Why CMFX KuberX?
✔ Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
✔ Trend-based strategy – avoids random scalping
✔ MACD + RSI confluence for strong entry confirmation
✔ Optimized for M5 & M15 timeframes
✔ Minimal configuration required
✔ One-time purchase – no monthly fees
💰 Capital & Risk Guidelines
-
Minimum starting balance: $250
-
Recommended working capital: $1000+
(For smoother equity curve, better drawdown handling, and long-term profitability)
While the EA can start trading from $250, higher capital significantly improves performance and stability.
⚙️ Trading Setup (Very Important)
📌 Symbol: XAUUSD only
📌 Timeframes:
-
M5 (5 Minutes) – faster trend entries
-
M15 (15 Minutes) – stable, optimal performance
📌 Strategy Type:
➡️ Trend Following EA
➡️ Trades only when market structure aligns
➡️ Avoids overtrading in choppy conditions
🔧 Customization
-
Lot size can be adjusted based on account size and risk appetite
-
All critical logic is pre-optimized and locked for safety
-
For advanced customization or special requirements, buyers can contact me directly
This ensures the EA remains stable and protected while still offering flexibility when needed.
🧠 Who Is This EA For?
✅ Traders who prefer Gold (XAUUSD)
✅ Traders looking for set-and-forget automation
✅ Busy professionals who can’t monitor charts all day
✅ Traders aiming for steady withdrawals over time
✅ Those who value trend trading over risky scalping
🏦 Trading Philosophy
CMFX KuberX is not a martingale, grid, or gambling EA.
It is built for:
-
Discipline
-
Trend confirmation
-
Long-term sustainability
Plug it in, let it trade, and withdraw profits periodically.
🚀 Pricing & Availability
🔥 Introductory Price – Limited Time Only
💡 Price will increase in future versions as performance data and demand grow
✔ Buy once
✔ Use forever
✔ Free updates included
📩 Support & Contact
For:
-
Lot size guidance
-
Capital optimization
-
Advanced settings
-
Portfolio integration
➡️ Buyers are welcome to ping me directly after purchase
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Use proper risk management and trade only with capital you can afford to invest.