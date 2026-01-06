



CMFX KuberX is a powerful, fully automated Gold (XAUUSD) Expert Advisor built using a proven combination of MACD and RSI, designed to capture high-probability trend moves with disciplined risk control.





This EA is simple to use, plug-and-play, and engineered for traders who want consistent performance without constant chart watching.

🔥 Why CMFX KuberX?





✔ Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

✔ Trend-based strategy – avoids random scalping

✔ MACD + RSI confluence for strong entry confirmation

✔ Optimized for M5 & M15 timeframes

✔ Minimal configuration required

✔ One-time purchase – no monthly fees

💰 Capital & Risk Guidelines

Minimum starting balance: $250

Recommended working capital: $1000+ (For smoother equity curve, better drawdown handling, and long-term profitability)





While the EA can start trading from $250, higher capital significantly improves performance and stability.

⚙️ Trading Setup (Very Important)





📌 Symbol: XAUUSD only

📌 Timeframes:

M5 (5 Minutes) – faster trend entries

M15 (15 Minutes) – stable, optimal performance





📌 Strategy Type:

➡️ Trend Following EA

➡️ Trades only when market structure aligns

➡️ Avoids overtrading in choppy conditions

🔧 Customization

Lot size can be adjusted based on account size and risk appetite

All critical logic is pre-optimized and locked for safety

For advanced customization or special requirements, buyers can contact me directly





This ensures the EA remains stable and protected while still offering flexibility when needed.

🧠 Who Is This EA For?





✅ Traders who prefer Gold (XAUUSD)

✅ Traders looking for set-and-forget automation

✅ Busy professionals who can’t monitor charts all day

✅ Traders aiming for steady withdrawals over time

✅ Those who value trend trading over risky scalping

🏦 Trading Philosophy





CMFX KuberX is not a martingale, grid, or gambling EA.

It is built for:

Discipline

Trend confirmation

Long-term sustainability





Plug it in, let it trade, and withdraw profits periodically .

🚀 Pricing & Availability





🔥 Introductory Price – Limited Time Only

💡 Price will increase in future versions as performance data and demand grow





✔ Buy once

✔ Use forever

✔ Free updates included

📩 Support & Contact





For:

Lot size guidance

Capital optimization

Advanced settings

Portfolio integration





➡️ Buyers are welcome to ping me directly after purchase

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer





Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Use proper risk management and trade only with capital you can afford to invest.

CMFX KuberX – Trade Gold Like a King. 👑