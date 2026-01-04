Katana Special Edition MT5

~ Wield the "Golden Strike" Where 3 Timeframes Resonate in Unison ~

【NEW RELEASE】 KATANA SPECIAL EDITION [MTF MATRIX]

【IMPORTANT: Pricing Notice】 To celebrate the launch, this product is currently available at the "Lowest Launch Price." Please be aware that as popularity grows and updates are released, we may raise the price to its standard level without prior notice. Before you regret missing this opportunity, we strongly recommend making your decision "NOW" while the conditions are at their best.

【The "Ultimate Evolution" – Transcending the MT4 Legacy】

Inheriting the design philosophy of the MT4 version of "KATANA," beloved by many traders, we have completely unleashed its potential using the superior processing power of the next-generation MT5 platform.

Shattering Speed Limits: Complex multi-timeframe calculations that were heavy on MT4 are now processed instantly and effortlessly on MT5.

Implementation of "GOLDEN STRIKE": We have realized the "Simultaneous Monitoring of All Timeframes (M1-D1)"—a feat impossible with MT4 specs.

Precision Rebuilt: The internal logic has been completely rebuilt from scratch for maximum accuracy.

This is not just a version update. It is the "Complete Form," liberated from the constraints of the past and evolved into what it was always meant to be.

【CONCEPT: Sever the Doubt. Cut Through the Market.】

The days of opening your charts and holding your head in frustration over conflicting indicators are over.

KATANA SPECIAL EDITION is not merely a signal tool. It is a Professional Strategic Cockpit that fully automates the "Environmental Recognition" (Matrix) eye of a master trader using the latest algorithms.

On the battlefield of the market, what you gain is not "guesswork," but "Conviction." With Price Action Logic sharpened like a fine sword, it severs the noise and burns only the "Winning Formula where all timeframes are perfectly synchronized" into your retina.

5 Overwhelming Advantages of KATANA SPECIAL EDITION

This tool visualizes the "Thought Process of a Pro Trader."

1. The Ironclad Matrix Filter Securing a "3-Dimensional Sanctuary"

Fighting on a single timeframe is like entering a battlefield without a map. This tool is equipped with a unique "3-TF Matrix Engine." It targets only the precise moment when three vectors—"Current Bar (Tactics)," "Monitor Bar (Strategy)," and "Long-term Bar (Big Picture)"—align perfectly.

Benefit: Physically blocks "Fake-outs" caused by higher timeframe reversals and "Whipsaws" in range markets.

Result: You become a sniper who quietly pulls the trigger only in the "Kill Zone where the probability of winning is maximized."

2. The Impact of the Ultimate Signal: "GOLDEN STRIKE"

When clarity goes beyond the standard 3-point alignment, a miracle occurs. When ALL higher timeframes from M1 to D1 point in the same direction, the system enters "GOLDEN STRIKE" Mode. The text on the panel glows "GOLD," signaling the arrival of a massive wave where the market stretches the furthest.

Benefit: Visually perceive the "Market's Vital Point" where institutional traders pour in their funds.

Result: Instead of entering with fear, you can hold positions with overwhelming peace of mind, riding the "Back of the Market."

3. Fastest Price Action Logic: No "Lag" Allowed

By the time Moving Averages cross, the move is often already over. KATANA adopts "FAST Logic," which directly monitors candlestick formation (High/Low breaks). It captures changes in market structure (Breakouts) several bars before standard indicators react.

Benefit: You can enter not at the "Head and Tail," but at the "Body (The Initial Move)" where the most profit lies.

Result: Realizes "Beautiful Trades with minimal damage" that maximize profit while minimizing risk.

4. Visual Assist Function to Sever Hesitation (Entry Line)

The moment an arrow appears, the "Break Line" that formed the basis for the signal is automatically drawn on the chart. This is not a tool for mindless following. The chart tells you why you are striking there.

Benefit: Enables pro-level discretionary judgment, aiming for "Retests" (Pullbacks/Throwbacks) to the line.

Result: Since this line functions as future Support/Resistance, your targets for Take Profit and Stop Loss become clear.

5. Absolute Trust: 100% Non-Repainting

With default settings, signals on closed bars NEVER repaint. There is no fraudulent behavior where "signs conveniently disappear later." Past chart verification results translate directly to real-time performance.

Benefit: You can continue trading based on statistical backing, not vague sensations.

Result: "Consistency" and "Discipline" are born in your trading, dramatically stabilizing your money management.

【CONCLUSION】 This is a "Weapon" that changes your view of trading.

Owning KATANA SPECIAL EDITION means more than just buying a tool. It means acquiring a "Clear Vision" that filters chaotic chart data into "Profitable Patterns" only, allowing you to enter without hesitation.

Imagine it. The moment the "Katana" monitor in the corner of your chart glows, and three timeframes click into place. The moment the weight of the market shifts in one direction, and the candles begin to stretch.

Words have their limits. You must experience that sharpness directly on your MT5.

【Finally: To You, Facing the Market】

Trading can be a lonely battle. There are nights when you lose confidence after a losing streak. However, having one reliable "Weapon" changes that anxiety into "Confidence."

I am convinced. This evolved KATANA will sever not only the noise on the charts but also the "Doubt" in your heart.

A satisfying trade where you can say, "I'm glad I entered." I hope that such moments will become your daily reality starting tomorrow.

Are you ready? Strap this "Katana" to your waist and step into the world of the market with confidence. I sincerely support your wonderful trading life.