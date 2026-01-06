Xauusd capital protected

🔥 XAUUSD PRO Capital Protected EA  

XAUUSD PRO is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).
It focuses on high-probability sniper entries after controlled pullbacks, combining multi-timeframe structure (MSNR), volatility (ATR), real volume confirmation and optimal trading sessions.

This EA is built for traders who prioritize consistency, capital protection and disciplined growth, not aggressive gambling systems.

⭐ Key Features

✔ Designed only for XAUUSD (Gold)
✔ Sniper continuation strategy after pullback
✔ Multi-timeframe analysis (H1 / M15 / M5)
✔ ATR volatility filter
✔ Real volume confirmation
✔ Trades only during Tokyo & New York sessions
✔ Structural Stop Loss (not tight technical SL)
✔ Fast Take Profit to reduce market exposure
Automatic Capital Kill Switch (+100% account growth)

🛡️ Capital Protection System

XAUUSD PRO  includes a cycle-based capital protection system:

🔒 When the account reaches +100% growth,
the EA automatically stops opening new trades, allowing the trader to withdraw profits and restart a new cycle.

This prevents giving back profits during unfavorable market conditions.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Minimum balance: $1,000

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • Risk: Moderate

🎯 Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders looking for steady performance
✔ Accounts that require capital protection
✔ Users who understand trading risk
✔ Traders focused on long-term consistency

❌ Who This EA Is NOT For

❌ Martingale or grid traders
❌ Users looking for guaranteed profits
❌ High-frequency scalping systems
❌ Traders without risk management discipline

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This EA does not trade every day and may experience drawdowns.


