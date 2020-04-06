The golden price tick

FollowAndReverse EA is an advanced trading robot designed to automatically trade using the Follow and Reverse strategy. It opens buy or sell orders and reverses positions when price reaches a specified distance, with customizable Take Profit and lot management.

Features:

  • Smart Lot Management: Supports multiplication or linear lot increase after each trade.

  • Equity Profit Target: Resets lot size automatically after reaching the specified profit.

  • Flexible Symbol Support: Works on Forex, Gold, US30, and other indices.

  • Customizable Settings: TP points, reverse distance, max open orders, verbose logging.

  • Safety Checks: Ensures sufficient funds and valid lot sizes before opening trades.

Note: On US30, with a $500 account, the EA can safely handle lot multipliers up to 5.12 for optimized performance.


