Xauusd capital protected
- Experts
- Oscar David Lara Gloria
- Version: 2.20
- Activations: 5
🔥 XAUUSD PRO Capital Protected EA
XAUUSD PRO is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).
It focuses on high-probability sniper entries after controlled pullbacks, combining multi-timeframe structure (MSNR), volatility (ATR), real volume confirmation and optimal trading sessions.
This EA is built for traders who prioritize consistency, capital protection and disciplined growth, not aggressive gambling systems.
⭐ Key Features
✔ Designed only for XAUUSD (Gold)
✔ Sniper continuation strategy after pullback
✔ Multi-timeframe analysis (H1 / M15 / M5)
✔ ATR volatility filter
✔ Real volume confirmation
✔ Trades only during Tokyo & New York sessions
✔ Structural Stop Loss (not tight technical SL)
✔ Fast Take Profit to reduce market exposure
✔ Automatic Capital Kill Switch (+100% account growth)
🛡️ Capital Protection System
XAUUSD PRO includes a cycle-based capital protection system:
🔒 When the account reaches +100% growth,
the EA automatically stops opening new trades, allowing the trader to withdraw profits and restart a new cycle.
This prevents giving back profits during unfavorable market conditions.
⚙️ Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Minimum balance: $1,000
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
-
Risk: Moderate
🎯 Who This EA Is For
✔ Traders looking for steady performance
✔ Accounts that require capital protection
✔ Users who understand trading risk
✔ Traders focused on long-term consistency
❌ Who This EA Is NOT For
❌ Martingale or grid traders
❌ Users looking for guaranteed profits
❌ High-frequency scalping systems
❌ Traders without risk management discipline
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This EA does not trade every day and may experience drawdowns.