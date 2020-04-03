The golden price tick
- Yahia Hellal
- Version: 1.3
FollowAndReverse EA is an advanced trading robot designed to automatically trade using the Follow and Reverse strategy. It opens buy or sell orders and reverses positions when price reaches a specified distance, with customizable Take Profit and lot management.
Features:
Smart Lot Management: Supports multiplication or linear lot increase after each trade.
Equity Profit Target: Resets lot size automatically after reaching the specified profit.
Flexible Symbol Support: Works on Forex, Gold, US30, and other indices.
Customizable Settings: TP points, reverse distance, max open orders, verbose logging.
Safety Checks: Ensures sufficient funds and valid lot sizes before opening trades.
Note: On US30, with a $500 account, the EA can safely handle lot multipliers up to 5.12 for optimized performance.