CMFX KuberX

CMFX KuberX – XAUUSD Trend Trading EA (MACD + RSI)


CMFX KuberX is a powerful, fully automated Gold (XAUUSD) Expert Advisor built using a proven combination of MACD and RSI, designed to capture high-probability trend moves with disciplined risk control.


This EA is simple to use, plug-and-play, and engineered for traders who want consistent performance without constant chart watching.

🔥 Why CMFX KuberX?


Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

Trend-based strategy – avoids random scalping

MACD + RSI confluence for strong entry confirmation

Optimized for M5 & M15 timeframes

Minimal configuration required

One-time purchase – no monthly fees

💰 Capital & Risk Guidelines

  • Minimum starting balance: $250

  • Recommended working capital: $1000+

    (For smoother equity curve, better drawdown handling, and long-term profitability)


While the EA can start trading from $250, higher capital significantly improves performance and stability.

⚙️ Trading Setup (Very Important)


📌 Symbol: XAUUSD only

📌 Timeframes:

  • M5 (5 Minutes) – faster trend entries

  • M15 (15 Minutes) – stable, optimal performance


📌 Strategy Type:

➡️ Trend Following EA

➡️ Trades only when market structure aligns

➡️ Avoids overtrading in choppy conditions

🔧 Customization

  • Lot size can be adjusted based on account size and risk appetite

  • All critical logic is pre-optimized and locked for safety

  • For advanced customization or special requirements, buyers can contact me directly


This ensures the EA remains stable and protected while still offering flexibility when needed.

🧠 Who Is This EA For?


✅ Traders who prefer Gold (XAUUSD)

✅ Traders looking for set-and-forget automation

✅ Busy professionals who can’t monitor charts all day

✅ Traders aiming for steady withdrawals over time

✅ Those who value trend trading over risky scalping

🏦 Trading Philosophy


CMFX KuberX is not a martingale, grid, or gambling EA.

It is built for:

  • Discipline

  • Trend confirmation

  • Long-term sustainability


Plug it in, let it trade, and withdraw profits periodically.

🚀 Pricing & Availability


🔥 Introductory Price – Limited Time Only

💡 Price will increase in future versions as performance data and demand grow


✔ Buy once

✔ Use forever

✔ Free updates included

📩 Support & Contact


For:

  • Lot size guidance

  • Capital optimization

  • Advanced settings

  • Portfolio integration


➡️ Buyers are welcome to ping me directly after purchase

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer


Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Use proper risk management and trade only with capital you can afford to invest.

CMFX KuberX – Trade Gold Like a King. 👑


